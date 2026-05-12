The Apex of the Universal Man

“The nation that will insist on drawing a broad line of demarcation between the fighting man and the thinking man is liable to find its fighting done by fools and its thinking done by cowards.” ― William Francis Butler, Biography-Charles George Gordon

The 15th century brought about a rebirth throughout Europe where art, science, and literature were pursued and reborn into the zeitgeist of the time.

This period of time involved an energetic pursuit of knowledge and a widespread revival of learning throughout the region, particularly in Italy. This energetic movement produced a series of personalities and their works that we commonly cite today, ranging from the art of Leonardo da Vinci to the drama of William Shakespeare and the exploration of Christopher Columbus.

This time period involving the rebirth of knowledge has been commonly referred to as the Renaissance. Given this descriptive moniker, this is also the reason why, not that long ago, it wasn’t uncommon to hear others refer to a man that possessed a wide knowledge base as a Renaissance man.

In this modern day, the idea of a Renaissance man has largely been forgotten in society due to the social construct surrounding indoctrination over education, the hard push for specialization, and the labels of victimhood status due to the social engineering efforts of the cultural Marxists. However, there is another revival taking place these days with about a third of the population, concerning the pursuit of wisdom, knowledge, and, most importantly, with many that are in a pursuit to develop a relationship with the greatest Renaissance man of all, Jesus.

When looking at the life of the son of God, there’s nobody anywhere in any history book that compares to the overwhelming knowledge and wisdom of Jesus. Granted, King Solomon was impressive in his knowledge during the peak of his rule over the kingdom of Israel, but even he never possessed the level of wisdom that Jesus had brought to earth while also sustaining the honor of God’s statutes throughout his entire life.

After all, Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6) You see, the difference with Jesus is that He is the metric of where the truth is anchored and that is literally what makes all the difference. Given the current times, this is the most critical metric because in our postmodern society, truth is said to be relative.

After all, when the truth is viewed as something that’s relative, society starts to fracture on agreement with everything due to the fact that there’s no agreement on anything. This is because nothing is accepted as a universal explanation across every spectrum. As a result, in this type of world, deception settles in and absurd beliefs take hold, such as the belief that the earth is flat, that men can become women, and that women can become men.

For the postmodern victim, every narrative is questioned as objective truth, but the problem is that this traps the postmodern victim into a paradox where they are questioning every narrative of objective truth while expecting their own assertions to be understood as true.

So, aside from his miracles, what was it that made Jesus stand out regarding his wisdom during his time here on earth with his disciples?

Well, there are many examples, but for the purpose of today’s discussion I want to point out how the Lord taught by speaking in parables. He did this because a parable enabled him to more accurately convey a message to his people in a way that was relatable through life experience.

However, for him to have been able to do this he would have had to have a wide range of knowledge and skills in order to effectively convey the meaning behind the stories that he told because those stories had to be relatable.

Effectively conveying impactful meaning requires wisdom, which stems from applied knowledge anchored in diverse life experiences and a deep understanding of those experiences. This is the level of wisdom that Jesus has and it’s the only place to develop a discerning heart and mind to decipher truth from fiction.

This is why Jesus is the greatest Renaissance man of all, because aside from being the son of God, he also had a vast set of knowledge and skills from carpentry, philosophy, theology, and his ability to captivate an audience with his edifying gift of speech.

However, whenever you and I need to acquire understanding and discernment in order to navigate the current arena of information for the purpose of safeguarding our lives and the lives of those we care about the most, we cannot afford to be lacking in the Organizational Hierarchy of Thought.