The Unnecessary Necessary Struggle

“Artificial intelligence would be the ultimate version of Google. The ultimate search engine that would understand everything on the web. It would understand exactly what you wanted, and it would give you the right thing. We’re nowhere near doing that now. However, we can get incrementally closer to that, and that is basically what we work on.” —Larry Page “The pace of progress in artificial intelligence (I’m not referring to narrow AI) is incredibly fast. Unless you have direct exposure to groups like Deepmind, you have no idea how fast—it is growing at a pace close to exponential. The risk of something seriously dangerous happening is in the five-year time frame. 10 years at most.” —Elon Musk wrote in a comment on Edge.org

Human beings are the only species on the planet that have continually proven that we engage in activities that lead to our own destruction. This has been the case since the very beginning with Adam and Eve.

Since the introduction of sin came on the scene along with it came death. The sin of man thinking that he’s capable of handling the world’s problems on his own serves to be the exact reason why he always leads himself and others straight into the furnace.

Some major societal examples of this that I can give you to summarize that last statement is how there are people who always tout how amazing certain government policies, or technological advancements are for the betterment of society.

You can always see this because it always starts with framing the application of such advancements as being utilized in an altruistic manner. This is typically presented in scenarios that involve life saving technology in the realm of unique medical treatments, technological advancements with the development of AI, and the biggest one involving the fake lofty acts of virtue that you always hear about involving the programs of the government associated with the climate change agenda.

However, it seems that the bigger the team effort is concerning the government and large companies uniting in order to save the world the worse the outcome. I mean unless you have short term memory you can clearly see this failure with pretty much everything associated with the pandemic just five short years ago.

Another example of seismic failure would involve the massive climate change agenda and how it’s caused significantly more problems associated with the destruction of the environment rather than the protection of it over many decades now.

The astonishing thing about this that gets so frustrating to me is how obvious all of this has been for so long, but society has just simply not paid attention…until the problems from these so-called virtuous government programs started impacting every single household.

You know how that last statement goes in the minds of most people. If you don’t know how this applies to the apathetic, it basically means that it’s not a problem worth worrying about until that problem kicks in the front door of those who are apathetic and gets right up in their face.

Once again an example of this would involve the pandemic and all of the woke science from it that was forced upon the public regarding the dangerous side effects from the vaccines, the virus itself having been created in a Wuhan lab, and the fact that it was financed by the U.S. government.

The problem with the out of control growth and expansion of the federal government has long been something of a large complaint to those who have recognized it as being a dangerous problem. Because of this, if the rest of society had just listened and acted to correct it we wouldn’t be dealing with the problems that we’re seeing now. The struggle should have been unnecessary, but human nature has made it necessary for the simple fact that human nature procrastinates.

This is why we always have to unnecessarily deal with and experience the unnecessary necessary struggle.

They Live

In 1988 an iconic American science fiction action horror film was written and directed by John Carpenter called They Live. This movie is based off of a short story titled 8 o’clock in the Morning which was written by science fiction author and cartoonist Ray Nelson.

The film follows a drifter by the name of John Nada (Roddy Piper) who ends up stumbling across a special pair of sunglasses near a work community that he was recruited into by his new friend Frank (Keith David).

The sunglasses reveal the true identity of people throughout society. The sunglasses reveal to John that the ruling class of society are not people at all, but are actually aliens who are concealing their true identity and who are actively manipulating people to consume and conform to the status quo through manipulating the populace using subliminal messaging.

Now I won’t dive too deep into the plot of the movie, but at one point John ends up going on the run after a group of hostile police officers approached him and he ends up having to kill them. During all the excitement involving his escape, along with this new discovery involving the strange reality of the world, John ends up having to retrieve another pair of the special sunglasses in a box he had previously hid in a trash pile.

After a period of time John has been on the run alone and trying to figure out his next course of action. It's at this point that his friend Frank shows back up along with John’s paycheck. However, after finding him Frank orders John to stay away due to the fact that John’s killing spree had become widespread news.

Now it’s at this phase of the movie where a key moment takes place and it serves as an important lesson at what I aim to communicate to you here today. After Frank issues this warning John then tries to put the sunglasses on Frank in order to show him exactly what he has been seeing the entire time.

However, Frank aggressively resists and because of this a lengthy and brutal brawl ensues between the two in a backstreet alley resulting in them beating the crap out of each other. I mean the fight starts out physical, but then it escalates into being a downright nasty brawl as the two really work each other over.

However, John finally succeeds in getting the sunglasses onto Frank’s head for him to look at the people walking down the street only to be stunned by the reality that it wasn’t people he was looking at, but rather it was aliens.

During this moment of an awakening John tells Frank to hold because he’s not the first to wake up out of their dream. Ok, he might have injected another colorful word into the line, but you get the idea.

I remember when I was a young teenager watching this movie for the first time. The plot was so interesting I remember how pleasantly surprised I was at how entertaining and intriguing it was to me at that time. It was one of those movies where I found myself thinking about it long after I had watched it wondering how Carpenter came up with the original idea.

However, as we fast forward to the reality of the current day it’s almost as if we’ve been living out a good portion of Carpenter’s movie They Live in the last five years. After all, so many people still refuse to wake up and observe reality much in the same exact way that Frank refused to do so with John here in this film which ultimately led to their back alley brawl.

The fight took place because of the opposing wills of two men. Essentially this involved one man wanting the other to simply try on a pair of sunglasses to look around at the world while the other aggressively refused to back down and accept such a simple request. Because Frank wouldn’t take five seconds to oblige John’s request they both ended up bloody and bruised in a dirty back alley before Frank finally took the opportunity to wake up to reality.

I will say that since the pandemic hit five years ago and it became apparent that our government had declared war on the American citizenry, I often feel just like John Nada did with Frank in this movie when it comes to much of the public in daily life.

Now that’s not to say that I don’t feel just as determined as John did on communicating the significance of this Great Awakening to the public. However, the frustration comes with people because they don’t want to simply observe objective reality which then leads to a huge struggle as we’ve witnessed first hand throughout society in recent years.

The frustration comes knowing that the struggle is completely unnecessary, yet I understand it’s going to be made necessary by those who aren’t immersive warriors in regards to this cultural and informational landscape.

In addition to this many of these people who don’t see reality have also been subverted ideologically and that hold takes some time to break.

So when looking at awakening to such dire realities like John had to fight for in order to get Frank to see, what current real world realities do people need to wake up to in today’s world?

Well, the truth is that there are many issues, but one of these realities is the incoming rise and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). After all, the sale’s pitch surrounding AI is the most insane sales pitch I’ve ever heard regarding any product in the existence of mankind.

Coming from their own creators involving the tech oligarchs the sales pitch for AI basically boils down to the rising technology either serving to be the greatest invention since sliced bread, or it will serve to be a dangerous weapon to end the entire human race because it’s far more dangerous than nuclear warheads by a longshot according to Elon Musk.

Now if you really take the time to break down that type of sales pitch for society it’s hard to believe we’re living in a time where we’re all actually putting ourselves into this position. I mean what other product with such societal impact has society ever had when there was a sales pitch like this that was put forth in order to get everyone to buy into such a product?

In other words, what I’m hearing is that with the advancement of AI the end result will basically boil down to a 50/50 outcome. One outcome will involve a technological utopia unlike anything mankind has supposedly ever experienced while the other will involve us kissing our existence goodbye.

How insane is it that as a society we’re literally having to have this discussion on top of the fact that these tech oligarchs, who are behind the development of this technology, are demanding more and more funding from the government to finance their venture while also demanding more control of power utilities in order to operate it?

On a side note, given that last point regarding the demands of the oligarchs wanting more control over the production of power in order to fuel AI it’s funny how we don’t hear anymore in the media these days regarding the climate change narrative, right? I digress.

I mean when looking at such a potentially dangerous outcome concerning the apparent 50/50 odds of AI, how is it that as a society we’re willing to tolerate such a high risk? After all, I’m willing to bet my life savings that most people in society haven’t even engaged in a game of Russian roulette over a $1 thousand bet, nor would I ever want anyone to do so.

However, with the rapid advancement of AI (Specifically Artificial General Intelligence or AGI) it’s as if society is perfectly fine with rolling the dice to take the biggest risk on the existence of itself with what basically looks like 50/50 odds. I mean when you look at the insanely dangerous and lethal game of Russian roulette, at least with that game you’d be playing with a near 84% chance of survival. This would be the case if you’re simply evaluating how much the odds would be in one’s favor assuming one is using a traditional six shot revolver like you always see in those gritty action movies.

Once again, I am strongly against anyone playing Russian roulette. That game should also be avoided at all costs, but I think you get my point when looking at the risks here associated with the advancement towards AGI.

I believe the tech world has worked really hard on spreading the narrative concerning the positives of AI in an attempt to shield much of society from the potential negatives that could result from the rising venture.

However, whether you support the accelerating rise of AI, or not, the key central concern for you should be to understand that the technology that is advancing isn’t anything like what you would traditionally approve of in the normal circumstances surrounding innovation.

In other words, this product doesn’t even factor in the human element concerning what your definition of a good, or bad person might be. The central thing you’ve got to remember concerning AI is that the technology is amoral. In other words, the technology would possess zero sense of what right, or wrong would actually be and completely lack any moral sense involved in all of its decision making processes.

The Wrap Up

In 1953 the legendary country outlaw Johnny Cash wrote the famous song Folsom Prison Blues. The theme of the song follows the laments of a fictional inmate being held in Folsom Prison who wishes he could catch a nearby train to ride away from his confinement to San Antonio.

In the song’s lyrics there’s a very disturbing line that Cash wrote that talks about how the inmate shot a man in Reno just to watch him die. Now did this really happen? No, I’ve already established that the song was written about a fictional character, but the line certainly did give us listeners a certain perspective on the man that Cash is singing about who is serving out his time in Folsom prison.

At the beginning of this episode I pointed out how throughout history mankind has always engaged in activities that ultimately lead to his own destruction. This is guaranteed to happen as surely as the turning of the earth when man takes on the belief that he can solve the world’s problems on his own and without following the lead of the savior of the world which is Jesus.

The knowledge of the Lord far surpasses the knowledge of man. All the words available in helping you to gain such understanding and wisdom are found in the Holy Bible. When man follows the lead of God he is blessed full of wisdom, stability, and peace.

However, when such wisdom is absent from mankind then he may take on an amoral position in the world which ultimately will lead to immoral actions. However, the good wisdom of the word may be present with mankind, but if he then strays from the word he will also eventually fall victim to immoral behavior due to falling victim to his own selfish desires. In this case the direction of man is being guided by self rather than being guided by the Lord.

Now this is the case when it comes down to how mankind will behave when he chooses to be guided by God, or by his own desires. Therefore in the case of man he can be guided by moral principle, or by his immoral self. Now to be fair this is a normal struggle among all of us here in this fallen world.

However, in the case of the accelerated development of AI, or more specifically AGI, what is the guiding principle of an amoral machine?

According to the developers this is actually completely unknown, but according to Johnny Cash it can result in a single cold blooded act.

In other words, when Johnny Cash wrote that single attention grabbing line about how the inmate once shot a man in Reno just to watch him die he was trying to think of the most horrible reason why someone would kill someone else. In other words, he wanted to come up with the absolute worst thing to be put in prison for so he thought about this cold blooded example.

Now if you really take a moment to break this down this would be the most horrible reason to kill someone because the killer’s motive wasn’t money, it wasn’t over business, and it wasn’t even personal. The reason was simply for the cold hard truth of him doing so to satisfy his own curiosity.

Now when you think deeply enough about that scenario by removing all of the other motives associated with why a man would do such a thing, that's a pretty calloused reason for one man to kill another.

Now the real question is would AI be as calloused as this inmate that Johnny Cash is describing in his hit song Folsom Prison Blues?

If you’re asking me then this is my John Nada moment with you and the struggle surrounding this shouldn’t be necessary, but I understand that we’ll have to engage in an unnecessary necessary struggle regarding this issue.

Are you ready for this unnecessary necessary struggle?

What other pop culture comparison have you seen that relates to the current fight associated with the rise of AI?

Post up in the comment section here below with your feedback.

