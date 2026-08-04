The Re-Annexation of the Occident

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” ― Jim Morrison

The world is full of dark mysteries and in this briefing The Dark Studio is going to momentarily hone in on one of those dark mysteries to lay the foundation for the necessary intelligence involved with today’s discussion.

It was approximately 7:04 a.m. on June 30, 1908 that a 10 to 15 megaton explosion occurred at the Podkamennaya Tunguska River region in Siberia, Russia. The sheer scale of this blast event was so significant that it literally flattened tens of millions of trees over an area of 830 square miles of forest.

The explosive force of this event was a thousand times more powerful than the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945. It was reported that the explosion registered seismic stations across Eurasia, and there were airwaves from the blast that reached as far away as Germany, Denmark, Croatia, the United Kingdom, and even all the way to Washington D.C..

This explosion was so significant that the Tunguska event is classified as the single largest impact event on Earth in recorded history.

The occurrence of this event is especially odd given the fact that no nuclear weapons existed in 1908. Because of this realization, a layman would resort to offering the explanation of an asteroid impact; however, there was no crater or sign of impact where the event took place.

Over the years, the lack of physical evidence led to a variety of potential unexplainable theories regarding this mysteriously catastrophic event.

The reality is that the cause of the event has sparked intense debate for years, but today the most favored explanation has settled on a mid-air explosion involving a large meteoroid or comet.

This has been the most viable explanation given that there was absolutely no sign of an impact crater at the epicenter while all the trees were flattened facing away from the epicenter.

Even though the meteoroid or comet hypothesis seems quite complicated, there have also been some even wilder Tunguska theories that have been floated over the years. Among the more far-fetched potential culprits of the blast are a tiny black hole passing through the earth, the possible crash of a UFO, and even the possibility that Nikola Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower somehow played a role in the phenomenon.