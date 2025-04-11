Human Limitations

“If individuals do not occupy their legitimate position, then it will be occupied by a god or a king or a coalition of interest groups. If citizens do not exercise the powers conferred by their legitimacy, others will do so.”

― John Ralston Saul

One thing I’ve really come to grips with over the past few years is just how fragile our country truly is in regards to the functional congruence of its complex systems when those systems are stressed.

Granted, I do believe our country is probably more economically resilient than any other country in the history of the world, but along with that reality its economic horsepower has also been used and abused more than any economic superpower in world history.

The reality is that if you have half a brain you don't need Elon Musk and his DOGE team to tell you that the federal government is full of waste, fraud, and abuse. The reality of this can easily be seen if you simply take about five seconds to visit the U.S. National Debt Clock.

One thing that’s glaringly obvious regarding the origin of all of the world’s problems is that they all originate from the globalists and Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Now you may understand why I’m saying that, but if you don’t then I’ll add clarification. The simple explanation is that they all share the same goal of acquiring and maintaining mass control over the entire world. In short, their goals are about obtaining centralization and ruling the world. It really is that simple.

Because of this these authoritarians and inimical foes have treated the United States worse than we’ve ever treated them. In fact, the globalists used the economic system of the United States to enrich themselves only to then turn on the United States by actively working to weaken and destroy the various complex systems of the country. They’ve attacked the medical systems, the judicial system, the transportation system, the media, and the financial system.

To make matters even worse they’ve used their influence to infiltrate governmental systems all over the world including our own and have aided in the funding of corrupt NGOs that work as terrorist organizations to fight against the well being of the country.

The CCP has also worked alongside these globalists and have shared a welcoming partnership with the globalists. The WEF and Klaus Schwab have openly welcomed Xi Jinping to their platform in Davos and discussed their global partnership and essentially aided in being a cheerleader for the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Because of this corrupt relationship between the globalists and the CCP it has resulted in their actions to work towards creating a stressed citizenry in the United States.

To understand this you’ve first got to understand that the CCP looks at warfare in a very different way compared to the way we look at it here in the West. The CCP’s modus operandi is very much in line with Sun Tzu’s Art of War where they would rather take down their enemy without ever having to fire a shot. In other words, to destroy an enemy they’ll fire a shot if they have to, but that’s viewed as a failure to them and is only brought about as an absolute last resort.

So what is involved with their modus operandi?

Because of the CCP’s Art of War approach they have worked to implement their nefarious, yet clever global plans in a way that works to capture the U.S. elites and the manufacturing base of the United States. Additionally the CCP’s goals have been to simultaneously create as much stress for the United States as possible.

For example the CCP has engaged in full blown expansionism along with implementing information, economic, biological, and chemical warfare against the United States.

They directly engage in chemical warfare with the U.S. through their production of fentanyl and their support of fentanyl trafficking. Additionally they already demonstrated their biological warfare with the CIA recently confirming the COVID-19 virus having come from their lab in Wuhan.

Granted, you may make the point that the corrupt U.S. players such as Fauci aided in the funding of these research labs and you wouldn’t get any argument out of me, but that’s exactly the point I’m making here concerning the elite capture and how the CCP has managed to infiltrate our governmental systems with their influence. In my view when there’s this much smoke there’s definitely a fire. The fire is that the CCP’s actions are actions that are completely representative of unrestricted warfare.

So what is the point of all of this?

The point is that the CCP is the enemy to the United States and they have literally been at war with us for the past several decades. It’s amazing to me that people don’t recognize this, yet the actions of the CCP demonstrate this on a wide scale across the board.

The intention of all of this is to create stress and division within the United States which they’ve succeeded in doing as we’ve seen happen at an accelerated rate since President Trump came on the scene.

This stress that’s being fueled by the CCP and the globalists has also manifested in many other ways involving organized paid protests coming from extreme radical leftist groups such as Antifa, BLM, and Pro-Palestine rioters. Because of this the U.S. citizens have had to endure extreme demonstrations from these groups in their cities and towns.

The globalist playbook has always been about creating terrorist factions on the left by dumbing them down, lying to them with propaganda, and by simply paying them through the funding of their NGOs. This is the left’s formula to stress the American system which in turn stresses the American citizen.

You can see how the media reports on everything that President Trump does. The biggest example of this most recently is with the meltdown we’ve seen over the Trump tariffs. In fact, it was only a few days after the tariffs kicked in that MSNBC spent the rest of the week trying to cause a financial panic with the markets hoping to have them in the tank when Wall Street planned its opening bell on the following Monday morning. Once again, they were running the playbook to try and stress the American citizens. Fortunately, they failed to get their much desired Black Monday.

Stressing The Citizenry

I just recently shared a post by Alec Baldwin on my social media where he put out a video on his social media saying that he had just watched a Ken Burns produced documentary on the Civil War. In the short video that he posted he was talking about how the documentary on the Civil War made him think about how the U.S. is currently in a Pre-Civil War culture.

Now I’m not entirely in disagreement here with Alec Baldwin, but the reality is that this war that’s going on here in the United States has been active for the past seventeen years. After all, we are living in an era where the corruption of our financial and political systems have fostered a dangerously corrupt environment.

This corrupt environment has in turn created a system of dangerously corrupt oligarchs that are trying to run society as they see fit rather than the way that the majority of American citizens believe it should be run.

On one hand Baldwin is correct about the civil war regarding the fights between the factions of citizens who are completely divided on how society should be run. Just in case you’re not clear on what those divisions are I’ll elaborate on that a bit here.

As I mentioned before there are oligarchs (globalists) that prefer to control how the country is supposed to run. People like Bill Gates, George Soros, and Mark Zuckerberg have all contributed to the corruption of the political process involved in our elections, with developing NGO domestic terrorists as I mentioned earlier, and for destroying science by purchasing their own brand of favorable science using their own so-called charitable foundations and vast censorship powers.

The thing is that people like Baldwin actively support those who are in power that aim to cause as much stress among the American citizenry as possible. The politicians that he supports actively deal and merge with the globalist oligarchs and they form relationships with the CCP.

You see, the CCP’s plan involving their mercantilist trade practices was to hollow out the manufacturing base of the United States. If this has done anything it’s completely destroyed many communities that once provided those citizens of those communities certain opportunities for good paying jobs in order to get ahead in life.

They’ve been largely successful in doing this, but the oligarchs I mentioned have had a huge financial hand in this and want to control the United States as they see fit. In addition to this they’ve gotten wealthier by selling out the country and have intended to do so to the point that they wish to primarily transform the United States into nothing more than being a land mass full of consumers.

This plan for capturing the manufacturing of the country also involves the idea that the U.S. would be dependent on the CCP for making everything for the United States including critical life saving medications. Now slow down and think about that one for a moment.

In other words, imagine a scenario where the CCP and the United States were to get into a kinetic war. God forbid this happens, but if it did, do you think the CCP would still be willing to continue to manufacture vital life saving medications for their enemy during a time of warfare?

By the way, this practice of mercantilism has a long history.

In fact, it’s even mentioned in the Bible in the book of 1 Samuel as it points out how Israel in those days didn’t have a blacksmith. If you really think about it, the blacksmiths in those days were essentially manufacturers for tools and weapons. I’m including the following scripture here for more context on the point of this discussion.

Now there was no blacksmith to be found throughout all the land of Israel, for the Philistines said, “Lest the Hebrews make swords or spears.” But all the Israelites would go down to the Philistines to sharpen each man’s plowshare, his mattock, his ax, and his sickle: and the charge for a sharpening was a pim for the plowshares, the mattocks, the forks, and the axes, and to set the points for the goads.

1 Samuel 13:19-21

Here in this scripture Israel found itself in the same dangerous situation with the Philistines as the United States currently finds itself in with the CCP.

In this situation regarding Israel they had been warring with the Philistines and they were about to go to war with them once again. However, they found themselves in a difficult situation regarding their need for weapons such as swords and spears, but were dependent on the Philistine blacksmiths for everything which is why they didn’t have any weapons.

The Philistines only allowed the Israelites to sharpen their tools for farming and agriculture and they charged them a price for doing that. However, when it came time for battle with the Philistines the Israelites were blessed in the fact that they were able to obtain their weapons with Saul and his son Jonathan at that time.

If you fast forward to the present day, this is the same scenario that we are currently facing with our dependency on much of the manufacturing we get from the Chinese Communist Party. We have allowed ourselves to get into a deeply connected business relationship with an enemy nation who hates us. Once again for clarity I’m speaking about the government of China (the CCP) who is our real enemy, not the Chinese citizens.

Now recognizing all of that this past week President Trump once again demonstrated why he is going to be remembered as one of the greatest and most consequential Presidents of all time. To recap what I’m talking about I want to give you a quick review of the events that took place to give you some clarity of the battlefield that we find ourselves on at this point in time with the CCP.

President Trump declared April 2nd Liberation Day which kicked off the implementation of the tariffs that were going to be activated across the board with many of the trading partners of the United States. As the week played out the markets started to react, dropping very fast, but President Trump allowed his Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to come out and tell everyone to slow down and to remain cool as negotiations were open.

As a couple of more days went by most of the major trading partners of the U.S. did exactly that. They remained cool and opened up their communication channels in order to talk and to negotiate deals to adjust to these new tariffs. In fact, up to 70 major trading partners were communicating with the White House.

However, despite all of these major trading partners doing this the single biggest trading partner of the U.S. chose to take a different path. That’s right, instead of opening up a line of communication to negotiate on a new trade deal the CCP decided to retaliate with an increase in tariffs back at the United States.

The CCP demonstrated their unwillingness to communicate, or even hint at a negotiation and instead they went straight to aggression.

Once President Trump exposed this he in turn escalated it with the CCP, BUT then he did something even MORE shrewd.

After this escalation with China he then went out in front of the TV cameras and called for a 90 day pause on tariffs concerning the 70 initial trading partners, but NOT with China. This also rebounded the markets at a record level.

He demonstrated that the U.S. is diplomatic and fair while China demonstrated that they’re more about aggression and are punitive in their approach.

He isolated and exposed the CCP, as if they needed to be exposed anymore given their track record of corruption and dirty business practices, but nonetheless it was an additional necessary step.

This is far from over, but he's now aligned the world against China here at the starting line of this economic war which is a great start.

Now this is a key observation that you need to make in recognizing the battlefield as the tariffs were designed to even the playing field between the United States and all of her trading partners, yet the real focus all along was on China. The focus of this economic war was always about China.

This was a major move by President Trump. In fact, this was President Trump giving the public a masterclass on the Art of The Deal combined with The Art of War in the most high stakes game that anyone could play.

Granted it wasn’t President Trump that started this trade war. As I’ve already established, the CCP started this trade war with the U.S. long ago. This was simply President Trump’s action in correcting the wrongdoing that the CCP has been engaged in now for many decades.

However, what President Trump managed to do that was brilliant with his decision for the 90 day pause with everyone except the CCP was to expose the kind of trading partners that China is to the world. In other words, he exposed them for who they are by showing how punitive they would be in their response to the introduction of retaliatory tariffs. He exposed their behavior even though Scott Bessent had clearly stated that the lines of communication were open for negotiation and for the trading partners to remain cool. At the end of the day most everyone took that advice except for the CCP. This was a telling observation.

With this move President Trump set the stage for decoupling with China to bring manufacturing back onshore to the United States. However, as necessary and vital as this fight is with China, this fight is far from over and is going to be a challenging economic war to navigate.

Because of this war that the CCP started with us years ago the real test here will be whether or not the United States can remain strong in our resolve as this war is going to cause some turbulence looking ahead until we have the time to get the desperately needed manufacturing back onshore to U.S. soil.

The Wrap Up

Earlier in this episode I was talking about how the goal of the CCP and the globalists was to stress the American citizenry.

There’s a very good reason for that and I personally believe that the pandemic was the first major stress test on the country to see how the public would respond to a series of strong and threatening mandates that were exerted onto them. I believe they wanted to see how much the general public would give in to an order from an authority figure.

Along with this the economic, chemical, informational, and biological war that the CCP has waged against the United States, combined with the gutting of our manufacturing base, has resulted in stressing the citizenry of the country for many years.

The reason the CCP and the globalists want to stress the American citizenry is because stress leads to chaos and chaos leads to societal destabilization. This all boils down to the essence of human limitations. However, concerning recent history I believe that aside from the pandemic that the real beginning of the test of the grit of the American citizenry began back in 2020 when everyone was abandoning ship on President Trump.

Despite that the MAGA movement regrouped and built its own information war machine with the parallel economy. This is the exact reason this very Substack exists.

In addition to this the MAGA coalition kept fighting back and growing to the point that we put President Trump right back into the White House.

President Trump is waging a full blown economic war with China and the CCP’s mask has literally been ripped off their face and they’re showing the world exactly who they really are and what they’re really all about.

In regards to the human limitations we’re now looking at seeing who is going to have more grit in this economic war with China while President Trump works to reorder the entire trading system of the world.

So who do you think will have more grit?

Do you think it will be the illegitimate regime of the CCP who has the benefit of not worrying about having to win over the consent of their people with elections?

On the other hand, will it be the stressed American citizenry that has had to face decades of unrestricted warfare from the CCP?

Will the American citizens be able to endure the turbulence and temporary discomfort of watching their 401ks seesaw up and down until the United States reestablishes control of being the world’s chief manufacturing powerhouse?

Well, if you’re asking me then you’re asking a man of faith. My faith is in God first and after God I also have faith in that old fashioned gritty, rugged, and unrelenting American grit.

The CCP likes to say that China has been around for 5000 years which was long before the United States ever existed.

Coming from the CCP this is very dishonest, but what else is new?

The truth is that when the Chinese Communist Party took power they were all about destroying everything involved with the culture, beauty, and strength associated with ancient Chinese culture.

Yes, China itself has existed for 5000 years or so, but the CCP hasn’t been around anywhere near that long. No, the CCP stole the sovereignty of China as recently as October 1st, 1949 when Mao Zedong officially proclaimed the victory of the People’s Republic of China at Tiananmen Square.

Since then the CCP has literally been working hard to steal the sovereignty of everyone else on the planet.

I say it’s time We The People take down the CCP and position ourselves to declare Vae Victis on this illegitimate regime.

As an American citizen are you prepared to take down the CCP?

Do you think America has what it takes to economically take down another evil enemy to the world and do it the right way once and for all?

Post up in the comment section below.

