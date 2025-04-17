The best definition of intelligence is the ability to predict the future. –Donald J. Trump

I am a Georgia native and I have lived here in the great state of Georgia my entire life. Now that may seem like a bit of a mundane statement, but with as many people as I meet day to day it always seems like most everyone is from somewhere else besides Georgia.

In fact, I can say with complete confidence that with most of the people I meet in a given week that most of them are from other states, or even other countries, rather than being from the state of Georgia. As a small business owner, fitness, and strength coach I’m regularly meeting new people and this is a regular pattern that I’ve noticed for many years now.

The point here is that the landscape of where I live is always changing. Because of this I am certain that no matter where you live here in the states, the landscape of where you live is also changing.

So what am I getting at here?

The reason I’m pointing this out is that with the physical change of diverse groups of people moving from state to state throughout the United States the reality is that the culture of the country has changed with it. This is just a reality in terms of the makeup and movement of different people throughout the country.

Stating the obvious, the movement of diverse groups of people has always been apparent. However, even with the change in the culture the country has always still been able to maintain the dominant culture consisting of an aura of Americansim that could always be seen to anyone who understands American values, American culture, and the American zeitgeist.

The maintenance of that Americansim that I’m referring to has always been a result of people assimilating into American culture regardless of the culture of their origin. You see this is exactly what has always made America special because it has always consisted of a diverse set of cultures from all over that converge and align underneath the umbrella of Americanism. This has always been the key to what has made the United States the dominant force of liberty and freedom that it has always been.

Now the critics of this are moronic because they always detract from the reality that America has always been considerably better than any other country on the planet in its ability to perpetuate the most optimal conditions for human potential. This is the absolute truth no matter how much the haters criticize the country. In addition to this they can never point to the real life utopian beacon of perfection that they are always saying the United States should emulate.

Instead of this the critics that hate the country are focused on something else entirely that doesn’t involve any effort on their part with assimilating into the culture of Americanism. Rather than assimilation their efforts are focused on fracturing and disassimilating the culture of Americanism.

What so many people forget, or fail to understand in the first place, is the reality that the United States is the crown jewel and envy of the world. So many American born citizens simply take for granted the comfortable life that they live without ever giving a thought about how the country that they are standing in with their own two feet came into existence.

They’re ignorant to this fact along with understanding what kind of sacrifice it took from people that preceded them that made this whole thing possible. This lack of understanding, along with the lack of self awareness to care to understand this reality, is exactly why we’re seeing a more intense pandemic of disassimilation occurring at the rate we’re seeing it now with the opposition to the MAGA movement.

Because of the disassimilation that’s being caused directly by the globalists, the apathetic, the black pilled, and the establishment loyalists it’s no surprise that the MAGA movement encounters so much resistance when actively stepping in to preserve and maintain the central identity of Americanism.

It’s one thing to understand the value of being accepting of a diverse range of cultures, but it’s an entirely different thing altogether to pound the drumbeat of making multiculturalism the central tenet of replacing the culture of Americanism. The latter is the perfect example of disassimilation and will always result in a fractured society that will devolve into a state of civil destabilization.

Zeroing The Rifle

Now I’ve already mentioned that I grew up in Georgia and because of that I can say that I’ve grown up competently knowing and understanding how to handle firearms my entire life. Being comfortable with handling firearms has always been a part of Georgia culture and by extension this has always been a part of the culture of Americansim.

Now having said that, there has also been a growing number of those who aim to push an alternative culture that goes against this aspect of Georgia culture concerning firearms and by extension the role of firearms within the culture of Americanism.

The opposing forces that aim to do this involve those people who desire a culture consisting of a citizenry that possesses no personal agency, or sovereignty. This culture and belief system of totalitarianism that is in opposition to firearms and personal liberty is in direct conflict with the very establishment and retention of liberty itself.

The irony of such an oppositional culture is glaring. After all, these types of people have the right to believe in and advocate for such a culture that directly violates their own constitutional rights. Reread that last statement and let that sink in for a moment.

However, because of this absurdity in this modern era we have to deal with people who are in opposition to the very idea of having personal liberty. This has now become such an issue these days that we must now deal with people who are at the point that they are advocating for the very removal of those personal safeguards that give them the right to protest them in the first place. You literally can’t make up this level of idiocy, yet here we are face to face with it in 2025.

With that being said if you’ve never thought about that before and you possess a discerning mind rather than a debased mind then you can clearly see this. Those who lack a discerning mind often operate with a debased mind. Therefore these people lack the ability to see the truth in life and with that they lack the ability to make sound judgments that even benefit their own existence.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful; who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them. Romans 1: 28-32

A current example to highlight regarding how people in society lack the ability to make sound judgments and how they support the disassimilation of the culture would be with this latest example regarding the deportation of the illegal MS-13 gang member Kilmer Abrego Garcia.

This guy was justifiably deported, yet the media and Democrat politicians have been demanding this guy be returned to the United States because nothing screams that you’re a supporter of civil rights louder than proclaiming your support for an illegal criminal that’s tied directly to one of the most violent gangs on the entire planet, right?

As if this isn’t bad enough now the gang member’s wife is getting in on a piece of the action. That’s right, Jennifer Vasquez is the wife of Kilmar Abrego and as reported by Revolver News she’s now running a GoFundMe campaign calling him a loving husband and has managed to raise over $162,000 from supporting donors.

However, there’s a problem with Jennifer’s story as she has either lied to the donors who were incapable of discerning that this was a bad decision, or she lied to the courts where records recently show she previously filed for a domestic protective order against Garcia.

So which is it Jennifer? Is he so bad that you need to file a restraining order, or is he the perfect picture of an ideal husband? Also why is it so easy to observe the reality that neither of these two are acting as a decent couple while others are completely incapable of understanding this dilemma and seeing it for what it is?

The answer is because people donating to her GoFundMe are either immensely ignorant, or they lack discernment and suffer from having a debased mind. This is a great example of how people are incapable of observing reality.

The founders of this country also understood this very well and this is exactly why they decided to give the globalists in their day (The British Crown) a sound lesson in observing reality during the American Revolution. The beginning of this wonderful country was formed with free men and women who united in their efforts and focus to achieve the common goal of liberty which sat on a solid foundation of Americanism.

The bottom line is that the founders weren’t easily pulled off their target goal with distractions and imbecilic judgments from those with debased minds. They were able to remove the fog and establish a clear goal oriented vision along with the path they needed to take in order to achieve it.

Speaking of focus I want to take a moment to shift back to talking a bit more about my experience with firearms.

I have spent a good part of my life growing up being a hunter. I enjoy hunting deer with my brother and father and I also like to eat deer meat. From a health standpoint, particularly in today’s world, I have a real sense of peace regarding the quality of the meat especially when I know I’m the one who took the animal myself.

As a side note hunters are some of the biggest lovers of the environment that you’ll ever meet. Hunters, like myself, love the outdoors and many hunters will take genuine action to preserve the environment without demanding absurd actions from the government to steal your freedoms and graft off your tax dollars in order to do it, but I digress.

Now getting back on topic, prior to hunting there were times when I remember we would go to a firing range to sight in the rifles that we would be using once hunting season started. Granted the range that we would use would typically consist of being someone’s private property that was located in a rural area with plenty of land that would provide us with a good place to set up a target and a sturdy table to stabilize our firearms while we would work to zero the rifles for accuracy.

If you’re not familiar with the concept of zeroing a rifle it simply means that you want to make sure that your rifle will accurately shoot to the point of aim at a given distance.

To start this process of zeroing the rifle we would set up a target downrange from where we would position ourselves to shoot. We would start out at a set distance of about 25 yards.

From here I would take aim at the target and fire about three individual shots at the target. After shooting the target I would then move downrange to check the target for the points of impact. By looking at the placement of the bullet holes I would then determine how I needed to adjust the sights on the scope of my rifle in order to get the shots at the bullseye with a subsequent attempt if they failed to hit the bullseye on the first attempt.

This is how we would go about sighting in our rifles prior to the hunting season over the years. Now I know there are other ways to go about doing this, but this particular method allowed us to sight in our rifles while also having a little fun getting to run a few rounds of hot lead through the barrel of the gun, as well as an opportunity to enjoy some time together.

The Wrap Up

So what is the point of me sharing this act of zeroing the rifle?

The culture of Americanism has withstood attacks and our society has been infiltrated with a red reality of extreme leftist communists for quite some time now. These people cannot assimilate into the culture of Americanism, nor do they want to.

I’ve already established the reality that these are the types of people who have the right to protest against having first amendment rights, second amendment rights, third amendment rights , fourth amendment rights, and so on and it’s the strong foundation of Americanism that the country has sat on since its inception that sprouts forth the tree of liberty that allows these people to do so.

However, these people are what Jack Posobiec would refer to as Unhumans and they just want to take an ax to the tree of liberty and engage in the disassimilation of the culture. The thought of this is absurd too and makes you wonder why they would even want to remain in the United States in the first place, yet here we are having to deal with them and their desire to destroy the country.

If you look at the current political and cultural landscape of our country (and the world) the battle lines have been divided between those who want to assimilate and strengthen the foundation of Americanism versus those who want to disassimilate and fracture the culture of Americanism and replace it with some sort of totalitarian nightmare.

Right now President Trump is at work like I described earlier in a way that is similar to us when we were zeroing our rifles prior to hunting season.

In other words, you can make the metaphorical comparison as if the country is like the rifle (and rifle scope), President Trump is the shooter, and the target that’s downrange consists of the common goals that he’s aiming the country towards executing.

The country has not been hitting anywhere near the bullseye for quite some time so President Trump is adjusting the sights by transforming the culture, transforming trade practices, securing the border, ending the wars, building up the economy, and re-establishing the Constitutional Republic’s role in order to bring the target back into focus so that the country is hitting its target accurately.

Though President Trump has largely stood alone in this, fortunately he has the MAGA movement to help him force these adjustments by calling out and removing the people with debased minds that are trying to focus the rifle on a different target.

The reality is that they’re trying to focus the rifle’s sights on financial ruin, violence, and self-destruction. The fact is that the country, or rifle, cannot shoot at both of these targets because they cannot coexist.

The only way we will be able to hit our targets is if the MAGA movement continues to grow and serve to be that much needed forcing function to hit the bullseye on those targets that strengthen the culture of Americanism when zeroing in this American rifle downrange.

Are you contributing to the effort of zeroing the American rifle to hit the bullseye of eliminating the communist left?

Do you feel like we’re getting closer to hitting the bullseye, or do you think we have a lot more to do?

Post up in the comment section below with your feedback.

