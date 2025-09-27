“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Human nature is not a pleasant thing.

I’ve noticed for years that most people have been simply sleep walking through their everyday lives while doing their best to look at the world through rose-colored glasses. Sure we all have moments in our lives where we want to unplug from reality, however it’s one thing to temporarily unplug from reality, but it’s another thing entirely to completely live in an artificial world where one altogether ignores the events of the world around them.

The shocking thing to me is that there are still currently a lot of people in a state of denial about a lot of things that are going on throughout our society. You can probably recognize this, but for many this is because they are married to their ideology so much so that they’re unable to acknowledge the very realities that threaten their ideology and even their lives.

Now for many reading this article you may think that I’m primarily referring to those on the far left that have openly advocated for political violence while having dismissed the reality that they’re directly responsible for the violence that they’ve been calling for now for years.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am talking about these far leftists, but I’m also talking about other groups of people that want to try to put up the appearance that they do understand what’s going on in the world and are on the same page as the MAGA movement, but in reality these people still haven’t arrived at a place where they’ve fully swallowed the red pill of reality.

This is an amazing thing to see, but the problem that many of these people have is that cognitive dissonance hasn’t kicked in on them just yet. Some will eventually arrive at a place where they look around at their lives everyday and realize that their worldview and belief structure is simply in conflict with most everyone and everything around them. There’s absolutely no question that this is going to happen as the massive cultural shift of our society continues to arrive at a place where the United States of America fully embraces its true and intended identity.

If you have to ask about what that identity is then you’re probably going to be one of the people that I’m talking about whose worldview will be in conflict with society at large.

However, if you need a little help with understanding that identity of the United States that I’m referring to, it involves a nation that embraces merit over identity, free markets over a corporatocracy, and God’s authority over the government’s authority. It’s really that simple, but for people who have been stuck inside the matrix this is not going to be so simple.

The Social Experiment

Once this cultural shift happens for many people the cognitive dissonance will kick in and they’ll either end up changing their beliefs, changing their behavior, or work to rationalize their personal actions in order to restore a sense of consistency in their lives.

I believe they’ll do this in an effort to alleviate an overwhelming tension from mental anguish and the constant weight of personal anxiety. I believe many will be forced to realize that their anxiety will be due to recognizing the disharmony that their anti-American beliefs cause them as they awaken to the reality of living within a truly dominant and profoundly powerful culture of liberty and Americanism.

However, for the group of people where this cognitive dissonance doesn’t kick in this is going to be very problematic and I’m going to come back to touch on this in a bit.

Before I get into the details as to why society is facing down this sort of mass psychological adjustment I want to shed some light on what all went into building up this sort of societal mass formation that will ultimately lead to this mass adjustment.

I want to elaborate on some of the primary causes that are behind the toxic mass formation that will ultimately lead to all of us witnessing a significant portion of our population go through a stunning adjustment that will, in many cases, be quite shocking to witness. In fact, I believe there’s a high probability that you will witness this at some point on a personal level in your own life.

So what went into building up this mass formation that has resulted in the brainwashing of such a significant portion of our population?

Well the obvious culprit here involves the direct actions of our government engaging in the long term weaponization of our tax dollars against us by financially underwriting anti-American programs such as H1B visas, NGOs, Universities, and media outlets (see USAID).

By now it should be no secret to you that this has been a major problem. Of course, we are in a battle to undo the Marxist institutional capture that has been the direct cause of the communist revolution that we’re witnessing now.

I’m sure you’ve also noticed that we’re also having to deal with the cowardice from the milk toast anti-Trump libertarians and anti-Trump conservatives that simply do not want to face the reality of the circumstances that the country is in as a result of our nation’s long term problem of institutional rot. At least up to this point these groups of people haven’t shown me that they are anything close to being a force of nature in the fight for liberty, especially when it comes to their voices on the issues.

Without stating more of the obvious I know you recognize that institutional capture led us down this path. With that being said, why has it resulted in such a large part of our society outright supporting the evil that we have witnessed with those who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, as well as those who dismissed his cold blooded murder by simply leaning on a weak excuse that he was guilty of being offensive to them somehow?

The reason for this is because those tax dollars that were weaponized against us also created a staging environment for the establishment political class to reinforce the radical behavior of those who benefited from the subsidies that were pouring into their evil organizations. In short, the money propped up the evil organizations, the organizations reinforced the behavior, and the behavior created the culture of horrible actions that became more and more acceptable within this particular staging environment. This also influenced other weak minds throughout society.

It just so happens that the combination of all of these institutions created a massive paradigm that reinforced and emboldened evil behaviors from radical groups using tax subsidies from yours and my tax dollars.

The part of this that should infuriate you to your core is that this culture of anti-Americanism fostered a culture of Marxists that all solely exist as a result of your tax revenue which comes directly from the production of your blood, sweat, and labor.

Granted, even with the creation of an environment that was designed to reinforce the support of evil deeds, evil organizations, and the adoption of evil beliefs, there will be a number of these people who will soon struggle with that reality.

Soon they will come face to face with the fact that they have actually been the ones who have been supporting and committing the evil acts in society. Up till now many of these people have rationalized their behavior and have forced themselves to jump through a lot of mental gymnastics to excuse their behaviors in order to hold onto their broken worldview.

However, as the culture shift of our society continues to turn into the direction of free markets through the dismantling of the corporatocracy, as the nation embraces merit, and as the nation continues to grow in the numbers of people who embrace God, these people who have been brainwashed against these values are going to come to realize that they’re pretty close to being alone with their ideas in this new world.

For several of these people this is where cognitive dissonance will start to settle in and they will have to come face to face with the reality that they have been the people supporting evil and this is going to be a difficult revelation.

Now as insane as all of that sounds, this is the good news. So you’re probably thinking, Brandon, if that’s the good news what about the bad news? Now I want to talk about those who won’t experience cognitive dissonance as this cultural shift continues to grow and expand.

You know we all talk about how each of us can find ourselves succumbing to confirmation bias when it comes to each of us being siloed within our own respective echo chambers. This is a true phenomenon that does happen, but I’d argue that it’s primarily the far left that gets caught up in this trap.

Now you may laugh at that and think, Well Brandon, it sounds like you’re the one getting caught up inside your own echo chamber.

Perhaps, but I seriously doubt it because I can give you some hard evidence to back up my point, and it’s the kind of evidence you cannot ignore because it’s literally happening right in front of us in real time. Another major problem the far left has at this moment is that up until now they have been the larger echo chamber of Marxist thought, advocates for globalism, and have literally been on the completely wrong side of every single major issue since the pandemic. In short, the leftist have had a monopoly on the control of the bigger echo chamber.

Despite having the larger echo chamber, due to their overwhelming success of institutional capture, the reality is that now their echo chamber is shrinking as their media outlets are failing. MSNBC’s ratings are in the toilet, CNN has been tanking, and the late shows with Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are completely imploding.

Now when you consider those factors then pile on the reality that the MAGA populist and narrative warfare strategist Kari Lake is the Senior Advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media. In addition to this President Trump himself was elected as the Board Chair of the Kennedy Center, while the board also terminated the Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter’s contract and announced Richard Grenell as interim Kennedy Center President.

The point of this is that this is about ripping the Marxists out of power within our major media and cultural institutions, and seizing those institutions with MAGA personnel and influence. As these institutions reverse course in messaging, the culture will shift away from the lies and perversions that these Marxists have used to shape and perpetuate the cultural rot that we’re all currently seeing the result of now.

In addition this alternative media is also filling the void that is now available as the Administrative State Media (ASM) continues to be destroyed as they steadily lose more viewership, advertisers, and subscribers. More than ever this is the time to support alternative media to ensure that the ASM is never able to reassert themselves as the chief drivers of the day’s narrative.

I mentioned earlier about those groups of people whose worldview embraces anti-Liberty and anti-American culture. I talked about how many of them would not experience cognitive dissonance and that this is going to be a big problem.

The reason this is going to be a big problem is because the people who will not experience that cognitive dissonance tend to lack more inner conflict when it comes to them exerting harm onto others.

Just to give you a little insight on how common this lack of cognitive dissonance can be with everyday people you’ll be stunned at just how serious this can get if you take the time to look at the very disturbing Stanford Prison Experiment.

This controversial experiment took place back on August 15-21, 1971. This exercise was led by psychology professor Phillip G. Zimbardo who recruited the participants for the study using a local newspaper ad. The study took place in a mock prison that was built in the basement of Jordan Hall and the purpose of the experiment was to examine the psychological effects of authority and powerlessness inside of a prison environment.

To field this study there were twenty four students that were carefully screened and were randomly selected for their respective roles in the study. For the purpose of this study each student was assigned to participate in the exercise by taking on the role of a guard or a prisoner.

This exercise was scheduled to last 1-2 weeks, however when this experiment kicked off it quickly devolved into chaos and had to be terminated only on day 6. It had to be stopped because the prisoners ended up having to endure some seriously cruel and dehumanizing abuse at the hands of the guards involved in the exercise.

According to Dr. Zimbardo the experiment clearly demonstrated how “ordinary college students could do terrible things.”

The Wrap Up

At the beginning of this article I led off with the brilliant Sun Tzu quote where he clearly communicates the significance of knowing your enemy, as well as yourself.

In my view the Stanford Prison Experiment demonstrated how cognitive dissonance missed the mark with several of the participants who took on the roles as the prison guards. The experiment proved this without a doubt as the guards continued to escalate the abuse of the prisoners in the exercise which signaled that they either had no internal conflict that prevented them from doing so, or if they did then they ignored that inner conflict altogether.

Now the stunning revelation here in my opinion is that this level of abuse escalated during this experiment as quickly as it did despite the fact that everyone involved knew that this was a simulation where they were all involved in a study, yet the exercise managed to run off the rails anyway.

Here the participants that dished out and escalated the abuse of their peers were involved in their roles as the prison guards which, in that simulation, involved positions of authority.

Now if you and I can observe this absence of cognitive dissonance with a dozen or so college kids involved in a psychological study, then imagine the absence of this in real life with a segment of the population that has been brainwashed by a simulation created within the Marxist echo chamber of media, universities, and radical organizations such as Antifa.

The problem I was referring to earlier with these people where cognitive dissonance won’t kick in is that they will become increasingly more abusive and violent. If you have two eyes and two ears this is probably something that you can already see happening if you simply scroll through your social media feed, or if you’ve visited any of my social media platforms as well.

Just as Sun Tzu points out in his quote we must know both ourselves and our enemies so that we don’t succumb to any defeat. This is important as MAGA must know itself by understanding that anti-Trump conservatives and anti-Trump libertarians are not a part of us. These people just like to pretend that they are like us, but make no mistake, they’re not us.

Because of this you have to understand and anticipate the enemy. This includes both those anti-Trump libertarians and anti-Trump conservatives, as well as the violent Marxists.

Given the reality of violence coming from the left, you have to anticipate some things that these Marxists are going to do. This is going to be the case as they currently find themselves in a shrinking echo chamber where they are siloed from the rest of a growing and more established liberty loving civilization.

Since President Trump hit Antifa with the designation of being a terrorist organization, while simultaneously finding themselves inside of a dissolving environment, they’re most likely going to work to pull out all of the stops at a last attempt of desperation.

I don’t know the full extent of their resources and manpower. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if they made a final attempt to initiate mass riots and chaos in an attempt to offset MAGA’s efforts to enforce justice with the treasonous American Bolsheviks such as James Comey, John Brennan, and others who have literally worked to destroy this country.

This is what the extreme left does as they want to use the weapon of terrorism in order to try and break the spirit of MAGA so that the movement will simply give up. They’re hoping we’ll give up so that they can go on doing what they always do with their attempts at destroying and destabilizing our country. This asymmetric warfare is the blueprint for the communist left because it’s all they have going for them.

This is why it’s up to you and myself to do our part daily to keep growing and expanding this culture of liberty.

It’s really simple because as we grow they shrink and become irrelevant. We don’t have to censor these people, but we can ensure that their voice never has any influence over the voting populace ever again.

Have you witnessed this cognitive dissonance with any of your family members or friends recently?

Are you currently having to deal with anyone you know where cognitive dissonance is missing the mark in this current culture shift?

