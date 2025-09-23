“The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government, and to protect its free expression should be our first object.” ― Thomas Jefferson

There are a lot of interesting and unique things on this planet. To me one of those interesting and unique things is the process that is involved in the formation of a diamond.

Diamonds have a very unique chemical composition and are formed deep within the mantle of the earth. In fact, they are very unique as they have to be formed in a particular way as the conditions have to be right for the process to occur. This must take place in the mantle where tremendous heat and pressure are present.

The initial rough diamonds come out of the deep mines looking like small worthless pebbles. Once they are extracted from the mine in this raw form this is why they must be carefully cleaned in order to remove all of the unwanted exterior and impurities.

It’s at this point that skilled diamond cutters prepare these rough diamonds for being used as gemstones. Diamonds are made of the hardest material in the world and because of this only a diamond can be used to mechanically cut and shape another diamond. There is a significant skill of precision that is required to do this and the more the diamond is cut the more it gives off a sparkle.

The intense heat, pressure, and the process of cutting are all necessary steps that are involved in the effort of making a quality diamond. Each one of these stressors are necessary not only for satisfying the societal demand for possessing a beautiful gemstone, but for producing the strongest and most resilient gemstone that exists on all of planet earth.

The fact is that the diamond is the end product and the direct result of a series of stressors that shape it into the ultimate gemstone that it is. The stress that is imposed onto this gemstone is exactly what is needed to produce the finest, strongest, and arguably the most beautiful stone that has ever been discovered.

Aside from the diamond being recognized as an expensive rock at your local jewelry store, it’s also the hardest and strongest material on the planet. The end result and strength of the diamond is formed out of a literal pressure cooker and cut to form by its own kind.

The Designation

I want to shift gears here and talk about the recent course of action that we’re seeing coming from the White House since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Many in the MAGA movement have been calling for an equal application of the law now for years as many decent Americans have been on the receiving end of relentless lawfare, riots, harassment, and direct violence from what many would describe to be radical leftist groups now for over a decade.

For the past ten years it seems that these groups have accelerated in their destruction and harassment of society with organized riots. They’ve even gone so far as to take over large sections of communities throughout various places in Oregon.

One demonstration that I mentioned in my most recent article Antifragile involved some anti-ICE protestors with Antifa affiliation. This group literally brought out a guillotine to a protest in Oregon in order to send a message to ICE.

This protest was held outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Southwest Portland and the guillotine was to me a symbolic reminder of the type of sentiment that could be seen with the violent Jacobins back during the French Revolution.

This particular protest took place back on September 1, 2025 which was only nine days before Charlie Kirk would be assassinated in Utah while simply sitting in a chair with a microphone as some students voiced their disagreement with Charlie just seconds before he was murdered.

Just recently President Trump announced that he would start looking into taking direct action against certain left-wing groups that have been fomenting political violence. As a result President Trump announced on Truth Social that he would be designating Antifa as a major terrorist organization.

This designation is significant because it will allow the process for authorities to begin digging into the financial trail involving groups and individuals who are responsible for funding this organization. It should also be noted that Charlie Kirk brought a lot of attention to Antifa during his career.

NBC News reported the following: “The White House is exploring a wide variety of options to address left-wing political violence and the network of organizations that fuel and fund it," an administration official said. “The emphasis and focus are on criminal actions,” the official added, “not political speech.”

That last part of the statement is important to understand because the radical left will try to spin this designation to say that this action of labeling domestic terrorists is a violation of the first amendment and that this designation can be weaponized against anyone who attempts to voice a different opinion. Believe it or not that statement is both correct and incorrect and I will elaborate on that very important point here.

First, allow me to explain why this perspective is incorrect. For those on the left that adopt the belief that the terrorist designation can be weaponized against free speech I’ll explain how the problems here with holding that position are numerous.

To begin with, this line of thinking demonstrates that if they are adopting that belief they fundamentally do not understand what it takes and who it takes to go about honoring and upholding the Constitution. This seems to be the current trend with those who are currently being critical of the MAGA movement and President Trump. These criticisms are typically directed towards President Trump’s actions involving his efforts relating to the mass deportations, the crackdown on crime in big cities using the National Guard, etc.

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

However, President Trump is simply exercising his Article II Powers as the Executive as defined in the Constitution. As the Chief Executive he has broad powers to use for the purpose of protecting the country from enemies both foreign and domestic. If you’re a leftist, an anti-Trump libertarian, or a RINO reading this then take a moment and repeat that last sentence to yourself.

Now just as I have already referenced in the article from NBC News, the administration official stated that the investigations will focus on criminal actions, not political speech. So regardless of where you fall along the spectrum here concerning your own political beliefs, please pause and take a moment to consider the fact that we have ALREADY seen the state get directly involved with censoring speech.

This has been the case with direct governmental agency control concerning the FBI’s infiltration of both Facebook (now Meta) and Twitter prior to Elon Musk’s purchase of the company. Since this is a verifiable fact then why do those on the left, anti-Trump libertarians, and RINOs suddenly have a problem with the alleged infringement of the first amendment? Are they all suddenly suffering from amnesia with everything that has happened in the past five years?

Both of these companies deplatformed President Trump, along with many other voices in the Populist and Conservative movement, back during the pandemic under the alleged control of Joe Biden when he was in office. As it turns out they were directly under the control of Biden’s DOJ according to the infamous Twitter files that were uncovered by Elon Musk and later reported on by investigative reporter Matt Tiabbi.

These platforms were essentially commandeered and weaponized by the FBI, yet every Marxist, RINO, and anti-Trump libertarian is talking about how the actions of MAGA are infringing on free speech. Think about the absurdity of that claim.

By the way, these authoritarians did this with impunity and with consistent regularity. This also resulted in the stealing of the 2020 election with the disinformation that they used to push out through these platforms and this directly impacted a variety of major societal issues.

These issues involved everything surrounding the pandemic, the Hunter Biden laptop, and the disgusting mandates that led to many family members dying in the hospitals alone during the pandemic. Of course, this was all due to the forced social isolation that they had thrust upon us while they conveniently labeled it all as quarantine.

So when the anti-MAGA fringe levy the accusation at President Trump for violating free speech, simply remind them just how corrupt and truly weaponized the Biden DOJ was just five years ago and that they should have their memory checked by a physician.

In short, if you’re going to attempt to take the moral high ground on this, while literally having been silent for the past five years in the face of the Biden DOJ weaponizing social media platforms against political rivals, then you don’t deserve to be listened to at all.

Basically the left’s argument that somehow Jimmy Kimmel’s firing was a violation of free speech is absurd. Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings were abysmal as he had dropped 72% of his key demographic in the past decade.

Let’s also not forget that ABC was ordered to pay out $15 million to President Trump after George Stephanopoulos lied about President Trump being civilly liable for rape against E. Jean Carroll. It’s pretty obvious ABC has a track record of allowing their employees to not only spread lies, but to spread hateful and accusatory lies that aim to destroy people’s reputations.

Furthermore, many people in the public eye that would consider themselves to be left leaning are showing that they’re more upset about Jimmy Kimmel losing his job rather than the loss of Charlie Kirk’s life. Besides, Kimmel got fired for lying about the shooter being part of the MAGA movement which was a blatant lie that was proven otherwise by direct text messages from the shooter himself. Granted, I question the authenticity of those text messages, however it still doesn’t make Kimmel’s statements any more honest than he communicated in the first place.

Now I also mentioned that the left had a fear that the designation of domestic terrorists could be weaponized and I pointed out how they were partially correct in their statement and I will explain that here as well.

I’ve obviously already pointed out how a weaponized DOJ was used against thousands of conservatives and populist voices throughout the term of the Biden regime. So if the left is trying to use the whole “boomerang” argument for this it just simply doesn’t apply here because they’ve already directly applied the standard themselves for being authoritarians over speech.

However, if you take their point that the institutions could be weaponized and quickly examine that, it’s obviously true because they’ve literally already done it.

This is how their statement is actually correct in a sense.

I have touched on this particular aspect of institutional capture in a previous episode, but I’ll elaborate on it here again. The point I’m trying to make with you here is one that the so-called advocates for the Constitution and the advocates against the Constitution seemingly always argue about. However, I’d actually argue that the left has figured out what I’m about to tell you better than those who you would consider to be more right leaning in terms of the political spectrum.

So what exactly has the left figured out that many of the RINOs and anti-Trump libertarians do not understand regarding the application of the Constitution and societal laws?

The thing that the Marxists have mastered is the art of institutional capture. To me this has been blatantly obvious for years, but it was ESPECIALLY obvious during the pandemic.

In short, the Marxists have taken over the universities, the media, the DOJ, the judicial system, the pharmaceutical system, and even the financial system in order to wage a direct war against the U.S. citizens and the entire MAGA coalition for many years now.

They have been the ones promoting the violence and committing the violence that killed Charlie Kirk, United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and the Ukrainian war refugee Iryna Zarutska. They have been the ones guilty of endless lawfare. They have been guilty of locking up their political opponents (see Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone, Tina Peters, etc.).

I’ve made the following point before, but I will repeat it here again because apparently a lot of people still don’t get it.

The most insane thing to me is that all the sudden now many so-called conservatives, anti-Trump libertarians, and RINOs are saying that we have to be careful because the shoe will be on the other foot one day.

Are you kidding me?

The shoe has literally already been on the other foot for years now. How can anyone fail to recognize this reality?

This is about seizing the institutions. The plan is simple. Purge the system. Get rid of the bad people and replace them with quality people.

The end.

Get more from Brandon Richey in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

The Wrap Up

Since all of these so-called conservatives, anti-Trump libertarians, and Marxists love to bring up the Constitutional argument regarding everything that they want to subvert, such as this circus around the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, I want to remind both you and them of something.

When it comes to a Constitutional argument I most always see pretty much everyone default to referencing the section including the amendments. However, the opening sentence of the Constitution begins with three simple words stating We The People.

So why am I bringing this up to you?

I’m bringing this up because when the Constitution begins the document with those three powerful words We The People, it establishes the fact that government power is derived directly from the citizenry. This is what is known as popular sovereignty which means that the Constitution exists for the purpose to serve the people and that the government’s authority is based on the consent of the people. Of course the tenth amendment backs this up as well.

Therefore, in theory the will of the people must be honored. By the way this is why President Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college vote by a landslide, thereby giving him a clear mandate to carry out the will of the people.

However, I’ve already established how our nation’s institutions have been captured by Marxists who have weaponized those very institutions for the purpose of subverting the will of the people.

They’ve done this by stripping away many rights within the Constitution, particularly the first amendment with the examples I gave with Facebook and the Twitter files.

So what does this mean?

This means that the will of the people has been subverted due to institutional capture. This has resulted in the degradation of the sovereignty of the American citizen, it’s resulted in state run media (see Facebook, the Twitter files, and USAID), and the outright theft of the election of 2020.

Now since all of this has happened what does this mean? In short, it means the globalists, the left, anti-Trump libertarians, RINOs etc. have degraded and stolen the sovereignty of the United States citizen.

Quite simply this means that we are currently living in a post-Constitutional era, therefore anyone on the left, the anti-Trump libertarians, and RINOs that are screaming about free speech being under attack regarding the Jimmy Kimmel suspension has no right to be heard. In fact, they have zero moral authority to dictate the terms and the rights that are to be interpreted, honored, and upheld regarding the Constitution that they are committed to violating.

The reality that many people are currently awakening to is the fact that our society is full of communists who do not care about the Constitution. These people have proven without a shadow of a doubt that they will absolutely NOT honor any aspect of the Constitution with the ONLY exception being if it benefits them. However, even that is questionable.

This is war and it is about purging the system of these monsters who would see you dead before canceling someone like Jimmy Kimmel due to him failing at his job.

Pay attention and think about what is happening already.

I opened this episode talking about the unique characteristics of a diamond and what all goes into the extraction of this prized gemstone from the mines. Additionally, I pointed out how the diamonds are rough and resemble worthless pebbles when they are initially pulled out of the ground.

Because of this a diamond can only be cut and shaped by another diamond since it’s the hardest material on the planet.

Like a diamond requires the use of another diamond to be cut and formed in order for it to reach its full potential the same thing must happen with people and the interactions that they have with one another.

Charlie Kirk understood this concept very well and he learned that very concept from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as the Lord knows this better than anyone.

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another" –Proverbs 27:17

Like a diamond we must sharpen one another as this is how we can all become a Zenith for this moment in history.

With that in mind, understand that the survival of this Republic will be determined by who wins this political and cultural war. The only way for us to win this war is to make sure that we sharpen ourselves.

We must do this and sharpen one another while continuing to expose the communists and anti-American coalitions of RINOs, anti-Trump libertarians, and others who are either themselves enemies to these United States, or are convinced that evil will somehow be capable of reason and cooperation.

I hope you will join me to become a Zenith during these chaotic times.

Are you currently engaging in anything during your daily activity to fight against the Cultural Marxists within our society?

How do you think we should deal with these people within our society that are calling for our death if we do not abandon our own beliefs and principles for theirs?

Make sure you hit the like button on this episode and share your feedback here in the comments below.

Leave a comment

I hope you enjoyed today’s article/podcast.

If so I hope you would choose to support this platform as part of the patriot economy as well. Be an Emissary of Freedom and help to push this piece out to your friends, family, and coworkers. In order for BOTH you and me to influence and strengthen our society we must not stay idle so please make sure you hit the subscribe and share buttons here below.

Spreading messages like this one is how we influence our culture and I need your help in order to do it. If you would like to support the message please make sure you hit the like button here below, drop a comment, or share it out to your friends.

Keep in mind that YOUR actions are what keeps this publication going and getting this sort of engagement from you as how this Substack is able to thrive because this is a reader supported publication. Understanding that please make sure you take the ten to fifteen extra seconds to click and engage the content and thank you for doing so.

Also to connect with me please make sure you join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey