“The American continents, by the free and independent condition which they have assumed and maintained, are henceforth not to be considered as subjects for future colonization by any European powers.” –President James Monroe

For the past four to five years all we’ve heard about is how the United States is in decline and that China was on the rise.

Because of this you’ve heard from the useless establishment personalities and globalists, along with the Administrative State Media (ASM), that this was a dangerous time that would potentially lead to war with China due to the Thucydides Trap.

If you’re not familiar with that phrase, the Thucydides Trap essentially involves the belief that the likelihood of a war breaking out is greater when a rising power threatens to displace an established ruling power. However, the question here is, Does this scenario apply to the current relationship between the United States and China?

You see, according to the establishment globalist view this was the case. Their position was that we would one day go to war with China because of the risk of the Thucydides Trap and because of this it was up to them to safely manage the decline of our nation. They believed that by managing the decline of the United States that they could allow China to rise to power without triggering a provocation that would lead to an all out kinetic war.

Now have you ever heard of anything so stupid in your life?

I want you to slow down and think about that explanation for a moment. Think about how they are viewing their approach to avoid a war with a regime in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that literally hates us. Yet, they believe that we should simply manage our own failure and decline as a nation in order to avoid a war with a regime that already hates us?

You see, this is exactly why I continue to be blown away that, as a whole of society, we have allowed such morons to arise to positions of power and influence to float these ideas out to the public. The only reason that the U.S. was in decline in the first place is because we’ve allowed such people to rise to positions of power and influence. The reason the nation has struggled is simply because we’ve allowed idiots with ideas like this to make policy decisions that directly impact the well-being of the nation, combined with our so-called elites engaging in unnecessary and horrible trade practices.

It’s now more obvious than ever that this has been the problem with the leadership in our country now for the past 40 years. Basically, every president since Reagan has been directly part of the problem until President Donald J. Trump came along.

Since Reagan all of the other presidents have done nothing, but weaken us while implementing policies that resulted in gutting our manufacturing base and supporting the parasite classes. In case you need further clarity on who makes up those parasite classes it would involve the bloated and redundant positions within the federal government itself, government financial assistance primarily for non-citizens on the lower economic scale, and corporations on the high end of that economic scale. Stealing the tax dollars from the middle class to fund all of these groups has resulted in the effort to squeeze the middle class completely out of existence.

In addition to this, it also involved our politicians and corporate leadership offshoring our manufacturing to China which was an act that directly stripped away any opportunity for wealth creation for U.S. citizens. What’s incredible is that as obvious as this is that even now there are still people (everyday citizens) who defend those asinine decisions.

Now there’s a key trend that I want to point out here because it is a repeating pattern that has been obvious now for the past four decades. That pattern boils down to the reality that our leadership either didn’t recognize those levers of power that our nation actually has at its disposal, and how to apply those levers in order to strengthen our position on the global stage, or they have always recognized them and intentionally chose not to utilize that leverage.

Regardless of what the reason was from where this all started at the beginning, the entire thing reminds me of The Parable of the Talents.

“For it will be like a man going on a journey, who called his servants and entrusted to them his property. To one he gave five talents, to another two, to another one, to each according to his ability. Then he went away. He who had received the five talents went at once and traded with them, and he made five talents more. So also he who had the two talents made two talents more. But he who had received the one talent went and dug in the ground and hid his master’s money. Now after a long time the master of those servants came and settled accounts with them. And he who had received the five talents came forward, bringing five talents more, saying, ‘Master, you delivered to me five talents; here, I have made five talents more.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’ And he also who had the two talents came forward, saying, ‘Master, you delivered to me two talents; here, I have made two talents more.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’ He also who had received the one talent came forward, saying, ‘Master, I knew you to be a hard man, reaping where you did not sow, and gathering where you scattered no seed, so I was afraid, and I went and hid your talent in the ground. Here, you have what is yours.’ But his master answered him, ‘You wicked and slothful servant! You knew that I reap where I have not sown and gather where I scattered no seed? Then you ought to have invested my money with the bankers, and at my coming I should have received what was my own with interest. So take the talent from him and give it to him who has the ten talents. For to everyone who has will more be given, and he will have an abundance. But from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away. And cast the worthless servant into the outer darkness. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.’ –Matthew 25: 14-30

The Domino Effect

So I’ve established how useless, and even how detrimental, the leadership of the U.S. has been for the past 40 years until President Trump.

However, when it comes to the robust actions of President Trump, what outcomes are we currently seeing with his ability to recognize and engage those levers of power that I mentioned that he has at his disposal as the Chief Executive of the United States of America?

For starters, the main thing is that he has a brilliant understanding of the application of economic leverage through the use of tariffs in order to create certain leverage points to use against the CCP and other countries such as Europe and Canada.

Not only do the tariffs generate revenue for the U.S., but they also serve as strong incentives for the companies that are manufacturing goods in those other countries to leave those countries to bring their manufacturing back to the U.S. in order to avoid the tariff penalty. In short, the tariffs are a forcing function that ultimately funnels wealth and security back into the United States so that we aren’t beholden to anyone else on the global stage, particularly China.

Now let’s take a look at when President Trump carried out the highly successful strike on Iran’s nuclear site, the successful extraction of Maduro in Venezuela, and now the seizure of the Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic.

To those who don’t see and understand what’s happening with these actions from the president, it’s very clear that President Trump is signaling to the rest of the world that the United States is now calling the shots and securing our Western Hemisphere.

It’s also clear that he’s doing this by using some calculated hard power such as these surgical military actions in Iran and Venezuela, in order to increase the steadfast build up of soft power so that we can continue to leverage our position on the global stage.

If I need to spell it out, President Trump is basically playing the game in order to win it all and to win it all BIG. No other president has done this to this level since the early days of the founding with Washington and with Lincoln in the Civil War.

Now because he’s doing this you can look around and see that between the economic levers and the application of some of the military actions that this is creating a domino effect that we’re starting to see with some cracks in the surface concerning our adversaries involving Iran and China.

For starters, if we go back to the successful bombing mission that we pulled off in destroying the Iranian nuclear facility that now seems to have been the first domino to have fallen. You see, up until that point the threat of Iran becoming a nuclear power, along with certain past United States presidents sending pallets of cash to the mullahs, allowed them to be emboldened in their position.

Basically, the mullahs were only able to maintain a perception of global strength because of their longstanding position of being the largest State Sponsor of Terrorism, along with their threat of the development of nuclear weapons. Of course, the latter of those two was removed from the chessboard with Operation Midnight Hammer.

Now given the fact that Iran’s rial currency has essentially collapsed, inflation has skyrocketed, and they have lost their ability to develop nuclear weapons, the Persian people are now revolting. The Iranian regime’s loss of hard power has resulted in the complete destruction of what little soft power they had…if they had any at all.

Now we can take this snapshot of the geopolitical landscape and expand it even further when taking a moment to look West. President Trump took bold action in Venezuela to remove Maduro by executing on his arrest warrant to face federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges.

As if it wasn’t impressive enough that our military was able to execute this mission by taking Maduro alive, the military was also able to do this without any loss of American lives.

However, there are now details circulating online about Maduro’s guards talking about the night they had to engage the U.S. military when the U.S. came for Maduro. The accounts from the Venezuelan guards of what happened that night are terrifying.

One of the accounts online that Benny Johnson references is a breakdown of what one of the guards experienced when the U.S. military came on the night to extract the country’s dictator.

I’m going to paraphrase what was said in an interview where one of the Venezuelan guards shared his experience with an interviewer during the night of the extraction here.

According to the guard, all of the Venezuelan guards were completely overmatched by the American forces. He said that they never heard the Americans coming and that all of their communications were shut down. The individual pointed out that there were only about eight helicopters that flew in and they were only carrying about 20 American soldiers.

However, in a riveting testimony the guard pointed out that the American soldiers were highly technologically advanced and were unlike anything that they had ever seen before. He went on to say that even though there were only 20 Americans that those 20 soldiers were able to wipe out hundreds of their guys in the fight and that it felt like the American soldiers were shooting with such precision and speed that it seemed like they were firing 300 rounds per minute.

In addition to this, he said that the Americans had drones that were everywhere and that the American forces had some kind of sonic boom that hit the Venezuelan guards which totally incapacitated them. He said this sonic boom dropped the men to their knees and caused them to start bleeding from their noses and puking up blood.

According to the guard, this was the most horrifying experience he had ever had in his life and that he never wanted to experience anything like it again. In the interview he said that his testimony should serve to be a warning to anyone and everyone thinking about going up against the American forces. He also said word of the details of this experience was getting around and that it would completely change the attitudes of everyone in the region.

President Trump was obviously able to make a powerful statement on the global stage with the success of this mission and because of this he has since also seized an illegal Russian oil tanker allegedly smuggling oil out of Venezuela.

Now that we have seized Venezuelan oil, the motivation for getting it had more to do with starving China of that oil than it did with us needing that oil for ourselves. Essentially, all of these actions from the president have triggered a domino effect of activity with the Iranian regime on the verge of collapsing, a possible Venezuelan liberation, a possible collapse of Cuba, and now a possible acquisition of Greenland.

This strategy by the president concerning Venezuela and Greenland is a clear ongoing execution of The Monroe Doctrine and an issue that I covered months ago in an episode titled The Era of Incentivized Expansionism. As a result of these actions President Trump is securing the Western Hemisphere and this is why I am also certain that this was the reason he floated the idea of Canada becoming The 51st State, which was the title of another popular article that I published on this subject several months ago as well.

You know, these days more than ever we always hear about the importance of preserving individual sovereignty, but the way we must go about protecting individual sovereignty must first include recognizing the threats that are facing our Hemispheric Sovereignty.

For those that claim that you should be more concerned about your individual sovereignty rather than what’s transpiring on the global stage, they fail to understand this principle.

Please humor me for a moment by allowing me to clarify this position in order to bring more understanding to this issue.

Do you remember earlier in this episode when I was discussing the absurd view of the globalists concerning their belief that they should manage the decline of the nation in order to not trigger a provocation with the CCP which could lead to a kinetic war?

Now take that same viewpoint and apply it directly to your individual life. In other words, I don’t know about you, but I am a fairly ambitious individual and I have a natural desire to excel in whatever task in life that I invest my time and energy into.

If you share this same characteristic then when it comes to your individual life, would you be willing to retreat on your goals, give away your wealth to an adversary, and continue to suffer in your individual life? Would you continue to manage the personal decline of your life out of concern for triggering a provocation with an adversary, or would you double down on the pursuit of your goals and tell that adversary to go pound sand?

Well, just in case you were wondering, the former is what the last 40 years of leadership have been doing as it relates to our hemispheric and national sovereignty, whereas the latter is what President Trump has been doing since he’s come onto the national and global stage.

So for clarity, I’m for both individual and hemispheric sovereignty as it relates to the environment in which we live. Simply put, if you look at this scenario as if it were to involve your individual life then it should be clear to you that it’s not controversial for you to want to protect your personal well-being, to protect your property, to protect your nation, and to protect your neighbors.

Given this understanding, this is the same thing the United States is doing now with its relationships with its neighbors in South America, Canada, and Greenland.

The Wrap Up

To our sister republics south of our border, we offer a special pledge--to convert our good words into good deeds--in a new alliance for progress--to assist free men and free governments in casting off the chains of poverty. But this peaceful revolution of hope cannot become the prey of hostile powers. Let all our neighbors know that we shall join with them to oppose aggression or subversion anywhere in the Americas. And let every other power know that this Hemisphere intends to remain the master of its own house. –President John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural Address (1961)

Here it’s obvious President Kennedy was all for securing the Western Hemisphere and his inaugural address obviously perfectly lines up with President Trump’s actions to enforce the contemporary circumstances involving the modern application of the Monroe Doctrine.

After all, in this current era of geopolitical turmoil it’s becoming more and more obvious that many of our so-called allies in Europe aren’t behaving like allies when it comes to sharing the same Western values. In fact, it was just in the past week or so that the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer was criticizing Elon Musk’s social media platform X for allegedly allowing the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the platform. According to Starmer this expression of free speech is a threat to democracy.

This is exactly why his country and much of Europe is currently being overrun with Islamist and is fast approaching the reality of a civil war as a result of the tyranny that has plagued his country due to his absurdly stupid worldview and leadership.

In fact, if I were to show up in Europe after writing this I would probably be arrested and detained as Starmer’s tyrannical government has been notorious for locking up its own citizens for social media posts.

The reality is we cannot afford to accommodate Marxist people like Starmer anymore. There just simply isn’t anymore room left for people like him to have any relationship with the United States as all he’s intent on doing is contributing to the destruction of Western Civilization. The evidence of that is clear when you look at the current state of his own country.

I believe President Trump realizes that Europe is toast at this moment which is why he’s rapidly working at securing relationships in the Middle East as he simultaneously works to clean up the rest of the Western Hemisphere concerning South America, Canada, and Greenland. In short, for the United States to remain strong during all of this global instability during this Fourth Turning we must have a strong Western Hemisphere.

At the end of the day, Europe is not acting like an ally, but is really more accurately a protectorate of the United States, but even that may be changing as a result of many of Europe’s horrible leaders. In fact, much of Europe has been recently engaging in what is known as beggar-thy-neighbor trade policy, which basically means they’ve adopted a strategy where they are trying to solve their own economic problems by taking actions that worsen the economic situation of other countries. In Europe’s case this is an action that is being done to try to cover up its own incompetence, or corruption, due to the fact that they are bitter about President Trump’s trade policies which essentially involved balancing the trade between the United States and Europe.

Up until President Trump came along much of Europe enjoyed the benefits of an imbalance in trade with the U.S. that benefited their economies, but now it’s their turn to step up and for them to start getting used to the idea of paying their own bills, rather than relying on the United States to fork out the cash.

At the end of the day, President Trump is applying a Zenith strategy in order to achieve complete Hemispheric Dominance so that the United States positions itself to lead the world into the 21st century.

The fact is that the United States hasn’t been caught up in a scenario involving a Thucydides Trap due to any natural decline in the past few years. On the contrary, the U.S. has been caught up in the corruption and incompetence of a high end parasite trap involving globalists and Communists that have been trying to degrade this nation from within for many years.



President Trump understands the significance of taking on an offensive posture rather than constantly having to take incoming from a defensive position.

Many times in life the best defense can be an overwhelming offense.

