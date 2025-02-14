“Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children's children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.”

― Theodore Roosevelt

One thing for certain is that knowledge is power and the more you seek out knowledge and apply it to your own life the more you realize just how true that statement is here in the real world.

The reality is that the access to knowledge is something that the system has prevented many Americans from getting over the course of their lives from purposely restricting the access to information due to a degraded education system, a media that has engaged in ideological subversion over the population, and a massive attempt to censor Americans and businesses of all kinds across the board.

Knowledge is power, therefore those who make a career out of staying in power want to stay there and history shows us that those power hungry career tyrants will always aim to maintain the status quo by doing whatever is necessary in order to control the population. This includes their desire to limit, control, and in all cases completely lie about information in order to dumb down their own citizenry.

However, with the recent DOGE audit of the federal government we’re finding out that those who have been in power in Washington D.C. have been using federal tax dollars to pay the media directly for spreading the lies that they want them to spread out into the public. This discovery came with the DOGE exposure of tax dollars flowing to media outlets such as Politico to the tune of over eight million dollars. According to Yahoo News DOGE will end those payments to Politico immediately.

In addition to Politico it’s now become apparent that Reuters has also been receiving millions of tax dollars according to USA Spending. All of these latest discoveries including the actual receipts only confirm what many of us already knew for many years involving the corruption of the media ecosystem. That reality simply involves the fact that the media is full of nothing more than a bunch of grafters that serve as the mouthpiece for the establishment system of rule that has been in place now for way too long.

This is why I’ve always used the term Administrative State Media (ASM) to refer to the legacy media outlets that all of us have been familiar with our entire lives. They are and have been what I have described in deep historical context as The Crime Syndicate of Narrative. To learn more about The Crime Syndicate of Narrative make sure you click the link in that previous sentence to listen and/or read that episode as it’s sure to twist your brain and to arm you with more of that powerful knowledge to assist you in taking the fight to the ASM.

Patriots vs. Grafters

Since DOGE has been in action if you really pause and take a look at what’s being uncovered with everything involving corruption and wasteful spending it’s the exact reason many of us have been screaming about the out of control national debt that has now eclipsed 36$ trillion and is quickly on its way to $37 trillion. By the way, this is the exact cause of inflation. (Source: U.S. Debt Clock)

In addition to this, for each of the past three trillion dollar increases in the national debt we’ve been on the pace of hitting a trillion more dollars of debt literally every one hundred days. This pace is completely unsustainable and the bond markets are showing it.

Let’s not forget that when the national debt hits a growth rate that outpaces the GDP of a country history shows us that those countries die rather quickly. For the record we are at that crossroads right now in this very moment.

Therefore, when you look at all the corruption that DOGE is uncovering with how your tax dollars have been stolen for the purpose of grafting and enriching politicians this should enrage you and every single other American citizen to the core.

If you’re not enraged and demanding deep meaningful cuts to the federal government, along with criminal prosecutions and big refunds involving your tax dollars, then you need your head examined.

In my view, those politicians who are out in front of the public criticizing President Trump and the DOGE team for simply showing Americans how their hard earned tax dollars are being spent are doing so because they are part of the corruption. Why else would you NOT want to know how tax dollars are being spent unless there’s something that you want to keep hidden?

Furthermore, this has also helped to bring something else into focus for the public. If you look carefully at the establishment politicians that have been running Washington D.C. now for decades it’s now become very obvious as to just how completely worthless these people have been and this includes Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, and Liberals.

All these people have managed to do is to allow the continual growth of the federal government at disgusting levels while also blowing up the balance sheet of the country with literal world history level debt. None of these useless people from the Bush family, to the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens have done anything, but worsen the condition of the country while stealing and abusing the tax dollars of the everyday citizen for their own personal gains.

We often hear the word Patriot when talking about many leaders, but the fact is that none of these people I just mentioned are Patriots. It’s pretty obvious to me that the true American Patriots of this country have been the ones involved in standing to lose the most from going against the system while the rest serve to be nothing more than operatives for the system and grafters who are there to prop up that system and to take advantage of that system.

Donald Trump and the entire MAGA movement are the true Patriots in this fight. If you possess the ability of discernment you can spot the traits of Patriots while easily spotting the endless bureaucratic symptoms of the blowhards and grafters of those who aren’t Patriots.

I mean to give you an example: the non-Patriots involving the leftist/communists all share the same trait in most cases by totally lacking self-awareness while the RINOs and establishment conservatives are only concerned with the political theater of the kayfabe. Up until now the political kayfabe has only served to be a performative act that has allowed politicians to pretend to be something that they’re not in order to buy them time to campaign and to get into office so that they can leverage it to be a self-serving venture.

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

If you’ve been reading and following my Substack here for any reasonable amount of time then you would know that I’m always fighting against Marxist and Fascist ideology. After all, I noticed the Marxist and Fascist propaganda being pumped out at record levels since the pandemic by the ASM which was a big reason I decided to start this platform in the first place. My entire goal here is to contribute to the destruction of the ASM and thankfully it appears to be happening.

If you’re like me then you recognize that the one thing that President Donald Trump has done is to bring to light the reality that we haven’t had any real Patriots running this country now for a very long time. Instead the citizenry was lulled to sleep over time while political embeds simply plugged into the Washington D.C. machine and propped up the system while doing nothing more than making a lot of noise about implementing change to wrangle in the size of government.

They did this all while never actually doing anything at all. In fact, they would do the very opposite of what they would campaign on by simply enriching themselves once they arrived in the big city north of Richmond as the great singer Oliver Anthony so eloquently summed it up.

I mean these lifelong politicians have literally done nothing in order to work to change the environment of Washington D.C. and have either been part of allowing it to behave like an empire, or were directly at fault for turning it into an empire. Either way, their representation for the United States citizen has been completely worthless.

To give you an example, remember that time that Chuck Schumer said “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” When Schumer made that comment it was in reference to Donald Trump wanting to take on the intelligence community and to take the fight directly to them for their corruption and assessment on the so-called Russia cyber hacking incident that they claimed happened back during the first Trump election.

The entire reason I’m pointing this out is that when Schumer said this he had a gleeful tone when he spit this line out to Rachel Maddow. The point is that this was a huge signal in and of itself that he was completely happy with having the intelligence community to threaten and even go after political opposition.

His understanding was sound in what the intel community was capable of doing because he highlighted it in his quote. In addition to this even if someone took the stance that Chuck wasn’t necessarily advocating for the intel community in his statement the problem is that he did communicate the resistance is futile attitude as he himself never called out the intelligence community for their apparent power and corruption. He proved his acceptance and attitude of this directly in his statement to Maddow.

The Wrap Up

The embeds like Schumer and all the rest are nothing more than mechanistic gears involved in maintaining the operation of the machine of corruption that is known as Washington D.C.

They’ve been great political operatives for maintaining the machine, but have been completely destructive to the existence of the country itself. If the Chuck Schumers of the world possess any ability of individual, or critical thought it’s completely absent when they are in the public square.

Instead of demonstrating any genuine care for the country, or its citizens, they are more concerned about maintaining the performance of the kayfabe and constantly require a script and/or a teleprompter in order to do so. They have themselves devolved into the collective conscience of the Borg where in their own minds they have relinquished all individuality as they’ve bought into the resistance is futile hive mind mentality.

Meanwhile Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kash Patel, and all the rest of the MAGA Avengers can easily sit down unscripted and without a teleprompter to talk to anyone off the street. They can even go have a sit down discussion for three hours with the likes of Joe Rogan.

It’s clear to me that the true Patriots here in Washington D.C. (and outside of D.C.) are MAGA individuals with their own thoughts while everyone else is as fake as the value in our inflated currency and the so-called noble function of our tax dollars.

Are you committed to destroying the ASM by supporting alternative platforms on Substack and other outlets?

Are you sick of seeing more and more historic corruption coming out of the government and engaged in the fight to force some actual change in our society?

If so please post up a comment below as I’d love to hear from you.

Leave a comment

I hope you enjoyed today’s article.

If so I hope you would choose to support this platform as part of the patriot economy as well. Be an Emissary of Freedom and help to push this piece out to your friends, family, and coworkers. In order for BOTH you and me to influence and strengthen our society we must not stay idle so please make sure you hit the subscribe and share buttons here below.

Spreading messages like this one is how we influence our culture and I need your help in order to do it.

Also to connect with me please make sure you join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey