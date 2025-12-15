The Consequence

Upgrade To Paid

“Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts... perhaps the fear of a loss of power.” ― John Steinbeck

If you are a member of Generation X (GenX) then perhaps what I’m about to say won’t sound too crazy to you, but then again maybe it will.

As a member of GenX, the biggest reason I frequently reference my generation is because of the shared culture that we all understand based on the way society was during our childhood. Granted, much of the part of society I’m alluding to has more to do with the state of the culture and the world as I remember it as a kid in the 1980s.

Now I understand that not all GenX folks are going to share my views and that’s fine, but for the sake of discussion I’m primarily addressing those that do and for those that don’t maybe they will learn. I’m going to come back to this in a bit so just hold on to that thought for the moment.

I want to shift gears and briefly address a concept known as Consequentialism. Consequentialism is a philosophical stance that hinges on the belief that the basic intuition of what is best or right for society is whatever makes the world best in the future. Essentially this philosophical view embraces this position because we cannot change the past, therefore worrying about the past is no more of a useful act than crying over spilled milk.

Now when initially looking at that viewpoint you might think that such a position sounds pretty reasonable. However, when examining this line of thinking there is a big red flag that jumps out if you take a moment to consider the consequences of consequentialism.

For example, if the position of this philosophical belief system centers on the basic intuition of what is best or right is what makes the world the best in the future, then who exactly is the arbiter that determines what exactly is best or right to make the world a better place in the future?

In short, this philosophical practice leaves itself open to overlapping with what is recognized as moral relativism. So what is moral relativism?

Moral relativism is essentially the view that moral judgments are true or false based on a particular standpoint that may be determined by the dominant culture of a given society or a particular historical period in time.

In my view, the key thing to take note of here regarding these philosophical positions is that the consequences of one’s actions may be determined to be the best based on what society deems to be morally relevant, or the time period that one happens to live in if the consequences are anchored to what that particular social dynamic deems to be good or bad.

In other words, in some countries it may be acceptable for the social dynamics to call for the covering of the face and head of a woman, and to restrict where she travels by law by forcing her to dress in a certain way that strips her of her individual identity. However, here in the West that is not an acceptable practice that is seen to result in what is believed to be what is best for society, at least not for the time being.

Now I say this even though our entire society was actually forced to go through the face covering time period back during the pandemic under the guise of safety, but that fortunately didn’t last. Having said that, I don’t have the confidence that any such behavior that could be repeated like that under the guise of safety would successfully manage to subside if it ever were to be enacted again.

In traditional terms, Western civilization (more specifically the United States) has a society that is based on individual liberty where rights are endowed to us by God, not by some government or ruling theocracy. However, the principles of which the nation was founded are indeed based on Christian values.

This is indisputable and if you don’t believe me simply read the opening of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

You see the opening of the Declaration of Independence just anchored what was best for society by declaring that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.

It’s with this statement and this statement alone that the Declaration of Independence disintegrates the idea of moral relativism because what God has endowed with every individual with unalienable rights lays the foundation for what is absolutely best for society.

Now you may look at that and think then Brandon, why is our society experiencing so many problems and why is our civilization literally hanging on by a thread to not completely collapse?

That’s a very good question and the reason is because our society has more and more tried to embrace this weird secular worldview involving a form of woke consequentialism and moral relativism by distancing ourselves from God.

In short, for a long time now the position of the basic intuition of what has been seen to be what is best or right for society has involved a culture that embraces equity over performance, identity over merit, and a society that has confused coercion with liberty (just like that face covering). All three of those characteristics that I just listed are blatant examples associated with violating individual liberty and serving to be some of the greatest injustices to lead society away from liberty and back into the arms of a totalitarian state.

In the Preamble of the Constitution is the introduction to the highest law of the land which is the establishment of justice.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

To establish justice is the most necessary step involved in a liberty-based society because with the establishment of justice it means that society will achieve everything else that’s listed in the Preamble regarding the domestic Tranquility (Tranquilitas Ordinis), providing of the common defense, the promotion of the general welfare, and the security of the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.

You see, the establishment of justice means that you have a system that allows society the ability to seek out and ensure there are consequences for those who commit injustices. If it’s not obvious enough, the problem that our nation is facing now is the result of there being no consequences for those who have been responsible for major injustices throughout our society since the pandemic.

The Financialization of The Constitution

There’s a powerful quote that is often attributed to Fyodor Dostoevsky where he is credited with saying “Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.” Now I say that he is often credited with having said this, but there are others who say that the quote is misattributed to him.

Whether or not Dostoevsky made this statement is irrelevant to this discussion, but what is relevant is that the quote is 100% true.

Over the past several years we’ve noticed a steady erosion of consequences against those who have committed injustices. I’ll elaborate on this to give you a clearer picture of where we are right now in our society if we don’t fix this problem.

You see, to me this started all the way back in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square massacre when George H.W. Bush sent his envoys to Beijing to maintain open channels of communication with the murderous regime who had just literally gunned down their own people. This meeting was directed to eventually start the ball rolling in order to pull the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into the World Trade Organization (WTO).

First of all, why would anyone tolerate this from a murderous regime that just literally massacred their own people? Let alone, why would a sitting American President tolerate this? To be fair Bush is not here to answer for that decision and I can’t answer that for him, but regardless he did it, and then Clinton came into office and further accelerated this disaster.

The bottom line is that this was essentially the start of the world nightmare that is known as globalism. In my view, this single action from Bush served to be the catalyst for creating a whole series of events that have obviously led to the strength of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), their successful venture for amassing immense wealth, and the shrewd effectiveness of their corrupt and nefarious foreign influence operations. Mind you, these foreign influence campaigns have directly resulted in the capture of many of what we might refer to as our own modern day Captains of Industry.

Because of this these Captains of Industry have either heavily invested in Chinese owned companies or they have benefited directly from the cheap slave labor that the CCP can offer their American companies in the manufacturing of their products.

This has resulted in the CCP having been successful in their attempt to capture our Captains as they can simply hold the Sword of Damocles over their heads with the threat of the outright theft of their intellectual property, along with putting a dead stop to the subsidization of their manufacturing processes.

This entire fiasco created the perfect storm for the CCP to capture our Captains which in turn allowed them to express a Vae Victis moment over the Captains and use this leverage against them to take this same scheme even further and expand it into the political realm with several of our high level government officials. This even includes the last so-called sitting President of the United States.

Now up to this point I’ve been a bit forgiving as the practice of elite capture is primarily the method that was used by the CCP to bait and catch many of our nations Captains and politicians, however over time that practice has radically transitioned from the practice of elite capture to the practice of elite merger.

I mean for years whenever I would pose the question to people regarding why we ever got into business with a Communist regime like the CCP the globalist talking point would always be that we did so in order to demonstrate how good the practice of exposing free market capitalism would be to the Communist regime. Of course, this was a huge load of crap.

Essentially the globalist selling point was that by introducing our economic model and Western practice of free market capitalism to the Communists that eventually those Communists would start acting like us. However, in reality the opposite happened as our Captains and our politicians started behaving and implementing practices just like the Communist regime of China.

Once this plan managed to get embedded into the fabric of the U.S. economic and political system the CCP managed to create a financial spiderweb of corruption where they have since possessed a significant level of control over those levers of power.

In short, they have been able to exert their influence over our Captains and our politicians which has resulted in a level of corruption that has infected every major institution throughout our government and private sector.

This is why there have not yet been any consequences for the injustices of people like Fauci because he was part of a corrupt system that had major influence and corruption by the CCP. After all, the lab was in Wuhan for a reason.

Now in regards to the medical institutions I do believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is trying to change this, but the corrupted institutions underneath the umbrella of Health and Human Services involving the CDC, NIH, FDA, etc. will require unwinding years of embedded corruption.

This is also the reason why politicians like Eric Swallwell, Illhan Omar, Adam Schiff, Tim Walz, etc. have all gotten away with so much corruption for so long without any consequences. The reason there have been no consequences is because the system of corruption has been embedded and that process began at the very top of every major office and institution of government and big business the day we decided to get in bed with a Communist regime that hates us.

Granted, I do believe Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are doing everything in their power to fix this problem, but all of the good actors that are now in position to fix these problems are no doubt overwhelmed and have been short staffed. However, I do believe they are working towards making some major breakthroughs and we are starting to see some signs of that, especially with this recent January 6 pipe bomb fiasco.

So you may be thinking Brandon, so why is this corruption so effective when it comes to the justice system? The question still remains, why have there been no consequences of injustices that have been committed?

My answer to those questions essentially involves the consequence of us allowing this spiderweb of corruption to have been put in motion by the CCP. Because this spiderweb has been embedded within our political, financial, and business system it has essentially resulted in the financialization of the Constitution.

In other words, those who have been in power and have been guilty of injustices have the money and the corrupt personnel within the justice system, the business world, and the Administrative State Media (ASM) to sell the narrative that they have not violated the Constitution. In other words, they’ve been able to purchase an effective lie and the mirage that they have honored the Constitution when in fact they’ve been completely guilty of outright ignoring it.

The Wrap Up

At the beginning of this episode I had begun mentioning a certain way I viewed society during my GenX childhood and that there was something else that I was going to tell you that might sound a bit crazy.

My memory of the culture in the 1980s was one where my friends and relationships were built on trust and consistent follow through. At least in my own memory as a kid I can remember having often made many plans with several of my friends growing up. I point this out because to the best of my memory I don’t ever remember my friends ever really bailing on me, or preferring to stay home to play video games in place of going outside to play.

Granted, we did have some of the coolest video games in the 80s, but the use of those games seemed to take on a supplemental role of entertainment rather than serving to be the primary source of entertainment.

In addition to this, I also remember that there was a certain amount of grit with many GenX kids during my childhood. After all, we were known as the latchkey generation and we were pretty self-sufficient when it came time to figure out how to go about getting something to eat, or when it involved finding our way back home when we actually managed to wander and put a good bit of distance between ourselves and the homestead.

As a reminder I’m a Georgia native, but I remember having some pretty cool experiences at age 9, 10, and 11 as I had frequently visited one friend who lived on the lake and we would end up taking his dad’s boat out from his dock in Georgia and across the lake to the South Carolina marina to fuel it up and to get a couple of sodas. To make it even better we would pull each other skiing on the way back from the marina. Keep in mind that we were only kids.

Could you imagine hearing about kids at that age doing that sort of thing today? The parents would be hauled off to prison for such a thing.

There just seemed to be a lot more freedom in those days.

So what is that other crazy thought that I had that I was going to tell you about?

Well, given everything I just shared with you for some reason I always felt the culture was really strong within my generation. In other words, we grew up with Saturday morning cartoons and professional wrestling. We grew up playing sports and watching movies that portrayed strong male leads as the hero of the day such as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.

We would frequently fight, wreck our bikes, and I even remember falling out of a tree once. As our generation got older we had seen everything from a legendary cultural force of nature in Hulk Hogan to the riveting introduction of The X Files.

I point all of this out to say that I always had a strange feeling inside that something big would happen in the world during my generation’s lifetime. I mean I’m not saying that I ever knew what that big event would be, but I always felt like something was looming out on the horizon throughout my life and I never could put my finger on exactly what it would end up looking like.

I mean growing up I always heard about the book of Revelation in church and have heard many interpretations about the scripture over the years. This is one area that I’m still learning about, but when it comes to Revelation the one message I get from it is that a lot of bad stuff looms over the horizon. Granted, as a believer in Christ I know that my Lord Jesus will prevail in the end, but as far as much of the rest of the message it sounds like the worst horror movie that anyone could ever possibly dream up.

So I’m bringing up this sort of doom and gloom picture to sort of acknowledge that I believe the pandemic and everything that we’ve discovered with the fallout from that event is actually the beginning of that looming thing that I always felt was out on the horizon. If you’re a part of GenX did you ever feel this way?

“He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.” –Revelation 22:11

This verse in Revelation is very powerful and very prophetic. It essentially describes how the boundaries between good and evil will become fixed in the end times. I don’t know about you, but it appears that the boldness of these lines are becoming more and more prominent in this day and age between the two camps of good and evil.

Now having said that, I also believe that there is still time to increase the size of the camp with those who desire to do good. I believe the best way to go about doing this is by doing my best to provide you with the knowledge to help you reach that Zenith status in your own life.

Remember that ideas are dangerous for the purpose of both good and evil. Just to give you an example in terms of how dangerous ideas can produce an evil result it was an idea that resulted in Hitler eventually occupying France. Likewise, an idea is how Charlie Kirk ended up getting assassinated.

Conversely, it was an idea that resulted in the shot heard round the world at Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775 and it was an idea that got President Trump to come down that golden escalator on June 16, 2015.

The point here is that with everything going on in the world you can either be driven to leverage your mind and your actions for the purpose of evil or you can leverage your mind and actions for the purpose of good.

Just like the quote I led off this with in this episode remember that fear corrupts the mind and the spirit. Now having said that, I understand that there’s a lot of scary things happening in the world today, but despite all of that my goal for you is to get you dialed in and focused on the actions that you can control rather than focusing on the things that seem scary.

I believe that the war that we’re currently living in is a spiritual war, but it is manifesting in the physical world as widespread corruption in the arena of finance, politics, and culture.

Because of this you can play a role in taking the fight to the enemy by getting engaged in that fight yourself through your actions and your focus.

You can do this by using your voice and if you don’t want to use your voice then throw your support behind those who will use theirs. In addition to this you can use your dollars specifically to support businesses that support Patriotic values.

Yes, technology can be a double-edged sword for good and evil, but with the advent of technology in this modern day it has also leveled the playing field to allow smaller companies and smaller individuals to be competitive with larger more established institutions that have succumbed to fascistic behavior and woke corruption.

Now is not the time to be fearful. Now is the time to stamp out the fear and for you and I to get focused on the actions in our lives that we can control to save this Republic.

For once, let’s make sure evil feels the consequences of its choices.

If you’re a part of GenX have you always shared that same feeling that something was looming out on the horizon?

What do you believe are some of the most effective areas that we can focus on in order to ensure justice is carried out to ensure the survival of our Republic?

Please share your feedback in the comment section below.

