The Phantom of Wisdom

“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.” ― Albert Einstein

Now that you’ve traveled the path from the Alternate Universe, we can shift your focus into pursuing the path to a clear solution.

Let’s start out doing this by taking a look at Gibeon where the Lord appeared to King Solomon in the night during a dream and said, “Ask for whatever you want me to give you.”

It was at this point that Solomon asked the Lord for wisdom. In this moment when the Lord came to Solomon he chose to ask for a discerning heart in order to better govern the Lord’s people, and to be better able to distinguish between right and wrong.

This request from Solomon was quite special to the Lord.

Just how special was it?

The Lord was pleased that Solomon had asked for this. So God said to him, “Since you have asked for this and not for long life or wealth for yourself, nor have asked for the death of your enemies but for discernment in administering justice, I will do what you have asked. I will give you a wise and discerning heart, so that there will never have been anyone like you, nor will there ever be. Moreover, I will give you what you have not asked for—both wealth and honor—so that in your lifetime you will have no equal among kings. And if you walk in obedience to me and keep my decrees and commands as David your father did, I will give you a long life.” Kings 3: 10-14

Now, when looking at this interaction between Solomon and the Lord, you might initially think, “Ok, Brandon, so Solomon asked the Lord for wisdom and the Lord granted him wisdom. That’s pretty much it.”

If this is your only takeaway from this experience then I would just say that you’re missing the biggest lesson of this interaction. If that is your interpretation then you are observing, but you’re not understanding. In this situation you’re displaying a deficit of wisdom. Simply put, I’ll just say that you’re allowing a lot to go unnoticed here.

So what exactly do I mean?