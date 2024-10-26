Support My Work

First of all, if you are a regular reader and listener to my Substack I’m grateful to have your support.

The result of this Great Awakening that we currently find ourselves in is because of a huge Populist Revolt due to the fact that we have witnessed a steady encroachment of authoritarians and totalitarians that have been actively involved in chipping away at our liberties, our sovereignty, our opportunities, our health, and even our finances.

This is a direct result of our institutions having been commandeered by a handful of Globalists, Marxists, Fascists, and academic radicals that haven’t been taken seriously enough and, as a result, have been allowed to find their way into positions of authority and power within the governmental and corporate structures of our society.

Because of this infiltration we are now faced with an Administrative State Media (ASM) that has clearly gone off the rails and spews lies and narratives that are worse than the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) state media.

The ASM is a prime example of centralized programming that is straight up shilling for the deep state and serves no other purpose than to brainwash enough of the segment of the population so that the Administrative State can achieve their political agenda of totalitarianism by convincing their followers to vote for the candidate(s) of their choice. The most current one of these deep state candidates is Kamala Harris.

Having realized all of this since the pandemic was one of the main factors that drove me to start this Substack. I wanted to contribute to the Populist Revolt to decentralize the media by destroying the ASM.

It’s my belief that because of the explosion of independent writers, podcasters, and social media influencers that we are witnessing the first ever major level of pushback in an attempt to destroy the ASM. This pushback of decentralized media is growing every single day and, as a result, is bringing people together in way that is truly unique and historical.

With that being said Substack has provided an awesome platform that allows you to support creators (writers, podcasters, etc.) by allowing you to contribute to this new coalition of decentralized media creators like myself.

This is exactly why this has become one of my jobs, and I put a lot of work into it. I believe in helping others and giving to others as much as possible and I do as much of that as I’m capable here on this Substack. However, I also believe in an ethos of people getting rewarded for their work (especially in challenging new ventures, where work is undervalued and resources are limited).

This is especially true when talking about having to fight against a trillion dollar plus Administrative State Media (ASM) apparatus and a censorship industrial complex that we’re all very familiar with at this point.

Typically when people think about supporting someone's work they automatically assume that this means the only type of support strictly involves financial support. Granted financial support is wonderful, but if you're unable to support my platform with a donation, or a subscription, then you can definitely like, comment, and share my published work on social media, through emailing others, and by simple word of mouth. This kind of support is what makes the world go round.

I can’t measure exactly how impactful your support would be as a force multiplier of getting out my content, but I assure you it’s seismic.

From time to time I have people that want to make a simple donation without having to commit to the subscription model directly on the Substack platform and this perfectly Ok to do as well.

If you're already an All-Access member, but you are looking for some gift ideas for birthdays, the holidays, or you're just a caring friend that wants to contribute to the deprogramming of a friend or relative by the ASM and their Marxists propaganda then you can simply purchase a gift subscription for them here.

Once again if you're already an All-Access member, but you have a few people that you know would benefit from the content of my Substack you can get an All-Access subscription for a group of your friends or family members here.

So as you can see there are several ways to support this platform and to contribute in your own way to help destroy the Marxist ASM while, at the same time, helping to contribute to building the brand new decentralized ecosystem of alternative media.