The Trump Trilogy

“Praise be to the Lord my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle.” –Psalm 144:1

I often get labeled as a conservative or a Republican, but the fact is that I am truly neither in terms of what those labels have stood for now for the last three decades.

I understand that we all use labels to put people into boxes and to identify what beliefs that people more closely align with, but I used to more closely identify myself as a Libertarian, but now I recognize that I am more closely aligned with free markets being a MAGA Populist rather than a Libertarian.

Anti-Trump Libertarians, anti-Trump Republicans, and anti-Trump conservatives are spineless and have been nothing more than a holding place for the status quo involved with managing the decline of this country.

Whenever I hear the so-called conservatives who are critical of President Trump say that they don’t like him, but then proudly proclaim that they are conservative, I always ask them what exactly have conservatives conserved other than the managed decline of this nation?

When you saw the title of today’s episode I’m sure that it got your attention. At an initial glance I’m sure several people would have read the title of this episode and clicked on the link to open the page expecting the title to be referencing some sort of joke.

Well I’d normally say that I hate to burst your bubble, but in the case of today’s message I don’t mind bursting your bubble at all given the circumstances that our nation has had to endure since 2020, and in many cases since 2016.

The other day I published the following post on my Substack Notes:

Trump 2028? I was talking to one of my students this morning about the Trump 2028 talk that’s been circulating lately. I don’t believe that this is a joke in the least and the reason I don’t is because I believe that, as a nation, we have to ask ourselves whether the concept of sovereignty is something that we actually believe in or not? If we do believe in sovereignty then the next question we have to ask ourselves is whether or not we believe our sovereignty has been stolen and abused since 2020. If you don’t believe that our sovereignty has been stolen or abused then you’re going to have a bigger issue with a Trump 2028 Presidency. However, if you’re someone who actually believes in the concept of sovereignty and believes that our sovereignty has been stolen and abused, particularly regarding the 2020 election and the incentivized mass invasion, then you should want to support the best opportunity for making whole that which was stolen and abused. With that being said, it’s clear that President Trump is by far that best opportunity. Just sayin.

In short, President Trump is like a Terminator when it comes to destroying the systems and corrupt actors that are propping up a corrupt governmental and techno-feudalistic model for tyranny.

Just like a Terminator he doesn’t stop, slow down, or relent until his mission is accomplished. Now just keep that in mind for the moment.

Before I go any further with this discussion I want to ask you two simple questions. Now when I ask you these questions your answer to these two questions will literally determine where you stand in regards to today’s message.

Do you believe in the Constitution? Do you believe that the purpose of the Constitution is due to the fact that the Will of The People (We The People) is the ultimate source of its power and that this concept of popular sovereignty is the cornerstone of why the document exists in the first place?

As you think about the answers to these questions I want you to also think about how damaging the act of theft is to a society and the kind of outcomes that follow the act of theft if there’s no attempt to restore and to make whole that which was stolen during the act of thievery.

Sutton’s Law

I’ve never been to San Francisco, California, but from what I’ve seen in the magazines and on the big screen in the movies for many years, historically San Francisco has been regarded as an iconic city. From the famous car chase scene in the movie Bullitt, to the Golden Gate Bridge, to Alcatraz the city has certainly left its mark on the fabric of American culture.

However, for many years now that mark has shifted from a shining iconic cultural landmark to being recognized more as an example of societal decline and potential societal collapse.

In recent years there’s been a slowing economy in the city and homelessness has run rampant as San Francisco has one of the highest rates of homeless populations in the United States. There’s been countless news stories about the numbers of people living on the streets with residents literally having to step over homeless people at the end of their driveways in order to get to work.

There’s been a significant number of layoffs within the tech sector and the usual culprit that is blamed for this typically involves the excuse that things just haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. Granted, like many large cities I’m sure San Francisco’s pandemic policies were as authoritarian as most any big city given the state of California’s track record in how they went about dealing with the pandemic with their draconian mandates.

Of course, draconian policies that strip away individual liberties would never have anything to do with people wanting to flee the city, right? Well if you answered No to that question then you would be completely wrong.

According to the San Francisco Standard the Bay Area has seen a mass exodus with as many as a quarter million people having fled the area since the pandemic.

Anyone that doesn’t believe that San Francisco’s problems are self-inflicted are just ignoring reality. After all, the act of theft in San Francisco is essentially now a de facto legal act in the city as anything that is stolen that has a value of $950 or less is considered to be a misdemeanor. As a result, this means that law enforcement won’t bother to investigate the crime and if it happens to go any further then prosecutors will just simply choose to let it go.

Now if you have any moral compass inside of you then it should be absolutely no surprise to you why San Francisco is in a falling decline given the policies that I’ve outlined here that clearly lead to the outcomes that I’ve highlighted for you here as well.

On that very topic of theft I want you to keep all of that in mind for the moment as I want to address another interesting concept that positively impacted the field of medical science that ironically enough came about as a result of bank robberies.