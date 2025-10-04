The Exit Door

“Foreigners who live in your land will gain more and more power, while you gradually lose yours. They will have money to lend you, but you will have none to lend them. In the end they will be your rulers. All these disasters will come on you, and they will be with you until you are destroyed, because you did not obey the Lord your God and keep all the laws that he gave you. They will be the evidence of God’s judgment on you and your descendants forever. The Lord blessed you in every way, but you would not serve him with glad and joyful hearts.” Deuteronomy 28: 43-47

I get so sick of milk toast anti-Trump libertarians and anti-Trump conservatives whining about how the violence and rhetoric that we see taking place literally right in front of our eyes everyday is a both sides issue. No, it isn’t a both sides issue and only a moron would say that.

If any of these people ever went to the trouble to pick up a history book then they would understand what the phrase conquest ethic means in regards to history every single time a nation or society faces a watershed moment like the one we’re witnessing right now in this very moment in history.

A conquest ethic involves a system of beliefs and principles that lead to the actions of one group of people subjugating another group of people often by using coercive political means and military force. This is done by one group of people for the purpose of gaining control of the opposing group’s land, people, and resources.

The conquest ethic is documented throughout history over and over again since Biblical times. However, in what you might consider to be more recent history we have seen this take place within countries with the actions of the aggressors typically building out these forceful movements within the construct of their society’s institutions.

This is how they lay the groundwork before these movements bubble up and result in harsh actions that can be seen with physical enforcers using their military and other violent political groups to impose their will onto the rest of society. This type of behavior is what we would consider to be terroristic by today’s standards.

We’ve literally seen all of this play out before with the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, 1930s Nazi Germany, Mao’s Red Guard Cultural Revolution, and the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. Now we’re seeing this same playbook right here in front of us in the United States of America with groups associated with the Communist left such as Antifa and BLM. If you need a more current concrete visual all you have to do is simply focus on Portland, Oregon at this very moment.

A watershed moment is defined as an event that marks a key turning point, or irreversible moment, such as the key development of something in regards to a moment in history. With that being said, it’s obviously no coincidence that Charlie Kirk’s organization is called Turning Point given the watershed moment that we’re currently living in now in this very moment in history.

If you’re a regular reader, or listener, to this platform then you’re very aware of what is happening. However, just like any chess piece on the playing board the pieces are always moving and the game is always in a state of change as the war for power and control over our society rages on day by day.

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” ― Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

Given that quote by Lenin it’s obvious that we’re living in weeks where literal decades are happening right in front of us. This war that we find ourselves in the middle of is actually the manifestation of WWIII.

For some the battle lines aren’t too clear as there are still people that look at this political war through the old lenses of being Republicans versus Democrats, or Conservatives versus Liberals. Truthfully those old monikers have been dead for a while now and the reality is that many people who were told that the other team was evil are starting to break free from their old labels to reach out and have genuine conversations with people that they traditionally were told to stay away from.

This is quite a phenomenon as I myself have experienced this with numerous people that I used to not see eye to eye with on anything prior to the pandemic. However, now I find myself aligning with these very people quite often more than I do with people that I had traditionally thought shared my values. The pandemic was the first social experiment that managed to turn many relationships on their heads while simultaneously opening the door for new and unexpected relationships to thrive.

For the record, I wouldn’t have it any other way with the friends and people that I have found common ground with here in the last five years. I’m convinced, without a doubt, that this was God’s way to use this current watershed moment in history to open the doors for all of us to find one another during this time so that we could use our strengths to save this Republic. I firmly believe this with all of my heart.

Now I mentioned how I’ve certainly made new friends during this cultural and political realignment that has been going on now for the past five years. It’s been quite something to experience on an individual basis and I’m sure you’ve probably experienced much of the same. The beauty of this is that we can look beyond our own lives and into the realm of media and culture in order to witness this happening as well.

From Rigid To Flexible

Another key observation here of how one particular individual is breaking away from his rigid side of the “political aisle” in order to seek understanding of the current events can be seen with the actor Charlie Sheen.

It was quite a pleasant surprise to learn that he has apparently worked to turn his life around with sobriety and has even gone further to talk about his new book and his new series that can be seen on Netflix that covers his life story and his past struggles with addiction.

I recently learned of Sheen’s sobriety and his awakening of the events of the world in a couple of interviews he was doing. However, the one that first got my attention was his interview with Joe Rogan.