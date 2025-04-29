“Nothing is easier than to denounce the evildoer; nothing is more difficult than to understand him.” ― Fyodor Dostoevsky

I was thinking back to how the world just exploded in our face five years ago. I mean everything seemed to accelerate concerning the pandemic, the rigged election of 2020, the hyper-corruption of our government, the reality of elite capture from the Chinese Communist Party, the attempted assassinations of President Trump, the wars sprouting up everywhere, and even the increasing incidence and reporting concerning UFOs.

It’s not hard to take a look around and notice that the world has been spinning out of control. I mean all of these issues are still very much in motion, however there’s one big difference as to why they all haven’t led to the point of the country completely falling off the rails and that’s because of the MAGA movement.

That’s right, the only reason the country hasn’t totally collapsed into a third world totalitarian hellhole at this point is because of God’s divine intervention and the way that he works through the abilities and actions of good people. To me this is essentially what defines the MAGA coalition.

Make America Great Again (MAGA) is more than just an idea, it’s a movement. The creation of the MAGA movement isn’t something that just suddenly and spontaneously happened. No, it has been a movement that has been forged out of the recognition that the establishment government, consisting of all parties, has been completely guilty of selling the country out to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for many decades now.

This movement recognizes the reality that its own government has devolved into a grafting operation where its system operatives benefit from senselessly getting the United States involved in foreign affairs as it sends money to aid foreign nations while its own citizens reap no benefit from propping it up. In fact, the system has been weaponized against those very citizens who do prop it up.

Because the political game has changed by devolving into this grafting operation that attracts the worst of the worst in politicians the citizenry has suffered more and more over time. Because of this steadfast escalation of suffering, theft, and outright warfare that has been waged against the American citizen the MAGA movement came into existence.

Newton’s third law of motion states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Now having said that, the reality is that the established action that has been at play has involved the ever-growing and intrusive expansion of government against the American citizen and the reaction to that intrusive entity is the MAGA movement.

MAGA is the perfect example of an expanding coalition of citizen voters that are more engaged and more informed than any other political movement, or coalition, in the history of the world. In short, MAGA makes up the Emissaries of Freedom.

Even speaking for myself I started noticing this years ago with how useless establishment Republicans were when they clearly had winning issues on their side against the Democratic party and would simply do nothing. They would always talk, but they would never follow through with their actions.

The ability to follow through with actions is the very definition of MAGA. President Trump is clearly a man of action, therefore the MAGA movement consists of citizen activists who are full of action and the MAGA activists have the intellectual horsepower to back up their actions. MAGA is the antithesis of philosophical reductionism which has been the longstanding DNA makeup of the failing Republican, Conservative, Liberal, Democrat, and Libertarian establishment.

Meaningful Action

Additionally I also noticed that there was never any accountability against politicians who would graft off the system, destroy evidence of crimes (see Hillary Clinton servers), and who would commit actual crimes against the citizens that they are supposed to be representing (see border invasion).

However, it’s now become clear to me that I wasn’t the only one that had been noticing such problems within our society, as if it’s hard to notice. The truth is that I had never identified as being Republican or Democrat. I’d mostly identified as being more Libertarian, but even now the Libertarian party has largely become part of the problem as they don’t recognize that the country is currently at war and MAGA is the mechanism by which that war is being fought to save and restore the Republic.

Oddly enough MAGA is the distinction between the establishment order, or the status quo, and men and women of action that goes beyond party lines. In fact, the MAGA coalition consists of Republicans, Democrats, Liberals, Conservatives, and Libertarians in an all inclusive coalition that is actively engaged and recognizes what time it is in the country.

The establishment parties from which they left behind are still stuck in the past with a status quo viewpoint that no longer applies to the current circumstances of the world. As previously stated these old establishment types suffer from philosophical reductionism and lack the intellectual depth and human agency to actually fight for liberty and freedom.

Granted, you may say that MAGA is the Republican party and you would be mostly correct. However, the MAGA movement has simply infiltrated the Republican party because the party already provided the infrastructure that was needed for MAGA to actively carry out and enforce its political will at the city, county, state, and federal government levels. In the process of that infiltration MAGA is still having to battle the forces of the embedded establishment group of Republicans that want to return the country back onto a path of destruction.

I mean the MAGA movement is the perfect example of what resilience looks like among a society that has been suppressed by a massive Federal government that today even exceeds the size of the government of the Chinese Communist Party.

That’s right, in case you didn’t know the Chinese Communist Party itself makes up about 33.17% of their GDP while the United States percentage of government expenditures topped out at 36.28% of the GDP in 2023 according to the International Monetary Fund. Keep in mind that with the size of the U.S. federal government being that large it’s still only governing over a population that’s roughly one third the size of China. Let that sink in for a moment when you ask yourself if the country is still the land of the free.

In other words, MAGA consists of a modern day grassroots movement of True Patriots that have had to relentlessly fight against a multi-trillion dollar corrupt federal system that is waging war against this movement at every turn.

This is literally a modern day Revolutionary time in history that’s being fought out in the culture, the political arena, economic arena, and the information arena every single minute of every single day.

This current political environment is the same exact set up that we’ve already encountered during the first American Revolution. I mean looking back at the first Revolution you basically had the population divided into thirds.

In other words, roughly one third of the population consisted of the Patriots (Whigs) that were sick of the authoritarianism of the crown and were in favor of liberty and independence. In this modern day scenario these Patriots would involve the MAGA movement.

Another third of the population would be made up of the Loyalists who basically consisted of those who were loyal to the British crown. This group of people were known as the King’s Men, Tories, and Royalists.

Just to give you some more context on the Loyalists this group of people belonged to the wealthy merchant class where a significant portion of their wealth and success were dependent on good trade and relations with Britain. When you compare this to today this would be the equivalent of the globalists elite, establishment Republicans, and the establishment Democrats who are dependent on good trade relations with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Oh yeah, I almost forgot about the final third of the population. The final third of the population basically consisted of those who were waiting around to see which way the wind was going to blow and that’s the direction that they would move in. This third of the population would eventually make their selection to join the winning side after all the hard work was done.

This is essentially the same kind of population breakdown that you’re seeing right now during this current time in history. So keep that in mind and ask yourself which category you fall into. Ask yourself which category your brother, or sister fall into. Ask yourself which category your wife, or your husband fall into. Which category does your neighbor fall into?

These divisions already exist just like they existed in the first American Revolution. These divisions are formed based on what you support. Are you in support of the establishment path of the country which is destroying the country? Are you a part of the MAGA Patriots looking to liberate the country from this onslaught of tyranny that is being waged by the Administrative State? At this point of the game are you really sitting on the sidelines trying to figure out which direction to go? Seriously?

What makes the MAGA movement so impressive is the fact that despite being outgunned, out spent, having had no media, having had no back up from the courts, no help from congress, no help from the senate, and no help from the Presidency UNTIL Donald J. Trump this movement is still very much in the fight.

This is quite remarkable, but this type of grit from the MAGA movement is exactly what it’s going to take in order for us to win this war. Make no mistake that this thing is far from over and even with President Trump at the helm we can still lose this thing unless we ALL step up our efforts and refuse to quit. You better understand what’s waiting on the other side of this if we lose.

Allow me to be blunt, but the reality of that is a horror show that we haven’t seen since the French Revolution. That’s right, these extreme leftist communists are itching to pull out the guillotines just like the Jacobins did during the French Revolution.

This is why we cannot get complacent and MAGA recognizes that this moment right now is our opportunity to enforce our own Thermidorian Reaction with the modern day version of getting justice for the crimes that have been committed against this country and its citizens.

Make no mistake that the communists want to make MAGA disappear once and for all. If you really take a look around at the cultural and political landscape you can see how these violent forces from the left are growing louder and louder.

I mean for crying out loud this past week you just witnessed Democrat politicians flying to El Salvodore and advocating for the Trump administration to bring a known illegal migrant terrorist, human trafficker, and wife beating gang member back into the country after he was deported. To make matters even worse you’re having judges rule against the Trump administration's efforts to deport these illegals in a direct violation of the President’s Constitutional Article II powers.

If this isn’t bad enough on the political side in the culture you’re seeing another growing threat if MAGA is not successful. I mean right now you have a significant portion of the population committing acts of terrorism on Teslas and Tesla owners every single day while many of these people openly express their support of Luigi Mangione and Karmelo Anthony.

Both of these individuals are being held up as heroes for the murders that both of them committed. This sort of behavior is only going to intensify as these radical judges continue to work to violate the Article II powers of the Executive in the Constitution by issuing these absurd rulings to deny President Trump his ability to do his job.

I mentioned in a previous episode how Alec Baldwin had posted a video stating that we were in a Pre-Civil war culture. To suggest that we are in a Pre-War culture is really incorrect. The reality is that we are currently already in World War III and that has also bled into the divisions that exist here in the domestic homeland between the far left communists and MAGA.

I mean look at how the communist left treated us during the pandemic. Once they gained power they started threatening people’s livelihoods if they didn’t get the vaccine.

They started World War III by pushing Russia and Ukraine into a horrible bloodbath of trench warfare that currently resembles Stalingrad. This has resulted in over a million deaths of Ukrainian men and several hundred thousand Russian deaths. They allowed October 7th to happen, sending the Middle East into turmoil and they have been selling the country out to the CCP for decades now.

Heck, I remember after the assassination attempt on President Trump I could scroll my social media feed and literally see the communists celebrating the fact that someone actually attempted to murder the President. Understand that these are the types of people that live next door to you, work with you, and sit at the booth next to you when you go out to dinner.

Make no mistake, if these people ever get back into power they’ll make it their mission to make as much of the MAGA coalition disappear as possible.

You know I was having a conversation with my wife the other day and as we were talking a preview for a documentary popped up on the TV about serial killers. We both found ourselves taking a pause to direct our attention towards the commercial.

As this commercial was playing it was referencing some of the more notorious serial killers from the 70s, 80s, and 90s that we’re all familiar with such as Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and Richard Ramirez.

As I was watching the advertisement for the show, a thought occurred to me at that very moment. I started thinking about the fact that I never hear anything in the headlines these days about serial killers.

I mean I’m old enough to remember back in the 80s and 90s where there were many leading headlines that would involve news about serial killers. However, these days there are never any headlines in the news regarding the apprehension, or hunt for suspected serial killers anymore.

Because of this I had to ask the question why? In other words, why are there not anymore headlines about these predators the way it used to be?

Now don’t get me wrong I’m thrilled that we’re not hearing about serial killers running around in society, but the question still remains as to why we don’t hear about these people anymore. I mean did serial killers magically go extinct?

Well according to the Lipman Family Professor of Criminology James Alan Fox of Northeastern University it comes down to a few changes. These changes involve the advancement in forensic science, policing, criminal justice, and technology. Because of this, according to Fox, it’s made escaping capture very difficult for the likes of the BTK killers of the world.

So why did I make the leap to inquire about the disappearance of serial killers from the headlines?

This question points to a very significant shift in the manner in which the function of society itself has changed. That change involves the enhancement of the surveillance state.

That’s right, the real reason serial killers have disappeared from the headlines is because the surveillance state, through the explosion of technology, has grown to the point that it has changed the entire landscape that these notorious serial killers once used to carry out their evil tasks.

Now on the surface you may look at that and think that’s a good thing, but in reality these serial killers didn’t truly disappear altogether. No, many of these people merely changed their game and their psychopathic activities still manage to show up in society in other ways whether it involves the loss of life, or the loss of freedom.

One such example of this could involve one being the head of a massive medical bureaucracy such as NIAID that has made corrupt decisions that lead to the deaths of millions of people throughout society and the world. Another example would involve an individual simply getting caught after their first kill when they sneak up behind the leading CEO of a company like UnitedHealthcare to shoot them in the back due to what they would justify as an act of revenge.

If you don’t believe that last example fits the profile then pump the brakes for a moment. According to American true crime writer Harold Schester there are four categories that you can divide serial killers into based on his study of their victims and motives.

Now I’m not going to dive into all four of these, but one of the four categories of these types of killers involves the Mission-oriented killer. This type of killer sees themselves killing in order to provide for their community by targeting a specific group of people. According to Schester this group of killers want to rid society of a specific group of people.

These types of killers are organized and plan out their crimes. Additionally these killers kill quickly and efficiently and do not demonstrate a need to prolong a kill, or get any further enjoyment out of it. The crime scenes of these killers don’t reveal any sort of ritual involving sadism or torture as their motive is driven solely by their own personal feelings of hate and revenge.

Now when you look at that particular archetype it perfectly describes Luigi Mangione with the only exception being that he just never got the chance to be a serial killer. Fortunately, in Mangione’s case, he was stopped short of making subsequent kills after he made his first kill with the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. However, it still doesn’t remove the fact that his motives perfectly fit the profile of the Mission-oriented killer as outlined by Schester.

In this case with the enhancement of the surveillance state Mangione was quickly able to be apprehended.

However, just like with the previous example these American Psychopaths can also ascend to holding high level government positions and can leverage the power of the surveillance state for their own personal evil intentions in that way as well.

In reality the growth and expansion of the surveillance state didn’t lead to the complete extinction of serial killers, but rather created an environment in which these psychopaths were able to make a transition in their modus operandi and identity.

In my view, with the extreme growth of the federal government, combined with the growth of the surveillance state, the ground has been made fertile for such psychopaths to go through a metamorphosis. With this societal change involving the explosion of government and technology it has created a sort of cocoon for the American Psychopaths to go through a metamorphosis where they now manifest in the world in the form of actual killers like Luigi Mangione, or those who arguably make life and death decisions with the likes of who many would compare to the Anthony Fauci’s of the world.

The problem with our society is that for far too long now much of the population has gotten lazy. In other words, for many years now most people have been far too dependent on getting their news from the Administrative State Media (ASM) which has involved the delivery of that news having been packaged in false narratives consisting of thirty second video clips.

The lies from the ASM have led to the brainwashing of much of society. In turn many of these brainwashed power hungry communists with psychopathic tendencies end up being drawn to the major institutions of the country where they can anchor themselves into a position of power.

This is how they are motivated in order to take meaningful action to pursue their agendas. On the flipside, just as Newton’s law states, MAGA is the reaction to this and MAGA is also about meaningful action and is motivated to infiltrate these same institutions in order to purge these psychopaths from their positions.

The Wrap Up

At the end of the day if you don’t recognize how dangerous it is with the current times that we are living in then you’re asleep at the wheel.

The fact that President Trump won the election back on November 5th isn’t a guarantee that we have saved the Republic. That only signifies that we are simply able to remain in the fight, but there’s still a whole lot more fighting to do in order to pull this off.

The political game has changed and because it has it’s vitally important that the voting citizens adapt and change with the times as well. The group that understands this better than anybody is the MAGA movement and this is vitally important if you want to continue to have a safe country to live in looking ahead.

You’ve got to ask yourself which third of the population you belong to in this current day American Revolution. Just for some added clarification, if you're a blackpiller then you’d be considered to be a part of the last third of the population. This is the case because your complaining is equivalent to the evildoer.

This is how Dostoevsky stated it in his quote that I led off with at the beginning of this episode. In other words, if you’re a blackpiller I don’t understand you and I certainly don’t care for your opinions anymore than I care to have the psychopaths occupying the institutions that govern this Republic.

Are you motivated to be an engaged Emissary of Freedom in this MAGA coalition?

What actions do you see the MAGA movement taking in the next hundred days to change the arc of history?

Post up with your feedback in the comments.

