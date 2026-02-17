The War For Cognitive Monopoly

Upgrade To Zenith Status

“If you’re confused about what to do, it’s a sign that your enemy is winning.” ― Toba Beta, Master of Stupidity

What makes up a country?

If the United States is a country, then what exactly does that mean?

Well, I can start by telling you what it doesn’t mean. To begin, whenever you hear someone say that the United States is an idea they would be completely incorrect.

I opened up this discussion asking the question about what makes up a country for a significant reason. Well, the United States is a country—a physical place with borders and with people who have properties, families, and businesses; with obligations, communities, churches, investments, livelihoods, and a shared culture of Americanism.

The United States is not an idea; it’s a physical place within a physical world, populated by people who either seek to build it or seek to destroy it. If you have studied history close enough then you understand that this is the way that it’s always been. However, in today’s world, the reality is that these lines, concerning who desires to build and who desires to destroy, are as clear and as bold as they ever have been.

When I first decided to start writing and podcasting in this information space, I did so because I saw that the Marxists were on the march. I saw that the Marxists were organized, relentless, and unified in their efforts to destroy the United States.

However, as clear as this was to me the other thing that I observed was that much of the rest of normal everyday American citizens were clueless to the threat that was facing them. Even today, there are many that are either apathetic, ignorant, or outright stupid about the reality of what’s currently happening in this nation.

I’ve communicated this many times before, but I’ll take the time here to say it again—we are at war.

This is not a hyperbolic statement. This is a literal statement and the evidence of this is literally everywhere. However, this type of warfare isn’t a traditional kinetic war in the way that you’re used to imagining involving tanks, bombs, and soldiers. The type of warfare that I’m referring to involves what is known as asymmetric warfare.

When you first hear what I’m about to say you’re probably going to think I’m crazy, but just stay with me because I’m going to clarify my point in a way that you will completely understand by the time you get to the end of this episode.

Believe it or not, the most recent example of this asymmetric warfare involved the Super Bowl halftime show with the pop singer Bad Bunny. Now, full disclosure, I didn’t watch it, but I’ve seen highlights of the show and have read and heard commentary in regards to the content of the lyrics involved in the music of choice.

Now having said that, Time magazine reported on how Republican representative Andy Ogles has recently addressed the House Energy and Commerce Committee in which he called for an inquiry into the NFL and the broadcaster NBCUniversal.

His motivation behind doing this was to initiate the attempt to expose the level of prior knowledge they had, along with their review and approval concerning the show’s performance. According to representative Ogles, the inquiry is to determine whether broadcast delay protocols and standard review procedures—were “properly applied” or “intentionally disregarded.”

Now, aside from the criticism surrounding the nature of the content of the show, my observation of the music having been performed purely in Spanish was an intentional slap in the face of the country as well.

Anyone who claims that perspective is racist is, in my view, an actual racist. In addition to that, those are the people who hate the United States of America. Now, when I say that I mean it, and I can make the case here in order to prove it.

So why do I say this?

Once again, let’s go back to my earlier explanation in regards to what makes a country. In that list that I covered near the beginning of this episode, I included at the end of that list the trait of a shared culture of Americanism.

To be specific regarding the culture of Americanism, for a long time, everything surrounding it never involved one of the most powerful American institutions—the NFL—separating itself from it and turning its back on that very culture. After all, for a long time the NFL built their existence off of the culture of Americanism which propelled their immense success.

The thing that made the NFL such a great product long ago was its embrace of American culture. Nowadays, the NFL scoffs at Americanism and much of the personnel that are in charge of making the big decisions for that league are either globalists or cultural Marxists.

One of the mysteries that has always surprised me is this seemingly consistent formula of rot that always seems to occur whenever these very cool and popular institutions start to hit a certain level of growth and success. As sure as the turning of the earth, it seems that every single time a major institution reaches a certain level of success, without fail, the cultural identity of that institution always goes right out the window.

It’s like clockwork — the very ingredients involved in the recipe for that institution’s greatness eventually triggers a strange metamorphosis, resulting in the degradation of it into a lesser state than its original self, despite its popularity. In short, it seems success brings on a complete loss of identity.

Because nature abhors a vacuum, that loss of identity that I’m referring to here is also replaced with a sense of superiority, and a sense of superiority always leads to hate. By the way, that same sense of superiority also leads to racism.

This is why those people who hate the United States are the actual racists, because their hate for it is derived from a sense of superiority about something else that doesn’t align with the culture of Americanism. In short, what they believe is superior is anti-American; and to be anti-American means that you don’t support the only nation in world history that fought the bloodiest war in its own history—the Civil War—to end slavery. So given this, you tell me who is racist?

Dilution

I remember when I was in college at the University of Georgia, one weekend, I happened to have had a slow Saturday, which was very uncommon. I can’t remember the reason why it was slow, but I do remember that it was a very lax day, to say the least.

I don’t ever recall having too many of those days, but on this particular day I remember that I hadn’t planned to do a whole lot of anything else other than some grocery shopping and perhaps some light cleaning around my apartment at that time.

Now, I remember I had this neighbor that would frequently stay up all night as this was a common occurrence in college with a lot of people getting in on the party scene in Athens, Georgia during the late 90s. There’s no judgment here, I’m just giving you the details of the story so you’ll understand where I’m headed with this. Please be patient with me for a bit longer because this will all make sense in a minute.

As I remember, on this slow Saturday, I got a knock on my door from my neighbor (John), who had been up all night, and he had asked if I would like to grab some lunch with him at Zaxbys. Now, for context, Zaxbys was fairly new at the time and had become a very popular place to eat.

So then I agreed to have lunch with John at Zaxbys. However, once we had gotten to the restaurant and worked our way to the register to place our order, John looked at me and asked if I knew what the hottest thing on the menu was to eat. I told him I wasn’t sure so he then proceeded to turn to the cashier to ask him.

I cannot remember the item, but I believe the cashier had suggested to John to eat some of their popular spicy wings. At this point, John inquired as to how spicy their wings actually were.

Now, whatever the answer was that the cashier offered John next, he wasn’t satisfied with it and asked if they had anything else that was hotter than that.

After thinking on it for a few seconds, the cashier called over the supervisor to ask him if they had anything hotter than what was already displayed on the main menu. Now, at this point, we were all curious as to what John was aiming to do here.

However, right as I was about to ask him, he turned to me and said that he needed to eat some really spicy, hot food so that it would force him to drink enough fluids in order to overcome the dehydration of his beer binge from the night before.

No, I’m not making this up and it gets even crazier from here. Once John had clarified the reason for his need for spicy food the supervisor seemed really intrigued at this point.

Because of this, the supervisor asked us to give him a few minutes while he went and fetched the store manager. After a couple of minutes had passed, both the store manager and the supervisor returned and then John proceeded to communicate to the store manager why he needed to eat the spiciest food that they could make.

Now, it was pretty obvious that the store manager was just as intrigued by the persistence of John’s request as the supervisor and myself were at this point. So then the store manager told us to give him a couple of more minutes as he said he believed he had a solution for John’s desire for something hot.

The store manager walked away, and a few minutes later, he returned carrying this bag that was filled with red liquid in one hand, and a sheet of paper in the other. As I remember, he walked up and carefully placed the bag on the counter and slammed the sheet of paper flat beside it. He then turned to the supervisor and asked him for his pen.

After doing this the store manager pointed to the bag and said that the red liquid was the hottest concentrate that they used to make their hot sauce. He then proceeded to clarify that the hot sauce that they used on their hot wings already had a reputation for being hot, but the sauce that got their wings that reputation was diluted down from the red liquid that was filled in that big bag. He warned that the concentrate was so hot that it required significant dilution before using it for mixing and cooking.

As he was smiling, John then pointed to the pen and the sheet of paper, and asked the store manager what that was for. At this point the store manager told John that he had never considered using the concentrate to make a custom order of hot wings that far exceeded the heat of their normal menu. Therefore, he clarified that the paper was basically a waiver and informed consent for John to give him permission to custom spice his day’s lunch to a nuclear level.

As a result, John signed the form, he was able to achieve rapid rehydration, and we all had a good laugh from the experience afterwards.

So what is my point in telling you this story?

The thing that I wanted to point out here was John’s solution to getting rehydrated. Now, I’m not here to say that my approach would have been the same as his. However, in his mind at that moment, that solution required the strongest hot sauce possible, in order to force him to overcome his lack of discipline to drink enough fluids to rehydrate his body.

In this particular instance, in order to get the strongest possible sauce, the store manager decided that the concentrated formula could not be diluted. You see, from the store manager’s position, in order to please the customer he had to ensure the strongest possible solution could not be diminished in the least.

Here, that store manager had to maintain the optimal strength of the concentrated formula in order to achieve the success of pleasing a vocal customer. He understood what made their restaurant successful involved not watering down that which made them the most popular place for lunch at that time.

Now with that being said, when it comes to the Super Bowl, the NFL’s approach to this has completely been the opposite concerning their halftime shows and commercials for many years now. For years, the NFL has gone through that metamorphosis that I mentioned earlier, resulting in the degradation of it into a lesser state than its original self. In fact, the NFL is itself a system of degradation. For years, it’s consistently decided to dilute the concentrated formula of Americanism in an attempt to water down and weaken the very thing that made them successful.

This dilution has watered down their view of the nation so much that it doesn’t resemble anything that the nation believes in, or supports with the majority. Instead, their representation of what the nation is involves a false interpretation of an alternative, failing entity, that they are diligently trying to perpetuate, while the majority of American citizens are fighting to defeat it and to prevent it from happening.

In the case of their most recent halftime show entertainer Bad Bunny, such things involved the celebration of a self-professed America hating Marxist, performing his entire set in Spanish while using lyrical content to express sexually explicit and vulgar behavior in front of millions families viewing the show.

Additionally, from what I understand, Bad Bunny is fully in support of mass illegal migration and recently openly demonized ICE at the Grammys. His claims were that the illegals that are being targeted by ICE are actually American citizens. This is the absurdly stupid and intellectually dishonest position of the Marxist left, yet I don’t see Bad Bunny volunteering his personal home to be a refuge for any of these people he claims to fight for.

“Politics is downstream from culture.” –Andrew Breibart

The one thing that much of the population gets wrong about culture is that it comes about as this sort of unexplained phenomenon that just naturally occurs throughout society with no driving force to direct it. Because of this, over time, I’ve often heard people chalk up the declining quality of music, media, and entertainment to this ambiguous, unexplainable phenomenon known as ‘culture’.

Therefore, when the NFL signs musical personnel, such as Bad Bunny, to be their headline entertainer at the Super Bowl halftime show, traditionally, other Americans would simply say, “Well, that’s just the culture.” The reason I point out this example is that it suggests that the NFL is reacting to the culture as to the reason for headlining Bad Bunny, and others like him, as their halftime show entertainer.

Just to be clear, the NFL isn’t reacting to anything. On the contrary, the NFL is directly driving the culture it wants. Without question, the NFL is one of the biggest drivers of culture that exists throughout all of sports and entertainment; and this is the reason Breitbart’s famous quote resonates so much with this exercise of asymmetric warfare— involving the garbage performance of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

On that note, this is exactly why understanding what drives culture and influence is central to understanding where the country is headed. Without such an understanding you’re allowing for an environment of dilution in order to water down the culture of Americanism. If this dilution continues unabated, it will eventually lead to Americanism dissolving completely out of existence.

As you can see, intelligence such as this is provided in the Sling and Stone which is the map, whereas this briefing is the breakdown of the cultural battlefield. On that note, to the 31 practitioners already holding the full hardware solution: you have the tactical advantage here.

To the 150 scouts still operating in a Strategic Deficit: the window of clarity is closing. The next feature, ‘The Armory of Solutions,’ and the full execution of the 2026 theater will be reserved for the Annual Vanguard. For that matter, make sure you resolve this issue and arm yourself with the tactical knowledge inside the Zenith vault just as John Wick arms himself with his own armory of guns and gold. The Fight has begun.

To be fair to Bad Bunny, his performance wasn’t the beginning. The NFL started their dilution of American culture long ago.

We can see one of the first signs of this starting to sprout back during the 2000 Super Bowl halftime show with their effort to promote the strong globalist theme that was titled the Tapestry of Nations.

To me, performances such as this are symptoms. For clarification, a symptom, by definition, is a feature that indicates a condition of disease.

In my view, that disease includes the purposeful dilution of Americanism. Therefore, the symptom points to an infiltration of a disease into our culture and that disease of infiltration has become apparent throughout many other aspects of our society.

To drill down on this, why would the NFL have thought that it was necessary to promote a globalist theme? Additionally, why would they feel it was significant to headline Bad Bunny for this year’s halftime show where, aside from the vulgarity, the theme of the show revolved around the support of illegal immigration and was performed in Spanish?

In terms of the language of choice, I saw an online debate regarding this between Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly. Of course, Piers Morgan takes the reductive stance that the United States hasn’t had a ‘declared’ national language for most of the country’s existence, while conveniently ignoring the obvious reality of it being the de facto language of the nation since its inception.

Megyn Kelly also pointed out the painfully obvious reality to Piers Morgan as to how that reductive line of thinking was the same thing that has recently led to the complete destruction and the fall of British culture to Islamism.

Once again, what I see is the symptom involving the dilution of Americanism and that symptom is pointing towards a sickness that has infiltrated our society. The cultural symptom here with the Super Bowl halftime show should be the most obvious symptom, but others involve the lack of prosecutions that have failed to come forward within our justice system. The obvious symptoms here have involved the rampant tyranny and crimes during the pandemic and the election of 2020.

Other major symptoms involve the lack of justice having been carried out on people like Tim Walz, the Clintons, John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Mark Kelly and the rest of the seditious six. The lack of accountability in the financial system, the political system, and the judicial system are MAJOR symptoms pointing towards a concerning infiltration of sickness within our nation. That sickness is cultural Marxism.

The allowance of letting bad actors off the hook is the dilution of justice. Aside from illegal immigration, injustice is also enemy infiltration, and this sort of enemy infiltration is exactly what cultural Marxist understand.

The Wrap Up

When it comes to the power of cultural influence the NFL has been directly inserting itself into the war for cognitive monopoly.

That phrase cognitive monopoly refers to the circumstance where a company or a brand dominates the thought process of its consumers and how they think about a specific problem or category. In short, having cognitive monopoly translates to that particular brand of influence having the ability to shape cultural and political outcomes. This is done by convincing the consumer that they have to rely on that particular institution to solve a particular problem based on how that institution frames the problem.

However, what happens when the institution that has achieved cognitive monopoly is part of the problem, rather than the solution?

You see, this is exactly my point here regarding the role of the NFL and its Super Bowl halftime promotion of a cultural Marxist that used that platform for the purpose of diluting the concept of Americanism by advocating for illegal migrant invasion.

Thankfully, I believe that the NFL’s hold on cognitive monopoly is slipping. My evidence for this could be seen with the massive viewing success of the Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl halftime show, featuring Kid Rock as the headliner.

According to the Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, the TPUSA halftime show smashed over 25 million views in the first day with additional views expected to surge up to 40 to 50 million once all their distribution platforms had been factored into the final count.

Now, if you listened the Administrative State Media (ASM) they downplayed these numbers and acted as if they were no big deal, yet they would because they have been insanely desperate after losing their majority hold on the cognitive monopoly as this Great Awakening continues to counter them blow for blow in this war for cognitive monopoly.

Did you watch the TPUSA halftime show with Kid Rock?

Do you think the counter culture of Americanism is making a roaring comeback?

Please share your feedback in the comment section below.

Understanding the battlefield of Cognitive Monopoly is the first step toward survival, but intelligence without hardware is merely a map to your own destruction. If you are reading this and have not yet deployed the Sling and Stone hardware, you are currently operating in a Strategic Deficit.

Keep in mind that this mission resolves in the next briefing: The Armory of Solutions. This is where the framework meets the steel. Like John Wick, make sure that you gain access to this Armory and the full deployment of the Stone as direct access to these are reserved for the Annual Vanguard of fighters that are serious about exercising their agency.

Make the upgrade to Zenith Status now by clicking below.

