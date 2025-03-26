The Golden Renaissance Man

“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be One.” –Marcus Aurelius

The term Renaissance means revival, or rebirth.

Keep this in mind as I expand on today’s topic.

In the current environment and state of the world we’ve witnessed an extraordinary clash between two giant forces that has occurred in the last four years.

On one side of these clashing forces we’ve witnessed what I would refer to as the status quo of an ever expanding government and corrupt Administrative State. This side of the force is filled with rent seeking do nothing politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, stochastic terrorists, and their base of violent supporters. It should also be noted that the majority of their supporters contain vacuous minds.

On the opposite side of that force has always been the stalwart of citizens who have always believed in the opportunity of the system that they’ve been an integral part of, but who have always had the common sense to call out that system and question it when it has failed in their eyes. All the true patriots are part of this side of this opposition force and they have always recognized the corruption within our American system and have quickly become aware of the era of reverse plunder over the past four years.

However, the unfortunate reality is that this side also contains a portion of those people who possess vacuous minds and fail to recognize the warring clash that is taking place within the current time we’re living in during this moment in history. The good news is that the reality of the world is coming to everyone’s front door whether they currently recognize the present circumstances as they are, or not.

So why do I say this is good news?

In my view society shouldn’t define men, but rather men should define a society. In other words, the type of society that exists in which one resides is the result of the type of men who live, work, and lead that society.

Leadership is everything and it ALWAYS directly results in the success, or failure, of any organization, company, community, or government.

There’s a brilliant quote that sums up this historical cycle that I’ve touched on before by G. Michael Hopf who states the following.

“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.”

This is such a simple, yet such an edifying way to communicate the reality of the cycle of history. Just in case you happen to be one of those with vacuous minds on either side of these clashing forces, the period we’re in now is the part where Hard times are about to create strong men.

Man of Action

Unless you’ve been living under a rock it’s pretty easy to see that President Trump is a man of action. Men of action are what will build a successful society, but this is the area that I want to touch on in today’s episode.

If you’ve been a regular reader, or listener to my platform then you’ve often heard me talk about the importance of action and a man’s actions, especially in a time of peril like we’re living in, really stand out. President Trump is one of the absolute best examples of this given our current time in history.

On that note there’s something I’ve observed on the side of the force that is supposedly opposite the communists that is in the middle of this seismic clash concerning the fate of the nation.

I mentioned that there are people with vacuous minds that reside on the same side as the patriots. However, many of these people claim to be “conservatives,” yet they don’t act on it because they have adopted a similar attitude of the status quo group that I identified here earlier. In other words, the group that is fighting to maintain and accelerate the status quo involved with the decline of the country are taking actions to do so.

However, many of those so-called conservatives that identify as being in the camp opposite of the status quo have adopted the attitude that the status quo is inevitable. How are these people any better than the status quo that’s committed to destroying the country?

In my view they are not.

To give you a concrete example of this, I've heard many of these so-called conservatives simply dismiss President Trump’s big ideas involving the elimination of the income tax, the prospect of eliminating the IRS, or eliminating the Department of Education.

By expressing their dismissive attitudes to me they are part of the problem. In other words, if you simply accept that there will be no departure from the status quo in a time when historical events are taking place then what do you believe in? I fail to see how these people can claim to be conserving anything when they simply walk around with the attitude of accepting failure, hopelessness, and aid in the perpetuation of the status quo. I personally don’t get these people.

For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also. –James 2:26

This is why I am always talking about the significance of human agency. You see, in reality there are two types of people in this world. There are high agency people and there are low agency people.

High agency people refers to those people that have the capacity to take initiative in order to actively shape their circumstances by pursuing certain life goals with determination. These people take such action regardless of the circumstances instead of sitting around and waiting for something to happen.

On the other hand, low agency people feel they have a lack of control over their own lives. These people adopt the belief that external forces and fate are what will determine the direction of their path rather than believing that their choices and actions have anything to do with it.

The so-called conservatives I’m talking about who claim to be on the side of society that is in opposition to the status quo (communists) are low agency people. I would even go further to say that these people are no agency people.