“If you wish to find a needle in a haystack, light a match.” ― Jared Alan Brock

As a small business owner, and as a person that tries to be introspective, I can tell you firsthand that these two things have had a big part in serving me very well when it comes to accurately seeing the error of my ways at times. Additionally this has allowed me to recognize how these experiences have given me a powerful ability to see these errors in others when it comes to some of their beliefs, opinions, and practices.

Now when I say this it’s not a judgment that I’m proclaiming to shout down at those that I have disagreements with in one form or another. That’s not the point of such a statement, but it always is the assumption that is adopted by those who simply want to disagree for the sake of disagreeing. In my experience when people so easily take such a statement too personal it demonstrates their own lack of introspection which detracts from their ability to do what I’m saying that I can do here in certain situational moments.

In other words, all I’m saying is that in my lifetime I’ve made a bunch of mistakes that I’ve recognized through my direct life experiences and I’ve simply learned from those mistakes. Therefore, I can spot certain mistakes in others (at times) when they proclaim they are correct about a certain issue that I’m familiar with and I happen to know that they are incorrect about it. I’m sure you have been able to do much of the same in your own life.

The point I’m making here is that when it comes to human nature most people in today’s world love to pound their chest in disagreement (metaphorically speaking) while completely ignoring the objective reality of the hole that they dig themselves into when it comes to certain topics and issues of the day.

This all comes back to the fact that there is such a thing as objective truth. However, it’s when those who reject the truth find themselves in the middle of a debate with someone else who knows better that either an emotional reaction, or a big expression of hubris, surfaces from the person who happens to be supporting the wrong position.

In these cases not only do these people shockingly find themselves on the wrong side of the fence by making the decision to vigorously defend a wrong position, but they will even do so to the extent that they’ll even support an outright lie. I see people do this all the time and they frequently put themselves into a position to defend a lie even in the face of contradicting themselves again and again.

As you can imagine I find myself in these discussions and debates on a frequent basis and if you’re a follower of this Substack and are plugged into the issues of the day then I’m sure that you’ve probably encountered this a handful of times as well.

You see, the problem with our society is that we’ve been living in a postmodern world for way too long now. If you’re not familiar with that term, postmodernism basically boils down to an ideology that rejects modernism which embraces objective truths and instead embraces a more subjective view of the world.

This belief system is a destructive and simplistic ideology that involves its proponents essentially debating everything of substance which leads to a fractured society which can ultimately lead to the downfall of civilization. On a personal level I’ve noticed that many people who adopt the postmodernism position for their worldview seem to often completely lack any form of self-awareness as well.

When it comes to narrative warfare in the news cycle we have seen this play out time and time again when it involves certain big news stories where the Crime Syndicate of Narrative would have you ignore the reality of what you see with your own eyes and condition you to argue against the truth and objective reality.

In addition to this it’s funny how the postmodernists will question everything associated with objective truth, but they won’t question their own position involving their reasoning for questioning the objective truth. It’s as if they are trying to prop themselves up and position themselves as being more open minded, but they will only take one step to deviate from the objective truth while not taking an additional step to question their own position that questions the widely accepted objective truth. In actuality the postmodernists are very close minded.

There are so many examples of this that I could throw at you here that it would literally take me weeks, or probably even months, to write them all up. However, I’ll just give you an example here to clear the air on how postmodernism has broken the thinking of many people throughout society which may involve many people that you personally know including your family, friends, and neighbors.

For starters, let’s look at the narrative surrounding the entire climate change agenda. Now if you simply look at and observe with your own eyes you can see how there have been literally hundreds of billions of dollars spent on the climate change agenda by the government.

Given this reality you can see with your own eyes that much of these expenses have been aimed directly at the construction of fields covered in solar panels and giant wind turbines. These solar panels have resulted in literally cooking thousands of birds in mid-flight while the wind turbines literally kill anywhere from 200,000 to 1.17 million birds annually due to their direct environmental impact. Is this what you would consider to be a good approach to saving the environment?

However, the reality of this movement is that it has simply been a massive grafting operation for politicians and special interests for quite a long time now. This grafting operation hasn’t done anything other than to further harm the environment while enriching the politicians who throw their weight behind this corrupt graft that’s involved with the government.

To give you some concrete examples when it comes to the climate change agenda it was only a week after Spain announced that its power systems had reached a transition of operating their grids heavily on renewable energy sources that they experienced a complete blackout of the entire country.

According to former President of Mitsubishi Power Systems and now active power consultant Dave Walsh, Spain’s system is heavily reliant on French power production due to their own grids being too heavily reliant on renewable power involving solar, wind, and hydrogen sources.

Just how reliant are they on renewable sources which is not a reliable form of energy production to meet the energy demands of their country? According to Walsh their grids consist of about 66% of renewable resources.

So what’s the lesson to learn here?

In my view if the climate change agenda is pursuing the insanely stupid goal of obtaining net carbon zero emissions then this doesn’t rule out the reality that modern civilization must cease to exist. In other words, in order to strive to reach such an insanely stupid goal the climate change cult would do so by literally deindustrializing society as we’ve gotten a glimpse of recently involving the Spain and Portugal blackouts.

2 Corinthians 11:13-15 ESV For such men are false apostles, deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their deeds.

Here, as 2 Corinthians points out, we can exercise discernment in viewing the consistent negative result of the climate change agenda by comparing the deeds of the movement to the statements that precede the issues of the movement. In other words, if the actions of the climate change agenda are intended on protecting the environment then does this mean that the well-being of humans are part of that protected environment?

Now if you take the time to intellectually break this down within the climate change agenda and ask the right questions then this is a legitimate question to ask regarding the end result purpose of what saving the environment actually means to the climate change cultists.

After all, if there’s a nationwide blackout and there’s no power for fuel stations to run, no fuel for cars, no power for stores to refrigerate food, no electricity for banks to perform daily duties, and no power available for people to practically get to work to earn a living for themselves and their families then how exactly is this climate change agenda working for the benefit of humans?

Sure, a total power blackout would result in a net carbon zero outcome, but so would the extinction of the human race. Therefore, the question we all should be looking at is whether or not the climate cultists include the health and well-being of humans and animal wildlife into their plan for saving the environment.

This would be the line of questioning to ask assuming humans are part of the plan involving saving the environment, but what if the well-being of humans is not part of the climate change plan?

Well I happen to believe that the well-being of humans is not included underneath the umbrella of saving the environment by the climate cultists. I believe this because the failures associated with the entire climate change movement, in regards to the well-being of humans, directly corresponds with their deeds. You see if you simply pay attention to what people are actually doing versus what they are saying then life really starts to make more sense. However, people will tell you a lot about who they are when you allow them to talk.

“If you wait by the river long enough, the bodies of your enemies will float by.” ― Sun Tzu

I’ve always sort of viewed this geopolitical landscape kind of like one of those typical social events that I might have found myself attending from time to time where I really didn’t want to go and I really didn’t know anyone at the event.

However, in that circumstance it usually involved some important obligation I had to meet, therefore I ended up attending because I didn’t have much of a choice in the matter. After explaining it that way you can see exactly how this situation can mirror the reality of not being able to ignore the geopolitical realities of the world whether we like them or not. To put it simply, we really don’t have a choice to ignore the geopolitical realities such as the threat of global communism.

Like me I’m sure you may have experienced something like this during your life as well. Much like me, you’ve probably gotten roped into going to the party as a favor to your wife, husband, girlfriend, boyfriend, or family member.

I bring this up because in these situations where I found myself not knowing anyone at the party the experience itself did end up teaching me an important life lesson.

What I’ve learned in these social settings is that if I manage to engage in a conversation with people and simply focus on keeping my mouth closed, while keeping my ears open, then everyone that you engage with at the party will start to reveal themselves to you in small pieces.

Now given this reality if you pay close enough attention to what people are saying and how they are acting then you will start to get a feel of the type of people that you find yourself having to deal with at the social event.

Just like the Sun Tzu quote highlights, if you wait by the river long enough, those who possess beliefs that are contradictory to yours will float right in front of you. However, the good news is that those people who more closely align with you will also reveal themselves to you and these people are typically a little easier to communicate with for obvious reasons.

So why did I bother to point this out and to reference the Sun Tzu quote while doing so?

The reason I pointed this out is that in these situations where you might have not necessarily felt at home, there are times when you’ve had to rely on your senses and your gut instincts to navigate the social setting. My guess is that you had to do this when being in the middle of an environment that you probably weren’t crazy about being in the middle of in the first place.

However, when this occurs you can take an intellectual approach to the environment by engaging in just enough of a conversation to draw out the personalities of others in order to test the temperature of the room.

In short, this type of exercise is a way that you can hone your intellectual skills in order to be like an intellectual ninja in terms of gathering intel, training yourself to read people, and learning how to become more effective in discerning a truth from a lie when communicating directly with others.

The Wrap Up

Historians have discovered activities and references of ninja dating back as far as the 12th century. According to some accounts the ninja became more widely known during the Sengoku period involving two major neighboring ninja clans known as the Iga and Koga.

The Iga and Koga Provinces firmly established themselves as these strong centers for teaching the art of Ninjutsu. In these camps they would teach professional ninjas who were specifically trained for the tasks that they were expected to carry out and execute for any various number of reasons.

So what exactly is Ninjutsu?

Ninjutsu is really an independent art of warfare that specializes in stealthy tactics and espionage. Ninjas were known for their skills of infiltration, code breaking, and sabotage.

So what is the point of this message?

Well if you’re a frequent reader, or listener, to this platform then you know that the central focus of this platform is to help you and those around you to become a Zenith during chaotic times.

To transform yourself into a Zenith you must always exercise your personal discipline to gather intel through studying culture, history, philosophy, and strengthening your intellectual capacity along with your faith. Additionally you can master other forms of intel gathering by simply studying people more carefully in person whether you’re at your job, or attending a social event.

In this current world the art of deception is being carried out at mass scale by the media to infect and misdirect the public by misinforming the public on events and news that are going on in the world. There’s a literal spiritual war going on that manifests into our universe as information and cultural warfare.

It’s because of this reality that you must always be honing your skills of acquiring knowledge to learn and understand the world around you. You must be a Zenith and you can be a Zenith by always working to operate like an intellectual ninja.

By preparing yourself physically and mentally you will empower yourself to better face a world that is full of deception. This deception is being used for the sole purpose of trying to trip you up so that you become less and less relevant regarding your role in the world as a whole. After all, the goal of global communism is to destroy the concept of individuality and the belief involving the free exchange of ideas. This deception may be successful in tripping everyone up around you temporarily.

However, if you’re a true intellectual ninja you can be a still point during all the chaos and be the one that’s infiltrating the mass deception with the power of truth. This way if everyone around you is temporarily tripped up by the deception of the ASM then you can be that covert weapon of knowledge to start pulling them back to their feet.

As an intellectual ninja you can gather intel when nobody is watching and when the time is right you can strike by destroying a false narrative, or by correcting a Marxist bully during either a public, or private gathering because you’ll be better armed with the knowledge and understanding to do so.

After all, right now in this very moment you’re starting to see how much of the Administrative State Media (ASM) is fracturing. This fracture is occurring because intellectual ninjas like yourself got up every single day and delivered relentless hammer blows of information and truth to deconstruct every lie and deception that they could throw at the American public.

To borrow a phrase from Jake Tapper, the counter-narrative warriors to the ASM is what he would refer to as MAGA media. However, despite having been outnumbered, outspent, and outgunned by a longstanding and embedded ASM juggernaut, you’re now seeing some serious personalities on the left such as Jake Tapper (himself) and Bill Maher divorce themselves from the government. They are doing this as they pivot away from being the mouthpieces that have traditionally been running cover for the government’s corruption and failures.

Do you see the benefits of being an intellectual ninja in today’s world that is paving the way for a brand new ecosystem committed to the free exchange of ideas?

Are you currently supporting alternative media platforms and being the force multiplier to assist in deconstructing the ASM’s false narratives in this information war?

Share your feedback in the comment section here below.

I hope you enjoyed today’s article.

