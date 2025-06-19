“A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” ― Mark Twain

Unless you’ve been living under a rock there’s been a lot happening in the past week between the civil war that the United States is fighting against the domestic Marxists on the streets of big cities, as well as the war between Israel and Iran. Unfortunately I need to predominantly focus today’s discussion on the conflict between Israel and Iran.

One thing I knew would happen when Israel decided to hit Iran was the split in opinions and the positions within the MAGA and America First coalition in regards to U.S. involvement.

On one side you have the America First crowd that’s sick and tired of the forever wars and the loss of United States blood and treasure over the past several decades. On the other side you have the same group of people who want to end the forever wars, but also recognize that in the midst of that pursuit sometimes uncomfortable scenarios come up like this issue with Iran. Because of this there’s an understandable demand for answers as to what the U.S. involvement is expected to be.

Regardless of where you stand on this issue, what I want to do today is to SIMPLY examine much of the evidence of what WE DO know rather than getting pulled too deep into a rabbit hole of unknowns that fail to lead to any understanding on this issue. Granted, I will insert some personal opinion and interpretation into this issue, but I’m not saying that I have all the answers.

What I am aiming to do is to inject some variables into this equation in hopes of seeing what type of beneficial solution to this problem we can hopefully arrive at as we gain a more complete understanding of the scenario that’s playing out in front of all of us. I believe what I’m going to touch on today is going to raise a lot of concerns regarding the intelligence that has been involved with the Iranian nuclear situation.

On that note, one of the knee jerk reactions to this war between Israel and Iran is the concern of the United States being dragged into another forever war in the Middle East. Granted, this is a legitimate concern after the massive failure of the Bush administration’s handling of the Iraq war.

If you need a refresher this happened when the call to war against Iraq was pitched as a dire scenario because of the alleged threat of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) that ended up being a huge fumble for the Bush administration. Perhaps it was even an outright lie, but the bottom line is that there were no WMDs found once our military had already pulled the trigger on going into the country to take out the leader Saddam Hussein.

Of course, in more recent history during the Biden regime there was the complete disaster involving the Afghanistan withdrawal which was what many people consider to be one of the most incompetent and worst things to happen in terms of the military. Just for clarity, I believe our military is the greatest military on the planet, but the military can only make decisions and do things that are as good as its leadership and Biden was the worst leader in U.S. history. That’s not the fault of the military, but it’s just a hard fact that all of us Americans have had to accept.

So given these scenarios it’s easy to understand why Americans would be very resistant to any sort of military involvement, or even the smallest possibility of military involvement, in another war in the Middle East that has kicked off with one of our biggest allies.

Now looking at this war between Israel and Iran I just read a very interesting article by retired CIA Operations Officer Sam Faddis who is also the Senior Editor for AND Magazine.

The Disparity

In Sam’s article he highlights the stark difference of the intelligence reporting between the U.S. intelligence and Israeli intelligence in regards to whether Iran was close to achieving nuclear weapons capabilities.

As Sam pointed out in the article there was a huge disparity between the intelligence from U.S. officials on Iran’s nuclear weapons program compared to what Israeli intelligence had reported. Back in March of this year Tulsi Gabbard had reported that the intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003."

So as you have U.S. intelligence reporting this, compare that report with the fact that Israeli intelligence, along with Netanyahu, saying they had to immediately attack as the Iranian nuclear weapons program had advanced to a stage where they were literally on the brink of fielding operational nuclear weapons.

As Faddis highlights in his article, Netanyahu stated “If we don’t attack, then it’s 100% that we will die,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “We decided we couldn’t wait anymore. We are at midnight.”

Now when you slow down and look at this you couldn’t have any more of a disparity between two top intelligence assessments regarding the state of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. In other words, the gap between what the U.S. reported on Iran’s nuclear capabilities versus what Israel reported are literally worlds apart and polar opposites in their positions.

Because of this the question must be asked: Which intelligence is the more accurate intelligence?

I saw a follow up interview with Sam Faddis speaking with Steve Bannon on this issue and he stated that with his background and experience he unfortunately believes that the Israeli intelligence is closer to the truth. Now when Sam said this he also had an interesting explanation as to why he believes this.

He explained that for the U.S. to take the position that Iran didn’t have a nuclear program since 2003, while Israel is basically popping off missiles because the situation is so dire, that the current posture of the U.S. intelligence community is very telling.

In other words, he’s saying that it’s very odd that with Israel’s decision to go kinetic on Iran that now U.S. intelligence is not refuting anything Israel has said about their intelligence. He’s saying that now U.S. intelligence is behaving as if Israeli intelligence was correct in their assessment in the first place.

In other words, the U.S. intelligence apparatus hasn’t put forth ANY refutation whatsoever. With the current level of distrust among Americans surrounding U.S. intelligence, and the exposure of their behavior over the past several years, this is also another potential red flag concerning our intelligence communities if Israeli intelligence is accurate in making this call with Iran.

Furthermore, Faddis points out that if Israeli intelligence was correct that the severity of that situation would be as bad as it sounds like it is. For clarity, Faddis referenced that when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) went nuclear, it only took them 72 hours to take the highly enriched uranium (HEU) in its final form in order to turn around and assemble a fully capable weapon.

It should also be noted that according to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report that Faddis referenced in his article, it stated at the end of May that if Iran’s stockpile of Uranium were enriched any further that the quantities would be sufficient to supply up to nine nuclear weapons.

Get more from Brandon Richey in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Now having said that, it also should be noted where the priorities have been regarding the U.S. intelligence community for the past several years under the Biden regime. After all, during that time they were a lot more focused on being the woke and weaponized Praetorian Guard for the Biden regime rather than being focused on national security and what was in the best interest of the United States.

Given what we’ve seen with that entire circus surrounding our intelligence communities it does make it more believable that our intelligence agencies could have missed the mark on this one, OR did they?

Once again, I’m not making the statement that this is a fact. However, I am stating that the fact remains that a significant portion of our intelligence communities have been focused on being more DEI and LGBTQ friendly in recent years.

Speaking of DEI, the Heritage Foundation had an interesting article published back in January 31, 2022 where they had produced a study exposing the strong anti-Israel bias that was being communicated by Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officials from colleges and universities on their social media posts.

In this article Heritage points out how these officials across college campuses harshly and far more frequently criticized Israel in their public posts than they did China. In fact, their critical posts towards Israel exceeded that of China by a factor of three. They dug even deeper and found that their criticisms of Israel always expressed condemnation, whereas there were nearly two-thirds of their posts that expressed some level of praise towards China.

So here we are with the CCP once again finding their way into this equation. In fact, I just recently published another episode where I explained the infiltration and danger of Fifth Column activity on college campuses due to CCP infiltration. This story involved Harvard University being front and center involving this problem. Keep in mind this is exactly why President Trump recently cut out all of the public funding to Harvard University and suggested moving all of those funds over to be redirected to trade schools.

So why could this widespread hate and criticism of Israel be an issue regarding certain Ivy League schools such as Harvard and Columbia Universities?

The answer to that question could involve the fact that the CCP has certainly poured a lot of big money into these Ivy League schools over many years now. To give you an example I highlighted in my Fifth Column episode explaining how one individual with ties to the CCP facilitated a $350 million donation to Harvard University back in 2014. I wouldn’t exactly classify this as chump change and this was only a single donor.

Money like that doesn’t just buy minor favors in regards to one party’s relationship with an institution, but rather it buys powerful influence within the institution itself. In case you’re not getting what I mean, that's basically a nice way of saying that the CCP has bribed and bought off the Ivy League institutions. This is apparent when looking at the documented behavior of the DEI staff that the Heritage article referenced with the anti-Israel and pro-China sentiment that was expressed on their social media platforms in that published study.

In addition to this we’ve also witnessed how Jewish students have been relentlessly harassed on these campuses like we’ve seen in the Columbia University incident. We’ve also seen the rise in antisemitism across many of these other campuses along with the recent assassination of the young Jewish couple that took place in Washington D.C. at the hands of the Pro-Palestinian radical Elias Rodriguez.

Keep in mind these levels of anti-semitism and Fifth Column activity have been rapidly increasing in both prevalence and intensity over the past five or six years.

Let’s also not forget about the case of Charles Lieber. In the case of Charles Lieber he was scrutinized by a Trump program that was established back in 2018 that was known as the China Initiative. The purpose of this program was focused on fighting espionage.

The China Initiative also looked into intellectual property theft concerning the CCP. In addition to this they also investigated researchers and various universities over whether they disclosed their financial ties to Beijing. If you remember Lieber was convicted in 2021 of lying about his ties to China in connection to money that was directly involved with federally funded research.

So when looking at all of this CCP infiltration involving the Ivy League schools what am I getting at? What is the significance of me pointing all of this out?

Well, what I’m about to tell you is an angle that’s going to involve pulling on a thread that I haven’t heard any MAGA, or America First media addressing up to this point. The reason that I’m pointing out the widespread infiltration of CCP money, personalities, and influence inside the Ivy League Universities is because there’s been a longstanding and well established history involving the intelligence communities recruiting their personnel from these very institutions.

In short, these corrupted Ivy League schools serve to be a regular feeder system for the intelligence communities that are supposed to have our best interest at heart.

So why is that important to mention here?

Well there’s a vital reason that I’m focusing on all of this. The reason is that it seems that the U.S. intelligence agencies that are telling us that the Iranians DO NOT have a nuclear program, and haven’t had one since 2003, are the same intelligence agencies that recruit a significant number of their personnel from these CCP infiltrated Ivy League schools. Mind you, these are universities that have a track record of anti-Israel sentiment and condemnation as the Heritage Foundation pointed out from their research.

Therefore, if our U.S. intelligence was telling us that Iran did NOT have a nuclear program, yet now they’re not refuting the position of Israeli intelligence, then did they just simply miss the mark on this, OR was the intelligence report purposely inaccurate due to some internal Fifth Column activity?

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

The Wrap Up

To be clear I’m not saying that this is the case, BUT I am wondering why nobody in the MAGA and America First movement is pulling on this thread as a potential possibility.

I mean is this outside of the realm of possibility that this could be the reality of our intelligence communities given the well documented evidence of CCP corruption? What about the obvious behavior we've witnessed at these Ivy League schools for the past several years?

In case you’re wondering why the CCP may be behind fueling anti-Israel sentiment in the universities you have to consider a couple of things.

First, Israel has been a strong ally to the U.S. since the beginning.

Secondly, China has a vital trading relationship with Iran where they purchase around 90% of their oil exports which basically makes up a whopping 20% of Iran’s economy. Granted, the CCP may not be enthusiastic about the idea of Iran having nuclear weapons either, but they do have a significant economic interest in their relationship with Iran. In addition to this they certainly don’t mind using them as a proxy to cause turmoil with the U.S. by aiding in the funding of Iran’s hate for both Israel and the United States.

Remember that the CCP is all about Sun Tzu’s Art of War approach and the dragon will use Iran as a proxy to carry out nefarious activity against the U.S.. They would do this just as they have used the captured globalist elites as a proxy for their cultural and economic warfare. They would do this just like they have used the cartels as a proxy to carry out their chemical warfare efforts with the trafficking of fentanyl across our southern border.

Additionally, why would Iran even entertain ANY sort of talk with President Trump on making a nuclear deal if they were just going to end up saying NO in the end anyway?

Why waste the time, the energy, and go through ALL the motions for absolutely NO reason whatsoever?

Some would suggest that they would do this in order to buy themselves more time in order to complete the task of weaponizing their Uranium.

I am amazed that I haven’t heard anyone in the MAGA and America First coalition addressing this particular issue involving OUR intelligence. I think it’s because everyone is just so focused on fighting the idea of the U.S. getting involved in this war that it just hasn’t come up.

However, there’s one more detail regarding this issue that a lot of people in the America First coalition have not been paying attention to over the past few years. That detail involves the policy stance of President Trump who has repeatedly emphasized that he has been against Iran having nuclear weapons since his first administration.

President Trump’s stance on this isn’t new.

Look, I’m as much America First and MAGA as anyone, but I also recognize that the President has sacrificed a tremendous amount of his personal life in order to fight for the Reclamation of our nation.

It’s idiotic for the talking heads that are trying to claim that President Trump is a warmonger and that he’s no different from President Bush. These people are absolutely clueless about the geopolitical realities and threats that exist in our world.

At the end of the day I have not been shown one single reason not to trust President Trump’s judgment and intention on any issue whatsoever.

It seems to me that the possibility exists that our intelligence communities were not providing accurate information on this matter.

Now we can debate the reasons and motivations behind those inaccuracies just as I've done here in this very article.

However, at this very moment I have no reason whatsoever to dispute, or debate against the President and what he views to be the best course of action for the country.

After all, the last time I checked, many of his critics in the media didn’t take a bullet to the head for the country.

Do you think Iran was on the brink developing nuclear weapons?

If so do you think they would have had weapons that they would have used against Israel and possibly the United States?

Post up in the comment section below with your feedback.

Leave a comment

I hope you enjoyed today’s article.

If so I hope you would choose to support this platform as part of the patriot economy as well. Be an Emissary of Freedom and help to push this piece out to your friends, family, and coworkers. In order for BOTH you and me to influence and strengthen our society we must not stay idle so please make sure you hit the subscribe and share buttons here below.

Spreading messages like this one is how we influence our culture and I need your help in order to do it.

Also to connect with me please make sure you join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey