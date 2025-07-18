Sweet Chin Music

"Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.” –Proverbs 22:29

Since the Jeffrey Epstein situation has resurfaced it has understandably caused a lot of frustration among the MAGA movement. Much of this has been based on the disappointing messaging that we’ve previously gotten from the Attorney General along with some other messaging that we’re now hearing from other influencers involved in the movement.

Because of this I recently addressed this with a comment on my Substack Notes and I’m going to include that comment here below so if you have already seen it please be patient as the context is essential for the message in today’s episode.

Substack Note:

I understand that there's a lot of MAGA frustrated and angry about the Epstein situation.

However, that frustration is what the Administrative State is hoping for. Remember that at the end of the day they see President Trump as a passing figure and they are just trying to hold up and delay everything he's trying to do. To delay is to deny.

However, it's yours and my duty to continue to dial up the pressure and to be relentless. We must channel our frustration into a focused and relentless offense against these evil and embedded governmental bad actors.

Understand that frustration can lead to cynicism and cynicism can lead to apathy. With that being said they only have to get 2-3% of us to fall into that trap.

At the end of the day I personally don't believe that our Lord and Savior Jesus pulled our country out of a dark place that was headed towards a technocratic slave state for nothing.

He is showing us just how far we've come and how much further we can go together with our faith and our actions.

Don't despair. Double down. Triple down. Quadruple down.

Whatever the enemy throws at us we counter tenfold.

God bless.

That was my comment on my Substack Notes just a few days ago and the one thing that this Epstein situation has reminded me of is the long battle that we (the MAGA and America First movement) have in front of us. Because of this it’s also reminding me of the necessity for our MAGA movement to demonstrate whether or not we have staying power in terms of our ability to meet ALL of the difficult issues that are threatening our liberty and freedoms head on.

Since President Trump came on the scene and spearheaded the most powerful cultural and political movement in all of history with MAGA I knew that this would be the ONLY thing that could stand a chance at defeating the deep state. However, since this story surrounding the Epstein files popped back up I’m seeing a lot of MAGA exhibiting a lack of patience and perspective on the issue.

Now before you get angry about that last statement allow me to put that into context. Remember that the deep state is a corrupt bureaucratic force that has been created, expanded, and embedded within our federal government and institutions now for many decades.

In other words, in this modern era the MAGA movement is arguably only about a decade old in its recent reorganization of our history if you’re starting the count from that famous moment that President Trump first came down that golden escalator. However, in our country’s more recent history we can trace the origin of the deep state all the way back to World War II with President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his creation of the New Deal. That was the rapid birth and expansion of what we would now recognize today as the deep state.

The reason I’m telling you this is because in my lifetime I believe we’ve all, as a voting populace, become accustomed to wanting to play the short game in politics by desiring immediate change to a corrupt system such as ours between a four and eight year election cycle. Even with President Trump moving at Trump speed and proving just how useless previous presidents have been now for so long this is still a very heavy lift.

Conversely, the deep state itself plays the long game. As I previously mentioned in my Substack Notes they see President Trump as a passing figure that will be gone in three and a half years so things can return to a business as usual time of corruption.

In order to win MAGA must be willing to sustain its intensity for the long game. Speaking of the long game I want to temporarily shift the subject for a moment to talk about someone else who was great at playing the long game and this individual can teach us a lesson about how to do that in dominating fashion.

Nolan Ryan

When I was a kid I loved the game of baseball.

I played the sport, collected baseball cards, and being from Georgia I was a hardcore Atlanta Braves fan. I was there in Fulton County stadium at the age of about 15 when the Atlanta Braves went from worst to first and clinched their first pennant after being the worst team in baseball in 1991.

The Braves were loaded with talent with collectively providing the best pitching lineup in all of Major League Baseball with John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, a young Steve Avery, and Charlie Liebrandt. They would later pick up Greg Maddux, but he wasn’t in the picture here at this point.

Regardless, this rotation would prove to be the lifeblood of the Atlanta Braves franchise as they would move on from this 1991 season to be the most dominant franchise in Major League Baseball (MLB) for years to come.

Now I personally gave up on watching the MLB after they went on strike back in 1994. I thought that was the beginning of the end for a lot of the greatness that MLB had managed to produce in regards to their ability to showcase individual talent. Granted they had a few great years to come, but if we fast forward to the current day I couldn’t recognize who you might consider to be a superstar player if he walked right up to me in person and shook my hand.

Now don’t misunderstand me here. I know there are some truly talented players in the game today, but it’s the game itself that has become so corporate that to me the sport has killed the concept of the individual. To me everyone looks the same, they all act the same, and they all sound the same. I rarely see any scenario where players are allowed to speak their minds and they sort of just get shuffled into the group underneath the big corporate umbrella. It’s solely about the money they get from their advertisers in this day and age and in reality that’s the case with all of the professional sports today.

Now being that I played the game in my childhood and teenage years and loved following the Braves up until the strike, believe it or not, my favorite pitcher in the game wasn’t an Atlanta Brave.

That’s right, my favorite pitcher was the most rugged and dominant figure in all of MLB and was a force of nature when it came to strikeouts. This pitcher was more dominant than John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Randy Johnson, and Roger Clemons.

After listing out the names of those powerhouse pitchers you may be wondering who in the world could be left that could have possibly been more dominant than those guys. Well if you’re wondering who that player was, that player was the great Nolan Ryan.

This past year I just watched a documentary on Nolan Ryan and it stirred up some childhood memories and brought back some reminders of why I once loved the game the way I did.

Just in case you’re not familiar with Nolan Ryan, he was a starting power pitcher that had a 27- year major league career where he dominated on the mound. Keep in mind that this 27 year career was longer than any player in major league baseball history.

In addition to that Nolan Ryan had struck out more batters than anyone in history with a whopping 5714 strikeouts sending dejected batters back to the dugout with zero productivity at the plate.

At one point during his documentary film Facing Nolan he spoke about how there was a moment when he had reached his forties and was sitting in the clubhouse realizing that he was older than his manager, older than the coaches, older than the general manager, and older than some of the parents of his own teammates.

It was at this moment during his career when he was the old guy being able to compete with the young talent of the major leagues at a very high level that created this sort of mythical legend about Nolan Rylan that everyone remembers to this very day. The unusual thing about Nolan Ryan was that he actually got better as he got older.

In fact, statistically speaking, he was actually a stronger pitcher from age 39-46 than he was at any other time during his entire career. You read that correctly, he was 46 years old at the time that he retired from major league baseball as a starting power pitcher that could absolutely bring the heat.

If you’re not familiar with baseball lingo, that last sentence is slang meaning that he could throw the ball really hard and really fast. In fact, it is said that Nolan Ryan could bring so much heat with his fastball that it is estimated to have been a shocking 108 mph if the radar gun technology and distance were adjusted to today’s standards.

One game when Nolan Ryan was 44 years old he was warming up just prior to his start against the Toronto Blue Jays. In this particular warm up he was having what he thought was a disastrous performance that made him start to think that it might possibly be his last performance.

According to Ryan his accuracy was off and he had been dealing with some back pain that was really giving him a difficult time. However, after this lackluster and disappointing warm up the time came for him to step out on the mound to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was at this moment where the first batter came up for Nolan to face and it only took three pitches to sit that guy down. The next two batters would suffer the same fate and suddenly Nolan had realized that the back pain that was bothering him during the pre-game warm up was no longer an issue.

He said that the more he threw the more it started to loosen up and the pain just continued to subside. Before the rest of the Texas Rangers ran back out on the field for Nolan to pitch his second inning he turned and looked at his teammates and said guys today just get me one. In other words, he was telling his team that all he needed from them was to score one run because he wasn’t going to allow the other team to score a single run.

One by one each batter would come up and one by one none of them would be able to get a hit. As each batter came to the plate each one would soon find his way right back to his team’s dugout.

As inning after inning went by everyone started to notice that the Toronto Blue Jays were simply not getting any hits or runs off of Nolan Ryan. Because of this every inning became more and more exciting. The fans were going nuts and there was a constant pop of camera flashes throughout the entire stadium as Nolan Ryan found himself in what many athletes refer to as being in the zone.

I’ve heard different definitions before describing what being in the zone means, but in this documentary one individual described the quantitative definition of being in the zone where thinking is inversely proportional to the stimulus of the environment. So in other words, during those high octane no hitter situations where the crowd is going nuts this basically meant that Nolan Ryan’s world was basically equivalent to a peaceful low quiet hum where nothing else existed except for the pitch, the ball, and his glove.

I myself have experienced moments in my athletic past where I felt what it was like to be in the zone. It’s a very unusual and phenomenal experience. When you’re in that moment you feel like you’re performing on an entirely different level than literally everyone else on the field, or in whatever competitive arena you’re involved in at that time.

At 44 years of age Nolan Ryan began a game as one of the oldest players in the game thinking that game would be the last game of his career based on his frustrating start. However, that very same game would end up being Nolan Ryan’s seventh and final no-hitter.

What started out seeming like it would be the last game of his career ended up being a game that would catapult Nolan Ryan into a category of his own with the title of being the greatest pitcher of all time.

Now I want you to put this on a shelf for now as I want to shift back to the original topic of discussion regarding all the frustration and controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein situation.

Once again, I understand that this is something where the patience of the American people has been running out, but the reality is that this situation hasn’t been a situation very long under the leadership of President Trump. The reality involving Jeffrey Epstein is one that involved him first being charged for unlawful sex with a minor as early as May of 2006 according to the AP.

Now I’m not going to go too much further into the details of the accusations surrounding the trafficking of young girls by Epstein and his involvement with political figures, famous people, etc. in that context. However, Epstein was mysteriously able to minimize the impact of that first serious charge involving his sexual criminal history and the reason for that is what I am going to elaborate on here in this episode.

My explanation for this is that I believe the real issue involving Epstein doesn’t necessarily center around him being this seedy figure that ran a global sex crime blackmailing operation against elite figures involved in domestic and foreign governments as his primary type of business model.

I want to be clear that this doesn’t suggest that there were no victims of sexual crimes and misconduct. I just literally quoted one of those where he was charged. With that being said I certainly want absolute justice for any and all victims that had to suffer from Epstein's actions. In fact, the full hammer of justice is an absolute MUST in this situation and this justice cannot be ignored with anyone that was associated with Epstein in this capacity.

However, with that being said I’m merely suggesting that I believe the meat and potatoes of Epstein’s nefarious business practices seem to be more centered around corrupt business dealings that he was associated with as a financial fixer for the CIA. This is actually a sound developing case that is being presented in a very intelligent way by Former State Department Cyber Mike Benz.

So what does this mean?

Mike Benz doesn't buy that Epstein was a blackmail figure, but rather a financial fixer meaning that he would broker off the book deals for the CIA. One key reason Benz points to this is the fact that Epstein had a longstanding working relationship with the CIA that goes all the way back to the early 1980s. In other words, Epstein was an intelligence asset of the deep state.

Additionally, Benz has also pointed out that it’s hard to believe that it would be practical for Epstein to have successfully run a blackmail honeypot operation among political and business elites for nearly forty years. He said this would simply be impractical without the word getting around among those communities that he was involved with while doing such a thing.

In other words, word of such a practice would have gotten around those communities long ago and the reality of a blackmail operation would have been ended all the way back in the 1980s. The fact is that business and political elites simply run in similar circles and there’s no way this would have gone unnoticed for four decades according to Benz’s perspective. I would also add that I would have a hard time arguing with Benz on this theory because if he were operating one of the most lucrative and historically powerful blackmail operations in history then how would he, or his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell have ever gotten arrested in the first place?

According to a recent Mike Benz interview with Steve Bannon there were some very sensible and meaningful dots connected to explain a lot of the mystery associated with Epstein’s past. In fact, it was discussed how former attorney general Bill Barr’s father reportedly met Epstein at a bookstore and was a key figure in helping him to get a job at one of the most prestigious prep schools in New York City known as the Dalton School.

At the time Epstein didn’t have a college degree, but he ended up being a tutor for math at the Dalton School where he would end up teaching Ace Greenberg’s son. Ace Greenberg was so impressed with Epstein’s intelligence that he ended up offering him a job at the famed Bear Stearns investment firm of which Ace himself was the chief executive of that company.

From here that interview points out how Epstein’s reputation grew in the financial arena and then strangely finds his way working with these high level figures who are involved with questionable international trade deals. One key example that Mike Benz points to here is the working relationship that Epstein had with Adnan Khashoggi.

Adnan Khashoggi was a Saudi businessman that played an infamous role in the 1986 Iran- Contra affair which would involve him bringing together the Iranian and Israeli dealers to work out a deal for the sale of 1500 U.S. missiles in exchange for the U.S. hostages that were held in Beirut at that time.

Benz points out how Epstein was acquiring financial assets through covert financing operations and he was involved with Khashoggi at the time that this deal with the Iran-Contra situation took place. According to Benz, Epstein clearly had this ability by having access to money through his relationships. Benz points out that many of these deals were probably dirty, and possibly even involved issues associated with national security due to his relationships and the nature of how many of these deals involved foreign entities and high level individuals within governments and business.

Because of Epstein’s network and connections to these high level individuals inside of governments and business these deals involved large sums of money that would exchange hands off the record for the CIA. It was because of this sort of set up that Benz suggests this is why there were girls involved with the sex crimes as he believes these girls were used more as a means to an end in the sense that they were a way Epstein would sweeten the closing of a deal. Benz believes that Epstein was using these girls in this manner of business rather than the trafficking of the girls themselves being the central focus for a global blackmailing operation.

Benz also points out that during the 1970s there was a restructuring of intelligence work where the CIA was barred from handling any activities directly. As a result this is where USAID and the NGO web (National Endowment for Democracy, Internews, US Institute of Peace, etc.) took the baton from the CIA and took over covert operations." (Source: Real Clear Politics)

In the interview with Steve Bannon and Mike Benz it was also pointed out how Epstein’s life came full circle with the Barr family. This was the case as it was Bill Barr’s father that got Epstein his job with the Dalton school and many years later it was Attorney General Bill Barr himself who drew up the entire new charging document for Epstein involving his second arrest. Here it was under Barr’s control and authority that the Bureau of Prisons reported to Barr that Epstein suicided himself.

Coincidentally it was Bill Barr who advised President George H.W. Bush to pardon six individuals who were also involved in that Iran-Contra affair as well. If this wasn’t strange enough Barr also worked for the CIA from 1973-1977.

For the sake of time I’m not going to dive any further into the Epstein past and connect anymore dots, but the reality is that I could easily keep going as the evidence is simply too great in regards to showing how Epstein had direct ties to the CIA. His relationship to the Barr family alone is a giant red flag.

For the past week when President Trump kept referring to the Epstein situation as being a hoax and kept seeming to want to simply brush it aside a lot of MAGA got very upset. Many people even started turning against President Trump. As usual the emotionally reactive people end up lashing out way too soon.

When President Trump did this with the Epstein situation he created the ultimate Streisand Effect which actually drew so much more attention to the case that even the Democrats were demanding that the files be opened despite the fact that they had been library quiet about it for four years under Biden.

President Trump plays these people like a fiddle. When the President kept calling the Epstein situation a hoax he wasn’t saying that nobody was harmed by Epstein. Instead he was saying that the Democrats, who were now magically interested in the Epstein files, were all the sudden trying to weaponize this case against him in the same exact way as they did with the RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA Steele Dossier, the alleged sex tapes, etc.

After everything President Trump has been through I’m amazed people don’t just slow down to give him the benefit of the doubt, yet here we are again. Regardless, to explain this a bit further in President Trump’s interview with John Solomon and Amanda Head he reminded all of us that the previous regime had the files in their possession for four years.

After all, the previous head of the FBI was the anti-Trump bureaucrat Chris Wray and the previous Attorney General was anti-Trump Merrick Garland. Before Chris Wray was the head of the FBI it was anti-Trump James Comey’s FBI and before it was Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice it was anti-Trump Bill Barr’s Department of Justice. It’s pretty interesting how Bill Barr’s name just keeps coming up, right?

Furthermore, at this point most of MAGA understands that the Murdoch’s hate President Trump and last night I saw the report where the Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal actually published an article claiming that President Trump wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

This story was so absurd that it even stated that President Trump drew a picture of a naked woman in the letter. However, there was no letter that the Wall Street Journal published. It was simply an absurd empty accusation about a letter. This is the perfect example of how Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will make people do really stupid things.

Of course, this morning I woke up to see where the President is unsealing all pertinent Grand Jury testimony surrounding the Epstein case. In addition to this he said he’s suing Murdoch's Wall Street Journal and is looking forward to seeing Murdoch himself personally testify in his lawsuit against Murdoch’s garbage newspaper.

The Wrap Up

The one thing that I believe is absolutely essential for all of us to remember is to understand that everything has context. When President Trump is calling the Epstein case a hoax he’s not saying that to detract from any suffering that was caused to any victims. What it meant was that he can clearly see the attacks coming from the Democrats and all of his opponents because he’s obviously seen these types of attacks before. Everything has context.

I’m pretty sure the President has a really good idea of what evidence and people may, or may not be involved with the Epstein scandal. President Trump understands that the deep state is doing everything it can to try and slow him down. After all, these are the same people that wanted to send him to prison for four hundred years to die and they will do it again if he fails at that mission this time around.

In addition to this the deep state will also come after all of us as well. You know aside from Nolan Ryan having survived a 27 year major league career, and arguably having been the hardest throwing pitcher to ever live, he was also a very seasoned and experienced warrior of a pitcher.

He could often tell whenever a batter was trying to test him because that batter would crowd the plate when getting into the batter’s box. Oftentimes this was something that Nolan said good hitters would do in order to try and get an edge on him. He said that in these situations he would have to wait for the right opportunity, but he also said he always had a bold solution to solve that problem.

In these scenarios Nolan Ryan’s solution would involve a 100+ mph fastball that would be thrown high and inside on the batter. Back in the day this is what my friends and myself would refer to as introducing some sweet chin music to the situation.

This would get the batters to back off every single time and if they didn’t then he would simply hit them with a pitch when the situation called for it.

Just like with Nolan Ryan before his final no-hitter when looking at this current Epstein situation with President Trump he’s proving again that even if his warm up seems a bit lackluster, he’s still proving once again that he’s absolutely bringing the heat come game time.

I understand that this Epstein situation caused some of MAGA to hit the panic button and that’s a problem. However, the rest of us have to remember that just like Nolan Ryan was in the zone during his final no-hitter, President Trump is also in the zone right now during the fight of his and our country’s lifetime.

Just like all 5714 of those batters came up to challenge Nolan Ryan, he sent them all back to the dugout dejected and with nothing to show for it other than failure and personal frustration.

President Trump is doing the same exact thing with every lying scandal, lying media outlet, and every anti-Trump individual that gets proven wrong on a near weekly basis over and over again.

The real justice comes with attacking this Grand Criminal Conspiracy against President Trump. You see the reason I say this is because the thing that made Jeffrey Epstein possible was the deep state itself and there are deep state bad actors that are currently being looked at for investigation involving John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey.

If any of us truly want justice for the Epstein victims then we need to make sure that these bad deep state actors get some sweet chin music from the swift hard hitting sword of Lady Justice.

Did you hit the panic button on President Trump during this Epstein situation?

Are you seeing how the MAGA information war machine is hitting on all cylinders after this most recent hit job by the deep state?

Please share your feedback in the comment section below.

