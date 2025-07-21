“Everybody has a game plan until they get punched in the mouth.” –Mike Tyson

I wanted to get out a quick message to you today to hit on something that is vitally important. This past Friday DNI head Tulsi Gabbard dropped a criminal thermonuclear warhead on the deep state. She did this when she went onto her X account and published documents showing that Barack Obama was basically the maestro and key figure in orchestrating an overthrow of the U.S. government by undermining the Presidency of Donald J. Trump.

A classified meeting took place on December 9, 2016 inside the Obama White House with intelligence officials present to basically formulate a plan to falsely frame the incoming President. Keep in mind this was done after the voters had already cast their votes and had elected President Donald J. Trump just a month prior in November. This was a subversive coup and DNI Tulsi Gabbard has now released the emails, memos, and reports with names and correspondence among the players involved.

Furthermore, in Tulsi Gabbard’s interview with Mariah Bartiromo it was discussed how the entire scheme was rolled out and since the time that Gabbard has made this all public she is saying that whistleblowers are now coming out of the woodwork.

Now the thing is that this situation shouldn’t be political at all, but in the reality of today’s world you’ve got to remember that we’re living in the middle of a domestic communist revolution. Because of this, the thing that you have to understand when it comes to the ideology of Karl Marx is that whatever the issue is that is exposed by the liberty loving public, it isn’t an issue at all to the communists.

To the communists the revolution is the ONLY issue that exists. To the communists the revolution is the only thing that matters. During the revolution the harmful issues that negatively impact society are simply a means to an end in the eyes of the communists.

Therefore, when it comes to this most recent document dump by DNI Tulsi Gabbard it’s vitally important that every single one of us liberty loving individuals turn up the volume as much as possible in regards to getting this news out to the public. I’m always talking about the significance of being a force multiplier and the significance of sharing content that matters in order to cement the message of liberty with the public at large. However, this particular message involving an act of treason and seditious conspiracy against our Republic absolutely CANNOT be ignored.

Accountability

If WE THE PEOPLE are unable to turn up the volume in regards to exposing the treason and seditious conspiracy of Obama, and we fail to carry out justice against these domestic enemies of the United States, then we are absolutely rolling the red carpet out to invite in our own destruction from these communists.

This isn’t a game. This is about us doing our part as Patriots to ensure that we save our Republic.

The severity of treason and seditious conspiracy is supposed to have tremendous consequences because the fallout from these crimes will flat out end a country’s existence. This has already been pretty obvious given what our nation has had to endure over the past decade. This effort from the deep state has been orchestrated by the maestro with relentless attacks that have been planned and executed against President Trump in an attempt to strip away the will of the people.

With this coup in 2016 it’s apparent that Obama and the deep state wanted to deny the will of the people by undermining the Presidency of Donald J. Trump. After they realized that wasn’t going to be an easy task they weaponized the pandemic to compromise the individual sovereignty of American citizens and stretched that out even further in order to rig the election of 2020.

From here the deep state further worked to degrade the national sovereignty of the nation by dissolving the borders to incentivize an all out invasion of illegal criminal migrants to invade the country. They did this in order to employ a Cloward-Piven strategy to stress the governmental welfare systems, to aid in the destruction of the dollar, and to devalue the very essence of what it means to be an American citizen.

As a result of delaying the efforts of the first Trump Presidency and rigging the subsequent 2020 election we had to endure the horrible Afghanistan debacle. The years under the Biden occupancy resulted in an accelerated destruction of both individual and national sovereignty while these actions also resulted in the direct deaths of American citizens.

The relentless attacks on President Trump resulted in unconstitutional raids on his house in Mar-a-Lago, many false indictments against him, the imprisonment of his political cabinet members (See Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, and Roger Stone), and the dangerous rise of international tensions among global players. Of course these players consist of Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, China, and Taiwan involving their various theaters of war.

The Wrap Up

This charge that was dropped by DNI Tulsi Gabbard is serious and we must force accountability of these bad actors in order to ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again. If we don’t achieve accountability then we might as well roll out the red carpet for these communists to turn around and come right back into power to repeat these offenses again. However, if that happens they will make sure it is a hundred times worse than anything that we’ve seen up to this point.

If these communists are allowed to obtain power again they will come after every last one of us no matter how big, or how small we are in the public eye. Regardless of who achieves victory in this domestic war it will be a Vae Victis moment for everyone caught up on the losing side. The only difference is that those caught up on the losing side of the communists will most likely be facing imprisonment, financial peril, and even death.

The treasonous maestro can never be allowed to orchestrate another Marxist/communist ensemble of deep state traitors ever again.

You know the famous TV comedy Seinfeld episode titled “The Maestro” aired back on October 5, 1995 and was the 113th episode of the hit TV show Seinfeld.

In this episode Elaine begins dating this individual named Bob Cobb (aka The Maestro). As Bob makes his presence known among the Seinfeld clan it becomes apparent that Bob has an unusual expectation that he demands from everyone in his presence.

Bob demands that everyone around him refer to him as The Maestro and as a result Elaine ends up immersing herself in classical music. During this time Jerry is obviously annoyed that everyone is just fine with referring to the guy as The Maestro because it’s obviously a self-centered and egotistical expectation for him to place on others.

This episode reminded me of the current scenario with Barack Obama and his presence in the political arena as an ex-President who basically continued on acting like he was still the President even after President Trump was elected back in 2016. Hence my reference in calling him the maestro.

Of course, unlike The Maestro in the Seinfeld episode, the Obama version of the maestro isn’t funny.

For most of my life I’ve heard of how difficult it is to tackle certain heavy political issues such as fixing immigration, balancing the budget, and holding people accountable for their crimes. As a result of this I’ve always heard how the politicians and the citizens would simply accept pushing these things off by kicking the can down the road.

Well when it comes to THIS issue there is literally no more road left to kick the can down. Now we are literally in a do or die situation and it’s time we fix our country’s problems.

Are you going to do your part to be a force multiplier to make some noise about this issue?

Do you believe we have finally reached a point of critical mass in this country where we will start forcing accountability for politicians that have broken the law?

Please share your feedback in the comment section here below.

I hope you enjoyed today's article.

