Upgrade To Paid

*Make sure you take the time to read about my IMPORTANT announcement at the end of this article.

“Every immigrant who comes here should be required within five years to learn English or leave the country.” ― Theodore Roosevelt

I remember back when I attended the University of Georgia how irritating it was for me to sit through classes while having to get the woke agenda shoved in my face nearly everyday. Now you’ve got to understand that I attended the University of Georgia in the mid to late 1990s.

I say that to illustrate that even though we didn’t refer to the agenda of the Cultural Marxists as woke at that time, there was still a recognition among many of us that there was a problem with the curriculum even though I was too young and ignorant to put a name to it back then.

Before I changed my field of study, my initial pursuit for my bachelor’s degree was in education, along with a having heavy a emphasis on history. Back then the main narrative that served to be the relentless drumbeat of the Cultural Marxists at that time was the concept of multiculturalism.

Now when it comes to narrative warfare this particular term is a perfect example of how the Cultural Marxists have worked to master the art of nomenclature. Thankfully, the MAGA movement has really caught up to this and has arguably gotten better at the art of nomenclature than the enemy, but the war of nomenclature will continue to rage on indefinitely.

With that being said, the term multiculturalism was a very popular word that was repeated over and over again ad nauseam back when I was enrolled at the University of Georgia in the education department. For clarity, multiculturalism is defined as the act of promoting the recognition, respect, and preservation of different cultural identities within a society.

Now on the surface this may sound good, but the way something sounds and the way something is actually applied in the real world often prove to be very opposite things. Of course, if you’re awakened and not woke then you clearly understand how this functions when it comes to a real world application of ideas.

Now you may be wondering, Brandon, how exactly is promoting the recognition of other cultures and different cultural identities from outside of one’s society a bad thing?

In responding to this question I will use the United States as an example to clarify why this exercise of adopting multiple cultures is a horrible idea. The reason this is a bad thing is because the constant promotion of different cultural identities serves as a functional attempt to dilute the native culture of the hosting country.

For instance, the intended purpose of the United States is represented in its very name. The states are supposed to be united. Just in case you need a reminder on the meaning of the word united it means to be combined, joined, or to be made into one single entity that is acting in harmony or agreement.

Those last two words harmony and agreement should jump off your device’s screen at you when you read or hear them, especially given the current state of our nation right here and now.

As I’m working on this very episode the country is certainly united with those states who recognize the importance of this harmony and agreement, but for those who don’t recognize it they only care about the opposite of unity as they’re more about injecting disunity into the fabric of our nation.

This is clear with the evidence of where the vast number of Cultural Marxists have grasped a foothold as a result of blue states that have been intent on not only embracing disunity, but they have even been successful at monetizing it. This has been apparent with the findings of various corrupt government agencies such as USAID who have been exposed for directly funding terrorism-tied NGOs.

This sort of weaponization of money is exactly the modus operandi of totalitarian behavior and that totalitarian behavior is a trait that makes up the DNA of Cultural Marxists. It just so happens that both money and victimhood attract the Cultural Marxists, and as more and more of them are created the gravitational pull towards the blue cities and blue states acts on them in much the same way as our sun’s gravitational force acts on the planets within our solar system.

The Silver Bullet

I just recently saw a couple of interviews with a very interesting lady named Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine used to serve as the managing director and member of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read and Co. Inc. She also used to work as the Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration and admittedly referred to herself as an individual who was excommunicated from the deep state.

Given her financial background, and having been a former player for the deep state, she is now all about informing and educating the public on the tactics and overall strategies that the deep state is working to implement in order to permanently strip away the financial sovereignty from the general public. In short, Catherine is exposing the wolf that has been hiding in sheep’s clothing.

One such example that Catherine highlights is with how they are purposely striving to seize real estate transaction controls while using healthcare to bankrupt people in order to go after their real estate. However, in regards to this play she points out that any state that stops financial transaction control is going to be relatively safe and that these are going to be the same states that are also going to have a strong Second Amendment in place to back them up.

I thought this was an interesting point as it highlights one of the many tactics that the plunderers will use to seize assets in this environment where Cultural Marxists are growing their presence in certain habitats, namely states that lack strong Second Amendment laws. She actually uses the phrase plunder economy as she says this is the type of economy that we’ve built in our country. In her conversation it was also pointed out that a plunder economy is one that benefits from near zero interest rates and that we are living in a debt based model controlled by private bankers where these bankers are using this model to buy everybody and everything in sight.

“so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.” –Revelation 13:17

Catherine also spoke about the plunderer’s efforts to work towards employing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and how this would be the ultimate system of control in conjunction with other efforts to seize and command authority over the majority of the assets involving the public at large.

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey

Granted, if you’re a regular reader or listener to this Substack then you understand how much I’ve warned you about this with regards to the social credit scoring system that currently exists in China. Of course, this system is used to monitor and to control the behavior of the population through the surveillance state.

I’ve pointed out many examples concerning how this system serves to be a direct threat towards your individual sovereignty. I’ve also pointed out that with such a system in place you can be denied the purchase of food or denied services at certain businesses if your social credit score is deemed unsatisfactory.

You might be thinking that this would be bad enough, but in one of her interviews Catherine pointed out how the system can be used for even more extreme coercive acts that are even darker than being denied groceries at your local store.

Catherine was also asked about giving a specific example of just how dark and coercive such a control mechanism as a CBDC could get if it were achieved here by the Cultural Marxists (or globalists) in the current environment of a disunified United States.

In her chilling response she talked about a scenario where she said to imagine getting a phone call from the government demanding that you get your kid transgendered if you wanted to be able to gain access to your money and transact within society again.

Of course, the modern day excuse that could be given for this could fall under the guise of climate change because the central belief of the climate change movement is that you and your family are a carbon footprint and are a drain on the environment. Therefore, by you being coerced into transgendering your kid this would automatically qualify as a cut on the carbon footprint because your transgendered kid would no longer be capable of adding to that carbon footprint with his or her own family.

Of course, all of this is insanely evil, anti-American, and the climate change narrative is nothing more than Cultural Marxist propaganda on steroids, yet as insane as all of this sounds New York just managed to elect a Communist/Jihadist as mayor who literally ran on the idea of providing government run grocery stores during a literal government shutdown. This is the reality because I’m not creative enough to make up for this amount of insane stupidity.

Regardless, how does all of this absurd level of activity begin in the first place?

It begins because a population is slowly dumbed down into believing that there is no God while the culture of what it means to be American is simultaneously diluted over time. In other words, the understanding of what the true culture of Americanism is involves an attitude of rugged individuality that is embraced because the individual is prized more than any tribe that may or may not exist within the fabric of the nation at any given time.

Furthermore, this nature of rugged individuality is only something that can exist due to the foundational belief in embracing national and individual sovereignty. This is the very foundation of liberty.

Therefore, the way to eliminate individual sovereignty, which has been established through the blood and treasure of Patriots that have sacrificed everything for it to be possible, is to dilute this culture of Americanism. This process of diluting Americanism is accomplished by actively promoting multiple cultures in an effort to fracture and overtake the dominant defining culture.

A simple and longstanding example of this can be seen with the application of the hyphenated American identifier. In other words, this is used to emphasize and include an individual’s ethnic or national origin just prior to their American label. To give you some examples this involves an individual identifying themselves as an Irish-American, an Asian-American, an Indian-American, an African-American, or an Italian-American.

Get more from Brandon Richey in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

In this case of the hyphenated American nomenclature it communicates and attaches the identity of that individual to their native culture rather than to their current American culture. This is the case as their native culture precedes their current culture of allegiance in their hyphenated American identifier. Therefore, when a large number of people within a society don’t identify solely as Americans then over time the culture will become fractured as we’re seeing right now. This is the real result of multiculturalism.

Additionally, further disunity can also be achieved by including cultures that are antithetical to Americanism itself. The effort here is to dilute the dominant American culture enough so that now the multicultural culture serves to be nothing more than a fractured divide of the culture of America resulting in disharmony and disunity.

In a logical comparison, this would be no different than an eleven man football team taking the field to execute eleven different plays in a display of disunity against an opponent rather than working together to execute a shared plan on a unified front. Obviously the former example is a recipe for failure and even though the latter example may not guarantee success it drastically increases the odds of it.

In short, as a nation the United States is like one giant football team that’s in constant competition with the rest of the world’s big national football teams. Every team spies on the other team and tries to pick up on their play calling strategies, but the difference is that the losing team’s defeat can have real life consequences that result in death, economic peril, and societal destruction.

The more disunity one team can cause against another the greater the chance for victory. The more unified team always stands a greater chance for defeating a less unified team. However, that unity is most powerful when the citizenry is unified within the paradigm of liberty rather than inside the paradigm of totalitarianism.

In short, the infusion of disunity and disharmony is very much like the silver bullet that can be used to take down the big bad wolf in the world of geopolitics. However, the promotion of liberty and patriotic fervor is also the driving force to win over the hearts and minds of a nation which can be the silver bullet to the big bad wolf of totalitarianism.

Upgrade To Paid

The Wrap Up

The thing you’ve got to understand is that whenever there is an element of disharmony, or disunity, during a football game it doesn’t take eleven men working on executing eleven different plans in order to cause a great defeat. In fact, if we’re using the football team analogy it realistically only takes one bad player’s disloyal actions to ruin the chance of victory and to usher in a devastating defeat.

However, I understand that we’re talking about the survival of an entire nation and because of that we’re realistically talking about the daily actions of millions of people throughout the country. Because of this it doesn’t take but a few thousand people in key positions to destroy the chance for victory for the United States.

Now unlike a football game, that destruction of victory, as it relates to the fall of a nation, is something that doesn’t happen rapidly. In the case of a nation’s fall it’s something that happens slowly at first, and then all at once.

Leave a comment

As part of the MAGA movement the thing we have to keep in mind is the power of delay. As an example Congress hasn’t really done anything to codify the president’s executive orders into law. The Cultural Marxists within Congress certainly won’t help, but my criticism here in this case doesn’t even involve them.

My criticism here for this involves pointing a finger at the establishment RINOs and Conservative Inc. within Congress as they want to wait out President Trump the way a football team would wait out a summer storm before getting back to playing their game.

They are doing their best to not be on a unified front with President Trump and the MAGA coalition. They believe that if they can delay progress long enough that they can successfully frustrate the MAGA base and cause the movement to give up. They’re banking on trying to transform that frustration into apathy as they understand that apathy is the ultimate silver bullet to the big bad MAGA wolf.

This is exactly why we must stay hyperfocused and unrelenting in our efforts to achieve unity and victory.

Are you going to allow the Washington D.C. establishment to infect you with apathy?

Are you going to actively participate in mastering the nomenclature to defeat the Cultural Marxists at their own game and to destroy the concept of the hyphenated American?

Please drop a comment below with your feedback.

Leave a comment

***IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT***

If you are not aware I am now offering three digital products and services for my all-access subscribers who upgrade their subscription to paid here on the Substack.

For starters, I just finished creating The Exclusive Zenith Catalog.

Now if you upgrade to a paid membership you will gain instant access to my three new digital products/services in addition to the ability to bypass my paywalled content.

That’s right, aside from accessing my premium content…

The first major product includes The Exclusive Zenith Catalog here which consists of a comprehensive and easy to navigate library of my premium content. This catalog includes a complete list of my exclusive content that is organized by year from the oldest to the newest episodes starting back from 2023 to the present day. This catalog allows you to easily access every exclusive episode all in one place. In addition to this, each episode in the catalog includes a two to three sentence synopsis so that you can prioritize access to the content that interests you the most.

Upon upgrading to a paid membership you will also gain exclusive access to my chat for my all-access members where I will share information on upcoming episodes, products, tips, etc.

Finally, as an all-access member you’ll also get exclusive access to cross-post articles every 4 to 6 weeks that I will share from other creators that I believe are significant in cutting through the noise of the day’s narrative and offer significant value to what you need to know in order to be a zenith in today’s world.

Upgrade To Paid

Remember that this is a reader supported publication so make sure you give this article a like, subscribe, share, and comment to support the message.

Also to connect with me please make sure you join me here on Facebook, GETTR, Truth Social, and now Substack’s new social media called Notes.

Stay strong. Stay focused. Stay active.

Leave a comment

Share The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey