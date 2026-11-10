The Gordian Knot

Broad-Shouldered Action

“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” -James 1:5

The evidence of true wisdom can be seen with sovereign minds who do not succumb to the nice and easy temporary fixes to big problems, which always originates from the wisdom that comes from below. True wisdom is often seen as counterintuitive and the solution can often be a lot more challenging, but true wisdom always offers a permanent fix to life’s problems and its source always comes from above.

Keeping that insight about wisdom in mind, The Dark Studio is now going to highlight a riveting excerpt from the author Michael Munn who shares an incredible story in his book John Wayne: The Man Behind The Myth.

In his book, Munn shares a story about how the famed stuntman Yakima Canutt shared an incredible story with him over a drink at a hotel bar in London back in 1976. According to Munn’s account of the event, this was something that seemed like it came straight out of a movie itself.

As the story goes, there were two men on their knees on the wet sand of the beach. They were restrained as their hands were cuffed behind their backs and their heads hung low. Their shadows were thrown by the headlights of a car as the car’s engine was still idling. The car was parked on a side road that ran down to the beach and two FBI agents stood next to the vehicle.

As interesting as the build up of this scene is, it gets even more intriguing. About a meter or two behind the two men stood big John Wayne with a gun in his hand. Beside John stood his partner, a broad, short man who donned a crew cut and also had a gun.

The two guns were aimed at the back of the heads of the two kneeling men who muttered something nervously in Russian. According to Munn, Wayne assumed the two men were saying their last prayers to whatever god the Soviet communists revered.

The fascinating reality here was that this scene was not a scene from a movie. This was reality. In fact, the shorter man with the crew cut standing next to Wayne was screenwriter James Edward Grant, who probably couldn’t have dreamed up a script like this for the Duke on his best day.

Ironically, as the Duke held the gun pointed at the backs of the heads of the two men kneeling on the beach, he was known for holding a career-long policy of never shooting a man in the back throughout all of his films. He did this because it was bad for his image.

Suddenly, the Duke said to Grant, “On the count of three, One—two—three,” and then there was the sudden sound that the two Russians thought would be the last that they would ever hear in this lifetime.

After the guns fired, in that moment there was obviously some confusion and it took the two Russians several seconds to realize that they were still alive. It was at this point that Wayne turned to the two federal agents and said, “You can have them now.”

As the G-Men came forward and grabbed the Russians they were very confused and looked quizzically at the Duke. It was at this point that Wayne held up his gun and said, “Blanks!”

In this harrowing moment, one of the agents asked the Duke what he wanted them to do with the Russians and he simply told them to send them back to Russia. After he said this to the agents one of the men immediately cried out and started speaking in clear English begging the Duke not to send them back to Russia to face Stalin.

The men were so afraid that they even stated that there was no need for an interrogation as they would be happy to work for the agents. At that moment, Wayne commented to the agent that the men seemed more afraid of returning home than they were of being hauled off by the FBI. When the Duke heard this he looked at the Russians and welcomed the two men to the land of the free.

Intel Brief Discussion: Broad-Shouldered Action

John Wayne not only embraced the iconic and heavy burden of being the hero onscreen, but he fully embraced the burden of this role off-screen as well.

Munn’s story about Wayne doesn’t come without criticism in terms of those who are skeptical that it even happened because of a lack of documentation and historical record to substantiate the event. To those who are doubtful, Munn’s story about this event also highlights that when the two agents threw the two would-be assassins into the back seat of their car that a verbal exchange occurred between the Duke and the two FBI agents.

In this exchange, Wayne reminded the agents to not forget about the deal that they had in place regarding the incident that had just occurred on the beach. The Duke told them that they could tell whatever story they wanted to Hoover, but that they were to leave his name completely out of it.

The entire point of this event was that this was an off-the-record exercise in the first place, which would explain the lack of documentation to substantiate that it had occurred. Munn goes on to explain that the motivation behind the attempted assassination of the Duke was because Stalin had ordered it due to Wayne’s immense sway and cultural influence over his viewing audience concerning his intense anti-communist views.

Furthermore, Munn also detailed that the great storyteller Orson Welles recounted the occurrence of this to him at a dinner in 1983 without prompting. Munn also went on to point out that Welles “had no particular admiration for John Wayne,” and that his sources on the event were excellent.

“The State is an instrument in the hands of the ruling class, used to break the resistance of the adversaries of that class.” -Joseph Stalin, Oxford Reference

The Dark Studio is going to shift gears to examine a modern dilemma facing the nation in this current moment following the 2026 midterms.

At this particular phase of The Dark Studio’s construction of this strategic asset, the outcome of the 2026 midterms is unknown. Operationally, the sovereign mind absorbing today’s strategic asset will already know much of the outcome of these historic midterms. An update on this outcome may be included later in this asset to nail down the strategic position of this message once the result of Tuesday’s election is fully known and the ongoing development of this asset approaches its completion.

In this context, the role of The Dark Studio is to highlight the challenges and creativity that’s necessary to fight against the current advancing communist revolution. In the case of the Duke, he only had to deal with a couple of KGB assassins, but when examining the threat of communist violence happening throughout the nation today, the patriots that actually love the United States are having to deal with extreme anti-American hostility concerning a shocking 34% of the population.

A sovereign mind may wonder where that 34% number came from regarding the anti-American hostility that was previously mentioned. In a recent survey done by the Cato Institute, it was revealed that 62% of Americans between the ages of 18-29 say they hold a favorable view of socialism. In that same study, it was revealed that 34% of Americans hold a favorable view of communism.

As a true threat diagnostic this belief is a highly disturbing metric given the fact that communism is directly responsible for over 100 million deaths worldwide. As previously stated, the Duke had to deal with two communist assassins, but now given this latest revelation that a disturbing 34% of the population holds a favorable view of one of the world’s most deadly ideologies, this will undoubtedly result in more attempted murders and deaths of innocent people at the hands of communists. This will be the case just based on the sheer numbers that are now fully present throughout society.

The Dark Studio is also here to point out that one of the most relevant signs of communist infiltration involves the presence of widespread government corruption. To be more specific, blatant corruption is a massive flashing red light concerning communist infiltration, or more specifically, communist/Islamist infiltration. This corruption is tied in directly with the Marxist modus operandi of revolutionary defeatism.

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An operational zenith has observed such corruption for many years, but if a casual observer is looking for a more recent example one would not have to look any further than the recent election corruption that took place in the Alaska Senate race.

In the recent Alaska decoy ballot scheme, The New York Times reported how Democrat officials had conspired to place a candidate on the ballot named Dan J. Sullivan to confuse the voters of Alaska for Dan S. Sullivan. According to lead attorney at Article III Project, Mike Davis, the “J” was the joker and the “S” stood for the Senator.

Davis argued that this scheme was a federal felony involving conspiracy against rights under 18 U.S.C. Section 241. He goes on to clarify that the right in question involves the right to vote, which is fundamental in the United States of America.

Not only has this Alaska decoy ballot scheme occurred during this midterm, but another shocking and blatantly corrupt ruling took place in the middle of the night when the ninth circuit made a ruling in California to lift the restrictions on the Trump administration’s efforts to have states set aside ballots from suspected noncitizens, allowing it to resume such requests, warn election officials of prosecution, and pursue related investigative steps.

This ruling is a prime example of blatant corruption, outright judicial tyranny, and direct communist infiltration. Mike Davis also highlights and explains this ruling in full detail.

As if all of this isn’t enough, in The Dark Studio’s observation the past couple of weeks have also shown how judicial tyranny resulted in the stolen election of Brazil when the communist incumbent Lula’s appointed judge, and his own former attorney Cristiano Zanin, extended voting hours in that election to accumulate enough ballots to secure the victory against the challenger Flavio Bolsonaro. Zanin had ordered the extension at 5:03 p.m. after polls were scheduled to close.

Following the election, Bolsonaro had to flee the country to come to the U.S. to avoid imprisonment as his father, and former president Jair Bolsonaro, is currently on strict house arrest and is virtually cut off from the outside world.

The Dark Studio also highlighted the current escalation of violence and destruction taking place in France in the last strategic asset, The Test. Operationally, this is a direct cause of their government’s destructive immigration policies, socialism, and the direct infiltration of the Red/Green alliance.

Many American midwits may look at these circumstances in Brazil and France and wonder why any of those nation’s problems have anything to do with the United States. Conversely, an operational zenith understands that the same playbook from the Red/Green alliance that can be observed in those other nations are exactly what the Red/Green alliance is already planning here in the states.

In The Dark Studio’s assessment of this, the problems associated with the fall of France and the rest of Europe present even deeper problems for the rest of the United States and the Occident. In The Dark Studio’s observation, Europe has behaved more like an adversary than an ally for the past decade.

Between globalist leaders de-industrializing their own civilization, their suicidal empathy towards plunderers, their constant criticisms of the Trump administration, and an active mission to imprison their own citizens for speech—if Europe succumbs to the Red/Green alliance, they will become a definitive adversary of the United States, with hostile leadership now acquiring direct possession of nuclear weapons.

At this stage of the construction of this asset, the 2026 midterms have passed and the nation has turned over the federal government to the communists. In The Dark Studio’s close examination of this election, it wasn’t solely a mandate on rejecting the idea of the free market system in exchange for socialism and communism.

Rather, this was a mandate concerning the ongoing high cost-of-living with inflation and high gas prices that have been plaguing the nation since the Biden regime. Even though this grievance is understandable, society’s solution to hand the keys of power over to active communists and socialists, is a choice that demonstrates a disconnect of understanding concerning political and economic history.

In other words, if the economically frustrated individual is concerned about inflation and high gas prices, then why would that individual entrust the solution to their grievance with the party that vehemently desires to extinguish energy exploration in the name of climate change? How would one square this circle?

The reason for this is because there’s a huge disconnect concerning the understanding of the current economic and political landscape. There’s a deficit of wisdom because society has long bought into the old fallacy that nobody should discuss religion and politics. This decades-long practice of apathy has resulted in the current destructive environment.

That midterm election wasn’t a sole embrace of the communists. That election was a clear example of an angry and fearful nation that chose to lash out to whomever was holding the keys to power, which, in this case, happened to be the Republican Party.

Now that a few days have passed since the election, a more clear picture has become obvious on why those independents directed their frustration towards the Republican Party resulting in a blue tsunami that swept across the nation. It turns out that many young white and Hispanic young men aimed their frustration at the Republican Party because the Party didn’t do anything to pass any meaningful legislation to bring down the cost-of-living.

After that seismic loss, anyone trying to advocate that the Republicans need to seek out more moderate and traditional candidates instead of MAGA, or more America First candidates, is imbecilic. The Republicans that just got turfed out of office in historic fashion were all too moderate and, quite frankly, spineless, do-nothing actors that did more to work against the president than they did to work with him.

Any zenith familiar with the gridiron game of American football understands that whenever the best teams in the league face off for the championship game, that it’s always the team that plays not-to-lose, rather than playing to win, that ends up losing the game. The Republicans that lost this past Tuesday night were playing not-to-lose, and they suffered a historic defeat.

Given this reality, the question that now remains is whether or not the Republicans and the American citizens will learn this lesson. When John Wayne was faced with the threat of assassination from a couple of KGB assassins he didn’t curl up in a ball in fear. Instead, the broad-shouldered American icon went into action and used his agency to solve the problem, and to achieve a larger than life victory that secured his safety.

The question that remains now is whether the American citizen, and whatever representative Republican Party that comes along next, will be willing to take the same kind of broad-shouldered action to save the Republic, just as The Duke saved himself?

Intel Brief: Conclusion

In 33 B.C. on his march to Anatolia , Alexander the Great reached the city of Gordium which was the capital of Phrygia. At the time of his arrival to the city, Alexander was shown the chariot of the ancient founder of the city, Gordius.

As it turns out, the chariot’s yoke was bound to a pole with a very sophisticated and intricate knot where the ends of the knot were completely hidden. According to ancient tradition, it was said that the knot would only be untied by the future conqueror of Asia.

The Dark Studio is here to highlight that in the popular account of this it was said that Alexander simply drew and sliced through the knot with his sword. Even though this account was probably a creation to fit the persona of an impetuous warrior, earlier accounts suggested that he may have found the ends by cutting into the knot, or by drawing out the pole.

As a result, the phrase “cutting the Gordian knot” points to one being capable of producing a bold solution to a longstanding complicated problem.

A sovereign mind can look at this story and recognize that the modern problem that’s facing the nation, with the current entanglement of the enemy within the confines of the federal and state governments across the country, serves to be a modern day version of the Gordian knot.

Like Alexander the Great, President Trump was trying to use his sword to chop through that very large and stubborn knot by working as aggressively as possible to save the Republic from its $40+ trillion national debt that was created by the previous regime. His plan for doing this was to position the country economically to grow its way out of it and to secure the United States and the Western Hemisphere.

He was coupling this effort with trying to honor the mandate of his 2024 election by engaging in mass deportations, but he was resisted by his own party as much as he was by the communists that have infiltrated and grown their base within the country. This same Gordian knot is currently responsible for the present collapse of France and the rest of Europe.

This episode opened by pointing out the reality of how the evidence of true wisdom can be seen with sovereign minds who do not succumb to the nice and easy temporary fixes to big problems. John Wayne possessed the wisdom to cut through his own personal and very dangerous Gordian knot by leveraging the use of his network, his creativity, and his own personal true grit in real-life fashion.

In the words of Thomas Paine, does the United States have enough winter soldiers that are willing to remain relentlessly engaged and dedicated to the cause of cutting through this Gordian knot in order to save the Republic?

If the nation is able to do this, then where does a committed zenith operator start?

The first thing a sovereign mind can do to take action is to acquire the necessary strategic intelligence asset of the next briefing, The Great Dismantling, to secure the strategic understanding involved with the effective human process known as the if and then action.

Remember that the sovereign state and intelligence-gathering process of The Dark Studio performs best in the dark, but its success comes from zenith operators that demonstrate their agency by exposing it to the light.

Ensure the success of The Gordian Knot, by hitting the like button, sharing this asset, and posting up strategic feedback in the comment section below. This is the type of broad-shouldered action that is needed to infiltrate the cognitive state of a society in fear.

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