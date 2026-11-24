“Every revolution has its counterrevolution - that is a sign the revolution is for real.” — C. Wright Mills

Any sovereign mind that has tracked and monitored online channels for the past decade has witnessed the adversarial nature of the Marxist brain rot that has aggressively spread throughout society. Since the advent of social media, perhaps the only real shock to the sovereign operator was observing how this rot had infiltrated the minds of close companions within their immediate vicinity. In short, the biggest shock to the sovereign mind was how far the rot of the communist brain had spread to infiltrate close friends and family members.

After the result of the 2026 midterms, it is now clear just how much the nation has been infiltrated with this extreme level of ideological subversion. In addition to this, there’s a lot of abnormalities and corruption starting to surface regarding the midterm elections, but placing that aside for the moment, the rot of Marxist subversion is a real problem that is currently widespread within the United States and across Western civilization. The danger of reductive thought, combined with a lack of understanding of how the world works, has led the nation to this very dangerous point in history.

The level of Marxist entanglement that is present within the culture and governmental systems of the United States is beyond alarming, it’s existential. In The Dark Studio’s analysis, the adversarial presence concerning the current communist infiltration within the United States is something that is equivalent in nature to what is known as a shark bump.

So what exactly is involved with a shark bump?

In the beautiful and dangerous world of the ocean most everyone is aware of the presence of sharks patrolling the aquatic floor. Since Steven Spielberg’s release of the cult classic film, Jaws, much of the general public is completely aware of the presence of this finned predator roaming below the surface of the water.

When sharks patrol below the surface they use the act of bumping for multiple purposes. In analyzing this, a shark’s snout is highly sensitive. Because of this the animal uses it to bump objects in the water to gauge the object’s size, texture, and defensive capabilities. In referencing the last point, the shark will execute a bump in order to test the object in question to see how it will respond to this invasion of space, and perceived act of aggression.

Additionally, the shark will also perform a bump-and-bite approach where it will circle its target before rushing in to hit the target hard enough to stun or test it, so that it can then deliver an actual bite. In certain circumstances the act of a shark bump can also serve to be a non-lethal physical warning to communicate to intruders to get out of the shark’s territory.

In The Dark Studio’s examination of the current cultural and political landscape, there’s no question that the nation has been shark-bumped in the most profound way given the outcome of the most recent midterm election. Additionally, as it concerns the current cultural atmosphere, what else can be learned when comparing the current real-life scenario to the imaginative and dark twist that can be observed from the 1997 film, The Game?