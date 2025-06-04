The Fifth Column

“Spy' is such a short ugly word. I prefer 'espionage.' Those extra three syllables really say something.” ― Howard Tayler, Emperor Pius Dei

Throughout history civilizations rise and fall after going through a long cycle of power dynamics that ultimately leads to such power being abused by corrupt leaders and grafters. As it turns out, these corrupt people that manage to find their way to the top of a leadership position have a greater interest in using the power of their position for their own perceived personal gain rather than leveraging the power of their position for the betterment of their home country.

During such times when bad actors are allowed to get into power and control the country of their origin they have often done so by using a boot on the neck of their citizens while always looking to do whatever they can in order to maintain their hold on power.

In such times if these corrupt dictators can sense that their grip on the power dynamic is slipping they may be smart enough to recognize such a thing and it’s usually at this point that they realize that they must start looking into ways to help themselves maintain the control of their position by any means necessary.

When this happens traditionally these types of dictators would go to a podium to stand in front of their people to call out a foreign devil. It’s at this point that the corrupt leader would explain to his people how the cause of all of their problems is centered around a foreign devil that is a threat to their homeland.

At this moment a corrupt leader is essentially leaning on the playbook of leveraging radical nationalism in order to drum up fear and to create a false enemy while all the time this leader is engaging in psychological projection as he is guilty of the actual problem that he’s telling his people that the foreign devil is guilty of being.

Time and time again we can see this scenario play out in the history books and when it does the world becomes a very dangerous place. This always results in millions of people dying due to wars that ravage cities and rural areas in a manner that is so dark that it’s hard to comprehend.

If we fast forward through time up to the present day we can see how this same playbook has been taking form from a certain country in the east that desires to rule the entire world.

Although there’s been different strategies employed by these corrupt leaders in the past, today we can see how they prefer to place a lot more emphasis on adopting a more clandestine approach. You can see this in their efforts as they aim to infiltrate and subvert a foreign devil from within.

To give you a specific example these days they even engage in getting into trade deals with their enemy by offering cheap labor to the corporate businesses of their enemy’s homeland in order to manufacture their goods and products. Make no mistake this cheap labor is cheap because it’s made up of slave labor from their working populace.

Also understand that they are willing to do this in order to help enrich the elites of those companies of their enemy’s homeland. Now you may look at that and ask How is that a bad thing? How could they help to enrich the elites of their enemy’s homeland and still consider them an enemy?

Well if either of those questions occurred to you then you’d be asking some very good questions. However, you’ve got to understand that there’s a very specific reason for them engaging in such trade and business with their enemies.

You see once the ruling regime of the authoritarians are able to build a huge manufacturing base for the corporations from their enemy’s homeland then they can do other more impactful and nefarious things. At this point they can manage to build immense influence, achieve financial capture, and literally position themselves to steal the technological makeup and design of every product that they work to build for those companies who are from their enemy’s homeland.

It just so happens that the ruling regime of the country practicing such a thing also guides their decisions by engaging in the ancient military general Sun Tzu’s Art of War principles. This essentially means that they are striving to master that clandestine approach that I mentioned earlier.

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Once they have been successful in enriching the elites of their enemies from a strong trade and economic coupling then they will start using that influence, money, and power of those elites to infiltrate their enemy’s homeland.

At this point they will get the elites to get involved in the political process of funding the political campaigns of politicians who are sympathetic to the authoritarian, corrupt leader’s regime. They will also work with the elites to set up schools inside the homeland of their enemy’s borders in order to indoctrinate the youths of their enemy.

They will also donate money to the existing institutions of their enemy’s homeland to use curriculum to propagate the student body with messaging that causes the student body to be sympathetic to their cause while training the student body to hate their own country.

So what is the result of all of this?

Civil Chaos

Now in case you’re wondering, up to this point the corrupt leaders that I’m referring to are the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the foreign devil that they are at war with happens to be the United States.

However, the strategy of using their nefarious mercantilist trade practices to hollow out the manufacturing base of the United States, while simultaneously engaging in the practice of elite capture, is a very real problem that the United States is currently having to deal with.

This sort of game is a very dangerous one and the so-called elites within the United States have essentially aided in the funding and implementation of what is known as fifth column activity.

If you’re not familiar with that term, a fifth column essentially involves a faction of subversive agents who are doing what they can in order to undermine a nation’s solidarity by any means at their disposal.

The origin of this word dates back to the Spanish civil war (1936-39) involving the Nationalist general Emilio Mola Vidal. At that time as Vidal’s four army columns moved on Madrid Vidal had referred to his sympathizers and militant supporters within the capital as his fifth column, as they were intent on dividing and undermining the loyalist government from the inside.

The central goal and technique that is to be employed by the fifth column is the infiltration of sympathizers into the entire fabric of the nation that happens to be under attack. This is a well thought out and intentional action that is designed to fracture the nation that one is looking to conquer, or destroy.

Here in the U.S. over the last several years we’ve seen a drastic escalation in this fifth column activity, especially as it pertains to the actions of our longstanding and now corrupt institutions. Many of the major institutions have been captured by the CCP through the long steady effort and implementation of their influence operations that have been purposely aimed at destroying our country from within.

One well known example of this fifth column activism here in the states involves the Black Lives Matter organization. As the Heritage Foundation reported way back on September 15, 2020 you could easily find this connection by simply visiting the website of Black Futures Lab which was a venture of Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza.

Since this story was reported there seems to have been some changes made to the Black Futures Lab site, but the Heritage Foundation was brilliant enough to screenshot the page. At the time the Heritage Foundation reported on how it would ask you to send your money to an obscure organization known as the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA).

As it turns out the CPA was founded back in 1972 in San Francisco. This organization came about during the heady days of the Marxist-oriented Asian American Movement and it also had a functioning chapter in Boston.

From its inception this group has been an advocate for the People’s Republic of China (PRC). To this day the CPA Boston continues to be an active partner of the PRC in the United States.

When the Heritage Foundation first published their article on the relationship between the CPA and BLM that same article reported on how just three years prior the Boston chapter teamed up with China’s Consulate General in New York to offer Chinese nationals the opportunity to renew their passports. Of course, this got them a lot of praise and open support from China’s official mouthpiece the China Daily.

The evidence of the CCP’s clandestine war and fifth column activity within our borders is overwhelming and more and more of it is rising to the surface as it’s being exposed by alternative MAGA media sources like this one. One thing is for sure the Administrative State Media (ASM) is captured and they only ever frame any decoupling effort from China as being bad for the U.S. rather than focusing on the existential threat that the CCP is to the country right here and now.

The evidence of this fifth column activity is global as well. I mean right now Europe is being taken over by Islamists and their government has been literally going to war against their own citizens if they dare to speak out about any of this.

In fact, one of the key independent journalists and activists Tommy Robinson was just released from prison after 18 months due to being sentenced for libel. It turns out that many of those months Tommy undeservedly served in solitary confinement.

Upon his release Tommy made it clear that one of the biggest reasons that he became a free man was largely due to Elon Musk and his X platform. He stated that this was the case because X proved to be an effective medium that provided an alternative narrative to combat the censorship that has been a big problem in Britain for the past few years involving their draconian crackdowns on silencing speech against their own citizenry.

This fifth column activity is global and is a direct effort by global communists to destroy the entire idea of national sovereignty and supplant it with a single world government and marketplace. When it comes to the global communists everything is about centralization.

Now it’s become apparent that one big central hub for manufacturing fifth column activists happens to involve one of the biggest names among some prominent U.S. institutions. In case you haven’t heard, this would involve one of the most nefarious government grafting operations in recorded history that has been used to weaponize your tax dollars against you. The major culprit that has been directly involved in this is Harvard University.

In fact, the recently published article in The Wall Street Journal displayed the title "Harvard Has Trained So Many Chinese Communist Officials, They Call It Their ‘Party School.”

According to the article, for decades the CCP has sent thousands of mid-career seasoned bureaucrats to pursue a path of postgraduate studies and executive training in the U.S. with Harvard University being recognized by many CCP officials as being their top destination of choice. According to the article the CCP recognizes it as the top “party school” outside of their country.

One such CCP alumni that benefited from Harvard’s program was former vice president and Xi Jinping’s top negotiating trade strategist who was previously involved in trade talks with the first Trump administration.

To be even more direct with Harvard’s involvement with the CCP President Xi Jinping’s own daughter Xi Mingze reportedly attended the university from 2010-2014 and still currently resides in Massachusetts.

It’s obvious that American universities have played a leading role in shaping China’s overseas roles and training programs for many of their mid-career officials. Apparently some other U.S. colleges have offered training for CCP officials including Syracuse, Stanford, Rutgers, and the University of Maryland.

Because of this out of control relationship between Harvard University and CCP officials, the Department of Homeland Security has recently smacked down this operation. In fact, just recently the head of the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported on the official website that she ordered DHS to terminate the Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification.

According to the department Harvard is being held accountable for their actions and association with the CCP which have been directly responsible for fostering violence, antisemitism, and pro-terrorist conduct directly from its student body on campus.

According to Reuters a U.S. business intelligence firm called Strategy Risks said that Ronnie Chan, the son of a major property developer T.H. Chan facilitated a very generous $350 million donation to Harvard back in 2014 which resulted in the school of public health being named after his father. According to Strategy Risks Ronnie Chan is a member of the China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Looking at that massive 2014 donation, is it a coincidence that this large sum of money just happened to flow into Harvard the same year that President Xi Jinping’s daughter graduated from the institution? I don’t know about you, but I don’t believe in coincidences.

Apparently this organization has been classified as a foreign principal under U.S. law and because of this the lobbyists that are working for it are responsible for disclosing the work that they do to the U.S. government. This has certainly been an additional concern from U.S officials and has raised some eyebrows as to the nature of the business.

In addition to this the Reuters article also reminds us of the case of Charles Lieber who was scrutinized by a Trump program that was established back in 2018 that was known as the China Initiative. The purpose of this program was focused on fighting that magical word espionage which contains those three extra syllables compared to the word spy that I led off with using that catchy quote at the beginning of this episode.

The China Initiative also looked into intellectual property theft along with investigating researchers and various universities over whether they disclosed their financial ties to Beijing. If you remember Lieber was convicted in 2021 of lying about his ties to China in connection to money that was directly involved with federally funded research. He later became a full time professor at a Chinese university.

The Wrap Up

There’s a clear trend that exists with the presence of the CCP and their efforts involved with expansionism as it relates to their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The CCP has captured many of our elites and is waging full blown Unrestricted Warfare against the United States and all of Western civilization.

By using their money, influence, and intimidation the CCP has created what I like to refer to as a contagion of corruption that has spread throughout the foundation of every major U.S. institution and this corruption is manifesting in the form of actions that are designed to hurt American citizens.

The nefarious agenda that is spread by the CCP is done so by financial capture of the elites, intimidation, or probably by some other form of leverage that resembles blackmail. That last one is an educated guess, but I’m pretty sure that I’m over the target on it.

The CCP is fully engaged in unrestricted warfare with the United States and their fifth column activists are a large mechanism involved in keeping our country wrapped up and distracted in unnecessary civil chaos all while they work to build out military dominance and seize territories to expand their BRI efforts.

If you don’t believe me then take a look back at how they took over Hong Kong, look at when they installed Lula in Brazil, look how they’ve infiltrated the Canadian government to our north, and how they’ve directly infiltrated our own government here in the states.

Even right now they're working to take down one of our biggest allies in South Korea by working to steal their election. There’s a huge MAGA Populist revolt going on there too, but whether or not it’s enough to overcome the election fraud still remains to be seen, unless those results are revealed by the time this episode gets published.

You can clearly see here in the United States over the past five years how there’s been literally zero accountability for any politician for their corrupt actions during the pandemic, no accountability for the autopen scandal that’s breaking, no accountability for running up world history national debt, no accountability for starting endless wars, and no accountability for former heads of the FBI that make direct public life threatening gestures against a sitting president on social media.

The fifth column activity has either almost fully infiltrated, or intimidated the American judicial system to the point of corruption.

After all, we all have literally witnessed the previous regime incentivize and allow a full blown invasion of our country with violent gangs that have been designated as terrorist organizations.

Because of this you now have President Trump aggressively and Constitutionally exercising his Article II powers while judges work to stop him from exercising those powers for mass deportations.

The fifth column activists and propagandists have been successful at muddying the waters on this issue too. I say this because as President Trump is trying to deport these terrorists you now have American citizens screaming about due process for these illegal terrorist migrants where due process doesn’t even exist for these people.

There’s been a fundamental perversion of the Constitution throughout our population. Furthermore, it’s a funny thing that these useful idiots in the states screaming about due process are themselves participating in the fifth column behavior either due to their own ignorance, or outright stupidity.

It’s funny that now they have a grievance with the supposed lack of due process when President Trump is trying to deport illegal migrant terrorists. They will even try to use the argument that these radical judges are exercising the proper checks and balances for this process.

However, it’s funny how they casually ignore those so-called checks and balances PRIOR to the deportations and when the actual mass invasions were occurring. Where was that demonstration of the coequal branches of checks and balances then?

I’m just going to be blunt.

We are in the third world war and the only way we can back out of this thing is to make sure that we engage in a constant pressure campaign with congressmen and senators who are not onboard with the America First agenda in de-escalating these wars while we simultaneously working to get our own domestic affairs in order.

Keep in mind that the recent drone attack that Ukraine successfully pulled off against the Russian bombers that were deep into Russia territory was brilliant and highly effective. However, that’s not the thing we need to be focused on now.

After that attack the REALITY is that now Russia is going to be looking at the U.S. as having some huge responsibility for it.

Why do I say this?

I say this because we’ve been financing this stupid proxy war for the past three years by sending all the weapons and money to help Ukraine.

I mean look at it this way, imagine if you had a hostile neighbor that lived directly across the street from you and I lived next door to him. Now imagine that you and your neighbor got into a gunfight and as you’re having this shootout with your hostile neighbor you realize that I’m the one that’s actually supplying ammunition to your hostile neighbor so that he can keep up the gunfight with you.

At this point even though I’m not the one that’s shooting directly at you and your house you’re still going to have a big problem with me for helping your neighbor in the fight.

If you understand that then you can understand why Russia is getting more and more frustrated with the United States.

Granted, this all started prior to President Trump getting into office and President Trump is the one calling for peace and I know President Putin understands that.

However, both President Trump and President Putin also understand that our intelligence community here in the states is also infiltrated with some fifth column activists who are trying to subvert the United States government from within.

The question is will President Trump be able to root them out before President Putin loses patience.

I believe President Trump, MAGA, and the America First movement don’t have any other choice, but to root out the fifth column and to cripple the CCP with information and economic warfare.

Are you currently focusing on being an intellectual ninja to be the fifth column to the fifth column?

Are you regularly engaged in the information war by supporting anti-Administrative State Media platforms?

Post up and share your feedback in the comments below.

