The Unmooring of the Occident

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” ― George Orwell

The Father of Modern Experimental Optics, Sir David Brewster, invented the kaleidoscope in 1816. A kaleidoscope is an instrument that reflects images of designed colored glass that forms symmetrical patterns that one can observe through a viewer.

The kaleidoscope illustrates image-forming properties of a series of combined inclined mirrors reflecting the properties of an object that is positioned inside the instrument in order to form the symmetrical patterns.

Essentially, the visual product formed by the kaleidoscope functions off the reflections of reflections of the object that’s placed inside.

The word kaleidoscope is Greek in origin and the translated meaning is the observation of beautiful forms.

What defines a reflection?

A reflection is essentially an exact copy of the object being reflected that’s facing the wrong direction. Understanding this principle it’s easy to see how a kaleidoscope leverages its use of reflection in the same way as a hall of mirrors.

In short, a kaleidoscope is essentially a miniature hall of mirrors offering the reflection of an object that is actually facing the opposite direction than it really is.

The Dark Studio will come back to address this concept a bit later on in this briefing as a reminder that reality isn’t always what it seems.

In the current societal environment even a casual observer has been able to look across the cultural and political landscape and understand that there’s a sickness that has gradually infected society over the last several years.

If the casual observer happens to be a part of Generation X, then that observer has lived long enough to see the degradation of talent, loss of beauty, and the slow rot of creative content in recent years. As an example, until recently, the Gen X casual observer could look across the cultural landscape of mainstream films and wonder how many more superhero movies Hollywood could possibly make.

The same casual observer could also easily question how many more old movies the Hollywood machine could remake. Additionally, in terms of the music industry, casual observers could question how many more so-called musical artists could Auto-Tune a low quality melody or include the blend of older songs into the production of new music.

Upgrade To Zenith Status

The overarching point is that the status of being an operational zenith wasn’t a necessary requirement for the casual observer and the societal midwit to take notice of the obvious content and creativity void that society has experienced for the last several years. More specifically, whether that Gen X observer is a zenith operator or not, this generation has lived long enough to remember the relevance of their original culture while witnessing its obvious decline firsthand.

However, while most can spot cultural rot, the difference is that Gen X sovereign operators actually possess the ability to diagnose why that rot occurred in the first place. In short, the growing signs of cultural rot are clear symptoms of Marxist infiltration.

The Dark Studio is focusing its cultural case study on Gen X because during the 1980s, this generation experienced an explosion of Americana deeply embedded into the films and music of their childhood. As a result, this cultural footprint uniquely positions Gen X into this current study and examination to pinpoint the cause of the decay of the current cultural landscape.

When diagnosing the downgraded shift in American culture, a zenith operator understands that while the decline is widespread, the underlying institutional rot is driven strictly by the infestation of Marxist ideals. Marxists understand the power of influence through culture, therefore it’s no mistake that the cultural influence of music, film, and television were firmly placed into the crosshairs by these nefarious activists.

This is why the role of examining Gen X in today’s discussion is so vital as Gen X experienced a heightened culture of Americanism throughout their childhood development that was in complete opposition to the slow cultural rot that American society has experienced now for the last several years.

Marxists have always embraced the playbook of infiltration. As a fundamental law of this ideology, the central tenet involving the psychological belief structure of these radicals directly hinges on the deadly sins of envy and pride. Because these radicals are trapped inside their own worship of self-arrogance, they are incapable of any flexibility in terms of establishing reasonable parameters of how other individuals, or a society in opposition to them, should live their lives.

Pride and envy serve as the core psychological tenets of this ideological framework. This is the case since advocates of this ideology are completely incapable of producing organic value or capturing hearts and minds within a free marketplace of ideas. As a result, the movement inevitably resorts to systemic force and coercion.

Driven by envy and pride, they gain support from others who share their worship of self-arrogance and suffer from those very same vices.

“How do you tell a Communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.” ― Ronald Reagan

The result of such a belief structure is what drives the Marxist to engage in the act of infiltrating the institutions of society. Such institutional infiltration occurs in education, media, and public office.

Granted, the main target of infiltration concerning the Marxist infiltrator occurs inside the classroom. However, despite traditional Marxist efforts to infiltrate classrooms, the inevitable degeneration of their applied philosophy always manifests as symptoms of rot throughout the culture first.

When the symptoms of this rot advance to a severe enough stage, this is when even the casual Gen X observer is able to take notice. There’s a significant reason that the Marxist infiltrator chooses to pursue institutional dominance and that reason for the Marxist is to destroy the heartbeat that’s central to the survival of the United States.

The metaphorical gun that they use to place that heartbeat into their crosshairs is the classroom, the media, and the culture, but the bullet that they fire at the heart for the kill shot is the act of demoralization.

Decay

The Marxist infiltrator understands that the survival of the Republic is built on a foundation of faith. Therefore, in order to destroy the Republic, the Marxist infiltrator understands that they must act to destroy that faith.

The Dark Studio previously noted how the symptoms of Marxist rot will begin to show up in the culture before that rot starts to migrate from the classroom and manifest throughout the business and economic environment of everyday life.

In studying the lived documented human experience through the vertical lens of history, one can observe that systemic rot typically occurs gradually until it reaches the stage of critical mass, where from this point it happens virtually overnight. This timeframe was well documented in The Age of the Zenith Patriot.

Even though the symptoms of this rot can be noticed in the culture by the casual observer, what most fail to realize at this stage is that the deep infiltration is already very present in the theater of academia.

The reason for the Marxist infiltration throughout academia is multi-faceted, but the main reason is to revise, destroy, and lie about the history of the nation. Once again, remember that the central psychological tenet of the Marxist ideology is driven by pride and envy. Therefore, since the Marxist infiltrator is driven solely by self-pride, they cannot win over hearts and minds; instead, they must engage in demoralizing them.

The Marxist actions of demoralization are prevalent throughout much of history. Speaking of history, this is the first target that Marxist infiltrators place into their crosshairs.

Marxists always attack the foundational history of a nation because they understand that if they can revise the history to suit their narrative that the public will come to reject the very nation that they live in. Marxists understand that the history of a civilization is what connects and grounds its citizens to everything they hold sacred in their homeland.

Therefore, they understand that if they can create a rift between the native citizen and their history that this will detach that citizen from their beloved civilization. If the demoralization campaign is successful, the Marxist understands this detachment will unmoor the citizenry from everything they loved and previously held sacred about their home.

This is the current dilemma facing the Occident (the West) right now, but ironically enough much of this rot is something that can be learned from the Orient (the East), and, in fact, is actually being driven by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Dark Studio has previously covered the fact that prior to the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick hitting theaters back on May 27th, 2022, that there was a financial disturbance that occurred between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) tech giant Tencent and Paramount.

When the initial trailer for Maverick was released in 2019, keen observers noticed that Maverick’s bomber jacket no longer bore the Taiwan and Japan flags and were replaced with some ambiguous symbols that contained similar colors. Given the fact that Tencent initially had a 12.5% stake in the film, many commentators regarded this as a direct act of censorship.

The fact remains that Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province and denies acknowledging them as a legitimate state while seeking to deny them this recognition throughout the rest of the international community.

Ultimately, the flags on Maverick’s jacket were restored in the final version after Tencent decided to pull out of the investment. According to the New York Post, Tencent pulled out of financing the Top Gun: Maverick sequel out of concerns of angering the Communist Party officials due to the film’s overly pro-American theme.

Operationally, this is a prime example of how Marxist/Communists must infiltrate institutions of culture in order to exert control over content, messaging, and censorship for the purpose of shaping the narrative of what audiences consume at every turn.

This is the very definition of information warfare and that vertical of warfare is one of many that fall underneath the umbrella of the CCP strategy of Unrestricted Warfare.

The attacks on history and the use of censorship have been a hallmark of the CCP dating all the way back to Mao’s Destroy the Four Olds campaign in 1966.

Back in August of 1966 one of the earliest objectives of the Cultural Revolution in China involved a campaign where Mao Zedung aimed to completely wipe out what was referred to as the “four olds”—old things, old ideas, old customs, and old habits.

Systemically, the “four olds” had already suffered significant setbacks in the years of Communist rule prior to the Cultural Revolution. However, Mao Zedong’s goal was to use the new revolutionary upsurge in 1966 to eliminate the historical footprint completely.

In the turbulent years between 1966-1968 what remained of old religious practices, old superstitions, old social practices involving weddings and funerals, and old ways of dress were violently attacked and suppressed with maximal intensity.

The campaign even resulted in very disturbing and almost ritualistic orgies that involved the burning of old books and the destruction of old art objects. The public display involving the destruction of visual evidence made it clear that the memories of those physical things were destroyed along with the objects that represented them.

An operational zenith understands that as bad as such public displays were in the Cultural Revolution, the reality is that the event was even worse than that.

The lens of history reveals that Young Red Guards even went so far as to invade people’s homes and shattered family altars that denoted continued Confucian reverence for generations of forbears. Temples, churches, and mosques were all closed and transitioned to be used solely for secular purposes. In the purest form, this was the unmooring of the Orient.

The Dark Studio has previously touched on the Marxist strategy of institutional infiltration using the example of culture with the PRC tech giant Tencent pulling out of the financing of Top Gun: Maverick. The Dark Studio has also highlighted the erasure of history with the CCP’s destruction of the “four olds.”

The Dark Studio will pivot to illustrate an ironic situation involving the power of culture on society and why Marxists always resort to infiltration.

As previously stated, systemic rot typically occurs gradually and then suddenly it collapses all at once. It’s already been stated earlier how the 1980s were a peak period for the culture of Americana as it related to music, television, film, and public office.

In examining that environment compared to today, a clear distinction between then and now can be seen with a clear presence of Marxist rot when observing the current Mayor of New York City.

On July 3, 2026 the self-proclaimed Communist/jihadist New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, lectured the citizens of the United States on how horrible the country has become since its founding. Mamdani’s long speech is an intentional Marxist distortion of reality steeped in division, as he openly illustrates the classical Marxist exercise of psychological projection, claiming that those currently trying to save the nation are acting to sow division.

An operational zenith can easily deconstruct the content of Mamdani’s speech and quickly observe his attempt to exalt the old Marxist talking point of how immigration is the strength of the nation, while completely ignoring the entire necessity of assimilated legal immigration. Additionally, the founders of the nation didn’t give their lives, fortune, and sacred honor for a Marxist who hates the country to lecture its citizens on how horrible it is. This is especially true on the eve of its 250th birthday celebration, while this Marxist sat at George Washington’s desk with it facing backwards to air his disdain for the nation. That act alone should infuriate and serve to be a red flag to every sovereign operator.

Zohran Mamdani and his family have zero roots in the United States. He was born in Uganda to a wealthy family of Indian descent. His father is a scholar who was born in Mumbai and raised in Uganda. His mother is an award-winning filmmaker born in Rourkela and raised in India. There’s literally nothing about Mamdani’s family roots that reflect any characteristics tied to Americana.

In examining his family roots it appears that most of his family have all been raised abroad and Zohran Mamdani himself certainly didn’t have a difficult upbringing. It’s quite obvious that none of his family members have ever had to risk their lives, fortune, and sacred honor for the United States. As previously stated, this is obviously the case as this Ugandan sat behind George Washington’s desk, with it facing the wrong direction, to lecture the rest of the nation on what he sees are the sins of the country.

Like every Marxist, everything about Mamdani is hypocritical. He talks about bashing the wealthy and making them pay their fair share, yet, like most other rich New Yorkers, Mamdani didn’t attend public school. Mamdani received his elementary school education at the Bank Street School For Children.

Affirmatively, this is not a school for the middle class, let alone the poor. The tuition in this school has been reported to be in the ballpark of $66,000 a year. In simple terms, for a man who’s supposedly fighting for the working class and the poor, his parents made sure to keep him as far away from those people as possible since the beginning of his life.

Mamdani is a definitive Marxist and just like Karl Marx, Mamdani has never set foot in a factory or fraternized with the proletariat. Radicals frequently and intensely bash anyone who is deemed to be “privileged” in the slightest. When examining the reality of Mamdani there’s little to no doubt that he was raised in an affluent, high status, and privileged environment. As if this part of his hypocrisy isn’t bad enough, it’s obvious by his July 3rd speech that he is also strongly disdainful of the Occident and the values that are inherent within it.

In evaluating the history of the world, it’s apparent that the rejection of Western values is the result of the lack of universal men. Given that the world doesn’t operate within a vacuum, the very presence of Mamdani is direct evidence of the lacking numbers of universal men that live in New York City.

Because I called out to you and you refused to respond—I appealed, but no one paid attention—because you neglected all my advice and did not want my correction, I will laugh at your calamity. I will mock when what you fear comes –Proverbs 1:24-26

History has proven time and again that where there is a lack of wisdom, society slides into peril and ultimately into complete ruin. This has happened to the Roman Empire, it’s been obvious ever since Mao’s reign in Communist China, and it’s currently happening right here in the United States in New York City. In short, wherever there is a lacking presence of wisdom, the symptoms of decay are in abundance.

The Wrap Up

The Dark Studio opened this briefing touching on how reality isn’t always as it seems, particularly if an individual is trying to navigate a hall of mirrors.

As previously established, a kaleidoscope functions just like a hall of mirrors as it operates through producing the reflections of colored glass. More specifically, the kaleidoscope doesn’t merely produce reflections; it generates reflections of reflections, using the main object that’s being reflected.

The Dark Studio previously defined a reflection as essentially an exact copy of the object being reflected that’s facing in the wrong direction. In assessing the Marxist/jihadist, Zohran Mamdani, it’s clear that he is the perfect reflection of the universal man—that is, he’s the primary example of a man who is literally facing, moving, and functioning in the complete wrong direction concerning everything he believes and stands for.

Contrary to the kaleidoscope, there’s absolutely nothing beautiful in Mamdani’s worldview that’s looking back at the rest of the Occident in the mirror. Mamdani’s reflection represents a complete unmooring of the past and present day reality.

Such a representation is one that leads to the destruction of history and to the rise of a modern day Red Guard that would be a lot more efficient at destroying the olds of society. Given their access to technology, this would enable them to more easily usher in a totalitarian technofeudal slave state.

The Dark Studio is here to advocate that the world doesn’t need anymore Zohran Mamdanis. In fact, the world needs to eliminate the possibility of anymore Zohran Mamdanis by cultivating a superior environment of sovereign operators.

Politicians, big corporate heads, and corrupt grifters only exist because the rest of society goes on maintaining a consistent attitude of apathy, combined with providing indirect support of the institutions that prop up these bad reflections in the hall of deceptive mirrors.

Individual comfort and conveniences of modern society only continue to fuel people’s support for the very institutions that prop up the Mamdani’s of the world. The modern world’s comfort and convenience—perpetuated by a digital panopticon—keeps everyday citizens completely complacent. This ongoing state of passivism is exactly what allows a Marxist, United States-hating Zohran Mamdani, to become the mayor of the financial capital of that very nation and the world.

In today’s briefing, the Dark Studio highlighted the current problem with how the unmooring of the Occident has occurred in recent years and how the symptoms of this have manifested throughout the culture. Highly noticeable to the members of Gen X, this cultural rot is in complete contrast from the culture of Americana that Gen X experienced in their youth.

Every problem demands a solution which is why the Dark Studio’s next briefing, The Re-Annexation of the Occident, will offer that solution as it pertains to the tangible relinquishing of constraints strategy.

The Zohran Mamdani’s of the world only exist because everyday individuals fail to fill their mental armory with intellectual ammunition.

Remember that where there is a lacking presence of wisdom, the symptoms of decay are in abundance.

The contemporary machinery of narrative warfare functions for the explicit purpose of irritating and exhausting the population into a state of total, submissive apathy. Within this landscape, choosing to remain a passive bystander is no longer a measured position of careful consideration. Stasis is active capitulation to the theater of control.

The gate to the Command Center remains fixed. Serious operators are commanded to break their transaction paralysis, exit the free tier, and align their posture with the core architecture of the Operational Zenith.

Secure your station directly with the link below, and clear your instructional deficit before the next armor-piercing shell is loaded into the chamber:

Upgrade To Zenith Status

Remember that this is a reader-supported publication so make sure you give this article a like, subscribe, share, and comment to support the message.

Also to connect with me, join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey