The Armory of Solutions

“The best lightning rod for your protection is your own spine.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

As I’ve gotten older I’ve discovered that I have a tendency to think differently than most people when it comes to recognizing certain problems in life and throughout the world.

Hopefully, by now, you know me well enough to understand that is not a statement of ego, but rather one that is steeped in consistent observation. This is something that I’ve always recognized, but it is a glaring reality that I have really noticed at a whole new level ever since the pandemic.

I suppose the reason for this is because I have always had an ability to zoom out the vantage point on any given situation and recognize the macro point of view. This has essentially involved the task of recognizing and viewing certain models of function through a systems approach style of thinking rather than society’s more commonly practiced approach of reductionism.

The simplistic, or often reductive, vantage point that I’ve witnessed from many people throughout my lifetime—as it relates to their personal worldviews and their views on business—has been something that I’ve always found myself having to wrestle with in a sort of frustrated silence during certain situations of my life.

Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t as if this sort of feeling dominated my mind all the time, but I would find that my frustration would frequently get triggered quite often in the world of business and when it came to having to listen to some people’s viewpoints on certain current events.

Now, I should also say that the frustration that I mentioned earlier wasn’t something that I always kept silent. I’ll just say that there are moments in life that all of us face when silence can no longer be an option.

On that note, this is exactly why I started writing and podcasting in this information space, as I saw what I typically recognized as a lack of understanding in the world—regarding right and wrong— that had gotten way out of hand starting in 2020.

Once again, this is not coming from a place of ego, and the fact that I even feel the need to continue to reiterate that directly points to a large part of the problem in today’s world. To clarify, it’s one thing for me to write the words down in an attempt to convey a certain message to you when it comes to communication.

However, I knew that writing the words wouldn’t be enough to convey the full meaning of what I would want to communicate to you at any given point. Therefore, I also chose to include the podcast portion of my messaging in order to more accurately convey my intended message to you through the expression of speech.

Now, having said that, this is where the real irritation can build at times. Despite my efforts to convey a clear message to the masses—both in writing and in speech—there are always those few people who simply cannot comprehend what has been communicated. You may think I’m crazy by saying this, but this is the thing that I’m motivated to eradicate in this information space.

Recognizing The Sandbox You Are In

If you’re a relatively new reader, or listener to this platform, then you may not know about my professional background. I’ve been a small business owner, writer, and professional strength and fitness coach now for over 25 years.

In case you didn’t know that, I wanted to take a moment to clarify that detail because it will explain the reason behind my understanding involved in the next part of this discussion. If you remember how I mentioned the systems approach to thinking earlier, then in a short time it will become clear why I want to talk about the nervous system.

You see, the human nervous system is perhaps the most complex system that exists. To begin, your nervous system is essentially like a power grid consisting of your central power structure, or central nervous system, which basically involves your brain and spinal cord.

Your brain acts like a central command power structure, which delivers power through the main line—your spinal cord—in order to distribute that power throughout the rest of the nerves of your body. As it concerns your body, this is necessary for the purpose of your body’s abilities such as movement, emotions, thoughts, and automatic functions involving your digestion, breathing, and heartbeat.

You see, your nerves act like powerlines as they deliver electrical and chemical messages— originating from your brain—in much of the same way as electricity travels through lines to homes and businesses originating from a power plant.

These electrical and chemical messages are essentially the electricity that powers your nervous system and in turn your nervous system powers your body. Now, I want you to hold on to that description and envision how this complex system works when thinking about the function of your body.

Now, as you visualize how your complex nervous system works to power your body, I want you to imagine a scenario after you experience a challenging workout that results in your muscles cramping. If you’ve ever experienced this it is not a pleasant thing to go through when it happens.

Even with my background and understanding of what causes this misery, I’ve also been a victim of waking in the middle of the night yelling in pain from a hamstring cramp and scaring my wife in the process. Yes, it’s funny telling you about it now, but I can assure you that it’s not so funny when it’s happening.

So what causes these cramps to happen?

The most common cause of muscle cramps is an electrolyte imbalance as a result of dehydration. This is something that people commonly overlook, but it is simultaneously something that often causes people a lot of misery.

So what are electrolytes?

Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium that carry an electric charge within your body. This role is essential for the function of your nervous system as it is crucial for regulating nerve signals, blood pressure, and muscle contractions including your heart.

Therefore, if you were to experience a significant loss of electrolytes due to dehydration then you could set yourself up for muscle cramps, headaches, and fatigue. However, more serious electrolyte loss could lead to more devastating results such as heart arrhythmias and even death.

Now, it’s pretty obvious about the importance of the role that electrolytes play within your body. In short, electrolytes are essential for your very survival. As long as you maintain a healthy level of electrolytes, then it’s one area you can trust; it allows your nervous system to do what it does best for your body’s performance.

Therefore, as you keep this in mind, I’m going to transition to explaining a different body that you are also a part of and have to live within as a result of your environment. In short, I’m about to shed some light on the significance of you recognizing the function of this bigger body while helping to bring some clarity to you on which sandbox you’re actually playing in, along with exactly what that sandbox has been telegraphing to you. You’re about to realize that the sandbox you’re currently in is not the one that you thought you were in.