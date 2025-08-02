“The five marks of the Roman decaying culture: Concern with displaying affluence instead of building wealth; Obsession with sex and perversions of sex; Art becomes freakish and sensationalistic instead of creative and original; Widening disparity between very rich and very poor; Increased demand to live off the state.” ― Edward Gibbon

Over the past two decades with my career as a professional fitness and strength coach I’ve experienced and learned a lot concerning the function of human psychology and what goes into driving people to do what they do in their various pursuits of life.

Now I’m no psychologist and I'm certainly not saying that I have all the answers when it comes to the internal motivations of people and how they go about pursuing certain life goals. Conversely, I’m not even saying I have the answers as to why they choose not to pursue particular goals either.

However, what I do know is that whenever there is a goal that is to be pursued and accomplished the most successful achievers are always able to demonstrate two key attributes in order to make their dreams a reality. Those two attributes involve their personal discipline of action combined with having a killer instinct.

Now the attribute of possessing a personal discipline of action is pretty self-explanatory, but what is it that I mean when I talk about one possessing a killer instinct?

If you’ve ever watched a professional MMA fight then you’ve witnessed one of the most intensely competitive sports in all of history. The competition between fighters is something that is very strenuous and intense because they don’t have any other teammates to rely on in order to come out on top in their particular form of competition. In other words, the final outcome of the MMA bout solely falls onto the shoulders of each fighter.

It’s because of the recognition of the responsibility that’s involved in this individual reality that a fighter knows that they have to go all in with everything they’ve got when it comes to winning. When it involves the reality of such a one on one competition inside of that cage the stone cold fact that the fighter understands is that nobody is going to be able to come inside of that cage with them in order to win the fight for them. When it’s all said and done they clearly understand that nobody is coming in to save them.

Sure, a fighter may have a great corner of guys and girls for support. However, at the end of the day it’s up to them to walk across that mat to face off against that other guy or girl to fight the fight in order to win the day. Additionally, they understand that their competition is on the other side of that mat facing down that same exact reality.

With that being said, the last ten years have taught us a lot about what the overarching perception of our society has fallen victim to in regards to the destructive accepted beliefs and norms of our times. For clarity, those beliefs and norms certainly haven’t involved an individual mindset of achievement the way our fighter sees their pursuit, but rather our society chose to embrace mediocrity, victimhood, and mindless decadence.

Whenever a fighter gets too comfortable, too cocky, or too relaxed it most always eventually results in that fighter getting knocked out. Any fighter that doesn’t respect their competition, or in a split second moment decides to take a half measure instead of a full measure, is opening themselves up for a devastating defeat.

In other words, if you expect to win any fight in life you must have a killer instinct.

The Old Status Quo

Now when I talk about the old status quo, I’m more specifically talking about what those beliefs have been in regards to what has maintained the old status quo of our society up until the beginning of the Great Awakening that has taken place in the last five years.

That old status quo societal belief system that I’m referring to has been one of complacency and has consisted of a weak rotting culture. This weak rotting culture has more and more been the result of our society having gradually sided with mediocrity. This rotting culture has been the result of our social media platforms having given the shallow midwits a megaphone while silencing the truly skillful and talented voices of our time.

This has been apparent ever since our society succumbed to excessive laziness and decadence when it started placing more cultural emphasis on the Kardashians instead of deep diving into how our founders moved heaven and earth to put us into a position in this country to even be able to consider the Kardashians a form of brain-dead entertainment in the first place. For clarity, I don’t find the Kardashians entertaining at all, but I do recognize the business strategy behind them being a form of brain-dead entertainment.

Our society was once fit and strong, but in the current times we have had to endure an out of control obesity rate, record high disease, and an entire population of white leftist Karens that scream at us to follow the $cience of horrible medical practices that both degrade our individual health and our individual sovereignty.

President Kennedy once inspired the nation to be on a unified front by challenging us all to be as fit as possible with the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. It’s been my understanding that in recent history many schools have done away with Physical Education classes and have also done away with placing an emphasis on physical fitness in general.

This was clearly intentional, and like the Kardashians it was an obvious test to see what our society would tolerate in terms of our acceptance of mediocrity because this is what communists do. Communists destroy a society by degrading a society from within. Keep in mind that a communist takeover doesn’t typically happen rapidly.

These movements happen gradually over time AND THEN rapidly all at once. This was the dire warning that we got from Yuri Besmenov long ago that we’re now experiencing with President Trump and MAGA fighting like crazy to defeat at this very moment. Unfortunately we’re dealing with a widespread Red Reality.

Fortunately President Trump is also now looking to restore that emphasis on physical fitness as well.

If we fast forward to the modern day it’s very clear that the strategy of embracing mediocrity has worked as we’re now learning just how deep, just how corrupt, and just how rotten our society has become from having embraced mediocrity as a whole instead of embracing meritocracy.

In my industry as a coach I’ve always taught my students about how complacency is a killer to everything in life. Complacency is something that will destroy an individual, a community, and a country all the same.

I’ve noticed for a long time how our society has just been on cruise control when I’ve seen disappointing election after disappointing election happen throughout my life. Like you I’ve noticed how our country would maintain a consistent status quo of failure by supporting and allowing one bad candidate after the next to come into office and put forth policies that simply moved our country in the wrong direction.

As this happened the culture continued to rot along with the country’s decline. Our financial systems worsened, our business sector transformed into corporate gulags employing system operatives that lived their lives for their corporate overlords rather than for lady liberty, and small business entrepreneurs continued to get crushed in the process.

This all happened simply because there were no intellectual Zeniths in our society, or at least those Zeniths were not given a platform, or a voice…until now. We’ve also never had a Patriot warrior for President of the United States in our lifetimes…until now.

After the pandemic hit it was so obvious to me that the things that I had always thought about were clearly leading to a drastic escalation of problems within our society and throughout the world at large. With the pandemic it was obvious to me that we were dealing with our government engaging in a declaration of war against its own citizenry. During this time I found my mind racing to try and figure out how to do my part in fighting back during a time of government mandated home imprisonment. Of course, the government preferred to fine tune its Orwellian practice by using the term quarantine in place of home imprisonment when referring to the pandemic lockdowns.

To me this was a legitimately scary time and the concern wasn’t because of some virus. The glaring concern to me was tyranny. Yet, at that time, I also remember how I went onto my various social media platforms and saw how people were more concerned about the Tiger King Netflix series rather than talking about how to organize in order to fight the freight train of tyranny that I could clearly see coming directly towards all of us. If you’ve been a long time reader to this Substack then I’m sure you experienced the same thing.

But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his hometown and among his relatives and in his own house.” Mark 6:4

Over the years in being in business for myself I’ve frequently discovered that there are many talkers in society, but not so many doers when it comes to various forms of support and action. People will frequently tell you that they are going to do something, but then when the rubber meets the road the majority of those people will be nowhere to be found.

Of course, back when the population’s displeasing sentiment started growing from the obvious tyranny that was starting to show from the lockdowns, I found myself in the wilderness studying and thinking about starting a podcast and blog to expand on my conversation of geopolitics, history, philosophy, culture, faith, and health. It was apparent to me at that time that I needed to expand the conversation beyond my normal scope of telling people how to perform push ups and squats as a fitness and strength coach. It was apparent to me that the culture needed a drastic shift in the opposite direction.

I personally found this to be an uncontrollable urge as if it were a calling for me to do so. In other words, I had some knowledge in some other areas of life that I felt compelled to share with you and the rest of the world. Of course, this eventually led to me launching this very Substack.

However, there was a lesson to be learned in the process of launching this venture and striving to be a voice of liberty. Just prior to doing so I was pretty guarded about who I wanted to tell regarding this decision. At the time there were some friends, family, and colleagues that I told about my new venture.

Of course, my immediate friends and family have been supportive from the beginning. However, just like Jesus said in the verse from Mark 6:4, my extended network of friends and colleagues that expressed support were nowhere to be found once the rubber met the road and my finger hit the publish button.

Even though I knew this would probably have been the case based on my previous experience of being in business for myself for the past twenty years, I still thought this might have been a slightly different scenario when it came to this particular venture. I thought this time might be an exception given the obvious historical level of tyranny that was being exposed. In short, the way I saw it then is exactly the way we’re seeing it now regarding the reality that we are at war with domestic communists who have had aggressive control of our media and institutions.

Because of this I thought that perhaps it would be a bit easier for me to rely on those friends and colleagues that expressed their support of my venture based on the very threats that were facing them. In my view I thought in this current environment that they would see me as another one of their proxies to contribute to the fight against the same multi-billion dollar communist information war machine that was trying to destroy them.

However, at the end of the day the wise words from the Lord in Mark 6:4 still applied to the same degree as it had for me in the previous twenty years of being in business. Understand that I’m not telling you this to whine, or complain. That’s not the point of this lesson in the least.

This lesson is about merely stating an objective fact so that you can better understand this environment for yourself. The bottom line is that your contributing efforts that go into saving this country will potentially even involve disappointment in your own household and amongst the friends in your circles if you haven’t figured this out for yourself already.

The Wrap Up

The reason I’m telling you this in today’s message is because I want you to be aware of this reality should you yourself decide to start your own venture, or if you currently find yourself in this very position right now.

Additionally, I wanted to illustrate how unhelpful interpersonal relationships can also potentially funnel down to negatively impact the voices involved in the liberty movement in its attempt to save this Republic from succumbing to a literal communist revolution. I wanted to point out that even in the moment of the zero hour you cannot be ignorant to the fact that there are potentially people that you thought you might be able to count on who will not be there to save you, or to even help you along in your journey.

You know the real reason that communism exists is to simply destroy a society. Yes, the disparity between the haves and the have nots is worse in a communist system than any other system even though the proponents of this destructive system don’t understand that to a large degree. For further clarification the politicians understand it, but the useful idiots that are supporting those politicians don’t.

However, the reason communism exists in the first place is because it boils down to one simple thing and that thing simply involves the sin of envy. In other words, those who simply do not possess the traits involved with having the discipline of action and a killer instinct for pursuing a life goal don’t want anyone else to be able to do so either because they have convinced themselves that they are incapable of doing so.

Therefore, it should be a vitally important lesson to all of us that such envy is incredibly destructive, not only to individual achievement, but it can literally collapse a society at large.

This is exactly why communism exists and the thing you must understand is that at the end of the day the survival of liberty boils down to simply being a numbers game. That’s right, you have to remember that the less that people support the voices of liberty out of envy the more it creates a fertile ground for communism to blossom.

Envy basically serves as the fertilizer for communism to spread throughout a household, a community, a state, and even a nation. At this point if those numbers of people who embrace envy exceed the numbers of people who embrace liberty then it will result in you getting a totalitarian society.

The same envy that causes friends and family members within your closest circles to not support your business venture, or your pursuit of a venture that supports the liberty movement, is the same envy that exists to bring about a woke nightmare that craters industry and desires to usher in a totalitarian system of government.

When the CCP’s Mao Zedong launched his Let a hundred flowers bloom campaign back in May of 1956 it was sold by the regime to the public as a campaign to promote free thought and to display more free criticism of the communist party. However, as criticism grew from the public the regime started getting uneasy and basically used the campaign to identify those critical voices of the regime which in turn led to those individuals losing their jobs, it led them being forced into intense labor camps, and ultimately led to many of them being thrown into prison.

The key lesson from this is that under Mao the regime still maintained complete control of the government when it allowed the public to entertain the illusion of free speech and free thought during that time. However, in reality, the illusion of free speech could only be just that because the regime itself was still firmly intact.

The difference between the citizens of the CCP under Mao during the Hundred Flowers campaign and us as citizens here in the United States is that we STILL have enough of a free voice at the moment. We have the ability to express our free speech along with a Patriot warrior of a President that is willing to amplify our voices in order to take down a Deep State. Mind you this same Deep State would be more than happy to employ the same crackdown on you and me just as Mao’s communist party did to its own citizens at the end of his own campaign.

Mao’s communist regime is a reminder of just how destructive envy can be and why we should never allow it to infect our society. However, one of the most recent contrasting examples of this can be seen with two recent ad campaigns from two very well known and recognized public brands involving Jaguar and American Eagle. These two brands clearly illustrate the massive gap and measurable outcomes between two opposing perspectives.

Patrick Bet-David pointed out the glaring outcome of these two opposing ad campaigns with American Eagle launching the Sydney Sweeney ad which resulted in $300 million in a single day with about $65 million in free media exposure. I believe their stock soared up 17% as well and they made a statement standing strong against the woke communist mob who have been melting down since the campaign launched.

On the other hand, the Jaguar LGBTQ ad resulted in the sales in Europe plummeting 97.5% in April and it showed a devastating drop in sales from 180k cars sold in 2018 to only 27k being sold last year.

Many were critical of the stale appearance and ugliness of the Jaguar campaign as it was clearly focused on making an LGBTQ statement that involved blurring the roles of gender rather than focusing on the selling of cars.

At the end of the day the consumers chose not to conform to the demoralized imagery of the Jaguar campaign, but they did wholeheartedly put their dollars behind the bold stance of traditional beauty with the public’s praise of the American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ad campaign.

So what’s the big takeaway here?

The big takeaway is that we cannot allow envy to get between us and the pursuit of liberty. In addition to this if you choose to pursue a business venture in the parallel economy while being a voice of liberty you cannot allow the lack of support from those in your circles to discourage you from your goals.

At the end of the day you have to have a killer instinct and understand that you’ve got to be willing to go all in for you to come out on top of any pursuit because nobody else is going to do it for you.

Just remember that even though there may be some within your social circles to disappoint you with their lack of support of your venture, there will be others that will lift you up and they will show up from outside of your normal social circles during your journey.

Has envy infected your social circle during a pursuit that you have taken in your own life?

Are you currently supporting alternative anti-Administrative State Media platforms to contribute to the destruction of the Deep State?

Please share your feedback in the comments below.

