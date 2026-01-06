The Heresy of Democracy

Upgrade To Zenith Status

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” ― Abraham Lincoln

They love Rome.

As legend would have it the creator of Rome was raised by a she-wolf. According to the ancient tradition it was in April, 21 753 B.C. where Romulus and his twin brother Remus found Rome on the site where they were suckled by a she-wolf when they were a couple of orphaned infants.

As the legendary story is told, Romulus and Remus were the sons of Rhea Silvia who was the daughter of King Numitor of Alba Longa. Alba Longa was a mythical city that was located in the Alban Hills which sat in the southeastern location from what would eventually become Rome.

Before the birth of the twins King Numitor was deposed by his brother Amulius. In addition to this Amulius forced Rhea into the position of becoming a vestal virgin so that she wouldn’t give birth to any potential rivals that would pose a threat to his title.

However, it is said that Rhea was impregnated by the war god Mars which resulted in her giving birth to Romulus and Remus. When Amulius got word of their birth he ordered that the infants be drowned in the Tiber. However, as it turns out the two infants survived and washed ashore at the foot of the Palatine Hill.

It was at this point where they encountered a she-wolf who suckled the infants until they were eventually discovered by the shepherd Faustulus. The boys were raised by Faustulus and his wife and as they grew they would eventually mature into becoming a couple of shepherd warriors.

The twins eventually learned of their true identity which resulted in them mounting an attack against Alba Longa. In doing so they killed the wicked Amulius and restored their grandfather to the throne.

However, the twins decided to found a town at the location where they were saved as infants. In a dark twist they would eventually get into a petty quarrel and Remus would be slain by his own brother. This would lead to Romulus becoming the ruler of the settlement and that settlement would be named Rome after him.

There’s a significant lesson to be drawn from this story involving the founding of Rome. Granted, whether or not this story is true, this is the chosen story that is credited for the founding of Rome. What makes this significant is that the founding of Rome tells a story where one of history’s most powerful civilizations was established by an act of fratricide where one of its leaders murdered his own brother at its inception.

Given that the founding of Rome was based on this identity it isn’t such a surprise as to why its thirst for conquest ultimately led to its own demise.

Now I want to shift gears for a moment and I want you to imagine a scenario where you and I are discussing the current events that are taking place throughout the world with many global leaders allowing mass invasions for the purpose of literally replacing the citizens of their respective countries.

Imagine that we are discussing the global financial death spiral that’s accelerating in an interconnected global economy with a literal worldwide margin call sitting out on the horizon. Now imagine that you’ve traditionally listened to the news in passing and recognized that there was instability and violence in the world, but you just convinced yourself that there was nothing that you could do about it and that such events just simply didn’t have any direct impact on your life.

If you’re guilty of that mindset that I just described while still looking around at all the chaos in the world today without making changes to your own life, then you’re guilty of contributing to that very chaos. If you can currently look around at the world with growing concerns with what’s happening, yet still believe that you couldn’t have any impact on what’s going on in the world, then you’re sadly mistaken.

Now don’t get angry and start thinking that I’m coming across too judgmental or that I’m simply sounding like a sanctimonious blowhard when I make that last comment, because if you’re a regular follower of this platform then you should know me better than that by now.

The fact is that I’ve been guilty of that very same attitude in the past myself. However, the behaviors of people, governments, and peers that I witnessed back during the pandemic mimicked that of a beast that made its way far enough into the forest to hit my tripwire. In fact, what I just described created 100% of the driving force that pushed me towards starting this publication in the first place.

In short, I quickly realized that my previous years of inaction served to be a contribution that ultimately fed into the heresy of democracy that has resulted in our nation sitting on the verge of collapse.

So why am I telling you this? And how are such societal disasters perceived to be these sort of cultural mysteries when they are, in fact, spawned by the failed laws of human nature?

