The Re-Annexation of the Occident

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.”
― Jim Morrison
The world is full of dark mysteries and in this briefing The Dark Studio is going to momentarily hone in on one of those dark mysteries to lay the foundation for the necessary intelligence involved with today’s discussion.
It was approximately 7:04 a.m. on June 30, 1908 that a 10 to 15 megaton explosion occurred at the Podkamennaya Tunguska River region in Siberia, Russia. The sheer scale of this blast event was so significant that it literally flattened tens of millions of trees over an area of 830 square miles of forest.
The explosive force of this event was a thousand times more powerful than the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945. It was reported that the explosion registered seismic stations across Eurasia, and there were airwaves from the blast that reached as far away as Germany, Denmark, Croatia, the United Kingdom, and even all the way to Washington D.C..
This explosion was so significant that the Tunguska event is classified as the single largest impact event on Earth in recorded history.
The occurrence of this event is especially odd given the fact that no nuclear weapons existed in 1908. Because of this realization, a layman would resort to offering the explanation of an asteroid impact; however, there was no crater or sign of impact where the event took place.
Over the years, the lack of physical evidence led to a variety of potential unexplainable theories regarding this mysteriously catastrophic event.
The reality is that the cause of the event has sparked intense debate for years, but today the most favored explanation has settled on a mid-air explosion involving a large meteoroid or comet.
This has been the most viable explanation given that there was absolutely no sign of an impact crater at the epicenter while all the trees were flattened facing away from the epicenter.
Even though the meteoroid or comet hypothesis seems quite complicated, there have also been some even wilder Tunguska theories that have been floated over the years. Among the more far-fetched potential culprits of the blast are a tiny black hole passing through the earth, the possible crash of a UFO, and even the possibility that Nikola Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower somehow played a role in the phenomenon.
In examining the landscape of the lived documented human experience, the reality is that this world contains many dark mysteries. These dark mysteries often leave many scratching their heads when seeking out a viable explanation for why things happen the way that they do.
When looking through the lens of history, such events can often offer up a variety of intrigue as much of the public is often left to wonder about how and why certain mysteries occur in a way that defies explanation.
The reality is that what most mistaken for a dark mystery can, in fact, be chalked up to human nature. This is the case as human nature routinely drives eccentric outcomes across history, to the point of directly shaping the cyclical rise and fall of various civilizations.
The difference between a zenith operator and everyone else is that the zenith operator may temporarily engage in a head-scratching moment when it comes to civilizational struggles and outright disasters, but ultimately is able to settle on a more viable explanation. A sovereign operator is able to achieve this by tying that understanding to the previous substantiated actions of human nature that preceded the moment in question, and has been displayed throughout history.
Strategically, if you desire to be a zenith operator then you can also tap into a sound plan of approach known as the relinquishing constraints strategy in order to optimize your influence over others when navigating through the realm of ideas.
Learn how to apply the relinquishing constraints strategy for yourself not only to save the Republic, but to enhance your position in business, personal relationships, and accomplishing daily objectives.
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