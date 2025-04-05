“MY STYLE of deal-making is quite simple and straightforward. I aim very high, and then I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing to get what I’m after.” ― Donald Trump, Trump: The Art of the Deal

I felt compelled to get this article out to you after what happened this week.

I believe this past week marked a major point in both American and world history. Because of that I wanted to write up this article to document the seismic event that just took place earlier this week concerning the future of the country.

April 2nd, 2025 was Liberation Day.

On this day President Trump’s tariffs kicked in to start the process of building America back to be the great superpower it has always meant to be prior to the introduction of globalism.

It’s quite obvious that the globalists on Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been completely fighting President Trump every step of the way in trying to prevent this day from ever happening.

Why has there been so much resistance against President Trump and the MAGA movement for the past decade?

The reason is because President Trump has wanted to restore America to its former glory all along by dismantling the globalist system of unfair trade that has been in place now for several decades. Those who are currently opposing President Trump are simply grafters who have benefited from this old globalist system and from selling the country out to our enemies and other foreign partners. Resistance comes in all forms. Even those who have been supportive are now demonstrating their pearl clutching panic during this obvious and expected market correction and these people are simply sunshine Patriots and cowards.

What the United States is learning is that we made the worst mistake in the country’s history by getting in business with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). By getting in business with the CCP we have allowed them to carve out our manufacturing base and gut our economic system for several decades. This is arguably the single stupidest business decision that the United States has ever made.

As a result of this we’ve taken career and economic opportunities out of the hands of American citizens and given it to a corrupt enemy across the ocean that literally hates us. I believe history will show that this will be the single stupidest thing that our country ever decided to do when looking at our economic history.

The Small Window of Opportunity

President Trump’s implementation of these tariffs are not only going to help the country, but the REALITY is that the United States is at a place where we didn’t have any other choice. The reality is that the country has currently reached a point at which we are literally at the end of the road concerning our very existence unless we force an intelligent course correction. In the words of Jack Posobiec, President Trump’s tariffs make up The Great Deal, that will serve to be that very needed and intelligent course correction.

So what does the end of that road look like?

Let’s start out by acknowledging the fact that the United States is currently faced with a $36 trillion debt that is growing at a rate of going another trillion dollars in debt literally every one hundred days. In addition to this we’re facing the destruction of the dollar along with the fact that the BRICS nations are working to de-dollarize from the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency.

Because of this reality the current trajectory of the country only leads to the complete destruction of the country. Keep in mind this isn’t even factoring in the global instability of the world with President Trump continuing to work to back us out of World War III.

Once again, that intelligent course correction I’m referring to is all encompassing in regards to what needs to be changed concerning the direction of the country and truthfully right now is the ONLY small window of opportunity to do this in order to save the United States.

So why are these tariffs going to work?

For starters, they have already worked as we have already seen from President Trump’s first term, as well as the business investments that have already committed to coming into the country here in 2025 with manufacturing from Apple, the Taiwan chip production, etc.. We also have hard evidence of the success of those tariffs from 2019 as well.

In the first term, Peter Navarro implemented the tariff plan with what was known as his Dragon in the Pot strategy. Navarro, Trump’s chief economic advisor and current Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, clearly explains his tariff strategy in his hit book In Trump Time.

I’ve touched on this strategy in an earlier episode, but I’ll recap some details of that strategy here.

I’m strictly going off memory here, but to clarify the dragon in the pot scenario you’ve probably heard the old metaphor regarding the frog in the pot. In case you haven’t I’ll elaborate on that a bit further here as well.

Essentially the frog in the pot describes how people can become unaware of a looming danger, or threat to them in one form or another until it’s too late.

The idea relates back to the fact that the frog is a cold blooded animal and because of this if you drop the frog in a pot of boiling water the temperature would be such a shock that the frog would reactively and immediately leap out of the pot to safety.

However, if you placed the frog into a pot of water that was at a comfortable temperature and slowly increased the temperature over a period of time the frog would die due to the fact that their bodies cannot generate their own body heat and must rely on the external environment for temperature regulation.

Granted the animal might be comfortable, but the idea is that this comfort will eventually lead to the death of the animal altogether. In Navarro’s metaphor the plan is to use tariffs in order to bring the CCP to heel. Instead of using the frog in the pot he’s referring to the CCP and their nefarious trade tactics using the more accurate and fitting description of putting the dragon in the pot with the direct application of his trade tariffs.

As Navarro describes the plan it involved the Trump administration placing small tariffs on many Chinese manufactured products across the board. In this plan the idea was to place the initial small tariffs on many products and after a period of time they would place the same small tariffs on another set of products.

Once every product was covered by the tariffs to borrow a phrase from Jen Psaki they would eventually circle back to the start and begin the process over again gradually raising the tariff as they repeated the same process again and again and again.

The result of this dragon in the pot plan concerning United States companies having offshored their manufacturing to China would result in them either starting the process of decoupling from China by moving their manufacturing back to the states, or they would end up going out of business. In other words the dragon would die in the pot.

The other reason these tariffs are going to work is because all of these other countries have been using them against us for several decades. If they didn’t work then why do these other countries levy tariffs against the U.S.?

The short answer is because they do work. However, President Trump is now talking about and emphasizing the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. In other words, whatever another country does to us in regards to tariffs the United States will employ the same action in return.

This is essentially a mirror action that establishes the fact that the reciprocal tariffs only mirror what other countries decide to do to the United States. In other words, if they are hit by a reciprocal tariff it’s because they made the choice themselves to be hit with those tariffs because of the tariffs that they employ against the United States. Therefore the choice is ultimately up to the countries trading with the U.S. as to whether or not they are hit with a tariff.

Now the interesting thing about this discussion is that many people assume that if another country that has been using tariffs against the U.S. all of a sudden lifts those tariffs then will the U.S. immediately lift its tariffs that are levied against those countries in return?

I think a lot of people assume that the U.S. would do that when they hear the word reciprocal. However, I suppose it boils down to what you would consider to be reciprocal?

For the sake of discussion let’s assume that a country like Mexico has levied a certain number of tariffs against the U.S. for the last twenty years and then all the sudden because of Trump’s Great Deal they decide that they want to drop the tariffs that they have levied against the United States.

Given that circumstance would it be considered “reciprocal” for the U.S. to suddenly drop the tariffs levied against Mexico that Trump just employed a couple of days ago when Mexico had their tariffs in place for the last two decades?

In this example, if Mexico had levied those tariffs for two decades against the U.S. and suddenly decided to drop those tariffs to avoid the U.S. tariffs from Trump’s Great Deal, in my view that wouldn’t meet the standard of reciprocity. In my view I wouldn’t say that it would be reciprocity for the U.S. to decide to drop the tariffs against Mexico in such a short period of time, but that’s just my own personal interpretation.

In my opinion, in order to meet the standard of reciprocity it would have to involve the tariffs remaining in place for at least another two decades unless another deal could be made to supplement the agreement between the U.S. and Mexico.

I’m not sure how they are defining reciprocity in this case, but I’m sure we are going to find out as this is a strong policy move by President Trump that is designed to be transformative in regards to the country’s overall course correction. However, given the circumstances I trust that President Trump has this figured out as it’s something he’s thought about and has been planning for decades.

The bottom line is that reciprocity will be determined by the country’s actions that the United States has trading relationships with moving forward.

The Wrap Up

At the end of the day the reason President Trump’s tariffs are going to work is because the United States is the crown jewel and envy of the world. The United States is the biggest purchasing customer of products for the entire planet at the present time and this is not by some random run of luck. No, this is because for two and a half centuries the United States has established itself and earned the title of being the world economic superpower that it is.

According to Statista the GDP of the United States is $29 trillion with China being the second largest economy at around $19 trillion.

Granted, the United States is the world’s largest economy at the moment. However, we have to take this opportunity to back up the one man who has the spine and political will to end all of this. The way President Trump intends on ending this is by ending the longstanding behavior of allowing the United States to get ripped off by everyone else in the world. If President Trump is not successful in doing this then China will rise to replace us.

This is exactly why as Patriots we need to be unrelenting in our daily actions to back up President Trump and his economic plan for ushering in the Golden Renaissance for the United States.

With President Trump reordering the economic system of the world a little turbulence is to be more than expected.

However, this is part of the Art of the Deal and this deal is The Great Deal that will change the arc of history of the entire world.

Are you going to back down from those who want to display their fear during a little expected turbulence in the markets?

Are you excited to see the Made in America tags on products that will be made here in the United States due to Trump’s plan for the re-industrialization of America?

