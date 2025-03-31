“Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure. Only the paranoid survive.” –Andy Grove

I always knew there was a reason why nothing ever gets fixed in the federal government. Inherently one of the reasons that this is the case is because the motivations that are involved within the government largely utilize negative incentives.

In other words, in many cases a government office, or government position, operates from the standpoint of one having to justify their existence within that system in order to maintain the perception of value. Because of this reality involved in the way the government bureaucracy functions this ultimately leads to actions from government employees that can burden the private sector.

I mean slow down and think about this for a moment and you’ll find you probably already recognized this concept, but perhaps never took the time to think through exactly how this works. As an example this falls in line directly with the notion that quotas must be met, or that actions that are largely unnecessary should be taken by an employee so that they feel like they are pleasing someone in management above them.

Just to use a single example to illustrate this point it would be like how a policeman may feel the need to issue a certain number of speeding tickets in order for his or her position to be perceived as valuable, or justified. Now to clarify that I’m not saying that police aren’t valuable. That’s not the point of that last statement at all. I believe our Patriot men and women in uniform are wonderful. That should go without saying here.

However, what I am saying is that within the system of a large government bureaucracy there is often an environment that is cultivated that results in negative outcomes due to negative incentives that are created within that system. Oftentimes this can involve those who have certain positions that spend more time worrying about pleasing the person that is above them rather than having the freedom to focus on how to do their own jobs more effectively.

Because of the reality of this big government bureaucratic environment cultivating these negative incentives it frequently results in negative outcomes. Understanding this it's no wonder that nothing ever gets fixed concerning the federal government.

Now having laid the predicate for the natural course of government dysfunction, what happens when you combine an already dysfunctional and bloated federal government with corruption?

A Relentless Cause and Reminder

As if it wasn’t bad enough that a bloated federal government by its very nature is already set up for negative incentives it gets even worse. Now looking at our current dilemma here in the United States, and with the world at large, when you throw the reality of corruption into the equation it takes the problems of the country to a whole new level.

As an example I was just reading an article by Revolver News where India’s Enforcement Directorate just raided multiple locations tied to George Soros’ Open Society. This also included its “big daddy” investment arm, the Soros Economic Development Fund.

As the article points out it’s no surprise that this investigation alleges foreign exchange violations which is the same shady scheme we’ve been seeing here in the U.S. where there’s been foreign money funneled into NGOs under false pretenses. Once again, this is all part of the era of reverse plunder.

Now aside from the financial corruption the real problem here is that Soros’ money schemes have long been tied to political interference in India just like we’ve seen here in the United States.

Elon Musk and his team have uncovered much of this web of lies and money laundering exposing just how deep the NGO corruption goes and much of it is done directly under the umbrella of Actblue as a money laundering scam for the Democratic party. By the way Actblue is the fundraising apparatus that’s used by the Democratic party to funnel this dark money.

By now this is all public knowledge and I’m certainly not the first to point the finger at the obvious, but by pointing a finger at this there's a deeper and more sinister problem here that you must understand if you haven’t already.

The deeper problem here is that these corrupt actors involving the Democratic donors, operatives, and terrorists who refer to themselves as activists are literally at war with the United States. The more important question is that do enough of us Patriots realize that we need to be at war with the inimicus?

These money laundering schemes and outright crimes that Elon and his DOGE team are uncovering are firsthand evidence of how the corrupt Democratic party finances their crimes.

You see the thing that you and I must never forget is that these communists who have infiltrated our government, media, and other institutions are deeply embedded and have been for quite some time. As a reminder this is exactly the reason why we voted for President Trump.

The entire point of Trump’s Presidency is to continue to take a metaphorical sledgehammer to the Deep State while finally seeking justice against those traitors who have spent a lot of money and committed a lot of crimes in trying to destroy the United States.

Given the fact that as more and more of this corruption is being uncovered by DOGE it’s telling to observe how the left is responding to this exposure of corruption with their terroristic attacks against Tesla and innocent Tesla owners.

This is a symptom of a deep problem that exists within our society. This sort of behavior, like all the behavior from the left, is only going to continue to escalate until these communists are destroyed in the name of justice.

No, I shouldn’t have to tell you this, but this isn’t some business as usual political cycle where everyone is going to be tolerant of everybody else’s opinions and beliefs. The last time I checked, throwing a molotov cocktail, or carving a swastika into a Tesla, isn’t the best example of a person who is displaying a respectable level of tolerance and acceptance.

In addition to this if you think that you can simply ignore this and that it will go away you are sadly mistaken. You have to wake up and accept the reality that we are at war for the survival of this Republic. You may not like this reality, but it’s that simple.

To switch gears for a moment back in 2004 a neo-noir psychological political thriller called The Manchurian Candidate made its way to the big screen. This particular film was based on the 1959 novel by Richard Condon using the same name. It was also a reworked version of an earlier film that had come out in 1962.

Just to give you some context I’ll include the ten cent version of the plot of this film. Essentially the story involves the character of Raymond Shaw (Liev Schrieber) who is held up as a war hero after having rescued all but two men in his unit during the Desert Storm conflict while Major “Ben” Marco (Denzel Washington) was the commanding officer. For clarification the exact details of Shaw and Marco’s past are fuzzy from the beginning.

Shaw’s heroic feat ultimately propels him into the political arena where he would go from being a congressman to unexpectedly being selected to be the Vice Presidential pick over Senator Tom Jordan (Jon Voight). Jordan is pushed aside by Shaw’s mother, Virginia Senator Eleanor Shaw (Meryl Streep), who convinces the party leaders into nominating her son for the position.

After Shaw is nominated, Marco starts investigating what really happened to them back during the war. During his investigation he ends up discovering an implant inside his back. Marco gets the chip analyzed and discovers that it is a Nano-technological experiment that dates back to the Gulf War. He also discovers that this technology is directly tied to an international weapons manufacturer known as Manchurian Global.

Of course, Manchurian Global ends up having major political connections with some of the most corrupt and powerful people across the globe including the Shaw family. Marco keeps having nightmares involving a certain scientist that appears in his dreams. He ends up finding a photograph of this person from his dreams in an old newspaper clipping.

Marco looks up the scientist and discovers that his name is Atticus Noyle. As it turns out Noyle is a genetic engineer and soldier of fortune who used to work for Manchurian Global specializing in Nano-technology experimentation.

After this discovery Marco shows this to Tom Jordan who doesn’t believe the entire story, but recognizes that there’s still a possibility that Raymond Shaw could have still been brainwashed. Because of this Tom decides to confront the Shaws and goes on to suggest that Raymond gracefully bow out of the campaign.

As this is happening Shaw’s mother Eleanor pretends to think that this is an idiotic ruse to eliminate competition. In a move of fear and desperation she makes the big reveal involving the conspiracy that’s floating around her son and she activates Raymond. Now with Raymond in a trance-like state Raymond turns to murder Tom Jordan and his daughter under the orders from his mother.

As the story unfolds more is ultimately revealed with the plan involving the conspiracy that it’s not just the Vice Presidential spot, but the real play is for the office of the President itself that Eleanor is working towards for her son Raymond.

The whole plan basically revolves around the idea that on the night of the election that the newly elected President will be assassinated and that the assassin would be none other than Marco himself who is also brainwashed from the war and this technology from Manchurian Global.

Ultimately Marco ends up killing Shaw and his mother the night of the planned assassination because Shaw moves himself and his mother into the position where Marco is supposed to take the fatal shot. As they hug one another Marco takes the shot killing them both.

Marco is supposed to then kill himself, but is spared by an FBI agent at the last second which later leads to the opportunity for preserving Marco’s innocence in the entire conspiracy.

So you’re probably wondering why I broke off to break down this compelling storyline from the movie The Manchurian Candidate.

You see, this movie is a great example of how the culture will often communicate certain realities to the public at times even when it may seem like the story is completely over the top in terms of its believability. After all, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past four years, over the top seems to now be part of the normal daily cycle of life.

The reason I wanted to bring up the whole plot involved with The Manchurian Candidate is because it illustrates that such a candidate is merely a puppet in office to serve others who are lurking behind the scenes and reaping the benefits of their corrupt graft that they can create from their Manchurian Candidate.

In terms of our reality we’ve already experienced the problems that can be created throughout society when there is a corrupt Manchurian Candidate in office doing the bidding of those who want to destroy America. Biden was definitely that candidate and then they wanted to replace him with another Manchurian Candidate in Kamala Harris.

However, as I touched on earlier the reality is that the federal government is already so big and bloated it’s full of negative incentives. Now when you combine that reality with the fact that there have been corrupt financiers like George Soros throwing money into corrupt NGOs and donating to communist politicians, what you have now goes far beyond a single Manchurian Candidate.

That’s right, in the current state of our country now what you and I are witnessing and having to deal with is the reality that the communists like Soros have worked for a long time to develop an entire Manchurian federal government. Not only have they been engaged in this for a very long time, but they are also currently relentless in their engagement of it right now. As a reminder the enemy is relentless in their cause.

This is exactly why we’re seeing the Administrative State working to trip up Trump’s agenda with these radical judges at every step. This is exactly why you see the left advocating for the firebombing of Tesla dealerships and innocent Tesla owners.

The state of our country right now is that we are in the middle of a communist revolution that has been doing everything that it can to bring down the country from the dissolving of the borders, to incentivising a mass invasion, to fentanyl deaths, to human trafficking, to the death of the dollar, the endless wars, and I could go on and on.

I feel anxious to point this out as a reminder that the communist revolution is still very much intact, engaged, and only at the beginning of their attempt to take back the reins of power.

Are you asking yourself whether you are up for this? In other words, the communist have their revolution, but MAGA is the counter-revolution that is here at this moment in history to stop it and to take back our country.

Are you willing to do your part in your individual life to peacefully be an active part of the MAGA counter-revolution to squash the communist revolution?

The Wrap Up

At the beginning of this article I led off with a quote communicating the point that complacency breeds failure. At the end of that quote the author Andy Grove was communicating how only the paranoid survive.

Although I understand what Grove was saying in the last part of that quote I’d like to replace that last word paranoid with the word unrelenting.

You see the reality is that the MAGA movement has been unrelenting since the 2020 election when all the chips were down and people were abandoning ship right and left.

With that being said, as much as this MAGA coalition has grown I do want to remind you that November 5th, 2024 was only the beginning of this cultural and political war.

The reality is that we are facing a Manchurian government that is deeply embedded and is facing outright extinction with the growth of MAGA. However, if we’re going to take back our country the last thing we need right now is complacency.

The only thing we need right now is an unrelenting warrior attitude to completely annihilate this systemic corruption and all the people associated with it.

The only way we do this is by being a forcing function in driving down our own Sword of Damocles, or the hammer of justice, onto every single one of these bad actors.

Are you engaged in your daily life to continue the growth of the MAGA coalition?

Are you doing your part to make sure other people in your circle don’t fall for complacency and maintain an unrelenting warrior attitude towards fighting the spread of communism?

Are you striving to be a Digital Ronin?

Post up in the comments below with your feedback.

