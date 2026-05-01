The Destruction of Human Agency

“Over himself, over his own body and mind, the individual is sovereign.” ― John Stuart Mill, On Liberty

It was October 30, 1938 when Orson Welles took to the airways to broadcast a radio program that would cause widespread local panic.

The broadcast involved a radio drama based off of the book by H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds. The show sent a harrowing signal across the airways that alien monsters from Mars had landed in Grover’s Mill, New Jersey and had commenced an invasion of the countryside. According to the broadcast the Martians had deployed their gigantic tripods in order to wage an otherworldly form of military attack on innocent civilians.

The episode reportedly caused a panic among a significant portion of the population. One account involved some listeners a long way from New Jersey at the opposite end of the country in Concrete, Washington, who felt the need to literally run for the hills on horseback in order to hide in the nearby mountains due to the frightening program.

Granted, there are some questions as to just how much hysteria the radio drama caused as some say the 1938 panic was a bit over exaggerated by the newspaper headlines.

Now, keep in mind that radio was a new and rising phenomenon itself back during that time. Therefore, some suggest that the newspaper companies had deliberately played up the irresponsibility of the radio broadcasters in an attempt to discredit this new medium, which was already threatening the longstanding monopoly of the printed newspaper.

Regardless of the amount of panic that took place as a result of the drama, Welles managed to successfully leverage a significant enough amount of power with his story that the response captured enough attention for the newspapers to fill their headlines—whether that was due to significant panic or for the purpose of attempting to slander Orson Welles.

The point here is that the message that was flowing across the airways was obviously effective in terms of producing the intended emotional response. You see, I want you to think about this in terms of the differences in the delivery of the broadcast from that time compared to today.

In other words, during that time in 1938 there were fewer broadcasts that were blasted out over the airways, but there was a more focused listening audience concerning the public. Conversely, today the circumstances are reversed; whereas nowadays there are tons of broadcasts blasted out over the airways while there is a much less focused listening and viewing audience concerning the public.

Additionally, during The War of the Worlds radio event many of the listeners tuned in right as the main part of the show was starting, but the 1938 panic occurred because many of those people tuned in too late to hear the opening disclaimer. To make matters even worse, because many of those people were late to the show, they allowed the fear of the message to strip away their ability to discern what was really happening, placing them into a reactive state of hysteria due to The Phantom of Wisdom.

I wanted to point this out to illustrate how effectively the proscenium can paint a picture inside the mind of a respective listener, or viewer. This is especially true today as the information war that is raging on is at an all time high as the domestic cultural Marxists and globalists are doing their best to stall out President Trump and the MAGA movement. This is especially obvious with recent woke right podcasters that have come out against the president over this war with Iran.

The Current Alien Invaders

If you’ve been a consistent reader or listener to this show then you have regularly heard me reference the significance of human agency. I frequently talk about this concept as human agency is part of the central thesis that drives this very Substack.

Regardless, I want to take a moment and reiterate the meaning and significance of this phrase before progressing through the rest of this episode.

For clarity, human agency involves the capacity of individuals to act independently, to possess the ability to freely make their own choices, and, most importantly, to intentionally influence their own lives and their surrounding environment. In short, your agency requires you to act on your choices.

Now, keeping that in mind, I want you to think about our society and ask yourself who is more in favor of advocating for your ability to exercise your human agency, and who is advocating to eliminate it. I want you to keep those two questions in mind as you look at the actions of those who are most critical of the president, the Iran war, and their criticisms of the MAGA movement.

Additionally, I want you to recognize that you currently live in a society where you are able to exercise your agency, at least for the time being. Understanding this, I want to shift gears here to point out a common trend that you must be aware of if you care anything about maintaining, or achieving, the status of a high-level operational zenith. The trend that I want to point out to you involves a collection of actions that all detract from any plan that is designed to advance the United States as a leading power in the world.

Allow me to begin by pointing to this past week where there was a special election held in the state of Virginia involving the Democrat redistricting referendum that narrowly passed. With this election the Democrats were looking to shift the current 6-5 Democratic edge to a 10-1 advantage in the state’s congressional delegation.

Thankfully, for the moment, Virginia Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley slapped an injunction on certifying this election due to the fact that it is unconstitutional. Now, keeping that in mind, you have to understand that whether or not the courts rightfully maintain the position of the unconstitutionality of the procedures surrounding this special election, and even if the election was most likely rigged, the reality is that there were still many Virginia voters that voted in favor of taking away nearly half of the voices of the state. In short, the Virginia voters that voted in favor of this 10-1 redistricting map, just openly advocated for eliminating the ability of others to exercise their agency. Simply put, these voters basically want totalitarianism.

So why would they do this?

Well, I would argue that these Democrat voters would do this for the same exact reason as those types of Democrat voters would also donate to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). After all, some of the biggest and wealthiest donors to this organization involve names such as George Soros, George Clooney, and Tim Cook.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this past week, a Montgomery, Alabama Grand Jury charged the SPLC with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to conceal money laundering. “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The SPLC allegedly used donor money coming into their organization to fund the very hate groups that they espoused to condemn. According to the Office of Public Affairs, between the years of 2014-2023 the SPLC secretly funneled more than $3 million in donated funds to individuals who were directly associated with various violent extremist groups. The list of those groups that they funneled money to involved the following:

-Klu Klux Klan -United Klans of America -Unite the Right -National Alliance -National Socialist Movement -Aryan Nations affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club -National Socialist Party of America (Nazi Party) -American Front

Given the state of the world, when you look at the current political environment you just can’t make up this level of insanity. After all, the SPLC had also targeted Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA, labeling them as white supremacists with a report back in May 2025 that was labeled as “The Year in Hate and Extremism.”

They included Charlie Kirk in this ‘Hate and Extremism’ report before Kirk was brutally assassinated and afterwards pathetically tried to act as if they were against political violence. Meanwhile, this organization is the perfect example of the firemen that start the fires, given how they run their operation. Just to be clear, that last statement is obviously not meant to be a dig at my firemen.

So why would these donors anchor their morals to such a corrupt grifting organization while funneling their dollars to that organization to actually fund the very hate groups that they espouse to despise?

Well, if I had to guess, the majority of the SPLC donors are most likely Democrat voters, and even if that isn’t the case, I’ve already established that their biggest donors are Democrat voters. I would surmise that they would be more likely to blindly transform the SPLC into their moral anchor in the same way that Cole Tomas Allen apparently wanted to rationalize his insanely upside-down view of morality by making his attempt at assassinating President Trump his moral anchor. After all, he outlined this in his own manifesto.

That’s right, in case you missed it there was another assassination attempt on President Trump this past week at the White House Correspondence Dinner. Given that this was the third attempt on President Trump’s life you’d think that the left would realize that they have a problem with political rhetoric that leads to political violence, but it’s obvious that these Marxists do not care about that, especially when Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about how the First Lady Melania Trump ‘had a glow like an expected widow.’

Of course, Kimmel defended his quote after the first lady publicly came out to call for his firing, claiming that the joke was intended to be a light roast in reference to the president’s age, compared to that of the first lady. Whether Kimmel is telling the truth about this or not is irrelevant.

It’s irrelevant because the rhetoric coming from people like Kimmel and the Administrative State Media (ASM) has involved a many-years-long campaign in order to dehumanize the president and the MAGA movement in the eyes of the morons that are fanboys of his show. The evidence of this was obvious. The results can be seen with the first three assassination attempts on President Trump, on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the hostile acts of violence that took place against Tesla owners when Elon Musk implemented DOGE.

If Kimmel cared anything about this he would have admitted that the rhetoric feeding political violence must be toned down, but he hasn’t. Instead, Kimmel chooses to double down on the president being the problem despite the fact that I never find myself here writing and talking about any assassination attempt on Kimmel’s life for expressing his political opinion.

On that note, I don’t view Kimmel as a guy with any opinion. I view him as a propaganda arm of the state. Allow me a moment to elaborate on this by first taking a minute to look back in time.

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You see, it was on May 5, 1912 in St. Petersburg, Russia when the Pravda newspaper published its first issue. In case you aren’t familiar with the Pravda, this paper eventually became the primary organ of the Bolshevik movement by 1918, and during its time Vladimir Lennon himself exercised broad editorial control over the content.

The thing you have to understand is that the purpose of the Pravda was to encourage unity of thought among its readers by stressing and interpreting the party line. It’s that unity of thought phrase that I want you to place in your memory bank as I progress through the rest of today’s message.

However, it did this by offering its readers well-written articles and analyses on various topics ranging from science, economics, culture, and literature. The Pravda also included various letters from readers and officially approved materials in order to indoctrinate and inform its readers on Communist theory and other favorable programs to the state.

In the Bolshevik world the Pravda could only exist because the state controlled it, which in turn, allowed it extended control over its population through the implementation of that prevailing unity of thought mood of the time. Granted, in that time that world was an alternate universe as Vladimir Lennon’s control was tight, but for the time, this was the degree of control that was achieved by the Bolshevik Revolution.

Now having said that, you’re probably wondering how in the world I can go from a broadcast like Jimmy Kimmel to the Pravda.

Well, when looking at the proscenium of what makes Jimmy Kimmel possible we can see some eye-raising similarities to the Pravda. You see, the Pravda, like the Welles’ broadcast, had a more focused audience because of its tight control under the approval of Lennon. Likewise, today Kimmel has a more focused core audience that is willing to absorb his message, but the broadcast obviously isn’t operating under the tight control of a dominant figure like Lennon.

However, the controlling mechanisms over Kimmel still exist, although they do so while operating under a system of more loose controls, rather than the tight controls that the Pravda had under the old Soviet leader.

For instance, it has been recently reported that Disney and Warner Brothers Discovery both piled up over $125 million in California tax credits from the California Film Commission. Just in case you didn’t know, the ABC network that airs Kimmel’s late night show is owned by the same Walt Disney Company that received those massive state tax subsidies.

Now, I understand that the state doesn’t own the network in the same way as the Pravda was owned by the state during the Bolshevik movement. However, a substantially large sum of state tax dollars do flow into the very creation of The Walt Disney Company that owns the ABC network which airs Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Therefore, like any government program there are always strings attached to keep the gravy train alive. Furthermore, the state of California itself currently has enacted a state budget for 2025-26 including nearly $175 billion dollars in federal subsidies which consist of over one-third of the entire state’s budget according to the California Budget and Policy Center.

This is a staggering number that involves the flow of federal tax dollars into the state for a multitude of purposes. The reality is that anytime you have this amount of subsidy flowing into a state you’re going to have a scenario where these dollars are touching so many things that the concept of a free market simply goes right out the window.

This is also the problem that MAGA influencer Benny Johnson is currently pointing out regarding his position that American taxpayers are being forced “at the end of a gun” to subsidize Jimmy Kimmel due to the broadcast licenses that are granted to ABC. In short, Johnson’s position is that ABC news operates under an FCC broadcast license, and because of this it is a government-granted privilege that is directly funded by the American taxpayers.

As Johnson rightfully points out, he’s sick of being forced to pay taxes that are then being used to pay for a program that “constantly agitates” and makes fun of political figures on the right side of the political spectrum. Johnson specifies further by citing Jimmy Kimmel’s rhetoric surrounding the assassination of his friend and the attempts on the lives of his political allies.

I personally back up Benny Johnson’s point as well. After all, it is commonly said that free markets go out the window as soon as the first cent of a government subsidy enters into the equation. If you agree with that sentiment then you should also agree that free speech also goes out the window at the sign of the first cent of a government subsidy.

This is because that subsidy eliminates the incentive to compete within any industry due to the guarantee that financial support is always there from the gravy train of tax dollars that keep flowing in at the expense of the taxpayers. This is the case because, when a messenger like Jimmy Kimmel is able to deliver whatever message he wants without the worry of competing for the attention of an audience, this enables him to expand his echo chamber of propaganda to anyone that’s willing to listen.

So what type of people are listening and taking the message of Jimmy Kimmel to heart?

Well, I would say that it would be the same type of people who lack the same discerning mind as those who were willing to run to the hills on horseback, because they believed Orson Welles’s broadcast about an alien invasion. However, the current alien invasion really involves the lacking trait of a discerning mind in today’s world and this is what produces that same unity of thought that Lennon strived to achieve with the Pravda.

The Wrap Up

“Mr. Bond, they have a saying in Chicago: ‘Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.’” –Auric Goldfinger

I’d say that it’s pretty obvious that enemy action is at play here, with the domestic cultural Marxists, given the fact that this was the third assassination attempt on the president. So, with that in mind, what does the Virginia special election, the corruption of the SPLC, Cole Tomas Allen, and Jimmy Kimmel all have in common?

The common denominator here is that these examples are symptoms of an old and corrupt system that has become so bloated that it is desperate to re-establish its power over the citizens of the United States. These various symptoms of this corrupt system are pointing towards an organized effort to implement a Marxist purge on everyone that attempts to oppose it.

The purpose of today’s episode is to point out this overwhelming problem involving the Marxist attempt to destroy the minds of the public so that their desire for control is easier to establish. Given this reality, not only are they willing to convince their followers that they should be running for the hills, but they are intent on having you pay for them to do so; and if you oppose that, they’ll be willing to kill you for it as well.

You see, they are aiming for that unity of thought; but if they can’t achieve it with you and me, then they’re prepared to just remove us from the equation altogether. The Marxists and the Islamists don’t want the opposite of the unity of thought, which is diversity of thought. They want the complete destruction of your human agency.

However, there’s another common and dangerous trait that exists with those who may not be Marxists, but still suffer from a condition of ignorance, due to their lacking ability involving the Organizational Hierarchy of Thought.

This is the problem that I wanted to bring to light in today’s episode, but don’t despair because I’m going to be offering the solution concerning that Organizational Hierarchy of Thought in my next piece of cognitive hardware titled, The Apex of The Universal Man.

This next briefing will include my blueprint to help you to avoid the destruction of your human agency. Therefore, to avoid falling into that unity of thought trap, and to make sure that the wisdom of life doesn’t vanish on you like a phantom: make sure that you Upgrade To Zenith Status Now with a $50 annual commitment and join the rest of the Vanguard by clicking on the button below.

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