The Sling and Stone For The Operational Zenith

“To know your Enemy, you must become your Enemy.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

In my previous episode, The Law of the Giant Killer has been inspected by over 1,000 different recruits, and the foundation has been set. However, having a foundation without a weapon is like having a race car with no fuel.

In other words, that’s a race you’ll lose every single time. With that being said, after a short preview of today’s episode I’m moving the rest of it behind the heavy door of the Zenith Vault to equip the vanguard with the rest of today’s Sling and Stone protocol—the agency-driven tools required to help you to turn tactical intel into precision action for your own life.

This is especially critical in the current times that we are living in with the Marxist Goliath working to try and subjugate us in a version that resembles Mao’s Cultural Revolution version 2.0. As American Patriots we absolutely cannot allow them to be successful. We must grind their movement to a halt and then work to destroy the very ideologies that created them in the first place.

When I say this I’m not talking about doing so by offering some nebulous or ambiguous approach to making that a reality. No, I’m talking about making victory a reality from the standpoint of a strategic plan. I’m talking about a plan that can be carried out by both you and myself with our daily actions by recognizing and utilizing our own gifts to do so.

As a quick recap, I highlighted the significant position that we currently find ourselves in with The Law of The Giant Killer. In addition to that, I also discussed with you how significant it was that David demonstrated optimal faith and courage to stand in the breach to face off directly against Goliath.

The thing that is so significant about this is that, in that moment, David’s courage and faith gave him a clear visual of his purpose, even though it looked like a crazy scenario to everyone else.

After all, here was this shepherd boy who stepped out onto the battlefield to face off against a giant when literally nobody else would, including the king of Israel himself.

This act obviously demanded a significant amount of faith and courage, but the thing that most forget is that along with that faith and courage comes clarity. It’s this clarity that I want to touch on here in today’s episode.

You see, David came to the table with faith, but that faith had already given him an understanding of what he was going up against because he had already experienced some similar situations that were dangerous prior to his encounter with Goliath. In fact, we’re able to catch a glimpse of this when David addresses King Saul before going out to face the giant.

But David said to Saul, “Your servant was tending his father’s sheep. When a lion or a bear came and took a sheep from the flock, I went out after it and attacked it, and rescued the sheep from its mouth; and when it rose up against me, I grabbed it by its mane and struck it and killed it. Your servant has killed both the lion and the bear; and this uncircumcised Philistine will be like one of them, since he has defied the armies of the living God.” 1 Samuel 17:34-36

Here we can see that David had already faced off against a bear and a lion while guarding his flock as a shepherd boy. Now I don’t know about you, but I don’t ever remember too many people referencing this part of David’s life that often.

After all, he killed both a lion and a bear long before he took down the giant, Goliath. In other words, killing a lion and a bear is no lightweight task, particularly given the fact that he managed to do it long before firearms were ever even in the picture. David was a shepherd, but there was clearly a warrior spirit within him long before he had ever faced off against the Philistine giant.

Strategic Individual Creative Destruction

Now I want to shift gears for a moment to talk to you about an interesting concept known as creative destruction.

That phrase “creative destruction” was coined by economist Joseph Schumpeter in 1942, and it refers to how innovation serves to be the action that pulls the pin on the grenade that destroys long-standing economic structures, making way for new ones.

The term “destruction” in this model aims at how this process creates both winners and losers. The idea behind this economic philosophy is that producers and workers who stay committed to older technologies and methods will be left behind. Meanwhile, the workers and entrepreneurs engaging in new technologies and methods will create an environment of disequilibrium, while also managing to highlight new profit opportunities moving forward.

Now, to be clear, Schumpeter wasn’t really supportive of the idea of creative destruction. In fact, much of his work was heavily influenced by The Communist Manifesto of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Of course, one of the main themes of The Communist Manifesto involved denouncing the “constant revolutionizing of production” by the bourgeoisie.

So why am I telling you about this process of “creative destruction”?

For starters, just as I outlined in the opening quote with Sun Tzu, in order “to know your enemy, you must become your enemy.” With Schumpeter’s influence having come from Karl Marx, in a way, I’m about to show you how we are going to deconstruct his “creative destruction” philosophy in order to do just that.