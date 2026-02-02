Upgrade To Zenith Status

“Fear is not the problem; it’s how we respond to it that gets us in trouble.” ― Steve Lawson

They said an independent voice couldn’t breach the fortress of the corrupt Administrative State Media (ASM) landscape. They were wrong.

Thanks to you, in the last several episodes we’ve managed to consistently hit over the 30% Gold Standard open rate. In fact, 330 of you have already proven you’re the vanguard in the most recent episode with the immediate podcast downloads. With that in mind, today I’m going to be discussing the Law of the Giant Killer—and why the Goliaths in the current Marxist incursion are more vulnerable than they look.

As the rioting and anti-ICE protests have been ramping up in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the past few weeks it’s obvious that this is not formed from an organic movement of concerned leftists that care about liberty.

If that were the case then stop and ask yourself, What is liberty?

If you failed to come up with a clear and concise answer to that question after asking it, then I’ll start the process of defining this by first offering the textbook definition of the word here.

Liberty is defined as the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior, or political views.

Now, this definition is very important because it highlights the most significant aspects that make up the characteristics of liberty that many of us love and desire while others express their discontent for it as they protest ICE in Minneapolis.

So I know what you must be thinking. You’re thinking, Brandon, how can you claim to support liberty while also supporting the efforts of a federal agency like ICE in Minneapolis?

The answer to that question is simple. The reason I am in support of ICE is because of what I’ve witnessed from the federal government, with their actions to erode the sovereignty of the American people now for the past several years, until President Trump arrived on the scene.

You see, whether you like it or not, the leadership of a particular system more accurately influences the outcomes of that system the more that time goes by. Notice that I used the phrase– “more accurately influences”--rather than stating that the leadership accurately guarantees certain outcomes. The reason for that is because the system of the federal government is so massive these days that even with a president as shrewd and as tough as President Trump, it will take years to impact that system by shaping the outcomes of it that will be associated with the MAGA agenda.

The reason for this is because for years our federal government has been allowed to grow into this massive, corrupt, and oppressive bureaucracy that serves to be both a tyrannical and financial strain on American citizens. After all, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in the fiscal year of 2024, the federal government spent a whopping $6.9 trillion which adds up to being a staggering 24 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Just to give you some perspective on how absurdly out of control and ironic that statistic actually is, the People’s Republic of China consumes somewhere between 23-28% of the GDP of that country according to Wikipedia. In other words, the so-called land of the free has nurtured and grown a federal government that competes in size, scope, and apparently corruption with that of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The fact that I’m having to talk to you about this in this episode should have never happened in the United States of America, yet here we are today having this discussion.

At the end of the day, our federal government is a modern day Goliath when it comes to its size and consumption. However, the actions of President Trump have been to work to minimize the size and scope of this Goliath by engaging in federal workforce reductions with about 320,000 federal employees, representing a reduction of about 10-11% in his first year of 2025.

Now, the real signal that this has been both necessary and completely essential is due to the fact that the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that the GDP grew at 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025, which was a growth rate that exceeded economic expectations across the board.

So what is the signal here?

The signal is that despite the federal workforce having been cut at a whopping 10-11%, the GDP of the country actually accelerated in record growth anyways. In other words, the GDP growth that this economy is witnessing is coming from the private sector as the leech of the federal government is being ripped off the back of the American citizens who work in the private sector.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America. –The Preamble of The Constitution of The United States

I previously mentioned the corrupt actions of the federal government for the last several years involving their attempt to erode the sovereignty of the American people.

So what exactly do I mean by this?

To put it simply, the allowance of the mass invasion of illegals to come into our country is a direct violation of migration laws and the Constitution. The years of inaction from federal officials to stop the violation of migration laws is obviously a direct act of war on the sovereignty of each and every American citizen. In essence, their inactions are their actions and their inaction to enforce laws are unconstitutional. This is the case because there is nothing about this that forms a more perfect union as I stated in the Preamble above.

David’s Stand

As the Philistine moved closer to attack him, David ran quickly toward the battle line to meet him. Reaching into his bag and taking out a stone, he slung it and struck the Philistine on the forehead. The stone sank into his forehead, and he fell facedown on the ground. So David triumphed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone; without a sword in his hand he struck down the Philistine and killed him. David ran and stood over him. He took hold of the Philistine’s sword and drew it from the sheath. After he killed him, he cut off his head with the sword. When the Philistines saw that their hero was dead, they turned and ran. Then the men of Israel and Judah surged forward with a shout and pursued the Philistines to the entrance of Gath and to the gates of Ekron. 1 Samuel 17: 48-52

I wanted to include this section of the Bible here in order to point out a valuable lesson that we can derive from the scripture.

In short, you’re probably familiar with the story of David and Goliath. In that famous moment, David was a mere shepherd who ended up taking down the giant Goliath with the Lord guiding his hand for the precision and speed of his sling and his stone.

Now, when David stepped into the breach to do what King Saul, at the time, was unable to do because of his lack of faith and overall spiritual decline, this reshaped the entire leadership structure and direction of Israel.

You see, it was David’s faith in the Lord, along with his courage to step into the moment, that enabled him to face down what many perceived to be this overwhelming force in Goliath.

Now, I understand that you’ve probably heard this analysis of this story before, but there’s a couple of areas that I’m going to cover for you here involving the “what” that was associated with David’s actions along with the “how” that was associated with David’s kingdom continuing on despite the giant challenges that would continue to show up to face him.

So for full disclosure, here today I’m going to cover what happened in this scenario that made it so significant, but I will cover how you can apply the lessons from it in the next episode. Just to give you fair warning, the next episode will be going into the vault behind the paywall so make sure you upgrade to Zenith status today so you’ll be able to access it in full.

We must remember that aside from the fact that Goliath was a giant that was widely feared, it was the spiritual decline and inaction of King Saul that emboldened the giant to continue to insult and challenge the sovereignty of his kingdom of Israel. What made this moment so significant was the fact that this giant bully, Goliath, was able to feel more and more confident in pushing the Philistines in the direction to try and conquer Israel.

You see, the thing about Goliath’s stand that many forget is that he came out in front of Israel every morning and every evening to challenge, insult, and mock them for forty straight days as it is written in 1 Samuel 17:16.

So why am I pointing this out to you?

This is why I want to shift back to talk about the current circumstances surrounding the seditionists and insurrectionists that are engaging in anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis that are now threatening to spread to L.A. and possibly into Atlanta.

You see, when you look at how Goliath and the Philistines were able to stand in front of the kingdom of Israel and relentlessly harass them, mock them, and challenge their sovereignty every morning and every evening for forty straight days, it’s obvious that it was due to a lack of faith and inaction from their people and their leadership at the time.

Likewise, if we look at what our nation has had to endure for the past several years we have seen a conglomeration of institutional rot due to Marxist infiltration. We’ve seen this from corrupt radical judges, the Administrative State Media (ASM), Hollywood, the medical community, the financial system, and within the systems of degradation throughout most of Corporate America. This level of widespread Marxist infiltration seems overwhelming on the surface because we can literally see it every time we turn around.

Because of this widespread rot it appears that we are dealing with our own modern day Goliath that is constantly pushing to overthrow the Republic by constantly stressing and challenging our medical system, financial system, education system, and federal government’s attempt to simply enforce the Constitution and the laws that preserve the sovereignty of the Republic.

You see, in my view the giants such as Goliath and those that roamed the earth during the antediluvian time period were a mockery of true strength. I say this because even though they were physically intimidating, they ultimately symbolized a defiance to God’s order as they reflected sin, oppression, and arrogance to rule the earth in their way instead of honoring the statutes of the Lord.

Furthermore, they were also a physical mockery of God’s creation as in 1 Chronicles 20:6 it points out that aside from their large physical stature, these giants also had six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

At the end of the day, these beings were not human and in my best judgment they appeared to desire to be the sovereign that wanted to determine the future of mankind. In short, they were the hybrid offspring and result of the Sons of God and the daughters of men. Because of this they were clearly part of a plan to establish their own power structure and to challenge God’s ordained order.

So when we look at our societal dynamics today, who else is mocking the principles of liberty and the rights that are given to all of us by God himself?

Who else is demonstrating the desire to rule over mankind and to challenge God’s ordained order?

Who is demonstrating their desire to rule by silencing, ignoring, and censoring any opposition that challenges their positions?

Who is demonstrating that they prefer intimidation, fear, and violence when it comes to advocating for any given political cause?

What people are now calling for Stalin show trials?

What people refer to these as Nuremberg trials once they get back into power to finish off the political opposition that they failed to imprison and kill the first time they possessed the office of the presidency, the majority of the House, and the majority of the Senate?

The answer to all of those questions is simple because it boils down to the same insurrectionists, seditionists, and traitors who are currently rioting in Minneapolis morning and night to mock and challenge the sovereignty of the Republic just as Goliath did to the kingdom of Israel.

The Wrap Up

The thing that you have to understand is that the giant thought he could rule by intimidation, fear, and pain in order to get Israel to yield to his call for power. The scary part about this is that Israel would have done just that, had it not been for David’s courage to step into the breach when literally nobody else would–including King Saul himself.

You and I are literally facing down this same scenario with the modern-day Marxist insurrectionists and seditionists behaving as a modern-day Goliath, demanding and threatening for the rest of us to yield to their call for power–or else.

In the showdown that Goliath initiated with Israel it created a scenario where the face off simply boiled down to involving a test of wills. Of course, the one with unshakable faith, a sling, and a stone stepped into the moment to achieve victory.

As you and I stand here today we currently find ourselves in that very same scenario with a standoff involving a test of our will as American Patriots versus the will of the American Bolsheviks.

At the end of the day, we will find out whether The Law of The Giant Killer is something that we will abide by when the standoff reaches critical mass, but the only way to know for sure is if we understand what that law is made of.

There is no way that you, myself, or the nation will survive unless we utilize our own modern day version of a sling and stone in order to face and solve the problems that we are going to encounter in this chaotic world.

What are you currently doing to get your hands around the strategic cultural shifts that are taking place that will undoubtedly impact you and your family in the very near future?

What are you doing to prepare for a world where the enemy is working 24/7 in order to erode and destroy your sovereignty?

Please make sure you share your feedback in the comment section below.

This briefing has resonated with over 1,200 of you, but understanding the history of the Giant Killer is only half the battle. In the next episode, I’m handing you a Sling and Stone of your own which will serve as the specific agency-driven tools you need to navigate this chaos.

To move from theory to implementation, you need the Zenith Catalog. Join my inner circle today to unlock the full Sling and Stone protocol to ensure you have the tactical edge when the next wave of chaos hits. The Law is free; the strategy is for the Vanguard.

Make sure you get behind the wire by upgrading to Zenith status now.

Remember that this is a reader supported publication so make sure you give this article a like, subscribe, share, and comment to support the message.

Also to connect with me please make sure you join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

