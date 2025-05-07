“Violence can only be concealed by a lie, and the lie can only be maintained by violence.” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

I don’t know about you, but that quote reminded me of one of the videos that was shared on social media that was taken from a Tesla that was in Sentry mode when it caught an unhinged leftist vandalizing it. Once this happened the owner of the Tesla approached the vandal showing him what he had done on video and the vandal proceeded to act like he had not done anything wrong even though the video clearly showed him keying the car.

The man was in blatant denial of reality for a few minutes until the Tesla owner started calling the cops at which point the man’s cognitive dissonance started to fade and he finally started realizing that he was in trouble due to his unhinged behavior.

To me it’s quite an astounding thing to witness how the communist left cannot observe reality until it is literally hitting them in the face just like with this example here involving the guy that vandalized the Tesla. It’s as if the communist left has a wall inside their mind that separates the impact of their beliefs on physical reality.

I’m no psychologist, but it doesn’t take a psychologist to recognize that this wall exists with some people who just simply do not possess the ability to understand how many of their beliefs simply are not functionally acceptable within the physical world. In other words, it’s not a good idea to key someone’s Tesla and then simultaneously hold the belief that you physically had nothing to do with the act when there’s video evidence clearly showing that you did.

This divide inside the mind that separates the impact of the communist left’s beliefs onto physical reality is something that has always been interesting to me.

I suppose the question to ask here is whether that wall is something that is inherently present within the DNA of certain individuals, or is that wall built from an external influence coming from the environment. I suppose this involves the age-old debate in psychology between how much nature vs. nurture impacts the psychological development and behavior of some individuals.

Once again it doesn’t take a psychologist to understand that some things in the environment definitely do have a role in building that psychological wall inside the minds of certain people who are more susceptible to such environmental influence.

For the sake of this discussion, how much impact does the environment have on the decision making of people within a given population?

Well I’m no statistician either, but perhaps we can look at the overwhelming statistical finds that were discovered in the trials involving the experiments of the famed psychologist Solomon Asch.

In 1951 Asch devised an experiment to study the tendency for people to conform to social pressures. In this experiment Asch would display two cards on a board in front of about eight to ten people.

The card on the left would display a vertical line and the card on the right would display three vertical lines of different lengths with one of the lines clearly being close to the same length as the line of the card displayed on the left.

In the set up of this experiment all of the participants would be planted by Asch for the purpose of the experiment except for one person. The one person that wasn’t planted by Asch would be the subject of the experiment.

At the beginning of the experiment the subject would be told that the purpose of the experiment was to test visual judgements. Next, the confederates (Asch’s plants) were told to give some correct answers, but were then told to give some incorrect answers in the last few cards during certain “staged trials.”

What Asch discovered in this experiment deeply troubled him as about 37 out of 50 subjects ended up conforming to giving completely wrong answers during the staged trials. Statistically speaking this gives us quite a number to cause all of us in society some major concern as this is representative of 74% of the population that is susceptible to conformity even when it involves supporting an outright public lie.

Because of this Asch was quoted as saying that “The tendency to conformity in our society is so strong that reasonably intelligent and well-meaning young people are willing to call white black.” At this point it should be apparent to all of us just how dangerous this finding is particularly with the conformity that was displayed among much of the population with so many people blindly supporting the unconstitutional mandates back during the pandemic.

A Deeper Thought

The power of social pressures that Asch exposed with these experiments are exactly the issue that all of us have had to deal with regarding the false narratives that the Administrative State Media (ASM) has engaged in now against the public for decades. After all, the ASM has truly become the enemy of the people and has operated as the Crime Syndicate of Narrative due to their marriage to large sums of advertising dollars which are always being driven by special interests and even by the corruption of direct government tax dollars as DOGE has recently exposed with media outlets such as Politico.

In my view this has been an obvious issue to observe with the ASM now for quite some time, but there’s no question that the intensity of their lies has accelerated since the pandemic. This narrative warfare has been apparent because the communists that have managed to infiltrate our government and institutions have done so in a significant way. Because of the rise of Donald J. Trump and the MAGA movement the communists knew their window of opportunity for global dominance was rapidly closing in on them. This is exactly why the intensity of the narrative warfare has accelerated to the level that we’re seeing today.

Unless you’re a communist I’m sure you would most likely agree that this is an accurate assessment of the current circumstances that are facing the United States and the rest of the world at this point in time.

Aside from the power of social pressures serving to be a forcing function in advancing the actions of poor decision making by a certain society, the other cause of poor societal decision making also boils down to a lack of discipline in the realm of deep thinking. A deeper thought about a longstanding problem is always necessary in order for a society to get to an understanding of a solution in order to overcome those problems that serve to plague a particular society for long periods of time.

In the case of the United States these societal problems consist of the consistent expansion and growth of the federal government, the ideological subversion within the educational system, and the graft and rot that has polluted our financial, medical, and media institutions.

The good news about the current narrative warfare is that anti-Administrative State Media outlets such as this one now exist across the board to fracture and deconstruct the ASM narrative at every turn.

This new ecosystem of media that is serving to destroy the false narratives of the ASM is due to the fact that the corruption and lies of our longstanding institutions chose to push their citizenry to the breaking point. Because of this reality now the ASM and the corrupt Administrative State itself is realizing that it is having to deal with a well informed and more engaged populace. In short, their worst fear has come alive in the form of participatory Populism.

This newly engaged populace, better known as MAGA, continues to be an expanding coalition that is proving to be the most powerful political and cultural movement in all of history.

You see the corrupt communist infiltrators and the longstanding ASM have always relied on one key characteristic that they have always had faith in concerning the American public. However, this characteristic that they’ve always relied on is rapidly eroding.

That characteristic that the global communists have always relied on is a widespread citizen population that suffers from philosophical reductionism.

This basically means that the majority of the population lacks the ability to hold a deeper thought concerning the problems and necessary solutions that must be sought out in order for those problems to get solved.

So what exactly is philosophical reductionism?

To illustrate an example of someone suffering from philosophical reductionism I’ll use the following hypothetical scenario to illustrate what it is.

Imagine that your neighbor just bought a brand new Ford pickup truck. After buying the truck he decides to take you for a ride in the truck. As you both are driving down the road the truck starts to vibrate and it appears to overheat so he pulls over on the side of the road. From here he’s able to call for a tow and you both eventually get home safely. However, a few days go by before you’re able to see your neighbor again and when you do he’s no longer driving a truck, but is instead driving a Toyota Camry. When you see this you ask him what he ended up doing with his Ford pickup. After asking him this he looks at you and says that he decided to get rid of the Ford pickup because Ford pickup trucks break down. Because of this single experience he decided to go and buy a Toyota Camry. As he drives off in his new Toyota Camry you wish him luck. However, a few days later you happen to find him stranded in his new Toyota Camry at the entrance of your neighborhood. After only a few days he’s now experiencing a problem with his new Toyota as well.

The problem with your hypothetical neighbor here in this parable is that he came to the very simplistic conclusion that all Ford trucks breakdown because he experienced that kind of problem with his new truck. This was obviously a very reductive line of thinking and is void of all logic and reality.

However, he felt that making the choice to switch over to buying a Toyota Camry in its place was a smart decision. He believed that this move would serve to be a solution to his problem only to find out that Toyota Camrys can also break down on the side of the road.

The point here is that ALL vehicles can potentially suffer from an electronic, or mechanical breakdown. Because your imaginary neighbor here in this parable failed to understand this reality he brought himself to a very inaccurate and stupid conclusion. In short, he suffers from philosophical reductionism. At the end of the day his viewpoint on identifying the problem, along with finding a viable solution, is both simplistic and ineffective.

If your hypothetical neighbor would have simply taken the time to try and understand the root cause of the issue with his truck perhaps he could have prevented it from happening again. Additionally, even if he had still decided to get rid of the first Ford truck and simply replaced it with a different Ford truck he may have not experienced a subsequent roadside breakdown as he experienced when making the decision to get the Toyota.

The Wrap Up

The reality of the world that you and I find ourselves living in is one that has suffered from philosophical reductionism for way too long. The overwhelming proof of this has been exposed in the most profound way in seeing how our society reacted to the pandemic, the Russia/Ukraine war, the banking failures, the Middle East wars, etc.

The list of failure after failure in our society is piling up due to the fact that the population has suffered from philosophical reductionism and a lack of adequate problem solving abilities for far too long. This has been fueled by the fact that the ASM has been able to rely on a population that has gotten enough intellectual satisfaction from learning everything they want to know about a certain issue from highly edited and highly misleading thirty second video clips that the ASM has been able to constantly force feed the public now for many years.

We have suffered from this pandemic of societal intellectual laziness for far too long. In addition to this the fact that we’ve allowed ourselves to be led around with horrible establishment politicians and media personalities that serve to be nothing more than horrible actors is the reason for our troubles.

Thank God for his help in fueling this current Great Awakening. People are waking up from being woke and their eyes are opening up to see that these establishment politicians and media personalities are nothing more than a bunch of cyborgs. It’s become more apparent than ever that these people have always had to merge themselves with machines just to be capable of having the appearance of engaging in a conversation.

I mean these establishment politicians such as Kamala Harris aren’t even capable of carrying on a conversation without being attached to an audio earpiece, or having a digital teleprompter available that contains a speech to tell them exactly what to say and when to say it to the public.

These politicians and media personalities have always served the same role as Solomon Asch’s confederates (plants) served in his conformity experiment. They have always been the plants that serve to drive societal conformity in the same exact way that Asch wanted his plants to drive it in order to assess how the subjects of his experiments would react.

Thank God for fueling this Great Awakening with the likes of Donald J. Trump. This is exactly why President Trump can sit down and have a three hour conversation with Joe Rogan without a teleprompter telling him what to say and when to say it. He’s not a cyborg, but rather he’s a 360 individual that is capable of formulating his own thoughts and sharing his own ideas.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris wasn’t even capable of committing to sitting down for a conversation with Joe Rogan for a single hour and on top of that wanted to demand that Joe Rogan be the one to get on a plane to come and do the interview with her rather than her putting forth the effort to travel in order to be a guest on his show. When observing this tremendous lack of self-awareness coming from someone who was literally a single election away from the White House it’s apparent that the narrative warfare has been successful in dumbing down our society almost to the point of complete destruction.

Now since this largely awakened populace has successfully formed this new anti-ASM ecosystem we are in a much better position to identify those confederates in the media that we used to refer to as journalists.

Because of this now as a society we’re getting better at demonstrating an ability to resist the conformity that the ASM is constantly working to get us to fall for. Earlier I mentioned how Asch’s conformity experiment would display a single line on one card and three other lines on a second card of varying lengths.

When asked which of the lines on the second card were the same length as the line displayed on the first card the confederates would answer by selecting a very obvious line of the wrong length that was on the second card in order to influence the decision of the subjects.

However, with this current Great Awakening and the development of this new anti-Administrative State Media ecosystem the conformity is much less likely to involve the subjects selecting a line that is obviously the wrong length.

Now in the midst of eroding the philosophical reductionism within our society the subjects are taking the time to ignore the confederates and are instead breaking out the tape measure to get more exact about the lengths of the lines in order to make an accurate and truthful choice.

What do you think about the progress that’s being made with this Great Awakening?

Are you seeing more people in your circles awaken to truth and reality?

Please post up in the comments here below with your feedback.

I hope you enjoyed today's article.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

