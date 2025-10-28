Upgrade To Paid

Night time Snake Plissken with an eye patch in Escape From New York

“These programs were never about terrorism: they’re about economic spying, social control, and diplomatic manipulation. They’re about power.” ― Edward Snowden

In 1981 the American cult classic movie Escape From New York hit the big screens. This movie is an independent science fiction action film that was co-written and directed by John Carpenter and featured Kurt Russell as the eye patch wearing leading protagonist Snake Plissken.

The film was set in the near future of 1997 and involved a dark and crime-ridden United States. This snapshot of the future involving a decaying society also led to that world converting all of Manhattan Island in New York City into the country’s sole maximum security prison.

It should also be noted that the creation of turning New York City into this prison came about in 1988 due to a war that had occurred between the United States and against the alliance of Russia and China at the time. As a result New York City is converted into this maximum security prison due to a 400% surge in crime.

In the movie Air Force One is hijacked by anti-government insurgents who end up crashing the plane into the now walled-off borough. As it turns out there is a rush to organize a rescue operation for someone to go in and get the President of The United States. As luck would have it, that responsibility ends up being given to a former Special Forces and current federal prisoner named Snake Plissken. The deal is that if Snake is successful he will be granted a full pardon from the President.

Aside from this cult classic film giving us a snapshot of a more dystopian society it also shows us a lot of parallel truths given the circumstances of today’s world. Granted we have not yet transformed Manhattan into a massive maximum security prison that’s enclosed and sealed off by a gigantic wall, but if New York City elects Zohran Mamdani as Mayor, or anyone like him, we might not be far off from that reality.

The truth is that New York City hasn’t been far off from this idea of being a prison for the average citizen anyways given everything that the city had to endure since the pandemic. Just in case anyone needs a reminder we could see this with the forced lockdowns, the forced closure of businesses, and the disgusting level of medical apartheid and corporate coercion that was thrust upon New York citizens at every turn with the use of a certain vaccine being at the center of all of it.

Despite all of this the point is that New York City has been steadily devolving more and more into a form of a prison where individual sovereignty continues to be eroded. This erosion has been sped up by those who have been demoralized to a point that they have morphed into pro-authoritarians on the brink of voting in an authoritarian Communist/Jihadist like Mamdani to be their mayor.

Keeping that in mind I want to expand on the idea of John Carpenter’s New York City prison by taking a look at a different type of wall that envelops the entire planet. The funny thing is that I’m not hearing anyone else talk much about this particular type of wall probably because it looks very different from the usual combination of brick and metal beams. Regardless, the use of this wall still mimics a prison wall with the use of guards who monitor the inmates that reside within the planet at all times.

Planetary Surveillance

So one of the biggest concerns regarding the centralization of power when it comes to wealth, technology, property, food, and energy is the fact that as fewer and fewer handlers are able to control these things that the global society will essentially find itself under the boot of global totalitarianism. The fact is that our society has been progressively moving towards this idea of a totalitarian nightmare more and more with each passing decade.

I suppose this steady progressing march towards totalitarianism is where the term progressive comes from. After all, the idea of individual sovereignty is something that authoritarian progressives want to stamp out of existence once and for all. The reality is that they would rather keep it this way rather than ever to allow what President Trump is doing to succeed in order to usher in the Golden Renaissance.

However, they also get a lot of help from spineless anti-Trump conservatives and anti-Trump libertarians as well. These people have never wanted to fight against the march towards totalitarianism. They’ve proven this to the public after falling short time and time again despite having had ample opportunity to stop this march towards totalitarianism with adequate representation inside our federal government now for years.

Granted, one of the most concerning things to threaten yours and my individual sovereignty involves the potential rise of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This type of digital currency would obviously allow for an all seeing controller to monitor every transaction that you can make. Additionally, if anyone is able to actively monitor every transaction that you make then those same people can also literally control whether or not you have access to what you believe to be your own money.

However, the truth is that in this current world what you would consider to be your money is, in reality, not your money at all, particularly if you are holding your money inside a bank. Now you’re probably wondering what I am talking about when I make such a statement? After all, I’m in the same boat as you.

For starters, let’s look at the money that is currently sitting in your bank account. Now for clarity a lot of people don’t truly understand how the banking system actually works, but I’m going to explain that process here if you’re not already familiar with it.

You see when you deposit your money into a bank what you have done in the strictest form of the law is that you have allowed your money to become the property of the bank. You see at the moment of depositing that money those funds become the property of the depository bank.

In reality at this point you, as a depositor, now suddenly become a creditor to the bank. Upon you becoming a creditor the bank is in an agreement with you to refund you the same amount of money, or any part thereof, on demand. Of course, all of this is the “agreement” assuming that the bank is capable of honoring this agreement.

So what else is the fallout from this?

As a result of this agreed upon relationship that you now have with your bank, as a creditor, your funds are now subject to what is known as the right of setoff. For instance, New York banking institutions have been under a long established common law regarding right of setoff where if you have a scenario of a borrower that is indebted to a bank the bank may opt to deduct funds from the borrower’s checking or savings account in order to satisfy a matured debt.

In this situation the bank has total control of its own money which is what most people in society would consider to be their money. In other words, in the current environment, and even without the implementation of a CBDC, you and I have little control of what we would consider to be our own money anyways. Of course, this is only the case unless we take advantage of the current political horsepower of the MAGA movement to change it now, in this moment of history, within this current window of opportunity.

However, it gets even worse when you consider the current level of power of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). For instance, if you fall behind on your taxes the IRS can permit a levy which involves the legal seizure of your property in order to satisfy a tax debt. In the case of a bank levy funds can be held for a designated amount of time.

Of course, between the banks really owning your money and the IRS having the ability to literally seize your property this is about as bad as it gets, right?

Well, I’d like to be able to tell you that this is the worst case scenario, but I don’t believe that this is the case. I say this because, in addition to the power of the banks and the IRS, the Federal Reserve controls the literal purchasing power of your dollars as well due to the fact they can just continue to print money in order to devalue the currency. When you combine this reality with the other things I just mentioned you can see the real problems that exist within our financial institutions and threats they pose to us as sovereign individuals.

Given the reality of all of this, how much trust do you believe currently exists with our governmental and financial institutions?

Furthermore, with the addition of some form of digital currency where transactions can be controlled and tracked, all of this falls under the total control of a totalitarian system. After all, right now in China there’s a digital networking social credit scoring system that aims to reward and punish “good and bad behavior” among citizens and businesses within their society. This is a government run program that basically aims to exercise total control over the citizenry at the touch of a button. Here instead of dealing with a prison made of brick and metal beams the Chinese people are held captive by a digital prison made of ones and zeros.

Ok so everything I’ve outlined here involves the centralization of the financial system involving both the systems that are currently in place that have degraded personal financial autonomy, as well as the threat of CBDCs that can pretty much wipe out personal financial sovereignty altogether.

However, I opened up by talking about how CDBCs were one of the top things that posed a threat to yours and my individual sovereignty, but CBDCs are only one part of the problem. Another area of concern that I’m not really hearing anyone talking about is this concept of planetary surveillance.

Back on April 21, 2018 an article was published by Newsweek talking about how Bill Gates and other investors were going in with a company called EarthNow to invest in a “large constellation of advanced imaging satellites” to provide real-time images of “almost anywhere on Earth.”

At the time the article went on to say that EarthNow expected to provide satellite imagery from virtually every corner of the planet. The company also communicated that its project would aim to detect a wide range of activities from illegal fishing, to forest fires, and the early development of hurricane activity. However, the article also said that with the project that even your house could be surveilled under the capability of this program.

At the beginning of this article I mentioned how there was another wall that surrounded the entire planet and looked different than what you might visualize with a normal wall that is typically built out of brick and metal beams. That’s because the wall I’m talking about consists of a large number of satellites that surround and monitor the entire planet. This is the case just as the Newsweek article covered with the role of the company EarthNow that’s obviously directly involved with this particular venture.

To make matters worse this push towards totalitarianism is always driven with the big money and the relationships between the globalists like Bill Gates and the governments of the world. Obviously the United States federal government is the biggest problem due to its size, its corruption due to lobby fueled institutional capture, the Marxists that exist within the Democratic Party, and the corrupt anti-MAGA Republicans that are on the take within the Republican Party.

As if all of this isn’t bad enough, the old saying that evil never rests is more apparent nowadays than ever before. This is obvious because we can see the efforts of the domestic enemies right now when we simply observe the evidence of them putting up a Communist/Jihadist candidate to run as the Mayor of New York City. By the way, it’s no mistake that this is happening in the city that happens to be the financial capital of the world.

I just mentioned Glenn Beck in my previous episode in my explanation regarding The Grand Strategy that I believe is the plan that President Trump is working on in order to break the stranglehold of the nefarious plans of the globalists. However, this heavy lift is going to require a strongly unified and engaged citizenry whole of approach in order for us to come out victorious on the other side of this war.

The point of bringing up Glenn Beck again was to say that the other day I heard him telling a story about a conversation he had with someone that worked pretty high up at Citibank. According to Glenn this individual brought up Glenn’s concerns about the country going broke and had said to Glenn with a high level of certainty that the country would never go broke.

Now initially upon hearing that you might have felt a bit better about the financial situation of the country, but when I tell you the explanation that this Citibank person had you will probably prefer that the country go broke.

According to Glenn he made the comment that the country would never go broke and then followed up the statement by asking Glenn if he was aware of the size and numbers of national parks that currently exist in the United States.

Glenn shockingly asked if he was alluding to the act of commodifying national parks. My reaction was similar to Glenn’s reaction here as this story of his conversation got me thinking about how the globalists would plan to commodify literally everything in existence.

This sort of scenario would create a world much darker than the one Snake Plissken had to fly into in order to rescue the President of the United States. By literally making everything a transactional value humanity would vanish and society would completely lose sight of its original meaning and purpose. This sort of world wouldn’t leave out anything and would literally make everything transactional down to a literal dollar value.

The Wrap Up

Just this week I saw the Lead Pollster Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports talking about recent fake polls that were purchased for $2 million and were used by Republicans to show a result that they needed in order to influence Republican lawmakers to get legislation shut down that involved preventing benefits surrounding corporate welfare. The fake polls showed a fake result implying that MAGA voters were in favor of sugary beverages being purchased off of SNAP.

As Mark Mitchell pointed out this was a complete lie and the fake polls were used in order for the establishment grifters to get the political result that they wanted from this deceptive behavior.

It’s because of this behavior that Mark Mitchell also went on to explain that there were other polls that were starting to paint another very dark picture that these establishment Republican grafters better wake up to.

He spoke about how many of the younger adult generations were starting to view the Democrat’s version of economic populism as the solution for economic policies over the Republican’s version of economic populism.

The explanation that Mitchell gave for this was the Republicans not being aggressive enough in their actions in terms of doing what needs to be done to enforce and solidify the MAGA agenda. Granted, he clarified that they trust President Trump and his efforts, but are not happy with the efforts of the establishment Republicans who are currently being viewed as a lazy bunch of politicians who are basically sitting on their hands in Congress rather than taking aggressive actions to move the country forward.

The reality of this observation is that President Trump is basically the only one out on the front lines fighting to try and break this stranglehold that the globalists have over the centralization of the government, finances, surveillance, and the natural resources of the world.

While President Trump is literally working to realign the entire global financial order to return the power of liberty and free markets back into the hands of the people, the establishment is simply trying to wait him out like a passing summer storm.

Like Snake Plissken working to get the President out of Manhattan alive in order to earn his pardon, President Trump is very much like Snake Plissken. I say this as he is working to get all of us out of this alive in order to earn his own pardon and to free himself, and the rest of us, from the wrath of the globalists.

Whether you like it or not this is a war and if President Trump and the rest of us are not successful in breaking these globalists and the corrupt Administrative State right now, then we will all be wishing we could Escape From Planet Earth the way Snake had to Escape From New York.

Do you see us holding these establishment Republicans accountable in the coming midterms of 2026?

Given President Trump’s Herculean effort to save our Republic do you see the value in helping to build a more decentralized parallel Patriot economy nowadays more than ever?

