Tranquilitas Ordinis

“Chaos was the law of nature; Order was the dream of man.” ― Henry Adams

When looking at the story of Moses in the Bible there’s a clear mission that is put in place by the Lord in order to use Moses to free his people from slavery. Moses was sent on a mission from God to free the Israelites from slavery from the Egyptians under the very proud and powerful Pharaoh.

This entire event was a process that involved a lot of hard negotiating where the Lord even used nightmarish plagues against Pharaoh and Egypt when he continually refused to allow his people to go free with Moses. This was only after Pharaoh refused the requests of Moses over and over and over again.

Now to be fair the Bible does say that God hardened Pharaoh’s heart during the times when Moses would approach Pharoah and request the release of the Lord’s people. Now I’m no Biblical scholar, but my best guess as to why the Lord did this was because God had already known Pharaoh’s heart. Pharaoh had already demonstrated his stubbornness and unwillingness to learn. Granted it was this stubbornness that allowed God to demonstrate his authority while ultimately leading to the liberation of the Israelites and the complete downfall of Pharaoh.

One must keep in mind that it never said that Pharaoh's heart was permanently hardened, but his decision to remain in defiance of the request of Moses would remain intact until it ended his own army in the Red Sea.

I find it interesting how Pharaoh was so determined to want to possess the sovereignty of the Israelites to the point that it led his army to their demise. That desire for one to be the sovereign authority over others seems to be a human desire that has never gone away since the world fell long ago.

As we look at the landscape of these modern day global technocrats it seems that our world is still full of Pharaohs that serve false gods and still seek to possess the sovereignty of others just the same. As the old saying goes “There’s nothing new under the sun.” –Ecclesiastes 1:9.

The Technocratic Sovereign

Now before I go any further I just wanted to warn you that I am going to give some commentary here on the plot of a brand new movie that I just recently watched called Mountainhead. If you have an interest in seeing that movie then I want to give you fair warning that I’m going to be talking about what happens in that movie here now.

However, if you’re just here to read and listen to my commentary then stay right where you are and I’ll do my best to hold your interest.

First of all, I didn’t think that the movie Mountainhead was a great movie, but then again a lot of modern cultural entertainment is garbage these days. Now having said that there appears to be some steady improvement in the creative culture due to this Great Awakening and seismic cultural shift that we all are experiencing right in front of us, but I digress. However, Mountainhead did offer a valuable lesson and some key cultural insight that directly applies to our modern day lives that I wanted to share with you here.

Now in the movie Mountainhead it follows three wealthy friends who meet at a retreat due to a significant level of global upheaval caused by AI-generated disinformation. As it turns out this AI-disinformation is largely being disseminated by a fictional social media platform called Traam which happens to be owned by one of the four friends named Ven Parish.

So among these four friends at this gathering are Ven Parish (owner of Traam and the world’s richest person), Jeff Abredazi (owner of the AI company Bilter), Randall Garrett who is an older mentor of the group that gets diagnosed with an incurable cancer, and Hugo “Souper” Van Yalk who, despite a $521 million net worth, is still the least wealthiest of his friends. By the way, as a side note Steve Carell is the actor that plays Randall Garrett.

The location of this retreat takes place at Souper’s home which is named Mountainhead. Although the gathering is apparently supposed to be an opportunity for the four men to reconnect as friends without their professional lives getting in the way, the reality is that all four of them still have ulterior motives for being there.

For instance, Ven really desires to acquire Bilter for its fact-checking technology due to having fast tracked some new features with his social media platform Traam that enabled disinformation to spread. He desires to have Bilter as he believes it will free him from having to rescind the new features of his social media platform that allowed the spread of disinformation while also allowing him to avoid the accountability of all the chaos that it is causing throughout the world.

Randall also desires to see Traam grow and progress because he believes that Ven’s success will lead to a transhumanist solution that will cure his illness. During all of this turmoil Jeff witnesses his own net worth skyrocket with all the social unrest and turmoil worsening due to Bilter’s fact checking abilities. However, he does not want Bilter to be absorbed, or acquired by Traam.

During all of this Souper, who owns Mountainhead, feels inferior to all of the rest of the guys and simply wishes to convince the others to invest in his Slowzo “lifestyle super-app.” Shortly after arriving at Mountainhead for the gathering Jeff and Ven start arguing over Traam’s issues which results in the rest of the friends trying to pressure Jeff into selling Bilter.