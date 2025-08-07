military boot stomping a person's face

“There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always— do not forget this, Winston— always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler. Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face— forever. ” ― George Orwell, 1984

When I began pursuing my fitness career after college I can remember having experienced significant frustration when trying to work for other people. Whenever I thought that I would have landed a pretty decent job I remember that I always found myself coming face to face with disappointment in each job that I had when working for someone else.

The disappointment would often be due to many reasons involving a range of problems from dishonesty involved with the company leadership, a lack of vision, or even the attempt of outright theft in some cases. In my experience I found that others would typically do things that were either unethical, counterproductive, or they would just engage in flat out stupid business practices altogether.

Aside from the disappointments and the constant let downs that I experienced when working for others, the real lesson that I learned from all of it was one that was much more valuable than anything else that I had learned when faced with the many flaws that are associated with the decisions of mankind.

As I found myself in the middle of having to deal with a battery of problems when working for others in my field I discovered that the real issue all along was me. That’s right, the more I thought about the circumstances that I found myself in the more I realized that I was the one that was creating the problems that I constantly found myself in.

So you’re probably wondering, Brandon, how was that the case?

What I realized was that in my field as a fitness and strength coach I was essentially already doing about 70% of everything that was involved with running the day to day business of a fitness company. However, the more I thought about it the more I realized that all that effort that I was putting into running the business was going directly towards benefitting someone else.

Additionally, I realized that because I was working for someone else the reality was that at the end of the day I was beholden to that person. Therefore, I started to realize that since I was the employee rather than the employer that I was under the boot of someone else that was ultimately making all the decisions that directly impacted my life.

Therefore, if the decision maker came into work and made a bad decision for the company then I started realizing that I would be subject to the problems that they created from their bad decisions. Furthermore, I also started to realize that if they decided to walk into the office one day in order to make a cut in my pay, or to cut back on my hours, or to simply let me go altogether, then I was making myself vulnerable to such circumstances by being there in the first place.

As the reality of this started to sink in with me more and more I decided that I needed to start to formulate a plan of action in order to break myself free from such circumstances. I knew that I didn’t want to be beholden to someone else’s Vae Victis moment, therefore that plan would ultimately involve me taking the leap to go into business for myself.

The Boot On Society

Now I wanted to preface this article with my own personal experience and interpretation of the realities of how individual freedoms can be limited by our own decisions as I had managed to do to myself early on in my professional career.

Granted, I want you to understand that I’m not criticizing you if you work for someone else, or if you happen to be an employee of a company that you don’t own. That’s not really the point of this message here. It certainly could potentially be the point as it was in my own life experience, but I do realize that it doesn’t mean that your life experience of a career pursuit of being an employee is the same as mine.

However, circumstances can change on a dime. Because of this I wanted to offer you some insight concerning my own personal experience in order to expand your own personal view should you find your circumstances changing to be less favorable than they currently are at this point in time.

The last thing I want for you is to feel helpless under the boot of authority with a feeling that you have nowhere else to go. The real lesson I want you to understand here is that there’s always a solution, there’s always an out, and there’s always another plan of action that can be taken to improve and escape a set of negative circumstances.

“Problems are just opportunities that haven't presented themselves.” --Wilson Fisk (The Kingpin)

Now I wanted to use this personal example to shed the light over how important individual freedom is when it comes to making individual decisions when pursuing a career in the workforce. I wanted to use this as an example to illustrate a broader point that I’m going to touch on here.

So what is that broader point that I’m referring to?

I’ve seen how the same problems have arisen with society’s decisions over the years which has resulted in bringing us, as a nation, under the boot of authority as a whole concerning our institutions. When looking at our society it’s obvious how our culture has made itself beholden to many bad decision makers at the center of our major institutions over the years, just as I saw it early on in my own career when I allowed myself to be beholden to the bad decisions of others.

Now for clarity I’m certainly not talking about the President being a bad decision maker. In fact, President Trump is making tremendously smart decisions in order to make it so that we ALL are less and less beholden to many bureaucracies and systems that have proven to be corrupt and destructive for our society as a whole.

One big example of an institution that we, as a society, have allowed ourselves to place too much trust in is the medical industrial complex.

Now please exercise a bit of patience with me here because I’m going to hammer home a real significant point.

For starters, according to American Progress the United States has had the highest per capita prescription drug spending for over a decade now. This resulted in a whopping cost average of $1431 per American citizen as recently as 2021.

That was an interesting statistic, but here is another. Now I’m not one to trust the CDC, but even their numbers show that between August 2021-August 2023 that the obesity rate in the United States consisted of a staggering 40.3% of the population.

Furthermore, according to a report by the Public Citizen, big pharmaceutical companies spent more on self-enrichment activities and advertising campaigns than they did for the research and development of their own products. A shocking find here showed that the first round of Medicare price negotiation under the Inflation Reduction Act spent a shocking $20 billion on stock buybacks and forked out a massive $54 billion on dividends to shareholders as recently as November of 2023.

So why did I spit out all of these numbers and facts to you here?

The reason is because despite the size and scope of our country’s medical institutions we are less healthy, more obese, and pay more for those medical costs than any other time in our entire history. In other words, our culture has succumbed to a negative result by largely prioritizing the immediate gratification from greed in the medical industry. Our culture has accepted this over seeking the wisdom that is necessary in order to achieve a positive societal result that would also lead to BOTH wealth AND prosperity.

As a result of this the economic driver of our society has resulted in the corrupt infestation of rot that has infiltrated our major institutions for the purpose of generating money for the heads of those institutions as I pointed out here with that report from Public Citizen. This rot has resulted in enriching the heads of those institutions while simultaneously causing collateral damage throughout our society as a result of their corrupt endeavors.

To add fuel to the fire just this past week I saw an article from The American Spectator that referenced a stunning article from The New York Times. The chilling title of the New York Times article was “Donor Organs Are Too Rare. We Need a New Definition of Death.”

In this article the authors, who are the doctors of Northwell Health in New York, are taking the position that “we need to figure out how to obtain more healthy organs from donors while maintaining strict ethical standards. … The best solution, we believe, is legal: We need to broaden the definition of death.”

If this isn’t bad enough just this week I also shared a video from the Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an interview on NewsMax where he spoke about cases where hospitals had engaged in harvesting organs on patients that still showed signs of life. In fact, in one case he highlighted something that sounded like a horror movie where one of the patients awoke during one procedure when the medical staff was in the middle of taking the patient’s organs.

So basically here you have medical professionals not only advocating for broadening the very definition of death so that they can expand on the opportunity to seize a greater number of organs from donors, but in some cases they are allegedly engaging in this very practice already.

Believe it or not this is exactly why I never put my name down at the DMV as being an organ donor. I never did because I never wanted to put my trust into an unknown arbiter, who would potentially profit from my demise, to make the call on my treatment should I ever find myself balancing on a razor’s edge between life and death.

Granted, I would hope that I would never find myself in such a position, but then again I’m pretty positive that many voluntary organ donors wouldn’t want to find themselves in that position either.

The Wrap Up

In my view it’s obvious that the sentiment that is floating amongst the trust the $cience crowd has aided in the placement of our society underneath the boot of the medical authorities which has led us to these horrible circumstances.

It’s apparent to me that the medical industrial complex has mastered the ability to convince society that they can provide solutions, when in reality they are creating the problems associated with societal health that in turn enable them to offer their proposed solutions. In other words, the medical industrial complex has been able to master the equivalent of the old corrupt situation that resembles the scenario of the fireman that starts the fires.

Keep in mind that even though our society has fallen under the boot of the medical industrial complex we have also significantly fallen under the boot of the Federal Federal Reserve, the nefarious mercantilism of the Chinese Communist Party, and the communist infiltration of our justice system.

Just like we’ve allowed a corrupted profit driven medical industrial complex to be the arbiter of life and death, we have also allowed a thieving Federal Reserve to be the arbiter of the value of our dollars, and we’ve allowed communist judges who despise liberty to be the arbiters of justice.

The good news is that even though we’ve fallen under the boot of corrupt American Psychopathic authoritarians we’re now pushing them off and crushing them out of existence with unrelenting hammer blows from the leadership of President Trump and the MAGA movement.

Are you currently registered as an organ donor?

With RFK Jr.’s recent success in eliminating the funding for more mRNA research and development do you see us chopping down an overbloated and corrupt medical industrial complex?

Post up and share your thoughts in the comments below.

