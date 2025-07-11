“That's libertarians for you — anarchists who want police protection from their slaves.” ― Kim Stanley Robinson

It’s no secret that the feud between President Trump and Elon Musk has been very public and very disappointing to many people in a lot of ways. I also understand that many people have different opinions on the feud.

I know some people believe that it’s some sort of manufactured master plan that President Trump and Elon Musk put together to serve to be some sort of misdirection play in order to distract the public while they work to get things done behind the scenes.

I personally don’t believe that theory at this point, but one thing I’ve noticed is that this entire fiasco has really brought something into the light that I’ve never noticed prior to the feud between President Trump and Elon Musk.

The thing that became more apparent recently that the Trump/Musk feud brought to light for me was the anti-Trump Libertarian reaction towards the passing of President Trump’s signature policy involving the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). I’m including Musk in this reaction as well as he seems to be garnering a lot of support from the anti-Trump Libertarians with his flimsy opposition to President Trump and the OBBB.

Now to be upfront I have for many years considered myself to be more Libertarian in terms of my views on minimizing government and believing in and desiring the restoration of free market trade here in the United States. I used to think that desiring such things wasn’t too much to ask for when talking about obtaining that type of society in the real world, but as the years have gone by I've realized that those things are truly difficult things to desire here in the real world.

When the OBBB came to pass I saw a bunch of anti-Trump Libertarians complaining about the amount of spending that was in the bill and that it should have never been allowed to pass. Their opposition to the bill is a DIRECT contradiction to what they claim to believe in regarding the societal matters that the OBBB addresses.

Now this is where I started to get aggravated at the very obvious complaining coming from the anti-Trump Libertarians. Once again, I have traditionally considered myself Libertarian for many years, but the anti-Trump Libertarians and their nonstop complaining has worn out its welcome with me long ago. What I’ve come to realize is that these anti-Trump Libertarians only want to complain without ever offering any practical workable solutions. President Teddy Roosevelt called this whining.

The passing of this recent bill has enlightened me to the reality that they don’t understand how to solve problems and they definitely lack an understanding in recognizing the gravity of the situation that our country currently finds itself in.

The serious situation that I’m referring to involves the reality that our country is literally at war for its very existence. We are currently involved in the face of an intensifying communist revolution.

The term communist revolution is defined as a movement that is the result of social and political upheaval that has a goal of replacing capitalism with a communist society, typically led by a communist party that sets the policy programs to control that society.

The first step and symptom of a communist society begins with crazy rhetoric from the communists along with their attempted silencing of dissident voices in the process. We’ve already experienced this reality with Facebook, Twitter, and Apple podcasts starting all the way back in 2020. This all really kicked off at a high level back during the pandemic including the actions of these social media giants using their powers in order to deplatform President Trump himself. Let’s also not forget that it was the FBI that had infiltrated Twitter and had been censoring dissident voices for quite a long time.

These communists are also good at mounting a long steady march into infiltrating the major institutions of society. This infiltration allows them to weaponize those very institutions in order to galvanize their base while simultaneously giving them the capabilities that they need in order to enforce their agenda onto both you and me.

This infiltration starts with the schools, then moves on to the media, and ultimately ends in the game of politics. Pol Pot himself admitted to this gameplan of institutional infiltration all while elaborating on the concealment of his communist affiliation during his rise to power with the Khmer Rouge.

Additionally, in the game of politics these communists are notorious for imprisoning their political opposition as well. This stage of the communist infiltration has also been met here in the U.S. with the likes of President Trump’s chief economic advisor Peter Navarro, his brilliant political campaign consultant Steve Bannon, and his friend and political adviser Roger Stone all having been sentenced to prison for essentially being political opposition. Both Navarro and Bannon served four month sentences while Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison. President Trump ultimately pardoned Stone after his sentence was commuted a few months prior.

Another element of this infiltration in this modern era of political warfare involves the application of a destructive plan known as the Cloward-Piven strategy.

This strategy was named after the sociologists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. Their strategy emerged as a notable plan within the realm of social activism and political strategy during the 1960s with the primary goal of the strategy being to create a scenario in order to overwhelm the public welfare systems in order to achieve drastic political transformation.

This societal destroying strategy is essentially made up of the following three principles:

Mass mobilization: This part of the strategy basically encourages a large number of eligible individuals to all simultaneously apply for welfare benefits in an attempt to create an overwhelming systemic overload. Crisis creation: By engaging in the process of an across the board effort to overwhelm the welfare system this part of the strategy is aimed at causing a fiscal and operational crisis which would demonstrate the inadequate nature of existing social policies. Policy change: The thought process here is that by causing enough chaos with the existing institutions it would lead the government into a position where they are forced to address the crisis through significant policy reforms. This would ultimately result in a more centralized communist type of control over the system involving a larger social safety net.

Unless you’re completely blind to reality it’s easy to see that this strategy of employing polycrisis, to borrow a word from Klaus Schwab, was happening on pretty much a daily basis under the Biden regime in an intentional attempt to destroy the country.

A major tactic that the domestic enemies have used to implement the Cloward-Piven strategy involved the very obvious incentivization and allowance of the mass illegal invasion of the country. This invasion consisted of many violent and mentally unstable illegal criminal migrants that have wreaked havoc throughout the country. They’ve committed acts involving fentanyl trafficking, human trafficking, and the act of taking over personal property with the case that we’ve witnessed involving that entire apartment complex having been commandeered by a migrant gang in the state of Colorado.

Because of this the shocking reality that the anti-Trump Libertarians amazingly don’t see, or simply don’t understand, is that we have already lost the Republic under the Biden regime. The question is are we going to be able to reclaim the Republic under the incredibly brave leadership of Donald Trump?

What I see with Elon Musk is starting to look like someone that resembles an agent of the CCP. After all, he has factories in China that are there today. I say that to say that his biggest supporters being the anti-Trump Libertarians all love to scream about the Constitution ONLY after we find ourselves living in a post-Constitutional era.

I never remember hearing, or seeing, their demands for respecting the Constitution back when we were losing the Republic over the past four years with mass illegal immigration, the accelerated destruction of the dollar, and the clear advancement of Unrestricted Warfare from the CCP. Even if they did make noise I didn’t see it to the level that I’m seeing it now. We can all scream about the Constitution all we want, but without a stable country that respects the rule of law it's just an old piece of paper with a collection of inked signatures on it.

The cold hard truth is that the application of the Constitution requires a citizenry that agrees upon the validity of its application. Therefore, if that public contract is viewed to be invalid enough by society at large there’s real trouble.

As we’ve seen this trouble can be due to a number of factors ranging from a frustrated population perceiving that their citizenship has been devalued to nothing, it can be caused from rampant societal lawlessness, societal destabilization, etc.. If society reaches this point we can all scream about the Constitution until we lose our voices, but it's not going to carry any more weight than the paper it's written on.

As wonderful of a document as it is, the reality is that the application of the document must be backed up with action. This is no different than when the founders had to back up the signing of the Declaration of Independence with serious action involving seven more years of war after they signed their names to it.

I'd prefer to use the current political horsepower of Donald Trump to achieve this effort of “backing up with action” rather than devolving into a more kinetic situation that demands bloodshed in order to reclaim our Republic.

I almost forgot that another symptom of communist infiltration can be seen with the outright attempted and successful assassinations of anyone who is perceived to be political opposition, or who is actually direct political opposition. Both of these criteria concerning the reality of a legitimate communist infiltration have been met with the two attempted assassinations of President Trump himself along with the successful assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

I’ve mentioned this before, but there are actually Libertarians that believe that criminal illegal migrants are supposed to be afforded Constitutional due process the way U.S. citizens are afforded that due process. As absurd as this is, they also actually supported the actions of Judge Boasberg’s attempt to issue an order for the President of the United States to turn around an airplane engaged in a military transport in mid-flight with criminal illegal migrants. Mind you this plane was full of illegal criminal migrant gang members who were part of a designated terrorist organization.

Because of the anti-Trump Libertarians vocal support of this action they have clearly demonstrated that they don’t understand the Constitution. By vocalizing their support of Judge Boasberg’s order here they have openly demonstrated that they don’t care in the least about the Article II authority of the President.

In addition to this by actually adopting this absurd belief they have also openly demonstrated that they also believe in watering down and devaluing the rights and privileges of what it means to be a United States citizen. As a reminder I just literally established how dangerous that is to eliminating the relevant application of the Constitution.

These anti-Trump Libertarians completely ignore these rights and privileges of the U.S. citizen by claiming that Constitutional due process should be extended to a group of predatory migrants that actively engage in burdening and preventing U.S. citizens from their pursuit of happiness. Keep in mind they demand this all while openly advocating for stripping away the Article II powers of the Executive.

Furthermore, many of these criminal illegal migrants have been able to overwhelm and abuse the public welfare system (see Cloward-PIven strategy above) while engaging in predatory behavior against American citizens and our homeland.

Based on this financial burden associated with public services having to be doled out to these criminal illegal migrants, it is estimated that these services would have to cover a total that’s close to 20 million people. Keep in mind that only counts those who have come into the country in the past four years. Because of their advocacy for mass illegal immigration and Constitutional due process for illegals this tells me that these anti-Trump Libertarians are for widespread unfettered socialism.

The reality is that if an anti-Trump Libertarian is advocating for MORE mass illegal immigration then they are advocating for a larger tax burden to be placed on American citizens and are in fact the biggest cheerleaders for socialism that exist in this modern era.

What these anti-Trump Libertarians don’t understand is that the paperwork for rounding up these criminal illegal migrants IS the due process that they are afforded as uninvited guest that don’t belong in our country.

Oddly enough when the anti-Trump Libertarians demonstrated their opposition over the OBBB they completely ignored the largest and most prosperous bill in history for onshoring manufacturing investment and the ability to fund mass deportations of these criminal illegal migrants.

The latter part of that bill that I just mentioned directly cuts spending at massive levels. How do deportations cut spending? I’ve already established that this would serve as a DIRECT attack on the socialism that the global communist are trying to usher in with the mass invasion of the country for the purpose of implementing the Cloward-Piven strategy.

A little while ago I had a self-proclaimed anti-Trump Libertarian trying to debate me on social media. Despite all that President Trump has had to endure and overcome, along with the rest of the nation, this person still opposes President Trump for no intelligent reason whatsoever.

Because of this I challenged this individual to come up with the “perfect candidate” that would satisfy him and relieve all of his whining anti-Trump Libertarians who never really seem to be able to point to a candidate that would be that picture of perfection to address all of their political grievances.

Hilariously, this person’s answer to that was Thomas Massie.

Look, if this is the best that these anti-Trump Libertarians can come up with then they clearly aren’t serious people. After all, we are at war in the face of an advancing domestic enemy that is embedded within every major institution that runs our country.

These deep state actors have literally been at war with President Trump and the American citizens and have proven this at every level. They have been embedded within the system since they killed both Kennedys while managing to needlessly drive us into many wars that we didn’t need to be involved in.

With an infestation like this the last thing a nation on the verge of extinction needs is another suit that resides in Washington D.C. that has proven to be nothing more than a professional grandstander against President Trump.

To make such a suggestion isn’t even living in fantasy land, it's living in an absurdly stupid fantasy land.

I’m saying that because what single individual in your lifetime do you know that would even attempt, or BE CAPABLE of attempting, to take on the Administrative State?

Mind you this would be the SAME Administrative State that I’ve already established killed BOTH Kennedys. This would be the same Administrative State that weaponized the very justice system that these so-called small government anti-Trump Libertarians claim to oppose. This would be THE SAME Administrative State that has been responsible for the endless wars for several decades now.

For all of the anti-Trump Libertarians tell me what person IN HISTORY has dared to take the fight to THAT system and lived to tell about it?

What person has ever stripped down the Department of Education, ended the public funding to radical Ivy League institutions, and brokered four peace deals to keep countries from going to war?

I wonder who do the anti-Trump Libertarians know that has ever negotiated literally trillions of dollars in business deals, passed a mega bill for the largest manufacturing investment in U.S. history, while simultaneously taking the economic fight to the CCP, as well as, allies that abuse us in one-sided trade deals?

OUR ENTIRE country has been captured by the CCP with offshoring our manufacturing and they are LITERALLY trying to take over our country.

The virus came from the lab in Wuhan, the fentanyl that has killed more Americans than both World Wars has come from China, they have set up literal police stations in major cities, and have bought up American farmlands in recent years.

I wonder why else do anti-Trump Libertarians think they have been able to do all of this? The answer is because the elites have been captured. Elon Musk himself has plants in China.

The ONLY GUY that has taken the fight to the biggest enemy and THREAT to the United States is Donald Trump. Period.

I can keep going all day long on the reasons he's the perfect guy for this job. That doesn't mean he's perfect. Nobody is perfect, but he's the perfect guy for THIS TIME and purpose in history.

What's disturbing to me are people like these anti-Trump Libertarians that ignore this REALITY.

Look, I’m sure Thomas Massie is probably a nice guy, but he’s no Donald J. Trump.

Am I supposed to believe that Thomas Massie is supposed to be this once in a century figure that can step into the breach of this domestic war that we are facing here in the West and can save us from this historic communist revolution that wants to destroy all of Western civilization?

The deep state doesn’t fear Thomas Massie and assuming they did fear him am I supposed to believe that Thomas Massie is going to be this unstoppable force of nature that can step into the breach and lead a massive coalition to upend the deep state, smash all of the traitors embedded within our federal government, and survive a relentless lawfare assault with a multi-billion dollar war chest?

This isn’t just a joke, it’s an absurdly bad joke to think Thomas Massie is going to be the ultimate solution that these anti-Trump Libertarians can come up with simply because they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The ONLY chance we have at reclaiming our Republic is by getting behind an individual that has the ability to build the most powerful cultural and political movement in United States history.

That guy is Donald J. Trump and that movement is the MAGA movement. I know Thomas Massie isn’t that guy because he hasn’t even begun to start such a movement in his dreams, let alone in our physical reality.

Have you noticed this level of whining from the anti-Trump Libertarians?

Why do these anti-Trump Libertarians claim to be about small government while simultaneously advocating for widespread socialism and systemic collapse?

Please share comments in the section here below.

