“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” Galatians: 6:9

You know the news cycle moves so insanely fast these days even I have a hard time keeping up with it and I read multiple stories throughout the day. I have maintained this pace seven days a week for the past five years.

Granted, I have a real passion for doing it, or perhaps more specifically, I feel compelled to derive the true signal from the media of what’s going on in the world so that I can do the best that I can here to communicate that understanding directly to you.

With all of that being said there’s a ton of things happening here all at once. As Steve Bannon would say we’re facing a convergence of crises looking ahead here for the coming months.

After all, when looking at a quick breakdown of what we’re dealing with we’re looking at the fights occurring within the Republican party concerning President Trump’s agenda with the Big Beautiful Bill. Now along with this we’ve got to deal with how this will play out with a very public and recent fallout between President Trump and Elon Musk.

Additionally we’re also having to consider what kind of major fallout will occur with the war between Russia and Ukraine after Ukraine’s recent drone attack deep into Russian territory which wiped out a respectable level of Russian bombers.

Furthermore, the CCP is unquestionably stirring the pot with all of this as well. Given the fact that they just stole the election in South Korea they seem to be ramping up their aggression towards the U.S. as they continue to threaten Taiwan. An even crazier reality is that there are signals coming out of Beijing regarding the internal fighting of the CCP, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), that suggests they could be behaving like they’re on the cusp of a leadership and regime change.

If this is the case this would also result in the CCP under Xi Jinping likely being more aggressive in his approach to orchestrate a kinetic attack against Taiwan. He would probably do this in order to keep the PLA tied up with that to distract them from their grievances associated with him. This would also take the pressure off of himself by redirecting the military’s focus to deal with a kinetic military campaign of war.

As if all of this isn’t enough we’re still staring down at the reality of the coming rise of AI which is seemingly only picking up more and more momentum. The potential problems associated with AI are numerous. It’s also a fact that there are many young people that have already invested a lot of money, time, and energy into a career path that will essentially not even exist in the next five years because of AI.

Oh and in addition to this the United States and the CCP are essentially in an arms race in regards to the development of AI.

You know with all of this going on it got me thinking about something. I have had some students over the years who were experienced pilots. I always enjoyed talking to them about airplanes and the very cool fighter jets whenever we got a chance to examine the subject.

I’ve flown on commercial airliners a few times in my life, but I’ve never been one to regularly travel by means of flying on a regular basis. I say this only to say that my experience with flying is somewhat limited even though I’ve been on some long flights in the past.

However, in my past conversations with my students I learned that when looking at aviation the one thing that pilots recognize and understand very well is that the conditions of flying can change in an instant due to random air flow.

This is because the air is not stationary and is a constantly moving stream of molecules. Because of this movement, at times, an aircraft can encounter some irregular atmospheric shifts and when this happens the aircraft, along with the people and objects within, can face a bumpy ride. This bumpy experience is what is known as turbulence.

However, even though this is the case with commercial airliners, this can be a very different experience when looking at how much this turbulence impacts a different kind of aircraft such as a fighter jet.

You see fighter jets also experience turbulence, but the experience can be very different depending on a number of factors. Given this, there's a certain characteristic with fighter jets that I want to focus on that actually helps the fighter jet to reduce its exposure to turbulence.

The key difference that’s involved with shortening the amount of exposure to turbulence involving the fighter jet compared to a big commercial airliner is speed. That’s right, the faster the aircraft is moving the sooner it can push right on through to the other side of the turbulence in order to get into the clear airspace for a smooth ride.

Because of this I believe if we shift our thinking and take the viewpoint that the numerous problems that are awaiting the country represent the turbulent airflow and that the slow moving bulky commercial airliner represents the Washington D.C. establishment, then the fast moving President Trump represents the fighter jet.

Now I’ve established that there’s a converging set of crises and it always feels like the country is hitting them head on while many more are awaiting us out on the horizon as I mentioned at the beginning of this article. Because of this you might ask why it is that we’re facing all of the turbulence that we’re facing if President Trump is representative of that fighter jet that’s supposed to blow through the rough air and to get us on the other side to some smooth airflow.

The fact is that we are hitting a ton of turbulence because the traditional function of the Washington D.C. establishment and every president since Ronald Reagan has created nothing, but a ton of problems that the country is now having to face head on. However, now we have a leader that’s strong enough and willing to face those very problems. President Trump is facing those problems directly and he’s moving very fast to face them.

Just to break this down into some specific examples we are hitting the turbulent airflows that represent the sovereign debt crisis that Joe Biden created during his time in office, we’ve already hit the turbulent airflow of shutting down the border invasions, and now we’re hitting the turbulent airflow of the deportation of illegal migrant terrorists.

President Trump has been moving fast to get the executive orders in place and he has rapidly secured some major financial deals with the world through the implementation of his tariffs in order to attack the financial crisis of the country.

He’s also moved very fast and has already shut down illegal border crossings to less than one percent while being in office less than four months. This is a major accomplishment and this is the lowest level that illegal crossings have been at in a very long time.

Finally, he’s now working on executing the mass deportations of illegal criminal migrants and it’s here that a bunch of radical judges, who are part of the D.C. establishment, are trying to convince everyone that we need to move through this turbulence at the speed of that same old slow bulky airliner that never seems to get on the other side of that bumpy airflow. This is where the D.C. establishment is creating more problems (aka turbulence) to prevent us from punching through this rough air in order to get into some smooth airspace.

Since President Trump has come on the scene the entire system of corruption has done nothing, but try to slow down, stop, and even end President Trump permanently. Those grafters inside and outside of the government purposely want turbulence if someone actually tries to make an attempt to punch through the rough air in order to get to the other side.

They want to create as much turbulent airflow as possible in order to be a deterrent for any person that comes along who actually intends on solving the problems of the country. They do this because they create the problems by the very nature that they create their graft to financially prop themselves up using the system.

Keep in mind that the system only exists because of the taxes that have been paid by the hardworking taxpaying citizens that we know for a fact are having their money stolen by these grafters that are propping up the system that props them up.

This is exactly why for a long time now that they have created an ecosystem of serious turbulence so that if someone would have eventually come along to try and correct the system then they would be deterred by solving the country’s problems once they hit those brutal winds.

Now the reality of this is that the public has been lulled to sleep for a very long time now when it comes to the level of compounding problems that these grafters have created for the country now for many decades.

It’s sort of like the public has treated Washington D.C. like that cluttered basement that everyone ignores that gets filled up with a bunch of junk. You know the way this works when it comes to clutter. It basically involves you and your family members constantly taking the easy approach by simply throwing things into the basement for storage without taking the time to examine whether or not certain items are worth keeping.

As a result the junk piles up and completely fills your basement and it is typically something that you never even think about until the day comes that you have to move out. That’s right, the day of reckoning for facing this problem always ends up causing people a big headache. This is the case because they’ve allowed it to grow into the headache that it is because they’ve ignored it for so long. This is what President Trump and the rest of us are having to deal with now when it comes to the condition of our federal government.

The other problem regarding the turbulence is that those who have gotten comfortable grafting off the system have made the decision to not give up that graft and pursue another venture. The evil nature of grafting and stealing your tax dollars doesn’t even compute in these people’s minds.

Therefore, they are proving that they will go to great lengths to continue to add to the turbulence and to maintain the clutter even if it means they have to ignore the Constitution and break the law in order to do so. As we’ve seen with these radical judges, and the useful idiots in society that are screaming about due process for illegal migrant terrorists, they have chosen to adopt the Fifth Column behavior over the role of being a True Patriot.

The Wrap Up

One thing is for sure and that’s the fact that evil cannibalizes itself just like we’ve seen with the woke movement. Fortunately this is always helped along once the evil is exposed. That’s where awesome people like you come in with your participation in this information war.

With your efforts in fueling this Great Awakening you are essentially placing the spotlight on all of the things that the public has traditionally been used to ignoring, sort of like that cluttered basement. However, everyday that goes by where more and more people awaken to reality it gets harder and harder for people to return to their dormant state.

This is where the old idiom Give a man enough rope, and he'll hang himself is so important as it always happens in the public space to certain people especially when you have a leader that is working fast to punch through the turbulence that stands in the way of fixing a nation.

With President Trump’s recent falling out with Elon Musk this may have been the case with Elon. I know a lot of people in the MAGA movement are taking the position that the feud between President Trump and Elon Musk is a plan that they have thought up in order to draw the leftist into the trap of demanding the release of the Epstein files. I’m not going to say that such a thing isn’t possible, but I’m personally just not convinced of that position at this point of the game.

I will say that I’m grateful for everything that Elon has done with X and with helping President Trump when he did. However, he is still the one designing the Neuralink system along with robotics, and AI and is also looking to put chips in people's brains.

At the end of the day this is still transhumanism. Because of this I’m personally not enthusiastic about a guy pushing the idea of society to demand more convenience. I’ll just say that it’s concerning to me that we could get to the point that society deems it necessary that all of us have to have chips surgically implanted into our brain just for all of us to function inside of a technocratic slave state.

I'm still going to remain a bit reserved in my commentary on the Trump/Musk feud, but by giving this a bit more time to play out I’m confident we will learn more about the entire story.

You know when you’re young you have a completely different view when it comes to the ownership of money and material things. When you’re young you typically think that you actually own the things that you have, but as you get older you realize that this is an illusion.

Most people think that you own the money and the things that you have in life, but as you get older you realize that the reality is you don’t own anything. The truth is that all of the money, investments, and property that we have only boils down to being obligations and your role and mine simply involve managing those obligations.

The thing you’ve got to understand is that what you do own is your ability to manage life’s obligations. However, when you have a government that is stealing your tax dollars, a government that’s stealing your representation with Fifth Column activism against your President, and a government that is intent on stealing your sovereignty then at the end of the day they are even removing your ability to MANAGE your own obligations.

This is exactly why we MUST not give up as Galatians 6:9 tells us in the quote that I led off with at the beginning of this article.

Therefore, we must keep moving fast, along with President Trump, to get on the other side of this turbulence.

Do you think we are about to punch through the turbulent airflow to get on the other side for a smoother ride?

What turbulence do you see up ahead looking downrange for the next few months?

Please post up in the comment section below as I would like your feedback.

