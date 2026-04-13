The Anatomy of a Failed Strike

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” ― Thomas A. Edison

There’s no question that our nation is currently dealing with a multitude of problems, ranging from a confused population, to domestic enemies, to hostile actors on the world stage who are all aiming to take the United States out at the knees. They do all of this while they work to position themselves to take over the spot as the next heavyweight champion on the global stage.

However, the question that so many people don’t understand is that if the United States isn’t the one to hold onto that championship belt, then who exactly are you going to be good with in regards to holding that spot as the next heavyweight champion? Is China an acceptable option? Russia? India?

The reality is that the United States still possesses certain ideals related to individual sovereignty that have been far greater than any nation in the history of the world, although many people are aiming to subvert that reality.

Since this war with Iran kicked off, the public response to it has been fairly predictable given the track record of insanity that has taken place within the past six years. Of course, as expected, the cultural Marxists have been cheering in support of the Iranian regime. Meanwhile the political right is split with this war as it relates to the woke right and the MAGA coalition.

Now, I want to be clear about something before I go any further. I am all about putting an end to the forever wars. However, during this chaotic turning in history I’m not naive enough to think that we can prevent all wars, especially given the reality of what I just addressed in my opening as it relates to hostile actors on the global stage that have been aiming to take the United States out at the knees.

With that being said, when looking at this war with Iran I’m looking at it now as something we absolutely must win because, like it or not, we’re in it now. Additionally, whether you agree with the war or not, in my view bleeding political support from President Trump isn’t the answer to winning. That’s the outcome that the Iranian Guard is aiming for, that’s the option that the domestic cultural Marxists desire, and that appears to be the option that the woke right desires.

However, if we cannot support President Trump after everything he’s endured and done for this nation, then who else would we ever be able to support? I’d say without a doubt that would be a definite nobody.

I mean, given what this man has accomplished during his time in office it is unparalleled when looking through the lens of history. Therefore, if we, as a nation, cannot support this president with unrelenting effort, then our nation is destined to lose that championship belt.

In the reality of this fallen world there’s no such thing as perfection. Perfection is a myth and is something that every sovereign should remember when pursuing it.

Don’t get me wrong, the political stupidity of the cultural Marxists is nauseating, but honestly it’s the idiocy of the woke right that really gets under my skin because they’re not considering the alternative to the very thing that they want to criticize when it comes to the president and this war with Iran.

Sure, I would have preferred that we had never have had to get into a war with the Iranian regime in the first place. However, if we can take just a minute to apply the Reverse Line of Delineation we can see why we are currently where we are at this time.

Given the fact that decades of previous administrations haven’t held them accountable, and the fact that those previous administrations have chosen to finance the corrupt Islamic Republic with pallets of cash, I suppose this is the price we are having to pay now for those previous actions.

The reality is that President Trump made a conscious decision to walk down that golden escalator back on June 16, 2015. That decision was one that wasn’t made lightly by this man because President Trump is not a man that makes decisions without significant thought.

How do I know this?

The answer to that question is simple. I know this because of his body of work, combined with his actions, since he’s been inside the arena of politics since 2016. President Trump would never be where he is in life without possessing a strategic mind and the grit to see a project all the way through to the very end.

Upgrade To Zenith Status

The Distraction of Subterfuge

The world is full of deception.

In fact, we live in an era where every theater is infected by some form of deception, misdirection, or just outright lies.

So, the reality of the world that we live in is that, for the longest time, the Administrative State Media (ASM) outlets have served to be centralized forms of media that have essentially had a monopoly over the airways in shaping the perceptions of the American people. Their propaganda has always been present and they’ve always had a particular slant on how they have presented certain stories. Their narrative bias has always been obvious, and you could spot their slant if you knew what to look for.

However, since the pandemic, it became obvious that much of their slant transformed into a completely crooked line when looking at their narrative surrounding the virus, the so-called vaccines, and their absurdly contradictory guidelines for public health. As a result, this now-obviously crooked line resulted in an entirely new explosion and growth of alternative media, with podcasts and alternative news networks, springing up all over the internet. In fact, this very Substack is an example of that reaction.

Of course, this new ecosystem of media has brought about an entirely new framing of information that isn’t just opposite of the ASM, but is packaged in a multitude of ways that differ from the ASM and their typical hardlined narrative.

However, because of this there’s obviously a greater amount of information that may relate to a given storyline that never existed before this new ecosystem of media came about. As a result of this, there’s obviously now many more opinions that can circulate around a particular narrative that may relate to a certain storyline.

Therefore, with all of this information and a greater abundance of differing opinions, it’s up to the individual viewer to learn how to exercise discernment by carefully understanding the sandbox that we’re in, as we all work to parse out the details of the narrative that surrounds a given storyline. When it comes to the abundance of this information, the good news is that having a variety of information is healthy. However, the bad news is that sometimes that variety of information can either be grossly used for misdirection (deception), or it can be used to shape reductive perspectives and opinions of the simple minded who happen to command large audiences.

In 1984 the KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin from which much can be learned today. In the interview Bezmenov revealed a chilling point where there was a long-term plan that was put in place by Russia to defeat the United States through psychological warfare and “demoralization.” Bezmenov explained that it was a long game that was put in place, but that it had already started bearing fruit.

The interesting thing about Bezmenov’s interview is that he explained how much of what the KGB did wasn’t espionage, despite what popular culture had traditionally sold to the public. He explained how 85% of the work consisted of a slow and steady process that the KGB would refer to as ideological subversion, active measures, or psychological warfare.

Bezmenov explained that the most striking thing about ideological subversion is that it was an exercise that took place right out in the open in front of everyone to see as a legitimate process. He said, “You can see it with your own eyes.”

Here’s how Bezmenov went on to define ideological subversion:

“What it basically means is: to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

Now, it’s that last part—about how he says “that despite the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country”— that I want to hone in on in regards to today’s message.

As I’ve already pointed out at the beginning of this episode, despite there now being an abundance of information with this new alternative ecosystem of media with all the new podcasts and news providers, we are currently a nation struggling to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of uniting on what needs to be done to defend ourselves, our families, our communities, and our country.

I mean right this very minute at this point of my work on this episode, we are just hours away from the president’s ultimatum that he gave to the Iranian regime after having extended the deadline roughly four times for them in order to give them an ample opportunity to come to the negotiating table to make a deal. By the time I publish this episode we all will have already experienced the outcome of that ultimatum. I’m not updating this particular portion of the episode on purpose because I’m illustrating a point that has become clear at this time with the reason we, as a nation, cannot come to a sensible conclusion to serve our best interests.

I will come back to address the actual outcome of that ultimatum at the end of this episode, but just keep in mind that at this point of the discussion I’m working on this just prior to the deadline that the president has set for the Iranian regime.

As Yuri Bezmenov pointed out we have been ideologically subverted to the point that the cultural Marxists still believe the ASM, while the woke right still thinks everything is an ongoing psychological operation.

Now, having said that, is there a significant amount of deception going on in the information arena? Sure there is.

However, now we’re seeing how many on the woke right are either purposely trying to flood the information space with deception, or they themselves are just as much the useful idiots as the cultural Marxists have been for quite some time. If the woke right is purposely and intentionally trying to flood the zone with deception then they’re essentially behaving as Fifth Column activists.

If they’re unintentionally causing this deception, due to their perspective on the war and their lack of understanding of the surrounding geopolitical landscape, then they’re just reductive in their thinking. No, I’m being too kind. If it’s the latter then they’re just opportunistic morons.

So you’re probably thinking, Brandon, what metric are you using to determine that the woke right is wrong about President Trump and his threatening ultimatum to the Iranian regime?

The metric I’m using is based on the premise of it resulting in actions that are an attempt to bleed political support away from the president while potentially causing division among the MAGA base. As I stated earlier, if we cannot stand shoulder to shoulder in a united front alongside this president, then what other president would we ever be able to unify behind?

The bottom line is that those voices that are in the alternative media space right now who have been criticizing President Trump have been engaging in division. Those who have been calling him evil, saying that he wants to use nuclear weapons, calling for the 25th Amendment, and getting bent out of shape because of his Easter post on Truth social are all now disqualified as sensible voices. These people are doing more damage to the country than good.

If you’ve been listening to those people because you trust those people, then you’ve been opening yourself up to the distraction of subterfuge. Granted, I’m not 100% certain about what their intentions are even though I highlighted some possible motives earlier in this episode.

However, I want you to take the metaphorical camera lens and zoom out the picture to look at what has been going on here with this war with Iran and the surrounding narratives that the woke right have been pushing. I want you to pay close attention to what the critics have said, especially during the president’s attempts to negotiate a ceasefire and possible peace deal with an unhinged death squad before the president’s very concerning deadline.

Before I explore that further, let me take a moment and back up a bit to look at the tremendous and daring rescue operation that the military just successfully pulled off in retrieving the downed F-15 fighter pilot behind enemy lines in Iran.

According to the New York Times, a senior U.S. official described this effort as one of the most challenging and complex missions in the history of the U.S. Special Operations. To start, they were able to track down the pilot by following his beacon. Then the CIA was able to utilize the distraction of subterfuge themselves by spreading word throughout Iran that the downed airman had been found and was being moved out of the country by a ground convoy.

Their hope was that by doing this they could shift the Iranian search away from his perceived location to shift their focus on the roads moving out of the region. The move appeared to cause confusion among the Iranian forces that were searching for the airman, although they did intensify their search.

Thank God they were able to get to the pilot and everyone else involved in the rescue were able to get out of the region. However, the rescue of the pilot still came at a steep financial cost in terms of military equipment, as they had to bomb two disabled rescue planes along with four other MH-6 Special Operations helicopters, in order to keep them out of the hands of the Iranian regime.

Now, why did I choose to share the details about this daring rescue mission that was described by a senior official as being the most challenging and complex rescue mission in the history of U.S. Special Operations?

I shared it because this mission had to be authorized and overseen by the Commander In Chief. Now, having said that, this proves without question that President Donald J. Trump places a tremendous value on human life while also ensuring that even faulty equipment isn’t left behind to the enemy. This is certainly 180 degrees the opposite of what we witnessed with Joe Biden’s exit from Afghanistan.

So, given these very clear differences, it’s quite obvious to me that every single one of those podcasters and internet critics of the president—who were saying that he needs to be impeached, or that he’s going to end the world with nuclear weapons—are, at best, complete morons and, at worst, are intentionally aiding the enemy.

So, you’re probably wondering, Brandon, how can you be so bold to make such a claim?

The answer to that question is easy. Imagine that you happen to be whatever member is left of the Iranian leadership that is responsible for negotiating with the president of the United States. Now, as the current head of the Iranian guard you’re literally a couple of days, a day, or even hours away from having to come to the negotiating table to make a deal and you’re looking for any excuse possible not to do so.

As it plays out, all of a sudden in the closing hours, you start hearing about how members of the United States media and politicians, like Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene, are calling President Trump unhinged, and they’re even going so far as to call for the 25th Amendment. There’s no question that this very act would aid the enemy by helping to supply them with a possible excuse to kill whatever deal the president may have to put on the table.

After all, if they were to believe the politicians and media calling the president unhinged, while advocating for the 25th Amendment, then there’s no question that the enemy would look at President Trump through the lens of losing political support. As a result, the Iranian regime could use this as further leverage to negotiate against President Trump and his plan to achieve what’s in the best interest of the United States. This very act from these woke right podcasters and politicians could actually result in a prolonged war.

Now, it’s one thing to have the freedom to express your opinion on the war, the president, or any other politician for that matter. However, it’s an entirely different thing to openly undermine the president’s attempt to broker a peace deal by giving the enemy hope—openly calling him unhinged and demanding that he be impeached, especially if you’re a politician. In fact, I believe that a case could be made about such behavior by these politicians and media personnel to be defined as outright treason.

It’s as if none of these idiots have paid attention to anything regarding how the president goes about negotiating when making these kinds of deals.

When President Trump posted the controversial Easter statement on Truth Social it really caused the woke right panicans to rip their masks completely off. For anyone who has spent any small amount of time observing how President Trump goes about negotiating they should have immediately recognized what the president was doing with that Truth Social post. However, instead of many of the political right podcasters grasping the strategy, they immediately took the hard pivot to undermining the president while he was working to negotiate a ceasefire with an enemy that we’ve literally been at war with. Just slow down and think about the danger surrounding that scenario for a moment.

The Wrap Up

“In war, truth is the first casualty.” ― Aeschylus

The reality is that we are currently experiencing the fog of war in the information space and because of this I also believe there’s a strong potential that many former MAGA media influencers have allowed themselves to be captured by enemy influence. I believe many woke right podcasters have been the target of a form of active measures as Yuri Bezmenov would say.

So why do I say this?

In the last few months there have been multiple outlets that have reported on how online sleuths discovered how many large accounts on X that had been posting in support of the MAGA movement, to thousands and hundreds of thousands of followers, were coming from outside of the U.S..

Many of these accounts show a substantial number of followers which can certainly trigger a noticeable level of virality online with posts that can be used to shape a narrative. However, the problem with these profiles is that the origin of many of these accounts were traced back to South Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that every single one of these accounts is attached to some nefarious outside entity that’s working to enact a level of active measures onto the public through X, however, it should give you pause that many of these massive accounts are originating from outside the United States, especially since they’re claiming to be MAGA.

Now, if that alone isn’t enough to get your attention then perhaps a little history lesson and another interesting fact concerning Fox’s Rupert Murdoch will help clear a section of air for you inside this current fog of war.

Back in January 2021 after Fox News was accused of playing a role in triggering the Capitol riot, Rupert Murdoch himself responded to the network’s role, communicating to a Fox executive: “Fox News is very busy pivoting…We want to make Trump a non person.”

Of course, Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s son, had already taken over the role as the CEO of the network at this point, but it’s clear the network’s pivot has been firmly in place since that comment from Rupert with their narrative warfare against President Trump’s policies.

Now, keeping that in mind, I want to pivot to talk about another interesting little moment in history before tying all of this up.

Back on June 9th, 1946 the baseball player Ted Williams stepped up to the plate and smashed a home run that was recorded as the longest home run that was ever hit at Fenway Park. This was so significant that the spot where the ball landed is marked by a single red seat. The home run distance was recorded at an astounding 502 feet.

So, why am I telling you about the long distance home run of Ted Williams?

As interesting as that little tidbit of history was to share, the other interesting thing about that red seat is that it served to be the inspiration for the name of a media company called Red Seat Ventures.

In case you’re not aware there are now a few of those former MAGA influencers who are part of this media company Red Seat Ventures. In fact, some of President Trump’s most recent detractors involve former supporters who have been very critical of the president as of late including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

So why is this media company significant?

It’s significant because Red Seat Ventures is owned by Fox News which is led by Lachlan Murdoch. Yes, that would be the same Murdoch who’s father previously ran Fox News and stated that he wanted to make President Trump a nonperson.

Earlier at a particular point in this episode I spoke about how we were just hours away from a serious deadline as the president had issued a harsh ultimatum to the Iranian regime that triggered the woke right media landscape.

Now, at this point of working on this episode we are currently on the other side of that deadline and the president has achieved a ceasefire with the Iranian regime and the woke right is still criticizing the president for not having a peace deal fully negotiated.

Are you kidding me? First, these people were calling for the 25th Amendment because the president was going to annihilate everyone and everything with an all-out nuclear war. Now that absolutely none of that came close to happening, they are still criticizing him from their red seats because he doesn’t immediately have a permanent peace deal inked with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. You just can’t make up this level of stupidity.

Given the abundance of information these days, it’s clear that much of the population still has a difficult time in discerning whom to trust when it comes to what’s going on with this war and the current geopolitical landscape. I’m not saying that the Red Seat Venture crowd is the ONLY piece of this puzzle. Instead, this Red Seat Venture is merely a piece of the whole.

Remember that “In war, truth is the first casualty.” Additionally, when a population starts to place its trust into personalities that immediately criticize every single thing the president does—while simultaneously being consistently embarrassed by the proven inaccuracies of their criticisms— this is evidence of subterfuge.

Therefore, within the anatomy of the body politic this subterfuge is a symptom of enemy infiltration. Of course, if enough of our society is lured in by this enemy infiltration then you and I will suffer if the citizens of the nation fail in their strike to do what is in their best interests to defend their families, their communities, and their country.

In short, this is what is known as the anatomy of a failed strike. This is what leads to the Rehoboam drift.

With that being said, there’s an absolute cure for preventing such a failed strike. In fact, it’s one that the president is currently engaging in, with a very unique and powerful tactic that he’s using to manipulate and develop his main thesis—which isn’t the Middle East.

On that note, I will reveal what all is involved with this tactic, that’s known as the Maximalist Strategy, as well as the president’s main thesis in my next cognitive briefing: The Dog That Wags the Tail.

In order to ensure that you’re not caught off guard by failing to understand the president’s main thesis and this new realignment that’s taking place with the nation, make sure you bypass the paywall by uniforming up with the $50 annual membership.

To join the rest of the Vanguard simply do so by clicking the Upgrade to Zenith Status button below.

Upgrade To Zenith Status

Remember that this is a reader-supported publication so make sure you give this article a like, subscribe, share, and comment to support the message.

Also to connect with me, join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey