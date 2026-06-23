“One day the last portrait of Rembrandt and the last bar of Mozart will have ceased to be — though possibly a colored canvas and a sheet of notes will remain — because the last eye and the last ear accessible to their message will have gone.” ― Oswald Spengler, The Decline of the West, Vol 1: Form and Actuality

When examining a recent Quinnipiac University poll there’s a clear divide that’s expanding throughout the nation. The poll covered many topics, but examining the area concerning national pride is where the divide within the country starts to become glaringly apparent.

When investigating the question concerning whether Americans consider themselves to be proud Americans, the first sample of participants in the poll involving the breakdown of young adults signals a big flashing red problem.

For example, of 18 to 34 year olds: 56 percent say yes, where a staggering 37 percent say no. This is the group that signals the biggest flashing red problem. When examining 35 to 49 year olds: 71 percent say yes, where 23 percent say no. The 50 to 64 year olds: 80 percent say yes, while 17 percent say no. Finally, when examining ages 65 and over: 91 percent say yes, while 7 percent say no.

A Zenith Operator looks at this poll and immediately sees this growing divide as a clear symptom of the existing tug-of-war that’s going on with the current competing revolutions that are aggressively trying to establish a foothold on power within the country.

In examining the numbers from the poll, the one metric that highlights where that divide is at its greatest directly identifies the younger adult sample from 18-to-34-year-olds, where 37 percent say they are not proud to be Americans. This concerning number flashes caution while the reason must be investigated to accurately pinpoint the cause behind this statistical alarm to be accurately diagnosed.

Aside from the heavy indoctrination that this age group has been subjected to for most of their lives, the other diagnosable pattern concerning the development of this sentiment among this age group can be directly attributed to cultural, economic, and political stagnation.

How does stagnation factor into this?

The Dark Studio will initiate the investigation to answer this by first examining the younger demographic from the Quinnipiac University poll. To begin, the oldest segment of that group was born as early as 1992. Therefore, this segment spent the 1990s and 2000s in the childhood stage of development before entering the workforce.

Notably, the 9/11 terrorist attack occurred right as the oldest of this segment reached the age of nine. Therefore, in the years of childhood development, this oldest segment of the population was immediately faced with incoming war and the prospect of financial calamity.

Furthermore, the events kicking off this generation resulted in ongoing war. In just seven short years following 9/11, these young families also endured the housing bubble burst and the devastating financial headwinds of the Great Recession.

As an observation of reality, the national prospect of accelerated decline was set into motion as this age demographic was entering their 16th year of existence into a rapidly changing world. Granted, at age 16, this future workforce was just a few short years from pursuing careers and wealth inside an economic paradigm already sliding towards decline—a system steadily plagued by diminishing opportunities for those seeking financial reward through merit.

Given the reality of what has been learned in recent years concerning Bush and Obama’s participation in the controlled decline of the nation, this segment of the population has been largely subjected to higher costs of living, advanced Marxist social engineering, and a significant spike in divorce rates since 2008 according to the PEW Research Center.

Where exactly does the prospect of stagnation fit into this arena?

The origin of the stagnation can be blamed on a variety of political and cultural issues that have been the direct result of stagnant and counterproductive leadership.

The Dark Studio has already established part of this with the mention of the role of Obama and Bush in the managed decline of the nation. The only thing productive associated with the act of managed decline is the success of inviting peril. The aiding of the act of managing decline is not a productive act, but rather a counterproductive act in the context of this architecture concerning the preservation of liberty.

Stagnation from leadership is defined as any policy or action that fails to advance the strength of a nation and the security of liberty. The antithesis of this is leadership participating in the managed decline of the nation while referring to such action as duty.

Even as I have seen, Those who plow iniquity And sow trouble reap the same. –Job 4:8

The Battle of Athens

The parameters of human performance are necessary to examine before understanding the baseline motivations for why certain outcomes manifest throughout society due to the actions and inactions of participants that live, work, and play within the confines of a given society.

Given that previous statement, in the realm of fitness and human performance a plyometric is a form of exercise that conditions the muscles to produce maximum power output in the shortest amount of time. This physical training modality—often referred to as jump training—is mechanically leveraged by a trainee by engaging in explosive athletic movements.

Such movements are necessary for the purpose of initiating a rapid muscular contraction known as the stretch-shortening cycle (SSC). In examining the mechanical phase of the SSC, maximum contractile force is achieved by first forcing the muscle into its stretching phase (eccentric phase) and then rapidly shortening it (concentric phase), immediately triggering a natural reflex that maximizes force output.

Sound execution of the SSC is central for achieving explosive muscular output. However, when engaging in the SSC, forceful muscular contraction can be diminished, or even compromised, if a trainee fails to properly perform the SSC.

Numerous factors can be considered when evaluating the failure of a plyometric movement. However, a common culprit in the failure of a trainee’s attempt to perform the SSC can often point to the bleeding of force output during the amortization phase of the SSC.

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What is involved with the amortization phase of a plyometric exercise?

It’s already been established that the key muscular contractions involved during the stretch-shortening cycle include the eccentric phase (stretching) and the concentric phase (shortening). This analysis of the SSC is accurate, but is structurally incomplete.

In dissecting the SSC, a closer examination reveals a brief transitional phase that exists between the stretching and shortening phase of the muscle during the contraction cycle. This brief transitional phase is what is known as the amortization phase.

This brief phase is a critical component of the SSC because the length of time that is involved within this phase determines the level of force output for a given plyometric event. To achieve maximal force output the amortization phase must be as brief as possible. The greater amount of time that is spent in the amortization phase directly results in diminishing power output, rendering the plyometric attempt useless.

In short, an extended amortization phase is the functional, real-world equivalent to hesitation, and hesitation is merely a form of stasis, or stagnation, in the context of overall performance.

Looking at the current zeitgeist, all the problems associated with society are the result of human nature. Logically, such a highlighted assessment is apparent to the majority of analytical thinkers. Yet, civilizational devastation doesn’t solely manifest at the hands of ignorant, or nefarious actors.

Historically, peril is also invited to walk through the front door due to the inactive state of those who comprehend the dangers, but remain static by resting on their laurels. At times, inaction is as hazardous as action itself. Just like a plyometric event, too long of pause or period of inaction leads to a compromised attempt to produce force for the purpose of achieving an intended outcome.

Just as an extended amortization phase bleeds out force production while attempting to execute a plyometric event, the extended state of pause, or stasis, concerning well-informed citizens bleeds out force production for meaningful social change when faced with the prospect of societal ruin.

The Dark Studio is now going to highlight the danger of prolonged stasis. Just recently the Los Angeles mayoral race just took place with the apparently less popular top two candidates allegedly winning out over the more popular and reasonable reality TV star, Spencer Pratt. This occurred after late mail-in ballots continued to be counted for about a week after the election took place, while showing virtually none of the late count breaking in favor of the fresh new challenger Spencer Pratt.

This prolonged stasis in Los Angeles stems from traditional inaction and a lack of civic acumen, allowing a large-scale corruption creep to facilitate the Marxist institutional capture of local and city governments. A significant part of this corruption creep has extended to election security in California.

Driven by persistent longstanding corruption within Los Angeles election systems, the city is now trapped in a vortex of out-of-control homelessness, widespread drug addiction, and an evil political syndicate—one that uses financial bribery to exploit homeless addicts for their votes.

The years of stasis has resulted in this large-scale outcome of institutional rot concerning California elections, as independent journalist James O’Keefe exposed in his undercover investigation on the ground in the neighborhood of Skid Row, located in Los Angeles.

The existence of such institutional corruption is a nauseating thought, considering the amount of blood and treasure that has been lost to establish a Republic that has managed to exist now for a quarter millennium. Has California’s new standard for securing the will of the people devolved into nothing more than incentivizing citizens to sell out their birthright for a few bucks—just to satisfy a drug habit or to buy something to eat?

Take a moment to allow the reality of this disgusting circumstance to marinate inside your head as the nation rapidly approaches its 250th anniversary.

To incentivize the universal man, The Dark Studio is now going to highlight the significance of applied agency in avoiding the failure of an intended goal concerning the preservation of liberty by looking back through time to examine the Battle of Athens. Unlike the stasis that has led to the insecure elections in Los Angeles, the Battle of Athens demonstrates the opposite of inaction when it comes to election security.

It was August 1, 1946 when the only successful armed citizen rebellion since the American Revolution took place in Athens, Tennessee.

The initiation of this rebellion was the result of a machine government of tyranny that had established a foothold in the hometown of WWII veterans that came face-to-face with it after returning home from the Pacific. The irony surrounding this involved the fact that the veterans had just returned from overseas from fighting with the Nazis only to realize that their duty with this fight wasn’t finished after returning home.

The reality was that McMinn county had fallen under the rule of a corrupt Democratic syndicate. This syndicate was tied to a state political boss named E.H. Crump. Following a heated competition for local offices, a group of veterans decided to stand in the breach and take up arms in order to prevent the state senator Paul Cantrell and E.H. Crump from stealing the election.

After having witnessed the Sheriff Pat Mansfield and his deputies suddenly flee to the jail with the ballot boxes in hand, an alert and suspicious group of veterans decided to take immediate action.

This event resulted in a small group of those veterans breaking into a local National Guard armory to stock up on weapons and ammunition before making their way to the jail to demand the return of the ballot boxes.

The Cantrell-Mansfield deputies refused to turn over the ballots so the several hundred veterans that were locked and loaded opened fire on the jail. It should be noted that these veterans clearly understood the corruption and tyranny that had infected this local government as they knew that the Cantrell-Mansfield ring had regularly colluded with illegal bootleg and gambling operations, shook down citizens and others for various fees, and regularly engaged in electoral chicanery.

Therefore, after the bullets started flying, and the front of the jail was blown open with dynamite, the deputies finally surrendered. However, the mob continued to act out as they flipped over police cars and set fire to them in the streets.

After the smoke cleared, within a few days the local election commission ultimately swore in the veteran candidates as duly elected. After the count, Knox Henry and the veteran reform ticket won the contest by an overwhelming landslide. After the conflict settled, the McMinn County veterans had won the day with pure grit, a barrage of gunfire, dynamite, and a unified group morale. It should also be noted that zero casualties occurred during this event.

Upon returning home from the war many veterans took quick notice of the fact that the surrounding communities of Knoxville, Oak Ridge, and Chattanooga boomed with growth and vibrance, while their hometown of Athens languished in a declining state headed for peril. Tragically, the veterans had returned home to a community that was plagued with more problems than promising opportunities.

As Operational Zeniths those veterans recognized the problem and decided to cast an internal vote of their own not to remain in stasis. The lesson here is that the liberation of Athens didn’t happen solely at the point of a gun, but rather at the transparency of the ballot count that was only able to be achieved after facing down the barrel of a gun.

At the end of the mission, the WWII veterans laid down their weapons and deferred to the public count of the ballots to correct the rot-filled system that had completely managed to remove the will of the people up until the Battle of Athens. The modern lesson of this event is clear: citizens must understand the significance of avoiding hesitation and stasis in the face of tyranny before armed force becomes necessary.

The Wrap Up

In the assessment of history this visible revelation clearly demonstrates how stasis enabled the spread of corruption creep, which resulted in total institutional capture by those who were intent on enacting destructionism.

Fortunately for Athens, the patriots returning home from the war translated into the return of the destructionism of destructionism. Unlike the recent debacle in Los Angeles, Athens, Tennessee, seized the opportunity to avert the path towards peril.

In the current zeitgeist, decades of institutional reliance and cultural acceptance directly enable large societal institutions to evade accountability through the diffusion of responsibility. Once a large-scale institution has achieved the recognized standard of centralized institutional reliance from the public, the deconstruction, defunding, and purging of institutional rot becomes exceedingly more difficult.

The patriots in Athens, Tennessee took immediate action to not hesitate by ignoring the corrupt tactics of the Cantrell-Mansfield ring and instead chose to immediately confront the problem as emissaries of freedom. Conversely, Los Angeles has allowed years of corruption creep to spread throughout its governmental and political system due to cultural, economic, and political stagnation concerning the voting populace, along with its representative leadership.

The reason for the existence of the 18-34 year old segment of adults, where 37 percent say that they aren’t proud to be Americans, is a manifestation of many years of cultural and political stagnation. The act of managed decline associated with political stagnation has resulted in several periods of potential economic woes, early and throughout the lives, of the generation highlighted in the Quinnipiac University poll.

A generation lacking in strength of leadership will lack in strength of unity. The segment of young adults highlighted in the poll have emerged as a serious symptom of a flashing red problem due to the lack of strength in cultural and political leadership throughout their lives until now. However, here in the present day, ideological subversion has captured and rotted the developmental process of 37 percent of those minds.

Centralized institutional reliance has been the societal focus surrounding the troubled generation. The diffusion of responsibility from these failed centralized institutions in government, finance, health, etc. have taken the place of strong leadership for the flashing red segment highlighted in the recent concerning poll.

Fixing this problem requires that the active citizen populace minimize the time in the amortization phase of this current cultural and political equivalent of a plyometric event. The necessary production of force output needed to overcome this existing systemic rot must be maximal and immediate to successfully purge out every last actor that desires nothing more than aiding in the act of managing decline.

Allowing institutions to grow and expand to the point of evading accountability through the implementation involved with the diffusion of responsibility requires a special remedy. Such a remedy must involve a practical real-world solution that’s the metaphorical equivalent of an armor-piercing shell.

Upon extracting from the armory of solutions, The Dark Studio will be loading the equivalent of that armor-piercing shell, with the utility referred to as the cataclysmic diffusion of support, into the next episode titled, The Age of The Zenith Patriot.

The analytical mind cannot tolerate prolonged negotiation with personal pride.

As Sun Tzu established in the classic canons of warfare: ‘If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant.’

The contemporary machinery of narrative warfare functions for the explicit purpose of irritating and exhausting the population into a state of total, submissive apathy. Within this landscape, choosing to remain a passive bystander is no longer a measured position of careful consideration. Stasis is active capitulation to the theater of control.

The gate to the Dark Studio remains fixed. Serious operators are commanded to break their transaction paralysis, exit the free tier, and align their posture with the core architecture of the Operational Zenith.

Secure your station directly with the link below, and clear your instructional deficit before the next armor-piercing shell is loaded into the chamber:

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