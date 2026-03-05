Alternate Universe

“What does a mirror look at?” ― Frank Herbert, Chapterhouse: Dune

E Pluribus Unum is the Latin phrase that means out of many, one.

If you’ve ever dealt with money then you’ve probably noticed this phrase on the reverse side of both coins and dollar bills most commonly embedded within the Great Seal.

The phrase E Pluribus Unum signifies unity, originally referencing the unification of the original 13 colonies, but more broadly it signifies the creation of a single and cohesive American identity involving diverse backgrounds.

In short, this is about the shared unity of cultures underneath the umbrella of the single unifying culture of Americanism, not multiculturalism.

However, if you saw The State of The Union Address (SOTU) this past week then what you saw was the president of the United States speaking to the tradition of E Pluribus Unum, conversely you saw the majority of the Democratic Party demonstrating the antithesis of unity.

At this point, if you didn’t at least see the highlights of the SOTU where the president called out the Democrats then this is a problem in and of itself. If you haven’t seen the highlights of the speech then you should actively go out and search for those highlights before continuing to read or listen to the rest of this episode.

If you’ve satisfied that last request, or if you have already watched the SOTU, then the thing that should have shocked you was when the president asked Congressional members to stand if they agreed that the, “first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

When the president asked that question, all of the Republican members stood and applauded, but the overwhelming majority of Democrat members remained seated.

To be clear, this statement wasn’t complicated. This was a simple opportunity for Congressional members to agree on what the ONLY basic purpose and function of the American government should be about. However, when the president uttered this statement and asked the members of the chamber to stand if they agreed with it, the glaring divide on this between America loving Patriots and the cultural Marxists couldn’t be more obvious.

To make it worse, these people wouldn’t stand for military veterans that were being awarded from having risked their lives for the nation. They wouldn’t stand for a six year old child, Delilah Coleman, that was introduced during the SOTU.

If you’re not familiar with her story, she was a victim of a serious car accident that involved an illegal migrant driving a semi-truck that crushed her car in California and had seriously injured her. When the president proposed the new Delilah Law that would aim at making it illegal for illegal migrants to obtain commercial drivers licenses (CDLs), the Democrats wouldn’t even stand for that.

In addition to this, the president introduced the gold medal winning men’s Olympic hockey team who pulled off a huge win defeating Canada. Everyone in the chamber stood in applause for these young American champions who were proud to win gold for their beloved United States, yet the Democrats remained seated during their introduction.

The heartbroken mother of the young beautiful Ukranian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, was present at the SOTU and was promised by the president that justice would be served for her daughter’s tragic murder. Iryna was brutally murdered by a repeat offender out on no cash bail on a train in North Carolina. Even with the introduction of this heartbroken mother grieving her daughter’s senseless murder by a crazed scumbag in North Carolina, the Democrats couldn’t stand to express support for her.

By the way, Iryna’s mother was sitting next to another featured guest of the night, Erika Kirk, the brave widow of the recently assassinated American Patriot and Christian influencer, Charlie Kirk.

President Trump called these people out to their faces on national television by telling them that they should be ashamed of themselves, yet all Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib could do was keep their butts in the seats and scream back in a pathetic attempt to defend illegal migrants over American citizens, and demonize the country.

So what is this all about?

If you are typically a Democrat voter, then this was the most obvious and blatant in-your-face reaction from your representatives that should have you questioning what your representatives actually support, especially since they refused to express support for the victims, heroes, and champions that were all present for the SOTU address. Given their refusal to support those wonderful souls in attendance at the SOTU, I’m genuinely curious as to why you would believe that they would be in support of you?

Quite frankly, I’m stuck asking myself the same question. However, I already know the answer because there’s only one answer left that would explain the obvious.

The fact is that these people hate the United States of America, and they want to destroy it. These people are a mixture of cultural Marxists and jihadists and everything they believe in is antithetical to what it means to be a United States citizen. Everything they believe is antithetical to what it means to be an American Patriot. These people are the complete opposite of patriots. These people are American Bolsheviks. By their own actions, these people are traitors.

With the recent war on the U.S. dollar, we often talk about the debasement of currency, but the reality is that the Democrat party is debasing the lives of American citizens. They want to debase the actual value of what it means to be a citizen.

In other words, if they are willing to tax U.S. citizens more and more in order to support illegals then what benefit exists for U.S. citizens? If they are willing to tax U.S. citizens more and more while the judicial system favors the illegal criminals over honoring the so-called rights of citizens, then what benefit exists for U.S. citizens? If they are willing to tax U.S. citizens more and more while illegals literally invade your neighborhoods in order to seize your property and your business (see Aurora, Colorado), then what benefit exists for U.S. citizens?

What value does an American citizen hold if its elected representatives fight harder for non-citizens than actual citizens of their own country? This is the fundamental problem that has pretty much already led to Europe being conquered by Islamist, and it’s the same problem that is currently facing our nation right now at this very moment.

Despite this, those same Democrats that wouldn’t stand in support of those American citizens at the SOTU are the same Democrats that would label me as a racist or a xenophobe for simply wanting to support those very citizens that they refused to stand up for—regardless of their race, gender, or religion.

Victory or Defeat

Now the Festival of Unleavened Bread, called the Passover, was approaching, and the chief priests and the teachers of the law were looking for some way to get rid of Jesus, for they were afraid of the people. Then Satan entered Judas, called Iscariot, one of the Twelve. And Judas went to the chief priests and the officers of the temple guard and discussed with them how he might betray Jesus. They were delighted and agreed to give him money. He consented, and watched for an opportunity to hand Jesus over to them when no crowd was present. Luke 22: 1-6

The lessons of history are here to teach us not only about previous events that have taken place, but, more importantly, about the motivations that are associated with the acts of human nature that drive these events.

Therefore, it’s the lessons of human nature that enable us to get a grasp on our environment as we strive to become operational zeniths in a chaotic world.

With that being said, it was in 1930 during a period of forced collectivization and Stalinist purges where a communist youth named Pavlik Morozov was a leader of the Young Pioneers which was an organization that was closely linked to the Komsomol.

In the history of the Soviet Union, the Komsomol was an organization of young people, ages 14 to 28, that served as a political organ for spreading Communist teachings—a feeder system for preparing the youth for the future of the Communist Party.

During this period of time, there were violent purges going on across the countryside involving the kulaks, which were landowners that were deemed to be too wealthy by the state. The reality was that the kulaks were not wealthy, but were only slightly more prosperous independent farmers who owned more land or livestock than the average household.

Regardless, the state literally engaged in a dekulakization campaign that was aimed at repressing and purging the kulaks from society. The campaign was brutal and aggressive and involved mass executions, arrests, expropriation of property, and deportations of entire households to completely remote and inhospitable regions.

It was during this time that the young Pavlik Morozov ended up denouncing his own father who happened to be the head of the local Soviet, to the Soviet authorities. During this time in court Morozov charged that his father had engaged in forging various documents and sold certain favors to the kulaks in secrecy. As a result, Morozov’s father was sentenced to a hard labor camp, but his sentence was later changed to death. The latter sentence was ultimately fulfilled.

Morozov didn’t stop there as he accused other peasants of hoarding and withholding their grain from authorities. As a consequence, Morozov ended up being brutally murdered, although the culprits involved with his death appear to be somewhat disputed. There are some accounts that say that Morozov was murdered by his own family due to their displeasure with him denouncing his father. However, other accounts suggest that his murder occurred at the hands of several local kulaks.

Later, the Russian writer Maxim Gorky summed up the bury lede here in a talk about Morozov’s life regarding the brutal dividing lines and betrayals that most people forget about when looking through the lens of history. These betrayals not only occurred with truces between expected enemies, but they also occurred between friends, colleagues, and especially in that very narrow space that existed between the bond of blood kin.

Even according to Wikipedia, when Maxim Gorky spoke to the Communist youth organization in 1933, he did so referencing “the heroic deed of Pioneer Pavlik Morozov, the boy who understood that a person who is a relative by blood may well be an enemy of the spirit, and that such a person is not to be spared”.

Regardless of who was responsible for Morozov’s death, the main point here is that when a society is allowed to be taken over by those who buy into an evil ideology, then they will implement that evil ideology throughout that society, and there are no boundaries that will slow them down.

This story involving the life of Morozov is tragic, but it is a stark reminder that evil can take hold in all places and can take the shape of the most unassuming figures. Just how unassuming was Morozov? Well, besides him turning into the single key witness that got his own father sentenced to death by the state, he was only 13 years of age when he did it.

Obviously, Morozov was a bolshevik and he demonstrated the destructive actions of a true bolshevik very early on in his life.

Unfortunately, Morozov doesn’t stand alone when looking back through some of the most brutal moments of history.

There have been plenty of stories throughout history of family betrayal that have occurred underneath the umbrella of authoritarianism. These moments have occurred when the state was able to rot the brains of its own citizens enough, until those societal moments arrived for people to witness the physical application of the horror that was born out of all of that brain rot.

In an older episode back in 2022, I covered another disturbing story of how this sort of shocking betrayal illustrated this involving a personal account that took place back during the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Given the recent successful airstrikes from Israeli and U.S. forces resulting in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, I thought this story would be fitting for the day’s topic.

In this older episode I was referencing the well renowned Psychologist, Mettias Desmet. Mettias Desmet is recognized as the world’s leading expert on the theory of mass formation as it applied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium.

As I previously covered, according to Mettias Desmet, this incredibly chilling phenomenon of mass formation can take root in a society when society has been conditioned to focus on a certain object of fear. Once society has been conditioned to focus on this object of fear, it can then cause the group of people to be radically blind to everything that goes against what the group believes in.

As a chilling real life historical reference to the danger and destruction that the end stages of mass formation can result in, Desmet references a shocking example of how this develops in stages in the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

He (Desmet) points out that as the group is infected by the mass formation in the early stages, that the group will then take the most absurd beliefs for granted. Initially, in the early stages of this, he points to many well-documented stories of the citizenry of Iran all claiming to see the face of their leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, on the surface of the moon with each full moon. As a result of this, many people would point at the full moon on display showing each other where the face of Ayatollah Khomeini could be seen.

Although this was the first phase of mass formation, Desmet points out that the second phase of how an individual can be gripped by this phenomenon is where an individual will then radically, and willingly, sacrifice their individual interests for the sake of the collective.

I’ll return to the Iranian example shortly, but in this second phase of the mass formation Mettias Desmet also points out a really good example with the Communist leaders who were sentenced to death by Stalin. Here we are again referencing horrors inside of the Soviet Union as a result of the reign of the bolsheviks.

As Desmet points out, this sacrifice of individual interest, concerning the death sentence of the Communist leaders by Stalin, could often be seen with their shocking personal statements prior to their executions saying “If that is what I can do for the communist party, I will do it with pleasure.”

As crazy as that sounds, that was the reality, and if you didn’t think the impact of the mass formation could get any worse then you would be wrong.

In the third stage of the mass formation, Desmet points out that individuals who have progressed to this stage will also become radically intolerant of dissident voices.

In fact, those people who have progressed to the third stage will commit absolute atrocities towards those people who do not go along with the masses and even do so as if it’s some sort of righteous sense of duty.

To get back to the situation with the Revolution that took place in Iran, Desmet references a story in his writings where he spoke to an Iranian woman who had witnessed, with her own eyes, a woman that had reported her own son to the state for being a dissident. If that’s not bad enough, the witness saw the mother of the son grab the noose and hang it around her son’s neck herself, as the boy stood on the scaffold where he would hang only in the short moment that followed.

After the execution, the mother was seen claiming to be a heroine to do what she did for the good of the state. After hearing such a story, it’s hard to imagine how a society could get to this point; however, similar mass formation is well documented and has taken place throughout history—in Nazi Germany and in the Soviet Union.

On that note, as we look at the current circumstances within our nation right now, the third stage of this can be seen with the behavior of the protestors in Minneapolis, it can be seen with the members of the Democrat party at the SOTU, it could be seen with the bolshevik’s celebration of the attempted assassination of the president, and it was clear watching the bolshevik’s celebration of Charlie Kirk’s assassination as well.

The Wrap Up

If there’s one key lesson you should understand regarding this episode, it’s that people are not inherently good. After all, we live in a fallen world, and because of that, evil can take root anywhere and at any time—even when it involves the actions of those who might be closest to you.

Remember, this is especially true if society falls under the rule of a bolshevik/jihadist regime. God forbid, but keep this in mind regarding those friends and family members of yours that see the world differently than you do should the Bolsheviks take control of power. After all, history shows that tolerance that you lovingly express for them in public to others won’t be reciprocated when the circumstances of governance changes.

With that being said, the reason I pointed out the actions of the Democrat party during the SOTU was to show you what the beginning stages of a bolshevik/jihadist revolution looks like.

Forget about President Trump for a moment. If you don’t believe these people would literally try to destroy you, me, and every other dissident voice that opposed them, should they take the majority of power in the 2026 midterms, then you are sadly mistaken.

You see, you have to remember that momentum in life can be either positive or negative. Granted, President Trump and the MAGA movement are building tremendous positive momentum, but as a movement, we must not get complacent in order to ensure this momentum is maintained for the next eight to twelve years. The reality is that in this domestic war, either we will crush the bolsheviks, or they will crush us.

If you’re still not convinced of my analysis, you don’t even have to look at the traitors in the streets of Minneapolis, Ilhan Omar, or Rashida Tlaib to see what they’re telegraphing to you now with their hate and vitriol towards the United States.

In fact, recent leftist talk show host, Charlamagne, was talking about how a de-MAGA-ification needed to take place after the Trump administration leaves power. This was his pathetic attempt to draw a parallel between MAGA and the Nazi ideology in postwar Germany. This was the obvious typical leftist projection where this guy was accusing MAGA of being exactly what he actually is. This behavior of accusing others of what they are guilty of being themselves, is commonplace for bolsheviks, jihadists, and Nazis.

If looking at the message that Charlamagne is telegraphing isn’t enough to convince you of their intentions, then perhaps former United Nations Ambassador, Susan Rice, could further clarify this for you.

In a recent podcast appearance, Susan Rice issued a direct threat to corporations that “take a knee,” to President Trump and to expect to be “held accountable” if Democrats return to power. Her intention should be glaringly obvious. However, just in case you need more clarity, I’ll translate this for you.

Basically, she’s not talking about holding truly corrupt businesses accountable for anything. In fact, she labels those who play by the rules as criminals in the same exact way as they act like American citizens are the criminals instead of the illegal migrants.

Remember, with Charlamagne and Susan Rice, we’re talking about people embedded within the same political party that doesn’t know the biological differences between a man and a woman. Therefore, their ability for discernment, and possessing the moral compass to determine what is legal and illegal, is completely opposite of reality. In fact, they live in an alternate universe.

Susan Rice isn’t talking about a just pursuit of accountability. She’s talking about a good old-fashioned Marxist purge, or more specifically, a modern day dekulakization campaign, or as Charlamagne put it, a de-MAGA-ification campaign.

Charlamagne and Susan Rice are the representation of exactly why mass formation occurs within societies. Back during the pandemic, their object of fear was the virus, today their object of fear is President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

This is exactly why you and I are here at this moment in time. As zeniths navigating this chaotic world, we are here to end these people’s influence over society.

We are here, with God’s guidance, to dominate the information and narrative landscape with the truth narrative. We are here to do this by making sure we exercise our agency in order to leverage our position in this chaotic world by winning the war of cognitive monopoly.

