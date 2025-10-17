Thermonuclear Boycott

Upgrade To Paid

“If we’re to continue to advance world peace and human freedom, America must remain strong.... Peace through Strength works.” –Ronald Reagan

As a quick disclaimer for today’s episode I want to begin by first saying that I’m not a financial advisor and I do not give financial advice to anyone. However, I do believe in the power of information and the significance of you taking valuable information and researching that for yourself in order for you to make your own decisions. I just wanted to be clear about that in regards to today’s episode before I get into the weeds of this discussion because today’s topic is full of powerful information that many would consider to be valuable.

Whenever we hear that phrase Peace Through Strength everyone is always quick to point to Ronald Reagan’s famous quote. There’s certainly no doubt that Reagan’s position on this philosophy was certainly sound during his days of occupying the White House.

However, Ronald Reagan’s version of Peace Through Strength simply does not apply to the current world circumstances as today we find ourselves living in a very different world compared to the age of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

The main difference for this is due to the increased growth of globalization. According to the International Monetary Fund the value of trade (involving goods and services) as a percentage of world GDP increased from 42.1% in 1980 to 62.1% up to 2007.

Now I wanted to share that statistic with you because it’s one of many that several of these organizations like to spit out to tell you that countries have gotten richer due to the implementation of globalization. Granted this is somewhat true, but it’s also very misleading.

Additionally, the point here is that the expansion of globalization has been significant since the days of President Ronald Reagan and it’s resulted in some big changes to the economic framework of the United States. As we’re learning today here in 2025 those changes have not been for the better.

When the globalists here in the U.S. talk about how the country has gotten richer they always leave out a significant detail regarding who has gotten richer. In other words, if the country has gotten richer then who inside the country has actually gotten richer?

After all, when generalized statements are made in terms of talk about wealth creation, growth, etc. the understanding from such statements must always be anchored to something which more specifically defines the meaning. In other words, is the growth due to the increased growth of start-up entrepreneurship, a growing economy, or an explosive growth of a middle class?

Well when you look at this the answer starts to become much clearer as the answer to that certainly has not been the middle class. In fact, the percentage of adults in middle-income households has dropped from 61% down to 50% between the years of 1971 and 2021 according to the Pew Research Center.

So if the middle class hasn’t gotten richer due to globalism then who has? Well according to the Brookings Institute the answer to that question would be the rich.

According to the Brookings Institute this is due to international trade and the offshoring of manufacturing. These actions have resulted in the suppressed wages with lower skilled jobs and even though this impacts manufacturing it also extends beyond manufacturing as digital globalization expands the range of activities such as services that are deliverable across borders.

Now all of this may sound a little complex, but in reality it isn’t. Let’s take a moment and simplify this so that it makes sense.

What all of this basically means is that back in the 1980s that we, here in the United States, were actually good at making our own stuff. We made our own stuff because we were a manufacturing powerhouse.

However, because of the growth of globalization in the decades that followed we have gone from being able to make a lot of our own stuff to now allowing other countries such as China to make a lot of our stuff for us.

Now taking that last part about China into consideration, how much sense does it make that we have allowed our biggest enemy to control such a significant part of our manufacturing of goods? This is the insane scenario that we currently find ourselves in as just this past week we find the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) declaring full blown economic warfare against us here in the United States as they take aim at trying to cut the U.S. off from access to rare earth minerals.

Now getting back to my original point, there’s a big difference between the age of Ronald Reagan compared to the age of Donald Trump because of the factors that I’ve outlined here regarding the transformation of the economic landscape. This is particularly significant with the current involvement concerning the nefarious mercantilist trade practices of the Dragon, the threat of the Dragon’s military buildup, and our mistake in underwriting the entire project by getting into business with these CCP thugs.

So understanding all of this it is vitally important to also understand that the entire concept of Peace Through Strength is completely different regarding the very definition of that concept today compared to what it meant in the 1980s.

As I stated before in the 1980s the United States was a manufacturing powerhouse and we had just under a trillion dollars on the balance sheet back then. Now compare that scenario with today where we’ve offshored a significant portion of our manufacturing to our enemy in the CCP, on top of the fact that we have over 37 trillion dollars on the balance sheet today according to the U.S. debt clock.

Of course, if you’re listening to this episode a month or so after it was published we may already be at 38 trillion dollars in debt and counting, but I digress.

So given this reality concerning the difference in the geopolitical landscape with today’s world it’s changed the very definition of what Peace Through Strength means and nobody has demonstrated this better than President Trump.

You see, Peace Through Strength means absolutely nothing if it simply involves building up military might alone. In other words, Peace Through Strength means absolutely nothing unless you have the political will to enforce that strength, whether it be through military or through economic action as we have seen President Trump do here today with the implementation of his tariffs.

So why is all of this important to understand?

It’s vitally important for you to understand that the only way that we are going to have peace in this world is if we’re willing to separate all of our major business ties with China. We must fully decouple and unplug from the CCP as they have proven that they want to exert their will over the entire world through economic sanctions, blackmail, elite capture, and subversion.

The CCP is not a competitor to the United States as the Administrative State Media (ASM) likes to frame that relationship. They are our mortal enemy and they have communicated this both in their military doctrine and in their actions involving Unrestricted Warfare.

Just to throw out some examples for you involving their efforts with Unrestricted Warfare we’ve already seen the CCP do this with their implementation of biological warfare with the pandemic involving their Wuhan lab, we’ve seen it with their fentanyl production in the form of chemical warfare, and we’re now seeing it with their attempt to cut off the rare earth minerals for the purpose of full scale economic warfare.

This is why President Trump has hit them with even more aggressive tariffs in order to push back on the CCP to stress their financial and struggling economic system even more than it is already stressed. The tariffs are also a play to create revenue flow for our nation, as well as to incentivize the manufacturing to return home to U.S. soil in order to avoid the tariffs.

Now the thing that you have to understand is that it’s been said that Xi Jinping has run the numbers on all of this and he believes that his people can endure the economic pain and suffering better than the weak and greedy foreign devils in America which will result in his triumph. I suppose this is why Xi also aligned very well with the globalists as they shared an equal level of hate and disdain for both you and me.

After all, Xi and the globalists both share the theory of how the citizens are nothing more than cattle that should keep their mouths shut and only exist for the sole purpose of being nothing more than consumers for the world market that they desire to control. In the eyes of Xi Jinping and the globalists we, as the proletariat, are nothing more than automatons that are supposed to do what we’re told.

So now the question is going to be whether or not Xi and the globalists are correct in their assessment. Many smart American Patriots have been warning about this coming war for quite a while now and believe that we can absolutely win this economic war as long as we maintain our will, never give up, and use every single tool in the toolbox in order to pull off a victory.

In the CCP’s ongoing efforts of waging economic warfare against the United States we’ve seen how they’ve been heading up the BRICS nations in an attempt to de-dollarize while they also simultaneously are working to stockpile as much gold as possible.

You have probably noticed how we’ve been suffering with inflation for the past several years after the Biden regime continued to print trillions of dollars adding to, and aiding in, the accelerated growth of large numbered dollar debt.

After Biden made the stupid move to remove Russia from the SWIFT banking system at the beginning of the Russia/Ukraine war, as well as, threatening to permanently seize (basically steal) Russian assets the rest of the world took notice.

You see since WWII the United States dollar has been the world reserve currency. Having the dollar as the world reserve currency has enabled us as a nation to borrow money more easily and to levy financial sanctions against other nations. It’s a huge benefit to us as a nation unless that status is abused and the Biden regime certainly abused it.

The SWIFT banking system is a system that sends secure payment instructions between institutions for secure international transactions to occur. At the beginning of the Russia/Ukraine war the Biden regime coordinated with other European countries to get Russian banks removed from the SWIFT banking system in an attempt to economically cripple Russia.

Once Biden did this then the rest of the world started thinking that if we could do that to Russia then what would stop the U.S. from doing that to the rest of us? Biden’s abuse of the system is what pushed the world over the edge in order to more aggressively start the process of de-dollarization with the established BRICS nations which is an acronym that stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Now part of that de-dollarization effort involves the behavior of these BRICS nations and the central banks buying up record levels of gold as they are looking to dump dollar holdings. Because they are dumping dollar holdings they must look to some other form of asset to hold and that primary asset holding is steadily and more frequently becoming gold.

In a recent interview with JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon he stated that he believed gold “could easily go to $5,000, $10,000 in environments like this. This is one of the few times in my life it’s semi-rational to have some in your portfolio.” Just to give you some additional perspective on that quote Jamie Dimon has traditionally been the voice of NOT liking gold at all for years. With that quote he’s clearly not enjoying having to eat the new reality of gold’s role returning to dominance in the global financial marketplace. Guys like that hate being humbled.

It’s become clear that gold has shifted in its role in a more profound way than just being seen as solely being a hedge. It’s more and more appearing to be accepted as a more dominant asset hold for the central banks as they continue to set records on their purchase of the precious metal.

Now I want to shift gears here for a bit to talk about a recent article that came out from the Telegraph where the interesting title of the article basically speaks for itself. The article’s title is the following: Western executives who visit China are coming back terrified.

This article goes into detail about how many Western executives that have visited the floors of these manufacturing facilities in China come back shaken at the experience as they talk about the mass scale of automation, technological advancement, and wide scale robotics that are being used on the assembly lines for building cars and phones.

It goes on to talk about how they even have vast dark factories where there are so many robots that do the work alone that there’s no reason to even keep the lights on for people because there aren’t any around. It details how they’ve mastered enough automation that there are hardly any people around for anything other than a few personnel on site just to make sure that the facilities are operating properly.

Even though the article touts the impressive expansion of the widescale automation in their manufacturing process it also points out that much of the motivation behind the widescale automation isn’t to increase production for the purpose of cutting costs for a better bottomline, but is done out of the necessity to compensate for a shortage of workers in order to mitigate the impact of its loss of human labor.

Regardless of the more accurate reason as to why the CCP has been aiming to expand their technological capabilities, the reality is that it’s a legitimate concern given what we do know about how far they’ve come with the advancement of their manufacturing.

After all, they’ve industrialized their society off the backs of our technology because they’re great at stealing our intellectual property, however it was our fault to get into business with them in the first place.

When you consider the fact that it was the industrial strength of the United States that scared the Japanese officers into submission in WWII, it makes this observation from those Western executives that visited those Chinese factories a major concern.

Now I mentioned how the CCP has now engaged in full blown economic warfare by trying to cut the U.S. off from the rare earth minerals. The biggest reason for this has to do with the AI arms race that’s taking place between the United States and China.

I believe it was Vladimir Putin who said that whoever becomes the leader in AI technology will be the ruler of the world. Knowing this it’s a big concern that China has made the aggressive and direct move to try and cut the U.S. off from rare earth minerals.

Given this fact, combined with the snapshot we got regarding the automation of their manufacturing capabilities, we can honestly say that we’re currently finding ourselves in quite a concerning predicament as a nation. With that being said, thank God we have President Donald Trump in office at this time in our history.

So what is the point of all of this?

In other words, what is the main reason for me telling you about all of this besides doing my best to try and keep you up at night with this terrifying situation that we currently find ourselves in?

Well I certainly don’t want you to be terrified, but I do want you to be informed. You see, I believe the reason we are in this predicament in the first place is because our society has been asleep at the wheel for way too long while these nefarious actors, both in the CCP and here domestically, have created this problematic environment for us.

Our domestic enemies have created a lying Administrative State Media (ASM) which has also resulted in a brainwashed and intellectually lazy population for quite some time now, but fortunately a lot of that has changed.

So to answer the question I’m telling you all of this to remind you that both you and myself still have agency. In other words, we still have a mind, a body, and the opportunity to take actions right here and now in order to shift the energy on this economic battlefield back onto our side of the football so that we can go on offense and advance on the enemy.

This is exactly why we all individually need to demonstrate our ability to be an autodidact so that we survive as a nation. In case you’re not familiar with that term it’s a sophisticated word that basically means to be self-taught. I wanted this episode, like all of my episodes, to offer you valuable information for you to take and apply to your own life by taking action in your own life.

At the end of the day each of us can either be an autodidact or we’re doomed. This is exactly what I mean when I talk about being a Zenith, particularly during these chaotic times.

The Wrap Up

I’ve already mentioned that the CCP has been working on stockpiling gold in their efforts to de-dollarize with the other BRICS nations. I’ve also talked about how the CCP currently manufactures a significant amount of our goods.

Knowing both of these things I have a hypothesis regarding some outcomes that we can achieve as a result of our actions as a society if we play our cards right. Once again, I want to remind you that I’m not a financial advisor and I don’t give financial advice to anyone. With that being said I am in no way attempting to do that here.

So when I tell you my hypothesis here it’s just me sharing with you what I think regarding the current economic and geopolitical landscape in regards to our relationship with the CCP.

Given the fact that gold and silver are both smashing record highs due to the CCP’s attempt to accelerate global de-dollarization, their efforts are aimed at collapsing our dollar since we are currently dealing with forty year record high inflation.

Granted, President Trump is feverishly working to move heaven and earth to accelerate the growth of our economy, working to end all the wars, cleaning up the deep state, overcoming unconstitutional rulings from radical Marxist judges, and fighting more constant resistance from his own Republican party than the Democratic party.

Ok, keep that picture of what I just described in mind while also recognizing that China and the central banks are currently stockpiling gold for a reason. With the de-dollarization effort accelerating, while the price of gold surges, this is a clear indicator that there is a global loss of trust in the dollar. Granted, China is fueling that distrust in the U.S. dollar, but once again, I’m just giving you my hypothesis here.

With this loss of trust in the dollar China is waging full blown economic warfare against us and they’re also in a race to stockpile as much gold as possible. They started the effort having bought a significant amount of gold at a lower cost which in turn aids in driving up the price of the precious metal. As the metal becomes more expensive it becomes harder for others to purchase it themselves for the purpose of retaining the asset as a sort of safeguard against a collapsing dollar.

However, a lot of investors look solely at the price of gold and believe that they should have gotten in on the purchase of the metal when it was priced much lower. This perspective basically has them believing that there is no more bite left to take from this apple.

Now having said that, I just went through a detailed explanation of what drives the price of gold. Simultaneously we know the Federal Reserve is continuing to print money as fast as possible while the effort of de-dollarization is accelerating.

Furthermore, it’s pretty clear that we are heading for a lot of societal turbulence here in the near future with the domestic civil war that’s closing in with the Marxists while the economic war with China is just getting started.

Given all of these factors I don’t see an end in sight in regards to the price of gold slowing down. Therefore, in my own personal view I believe that investing in gold is a smart decision which is why I have invested in the precious metal myself.

Now I also believe that with China’s efforts to accelerate the de-dollarization of the world that U.S. citizens can directly counter the CCP in economic warfare. I believe that if U.S. citizens can understand gold’s role in the geopolitical landscape then the citizens can make the decision to invest in the metal across individual households.

By doing this on an individual basis I believe that, as a nation, we can sort of create our own version of a decentralized gold standard across individual households. I believe by doing this now that it will enable us to have an asset holding that will be a safeguard against de-dollarization.

Now in addition to the currency war involving the dollar there’s also the issue of China’s expansion in industrial manufacturing for the purpose of making a lot of the products that we consume as Americans.

I already touched on President Trump’s efforts to pushback on this with his use of tariffs. Of course, it’s great that President Trump is driving the action of economic warfare against the CCP along with the rest of the federal government, but I believe that we can further accelerate the economic collapse of China as consumers if we take actions ourselves to refuse to buy products that are manufactured in China.

Now obviously this will be a challenge, but major purchases could make a huge difference in regards to directing more impactful hits to products that are made with the use of their more sophisticated manufacturing.

So why is it important for us as citizens to get involved with an effort to accelerate the collapse of the Chinese economy?

Well aside from the CCP aiming to destroy us, the significance of the action of the U.S. citizen getting involved in the collapse of the Chinese economy has to do with the ancient Chinese political concept that is known as the Mandate of Heaven.

The Mandate of Heaven is viewed in Chinese culture as the divine source of authority and the right to rule of Chinese kings and emperors. With this belief it is said that the ruler is given great power, but with that power the ruler is also obligated to use that power for the good of his own people. However, if the ruler fails to do what is good for his people then the state would suffer terrible disasters and the emperor would lose his right to govern.

Therefore, I believe that as individual citizens we can take action to spread a movement across the nation to accelerate the collapse of the Chinese economy by creating a sort of thermonuclear boycott in order to create the circumstances for the Chinese President to lose the Mandate of Heaven.

According to the New Federal State of China it is said that the working class of China known as Laobaixing could overthrow the CCP within a hundred days without a single shot being fired if the United States would economically decouple from the regime.

Well it appears as if the United States and China have arrived at this very crossroad and now is the time to make sure we are autodidact in terms of our environment as our focus, grit, and determination will be put to the test.

What actions do you see the United States taking that can be the difference maker in this economic war with China?

How big of a role do you see gold playing in the everchanging global financial landscape?

Please share your feedback here in the comment section below.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

