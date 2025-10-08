The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Turner's avatar
John Turner
10h

You are right of course but the paid seem to believe they have a point. They won’t discuss it because they seem to be unaware of what their point is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Richey
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
12h

It's as though stupid is now a super power. Remarkable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Richey
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Richey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture