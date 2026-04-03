The Curator of Agency

“We are not here to escape reality. We are here to rewrite it.” ― Lawrence Nault

An event horizon is the boundary surrounding a black hole and it serves to be a point of no return, where any matter or information that crosses over it will immediately and permanently be lost to the outside universe. This happens due to the fact that the escape velocity exceeds the speed of light.

Black holes are regions of spacetime where gravity is so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape the force of its pull. However, the thought of there being a point of no return apparently doesn’t just apply to the lessons of physics and space; as history has shown us, it all too often also directly applies to the geopolitical landscape concerning many civilizational failures that occur at the hands of Communism and Islamism. Now we are witnessing in real time how Western civilization is fast approaching that event horizon with its potential fall at the hands of cultural Marxism and/or Islamism.

With that being said, in the previous episode I spoke about how Rehoboam had ended up failing in his leadership role as king due to him allowing himself to succumb to a fatal contagion of false intuition. He failed to accept the wise counsel of his father’s elder advisors and instead chose to follow the advice of the young men that he had grown up with at the time.

Yes, this choice was an unwise act that eventually had cost Rehoboam more than half of his kingdom. He failed at this because he lacked something that his father clearly had at the beginning of his reign; and because of that, Rehoboam crossed his own event horizon, ultimately leaving his kingdom lost and broken.

The question we have to wrestle with now is whether the United States is currently at its event horizon concerning the threat it faces with the expansion and growth of Islamism and cultural Marxism that currently exists here right inside the gates.

If Europe isn’t already at the point of no return then it’s certainly skimming along the surface of its own event horizon. As bad as that is, at least we here in the United States have the opportunity to observe Europe’s mistakes in this regard so that we can avoid falling victim to the same ones as they have.

The question is: Do we still have what it takes to do what needs to be done, with the same courage as the Sons of Liberty when they took care of business on the evening of December 16, 1773?