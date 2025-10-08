Upgrade To Paid

“Once people said: Give me liberty or give me death. Now they say: Make me a slave, just pay me enough.” ― Todd Garlington

The pathway to influencing one’s thoughts is fairly unobstructed once you control the vocabulary and the organization of that vocabulary into your preferred flow of information. George Orwell understood this better than anybody.

With that being said, I recently published a Note on Substack not too long ago where I commented on how we’re rapidly approaching a point in society where it’s getting much easier to distinguish the good guys from the bad guys. It’s also getting easier to distinguish the idiots from the well-informed. Of course, this is the case with those of us who possess discernment, but for those who do not this is still a very big problem.

Now to be fair I’m not saying that I can accurately assess everything in the news and come up with my own conclusion one hundred percent of the time where I feel one hundred percent confident about what’s going on with every narrative that exists in the arena of information warfare.

However, I can draw my own conclusions with most of the narratives that I have studied closely while understanding myself, which is the key metric I use to make the distinction between what someone else’s motivation might be for doing something compared to my own. Additionally, leaning on the Holy Spirit for wisdom is a very big help as well.

I understand the skeptic and the unbeliever cannot comprehend that last part and would merely scoff at the mentioning of this, yet this platform has been one hundred percent accurate of the interpretation of narratives that have been in direct opposition of the empire’s narrative now for the past five years.

The only thing that needs to be done to validate my position on this is to simply look at people’s actions. For instance, take a look at the actions of the local justice systems now and how they’re acting towards the federal government agencies that are coming into their cities to clean up the crime. These Mayors and Governors are directly opposing the federal agencies as I’m literally writing this article.

Neo-Confederate Mayors and Governors of deep blue Democrat cities are currently defying the enforcement of federal laws by federal government agencies such as ICE when it comes to arrests and deportations of criminals that are terrorizing their cities. As a result they’re morally and lawfully on the wrong side of history.

How do I know this?

Portland, Oregon

I know this because President Trump is sending federalized troops into Portland, Oregon because the ICE detention center and headquarters there have been under intense assault, particularly in the nighttime hours by Antifa-like activists.

By these violent activists attacking these federal agents, and by preventing and disrupting the normal operation of the ICE facility, the President is saying that the city of Portland, by its non-enforcement, is allowing an area of its city to be exempt from local, state, and federal law. Because of this the President is saying that he has a duty to protect the civil rights of those agents and the surrounding citizens in the area.

These Democratic Mayors and Governors are in direct defiance of the President working to bring about chaos within their own cities. The reason this is happening is because these activists, the money, and the establishment politicians are loyalists to a corrupt and established ruling class of rent seekers who are proving themselves to be the direct symptoms of the dying portion of the nation’s imperialist faction.

No, these Antifa activists aren’t Patriots fighting for the liberty of American citizens. These are Marxists fighting for non-citizen illegal criminal migrants. These are Cultural Marxists fighting to maintain the status quo for a government to enslave them. Let me repeat that one more time, they’re actually fighting for the purpose of being enslaved. You simply can’t make up this level of stupidity.

These Cultural Marxists are fighting for the established order of a corrupt system that has never been challenged for the purpose of facing a correction until President Trump 2.0 came back into office. These people are simply system operatives that are there to maintain the status quo of tyranny, woke politics, and to speed up the ushering in of a Technofeudal slave state.

In short, these activists are simply the stormtroopers and remnants of a dying empire that is attempting to strike back at the liberty rebellion with their direct defiance of the law and the Constitution.

Yes, there’s a reason I used the Star Wars reference here.

Speaking of stormtroopers and the empire striking back, as a side note it’s quite odd to have witnessed the actor Mark Hamill’s support of this imperialist faction of politicians that were in office prior to President Trump’s reelection. It’s as if Hamill learned absolutely nothing from his former character Luke Skywalker in the movie Star Wars.

With his support of Biden it’s almost as if he wants to be Darth Vader in real life since he wasn’t cast for that role in the movie. After all, he had once actually held a press briefing after having met with Biden and referred to Biden as Joe-Bi-Wan Kenobi. No, I’m not creative enough to make up this level of insanity. It’s just incredible to see the level of idiocy from people who claim they’re against fascism, then go so far to star in a movie where their character fights the fascism, yet they ultimately end up supporting a regime that behaves exactly like a fascist imperialistic regime in real life.

Regardless, this public display of incompetence points to just how absurd, dangerous, and unserious the imperialists are about actually solving the problems that are plaguing our society. In fact, they have intentionally created the problems that are currently plaguing our society and these problems have snowballed to a point now where the politicians of Portland, Oregon and Chicago, Illinois are flirting with triggering an actual Civil War.

This is how the empire is striking back on the liberty movement and the liberty movement must not waver or give in one single inch.

You see these system operatives that I mentioned earlier have a form of Stockholm Syndrome where they’ve been so used to a corrupt governmental system for so long now that they aren’t able to discern that the system is inherently corrupt. Because of their demoralized condition they suffer from a form of systems bias.

That word bias means that an individual can possess a significant prejudice in favor of, or against a thing in an unfair way.

In this case the bias results in people’s support of the system and organization and how it exists to reinforce their idea of how that system should work, rather than how that system actually works. They’re blind to the function of how the system actually works because all they care about is their personal experience with said system. Of course, if the system is their ultimate paymaster then their bias really has more to do with blind loyalty than any form of bias.

Of course we know this is the case with the wide abuse and creation of NGOs and how they use taxpayer money for the purpose of their financial graft. If you’re a regular reader here you shouldn’t need a reminder, but for those who are new to this platform I’ll just remind you of this by referring you to USAID.

The Wrap Up

In the movie Star Wars the ultimate weapon that the Empire is constructing is known as the Death Star. The Death Star is so powerful that it has the ability to destroy entire planets.

However, the rebellion was successful in discovering the critical weakness of the Death Star by finding a weak point at the thermal exhaust port which led down to an unstable main reactor. It was here where the heroic young Jedi warrior Luke Skywalker (played by the actor Mark Hamill who is in real life the opposite of his fictitious character) is able to successfully fire a torpedo directly into this thermal exhaust. Of course, this causes the reactor to explode and this results in the annihilation of the entire Death Star.

So why am I telling you about Luke Skywalker and the weakness of the Empire’s ultimate weapon involving the Death Star?

The reason is because the ultimate weapon of the Empire here in the real world isn’t a literal Death Star, but rather it involves a figurative one as it relates to the paymasters who control the flow of money into the hands of grafters, corrupt government officials, and anti-American NGOs.

You see the money flows into these corrupt organizations which in turn results in the security of that blind loyalty I was referring to earlier. From those low information voters who are more outside of the system these corrupt loyalists are able to maintain enough of a controlled grip on these people through the various tools at their disposal.

These tools involve the controlled flow of information, the major media outlets, the financial institutions, the medical industry, etc. who all share mutual interests involving the use of the real world version of the Death Star…otherwise known as the paymasters that control the flow of money into the hands of corrupt grafters who want to maintain power and influence.

This financial grafting operation that consists of groups who share the mutual interests surrounding their access to the Death Star is the weak point for taking down this real world version of the Death Star.

Since President Trump recently labeled Antifa as a terrorist organization this designation is supposed to allow for the federal government to accomplish a lot more than simply arresting people on the streets. This designation is supposed to allow for deeper investigations to dig into the financial flow of money which will lead the torpedo of justice directly to the weak point of the Death Star, otherwise known as the paymasters.

While keeping this in mind, understand that the Empire is striking back because of two reasons.

The first reason is because they understand that MAGA is the most aggressive political and cultural movement in world history, therefore the enemy understands that MAGA is closing in the walls on their treason fast.

However, the second reason they’re striking back in every way that they possibly can is to do their absolute best to stall, slow down, and delay President Trump and MAGA until the midterms.

The reason they’re doing this is because they see President Trump as a mere speed bump in the road to impede their progress. However, they believe that they can be an impediment to President Trump and MAGA until the midterms, and if they can win the midterms they understand that they can impeach him and slam the brakes on this entire movement while looking to reverse course in 2028.

They think if they can be successful here in the midterms and hold up the MAGA agenda that the MAGA movement will become discouraged, withdrawn, and simply quit so that they can get back to a business as usual trajectory of collapsing the nation, giving it away to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and ushering in a Technofeudal slave state.

They’re banking on the fact that the rest of the MAGA movement will fall into the same role as the anti-Trump conservatives and anti-Trump libertarians by blaming him for the failure of the movement instead of blaming the Empire and its use of the Death Star against them just as it has always been used to wage war against the American citizenry.

This is why we cannot fail.

We must rewire the zeitgeist and demonstrate an unrelenting effort to destroy the Death Star once and for all.

Do you feel the same sense of urgency as I do with this current war against the Empire?

What area of focus do you think needs the most attention at this time to ensure the success of President Trump and MAGA for the upcoming midterms?

Please post up your feedback in the comments below.

