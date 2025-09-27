The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

Brandon Richey
3d

Thank you for your feedback.

This is scenario that we find ourselves in is part of WWIII. However, this element of institutional capture has been brought on by the globalists and the Marxists.

It's been long time coming and now we're at the point of the reckoning.

Godspeed.

ALtab
3dEdited

Pavlov’s dogs come to mind, and of course, he was involved in establishing the programming of America’s minds.

‘…it involves a nation that embraces merit over identity, free markets over a corporatocracy, and God’s authority over the government’s authority.’ Perfectly explained.

‘These people just like to pretend that they are like us, but make no mistake, they’re not us.’ No, they are not and we must come to grips with this!

‘It’s really simple because as we grow they shrink and become irrelevant.’ This is absolutely something to keep in mind as we watch them attempt to destabilize our cities. I think it’s not going to get off the ground in any large scale.

The planners ALL read The Art of War. They will be prepared. We must be clear sighted in our thinking and willing to change a position when new valid information is presented.

God bless you, Brandon! Thank you for sharing your wonderfully gifted mind!

