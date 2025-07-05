Battle Fatigue

“The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.” ― Vince Lombardi

I want to take a moment to talk about a key trait that is involved in building significant human strength and resilience. This is a trait that’s necessary to understand not only for the purpose of building up your own individual physical resilience, but it’s also necessary for the importance of understanding how it can apply to a team, a movement, and a coalition that consists of the perpetuation of the beliefs and values of the liberty movement.

If it’s your first time on my platform then you may not know that I am a professional strength and fitness coach and small business owner. There’s a specific reason I’m telling you this and I will further clarify that reason as I elaborate on the message of today’s episode.

I’ve been a practicing coach now for close to 25 years and have trained a wide range of people from the novice all the way to world class athletes. Having been in this industry for so many years has allowed me to develop and acquire a very deep understanding of the human body and its potential.

So what is the trait I mentioned at the beginning of this episode that is essential for building optimal physical strength and resilience? The secret that I’m talking about that can build optimal physical strength and resilience in the human body simply involves having the discipline to put forth intentional consistent effort towards a goal.

That’s right, there’s no magical formula, no magical potion, or some extraordinary magical pill that is going to help you to achieve peak physical performance. There’s no quick fix for you to develop a resilient body that is resistant to almost every form of disease and injury known to mankind. That peak physical condition can only come from you possessing the discipline, willpower, and consistency in order to pursue it on a daily basis.

In order for you to have that you MUST make that decision in your mind in order to pursue such a goal in order to make it happen. Now having said that, I also mentioned that the same trait that was essential for you to build up peak physical strength and resilience was also necessary in building up a team, a movement, and a coalition particularly when involved in perpetuating the beliefs and values of the liberty movement.

So how exactly does this work?

Well I’ve really already answered that question, but I’ll still elaborate a bit further because it’s something that took me some time to come to understand. That same understanding is what led me down the path to eventually starting this Substack blog and podcast just three years ago.

From Everyday Citizen To Being An Emissary of Freedom

Unless you’ve been living under a rock since the pandemic hit there’s been a huge unmasking of villains that have been identified as enemies to this United States Republic and those enemies are domestic enemies that reside right here at home.

These enemies have pretty much been expanding inside the state governments and federal government throughout our beautiful nation for many years now. These enemies consist of communists, statists, and political radicals who all fall underneath the umbrella of being grafters that leech off of the tax dollars that are paid into the government by the hardworking American citizen.

These domestic enemies have also been able to perpetuate their corruption within our state and federal institutions because they have infected every single one of those institutions. They have infected our media, our universities, our banking systems, our judicial systems, and even our entertainment systems.

This rot is far reaching, but make no mistake this rot has spread simply because those people associated with the team of rot have been motivated. They’ve been motivated to engage in perpetuating their rot due to their commitment to putting forth a significant amount of intentional consistent effort towards their goals.

Now that last part is exactly why I want to address how when intentional consistent effort is directed towards a goal, from a movement of people, it gets results. Achieving these results works in much the same way as that effort can achieve a result on an individual level as well.

Of course, this relates to the example that I’ve already touched on when I talked about what it takes in order to build a strong, resilient body. Therefore the same intentional consistent effort is needed from a movement in order to build a strong resilient cultural and political coalition that is capable of transforming society for either better, or worse.

Sir Isaac Newton said the following…

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Now when looking at that quote I’m reminded that the MAGA movement is a coalition that is absolutely that reaction. It’s the reaction to the longstanding actions of all of the corruption associated with the domestic enemies that reside inside the institutions of our great nation.

The MAGA coalition is definitely a strong coalition that has literally changed the arc of history.

However, for the MAGA coalition to remain strong and resilient, what do you think is required in order for it to maintain its staying power?

The answer to that last question simply involves us making sure that the awakened, informed, and engaged populace of citizens remain awakened, informed, and engaged. This is the very definition of the MAGA movement.

What we’ve witnessed in the past four years is the rapid expansion of populism cementing itself as the new norm.

President Trump lit the fuse that caused the explosion of this movement and the timing was significant due to the converging factors of corruption all culminating into a very obvious inflection point in our country’s history over the past four years.

The actions of those domestic enemies that I mentioned earlier had finally reached a point where their behavior has been so blatant and so horrible that the entire world had to take notice in recent years. There seem to be only a few exceptions of people who don’t seem to notice the severity of this corruption.

These people seem to be the leftist that are simply brainwashed by the establishment, along with the grafting RINOs and the anti-Trump Libertarians who seem to not understand history, or the gravity, of the situation that we’re living in right now regarding the state of the nation.

You see this is exactly why they say the cream rises to the top. This is the case because everyday citizens consisting of people who do understand history, business, politics, human nature, and simply possess the wisdom for discernment, have stepped up to the plate to defend the Republic within the MAGA coalition.

The reality is that the MAGA movement is the most powerful political movement in American history and MAGA has proven that despite having been outnumbered and outspent in literally every institutional category across the board.

The entire existence of the MAGA movement is a result of a very specific purpose. It’s the result of everyday citizens that have gotten sick and tired of the corruption of Washington D.C., Silicon Valley, and a garbage media ecosystem that has been literally waging war against the American citizen now for a very long time.

Whoever is wise, let him understand these things; whoever is discerning, let him know them; for the ways of the Lord are right, and the upright walk in them, but transgressors stumble in them. Hosea 14:9

The MAGA coalition exists because it serves to remind both the corrupt politicians and their braindead followers that being an American citizen is supposed to mean something.

Despite what the moronic left and the moronic anti-Trump Libertarians think, the benefits of being an American citizen doesn’t mean having open borders to allow illegal immigration to run wild within the country.

In addition to that, since the invasion of illegals has illegally been incentivized and allowed by our federal government it certainly doesn’t mean that those same illegals are afforded Constitutional due process for their crimes. Yes, there are actually anti-Trump Libertarians stupid enough to believe this.

It’s because of these absurd allowances involving direct violations of American sovereignty that the American public has been slowly brainwashed over time into believing a watered down version of what it means to actually be a United States citizen. This lack of civic acumen from the American public has degraded the nation state to the point that we have found our individual sovereignty and individual liberties under assault across multiple battle fronts.

You see the MAGA movement recognizes these attacks that are being waged on the American citizen and thankfully the citizen movement has chosen to engage the enemy on those multiple battle fronts. We see the enemy gunning to silence our freedom of speech, we’ve seen the enemy gunning for our right to keep and bear arms, and we’ve seen the enemy use coercion in order to force us to agree to medical procedures that we may not agree that we need.

In addition to this the MAGA movement also recognizes that the right to vote, the opportunity to serve in the military, and the ability to access public services have all been rights and benefits that have been ceded over to illegal immigrants while American citizens continue to suffer.

The MAGA coalition understands that the corrupt Administrative State wants to destroy what it means to be an American citizen which will ultimately result in the actual destruction of the American citizen.

So given the detailed outline here of MAGA it’s obvious that the movement has clearly defined its purpose and that purpose is that it’s a movement that is goal oriented and very specific about saving the Republic and the American citizen.

The same thing could be seen with the Sons of Liberty back on December 16, 1773 at the Boston Tea Party. Like the MAGA movement is specific in its purpose the Sons of Liberty were also very specific in their purpose involving their disposal of the tea as well.

You see, when the Sons of Liberty secretly climbed aboard the Beaver, Dartmouth, and Eleanor ships on that December night to destroy 340 chests of tea, it was a clear message to the British that they weren’t going to be controlled and abused by their tax laws.

This move by the Sons of Liberty was both bold and specific. You see, it is said that the amount of tea that was destroyed by the Sons of Liberty would hold an estimated value today of being worth about $1.7 million. This was a huge blow to the British East India Company which meant it was a huge blow to the British overall.

However, despite the destruction of the tea with this bold move that was successfully pulled off by the Patriots, historical accounts show that there was absolutely zero damage done to the ships themselves. In fact, there was no damage done to any of the crew or any other items onboard the ships except for a single broken padlock.

It appeared that the padlock was the personal property of one of the ships’ captains, however this padlock was promptly replaced the next day by the Patriots. During this mission there was great care taken by the Patriots to ensure that there was no damage done to any of the ships, or any personal property.

In fact, there were no items looted or stolen from the ships including no stolen tea. There was one participant that tried to steal some tea, but this individual was immediately reprimanded and stopped by the Patriots.

The Sons of Liberty were very careful about how they carried out the Boston Tea Party mission as they reserved all of the destruction to be done specifically to the tea and no other property. After the destruction of the tea the participating Patriots even went so far as to sweep and clean the decks of the ships and they even took the time to move every item back to its original place if it were moved out of place during the mission.

The crews of the ships had attested to the fact that there had been absolutely zero damage done to the ships except to the cargoes of tea that were onboard at the time. The Sons of Liberty were very disciplined and specific in their message to the Royal Crown.

That message was a message of independence. That message was a message that was a show of strength. That message was a message where the Sons of Liberty were being Emissaries of Freedom and demonstrating to the British crown that the crown wasn’t going to be in control of the sovereignty of the Americans for much longer.

The Wrap Up

When you look at the Sons of Liberty and the MAGA movement in this modern era you can see how they are both one in the same. The MAGA movement has recognized that the Republic has been under attack by domestic communists and grafters and that this era that we are living in is about reclaiming the Republic.

President Trump is the instrument of destruction, or the blunt force object, that the MAGA movement has at the tip of the spear to wage war against the Administrative State. President Trump is the reason the MAGA movement exists in the way that it does with its ability to organize, inform, and to go on offense in the cultural, economic, and information war against the communists at a level not seen before throughout all of history.

I believe one thing that a lot of people don’t currently understand about the reality that we’re in now is that reality is one where we have actually lost this Republic. The question is whether or not we are going to be able to reclaim the Republic under President Trump’s leadership and the MAGA movement’s activism.

In looking at our country’s history you can see the following three main defining moments…

Under George Washington’s leadership you saw the Revolution of the country.

Under Abraham Lincoln’s leadership you saw the Restoration of the country.

Under Donald Trump’s leadership now you’re seeing the Reclamation of the country.

During this process of reclaiming the lost Republic we, as the MAGA coalition, cannot afford to get complacent. This is why your support of alternative media platforms is so vital. Whether you support this platform, or another one with a similar message, the reality is that your support is absolutely vital in turning this ship around.

It’s more important now than ever that you get engaged in the MAGA movement in order to take the fight to the communists. They’re far from being defeated and are trying to spring up throughout the country in multiple places.

For instance, you’re already seeing this in Texas, and more recently in New York, as we’ve seen with the Democratic party having put forth a self-proclaimed communist jihadist to be the city’s next mayor.

I understand that it’s easy to focus on the bad news, but it’s essential that we maintain a sound level of reality in order to not fall into the trap of complacency. This is exactly why I talked about what trait was necessary to build a strong resilient movement here at the beginning of this article.

We cannot afford to complain about being tired of the fight for liberty, or being disengaged from it. This is where that discipline to put forth intentional consistent effort towards the goal of destroying the communist revolution will be determined by our dedication to ensuring we’re successful.

You know we all just literally celebrated our special Fourth of July Independence day holiday. I believe that a lot of people have forgotten, or never realized, a very important detail regarding the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

We celebrate our forefathers' signing of this wonderful document, but the important detail that I believe a lot of people never talk about is that the signing of the Declaration of Independence was merely a collection of inked signatures on a piece of paper.

In other words, they knew that they were inviting a lot of trouble into their lives from the British Crown by putting their names on that document. Because of this the reality was that they had to back up their Declaration of Independence with SERIOUS action. This is exactly why seven years of war followed that very signing of that very important document.

By signing that Declaration into existence the founders had established their discipline to put forth their intentional consistent effort towards the goal of liberty, freedom, and independence.

They had the willpower and focus in order to carry that declaration through to its ultimate conclusion. There was no time for battle fatigue because the movement was fit enough and strong enough to endure what was coming.

Therefore, here in today’s world the MAGA movement must also demonstrate willpower, resilience, and determination to bring about the destruction of the communist revolution in order to reclaim this Republic.

Are you ready to support the Patriot movement in resuscitating the dynamism that made this country so great?

Are you willing to engage this Populist movement in order to achieve and obtain the restoration of vigor and purpose that is needed to continue to build a strong and resilient MAGA coalition?

Post up and share your thoughts in the comments below.

