Genesis 6 Version 2.0

“No rest for the wicked, no peace for the good.” ― James S.A. Corey

As a warning, today’s episode is probably going to challenge some traditional perspectives concerning some stories and details that are in the Bible.

With that being said, I want to make something clear about today’s episode before I get into the weeds of today’s discussion.

This episode is going to involve one individual’s hypothetical exploration of some longstanding mysterious occurrences from ancient history all the way through to today. This episode will offer some possible explanations regarding the origin of these mysteries by combining some biblical text in an attempt to bring about some understanding to some unexplained phenomenon in the world.

I believe this is something I’m fairly confident has been debated among many Christians for quite a long time. As a personal follower of Jesus, I am far from perfect myself and with that in mind, like any Christian, my goal is to work to seek a deeper understanding of God’s word.

However, I also know that the process of seeking that understanding is just that, it’s a process. With that being said, this process involves a genuine effort to seek God’s wisdom and the effort that is involved in doing that may, at times, involve the introduction of new perspectives that may challenge us in new ways to reflect, pray, and seek discernment about His word for further clarity.

Keep in mind that in the process of seeking clarity on some of the details of various biblical stories that this doesn’t mean that if you, agree or disagree, with some of the details of today’s topic that it has anything to do with your salvation. That is something that Jesus made perfectly clear regarding your personal relationship with Him and that is what is of MOST importance.

In a nutshell, this episode is simply meant to stimulate some thought around what was going on in the world during ancient biblical times while, at the same time, looking at what is going on in today’s world in an effort to try and bring about some understanding to the two.

With that being said, I hope you enjoy today’s episode and I’m sure you’re going to be talking about this one with your family and friends.

History is an extremely important element in regards to the survival of human existence, yet so many people forget it. What’s even worse is, despite being reminded of it, many people just flat out ignore it.

Speaking of history, there’s a lot of discussion starting to pop up around the ancient history of the world and what it was probably most like regarding the likelihood that it was seemingly more technologically advanced than what we’ve been traditionally taught to believe. This only makes sense as there seems to be a march towards a fulfillment of biblical prophecy as it relates to the end times, along with archaeological discoveries concerning some very old structures that continue to raise questions about mankind’s history.

Because of this intrigue it seems like a lot of people are open to hearing about some explanations that have come forward to try and make some sense of some of the mysteries surrounding the march towards the fulfillment of prophecy that we have questions about in today’s world.

As usual the Bible holds up as it points to much of this in Genesis 6. Naturally, if you pray for wisdom and discernment as you seek out the meaning of God’s word, some things start to reveal themselves in ways that start making more sense. Just hold onto that as I’ll come back to Genesis 6 here in a bit.

On that note, I just saw an interview with Timothy Alberino who is sort of like this modern day Indiana Jones type of character, and he has some interesting stories to back up that description.

I don’t know if you’re familiar with any of Timothy’s work or not, but he is an explorer and an author that has some interesting theories concerning the ancient history of our world. He has an intriguing perspective on ancient civilization as much of his perspective has been said to bridge the gap between mythology, history, and biblical scholarship.

Now I’m not necessarily saying that I agree or disagree with all of the details of his perspective concerning the ancient history of our world. However, I do believe his perspective concerning where this ancient cycle of history began and the trajectory on where it will most likely end up in the coming future is pretty solid.

The Antediluvian World

If you’re not familiar with that term, the antediluvian time period is the time in our world’s history that involves the period prior to the great flood.

To expand on this I’m going to include the first eight verses of Genesis 6 to set the tone for this discussion.

And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, 2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose. 3 And the Lord said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be a hundred and twenty years. 4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bore children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown. 5 And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. 6 And it repented the Lord that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart. 7 And the Lord said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them. 8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.

So when looking at these eight verses from Genesis 6 it’s the second verse where it mentions the sons of God that Timothy Alberino has a perspective that involves a Golden Age that existed during the antediluvian period. Once again, as best as I personally can understand this Golden Age is not a specified culture that the Bible says existed, but perhaps it could have been a Golden Age in one respect, although not so much for mankind.

In other words, perhaps it could have been a type of Golden Age for the sons of God as we do know that mankind had evil in his heart continually which eventually led to the Great Flood.

It is here where he says these sons of God, or what he would also identify as extraterrestrials, ruled over humanity. This was a period which he points out was beneficial to certain contemporaries at the time, but as far as the ancient Hebrews were concerned they envisaged this period in a negative light.

Timothy’s perspective is that the Bible confirms that mankind has been in contact with these extraterrestrials since the beginning. As he points out these extraterrestrials are ambiguously denominated in the Bible as angels in the Hebrew text.

He goes on to say that the meaning of the word angel essentially translates to a messenger, or an envoy. For further clarification, Timothy reminds his audience that the term extraterrestrial simply means not of this earth. Granted there is a clear delineation concerning the varying descriptions of these types of extraterrestrials as Timothy also points out.

To go even further concerning the practical definition of the word extraterrestrial, Timothy’s position is that if these sons of God had an origin outside of this earth then by the strictest interpretation of the word these beings are in fact extraterrestrial. He points out that it doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about another planet or another dimension, the main point being that if the entity has an origin other than here on planet earth then it essentially can be identified as an extraterrestrial.

Now there’s no question that the antediluvian period was a different time period according to Genesis 6 as the sons of God were apparently copulating with the daughters of men in those days which apparently resulted in the creation of a race of giants.

I thought this following analysis was a very interesting viewpoint from Timothy, but he went further with his unique perspective here.

26 Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds, of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” –Genesis 1:26

Here in Genesis 1:26 God uses the plural form when saying Let US make man in Our image, according to Our likeness. In one of his interviews Timothy says that this can be interpreted as a King ruling over his council during the creation process of man.

According to this passage, he says this reference using the plural form in regards to the creation of man in Our image obviously implies that there are also other elder celestial beings that are present here under the rule of the One Supreme Being.

Additionally, Genesis 1:26 also establishes that in God’s creation of man He also gives man dominion over all the earth which in my opinion makes Genesis 6 even more significant as it appears that one interpretation could be that man’s dominion was potentially lost to the sons of God.

Now to be specific, it doesn’t say that in the Bible, but sin was introduced into the world at this time and with sin there are a multitude of shortcomings that come with it such as various forms of idolatry.

A question occurred to me as I thought about this. Could mankind have given up his sovereignty in the ancient world to this idolatry? Once again, I’m not saying this is specifically what happened, but merely posing the question given the outcome of mankind’s destruction.

Also, if this is the case then it would seem that we have a lot more in common with the ancient world looking at society today than we probably ever would have considered. This is also what Timothy points out in regards to his reference consisting of the Golden Age that existed during the antediluvian time period.

Now this is particularly interesting to me because it was during this apparent Golden Age that Timothy refers to it resulting in the grieving of the Lord to the point that He decided to destroy everything on the earth with The Great Flood.

As the verse in Genesis 1:26 points out God was specifically giving man dominion over the earth, yet these other supernatural beings had decided to get involved with the daughters of man and Genesis 6:4 reminds us that these were the men of renown.

Now I’m no biblical scholar, but this seems to suggest to me that these supernatural beings were very well known and could probably have been idolized to a degree. After all, I only say that because when you understand human nature then you know that people will tend to fall into idolatry when someone becomes very well known. In short, there are people who will fall short and worship other people and other things other than the one true God. Once again, this is just my speculation based on understanding human nature.

Genesis 6:4 also goes on to say that “There were giants on the earth in those days; and also after that.”

When I hear the part in that verse talking about how after that time period it’s obvious that those giants existed in the world after the antediluvian period. There’s obviously other evidence of this with the dolmens that currently exist in the Golan Heights (Biblical Bashan) which was the location of the giant King Og who is referenced in Deuteronomy 3:1-11.

Of course, most famously we see further evidence of this with David’s encounter with Goliath. The point here is that there was still seemingly an obvious supernatural influence producing giants after the period of the flood. Granted, none of this even includes all of the giant skeletons that have even been discovered here in North America, but were allegedly subject to an apparent coverup concerning the Smithsonian according to many sources now for a very long time.

As Timothy Alberino has pointed out in several of his recent interviews, there’s also further evidence that could point to this with a unique building technique which is referred to as cyclopean construction.

This type of construction consists of a unique type of masonry involving the construction of massive stones without the use of mortar. The Greek origin of this phrase relates to the belief that only the mythical, giant Cyclopes could have been capable of moving the massive stones to employ such a building technique.

Now I understand that up to this point I’ve focused much of this discussion on the antediluvian world, but now I want to shift gears and bring us up to speed to the current day. Keeping that in mind, I want you to metaphorically zoom out the camera lens here and think about the big picture in terms of viewing what was going on during this ancient time period throughout the world. At the same time, I also want you to include the current day in this picture as I highlight some of the current activities that are happening culturally, politically, and technologically here in the present day.

Now as I fast forward to the current day Timothy Alberino has also highlighted something that we can all agree with concerning much of the rot we’ve seen manifest within our culture, political arena, and within the field of technology.

I’ve heard Timothy basically take the same position as myself on this regarding the types of things we’ve witnessed with the globalists that have made themselves known with their absurdly destructive policies, particularly during the kickoff of the pandemic.

Earlier I mentioned how Timothy Alberino believes that mankind has been in contact with what he would refer to as extraterrestrials since the beginning. He points out that the race of extraterrestrials known as The Grays perhaps involve the same supernatural beings that were previously mentioned here when discussing the ancient world.

Of course, in the interview I include here Timothy references a more specific timeline than what I’m covering here in this episode due to various time constraints.

In his mention of The Grays he’s referring to this group of beings in a negative light. In his talks he works to further clarify their presence by also making mention of the unexplained sightings of UFO aircraft, extraterrestrial entities, and the numerous stories of gruesome abductions.

He posits the idea that he believes many of the abduction stories revolve around the concept of these entities performing experiments on humans which could suggest that they’re trying to achieve some form of hybridization with human DNA. In his hypothesis involving this hybridization process he points out how this very much mirrors what Genesis 6 is referring to in the Bible regarding the actions of the sons of God having a hybrid offspring with the daughters of men.

Additionally, as another observation if you look at all of these inhuman ideas and policies associated with this so-called network of globalists, or elites, the lack of humanity is pretty obvious. If you need a reminder as to just how inhuman these people are all you have to do is look at the whole idea surrounding the effort to drive society to a point where people should resort to eating bugs in the name of climate change.

I don’t know about you, but I clearly remember this along with the call for indefinite lockdowns during the pandemic, the forced closure of businesses, and the mandate of placing everyone on house arrest while referring to it as quarantine.

To make this even worse, in a more clear observation of modern day politics you have one political party who is just fine with advocating for the silence and death of the other while the so-called opposition party simply serves to be a placeholder for being controlled by the more aggressive opposition. Of course, there are MAGA politicians who are the exception to this and this is where the pro-human policies are for trying to preserve the existence of mankind.

The intention of continuing to stage this set up is to persist in trying to present the appearance of a functioning government, but in reality we can see the majority of it is simply an illusion of government. It’s really an evil puppet that is being controlled by a devious paymaster (or paymasters) that plays on the worst of people, namely by pushing forward inhuman policies, injustices, and relentless attempts at destroying what little is left of this nation and the world at large.

Because of all of this, Timothy says that he could imagine a scenario where these extraterrestrials (probably The Grays) are residing at the top of all of this and are working covertly to degrade humanity by them influencing the elites of our society in order to implement their inhuman policies. As Christians we would simply refer to this as a form of demonic influence, but Timothy takes this a step further by tying The Grays directly to being this demonic influence.

In listening to his explanation of this I realized he was simply tying together the mystery of the sightings of UFOs, aliens, and alien abductions by offering a unique explanation as to what their alleged presence within our world is really all about.

During some other points of his discussion he went on to talk about how he believes that their end goal has something to do with planetary acquisition. He talked about how you can see the inhuman actions of these globalists and that it’s obvious that much of their beliefs, policies, and decisions are designed to outright destroy humanity.

I must say that when you look at the entire point of AI it’s also obvious as the more everything becomes automated the more work the machines can do in order to run society. This would also create a scenario where there would be no need for human beings.

As Timothy points out here there would be no need for a bunch of useless eaters according to these globalists. I thought this was interesting because I’ve heard this narrative for quite a long time being that I live here in the state of Georgia. I once visited the notorious Georgia Guidestones in Elberton, Georgia many years before the zeitgeist shifted and before they were blown up back in 2022.

One of the guidelines that was engraved on the stones was that the global population of humanity should be maintained under 500 million in order to keep things in perpetual balance with nature. The entire message of the Georgia Guidestones involved a dark globalist inhuman set of standards that obviously fit nicely within the climate change narrative, while the anonymity regarding the originator of the structure was strictly maintained.

The Wrap Up

Now the point of all of this is that when you zoom out the camera lens you can observe how mankind lost dominion over the earth during the old world and, as Genesis 6 points out, this ultimately led to mankind’s destruction with The Great Flood.

However, if you take a moment to observe the battery of inhuman policies that have been thrust upon society at an accelerated rate since the pandemic, along with this consistent march towards AI, it seems that we are on a trajectory to experience a sort of Genesis 6 version 2.0 here in the coming future.

In fact, AI has been described as the ultimate threat of what many in the tech world would refer to as a digital god.

As if the thought of that level of influence over society isn’t chilling enough, we haven’t even reached the level with AI referred to as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) where the AI literally takes over all of society. Regardless, we’ve already seen stories like the one involving Zane Shamblin who had a lengthy conversation with ChatGPT where his AI confidant talked him into killing himself.

If we’re seeing this type of result already then what level of destruction awaits us should we, as a society, decide to relinquish our sovereignty again? What happens when we lose dominion over the world to a false digital god, as we seemed to do long ago with the introduction of sin, along with a continual level of evil into the ancient world?

Do you have a hypothesis regarding the existence of extraterrestrials?

What impact do you see AI having on our society in the next five to ten years?

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

