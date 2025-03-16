“Any refusal to recognize reality, for any reason whatsoever, has disastrous consequences.” –Ayn Rand

Warning: This article may initially trigger a lot of Canadians, but I would encourage you to read carefully all the way through to the very end as I believe it will change your perspective if you’re an intellectually honest individual.

If you asked me whether it's possible that Canada will become the 51st state I would answer by saying that it's very possible that it can happen and I’m going to explain why in this article.

I say this because the world you have known your entire life is completely transforming right in front of your eyes in real time.

So you’re probably wondering Brandon, why do you think that Canada might become the 51st state?

For starters, the old model of the post war liberal rules-based international order is collapsing. There’s a lot of reasons one could point to as to why this is happening, but the simple explanation involves the reality of global expansionism that’s being subversively thrust upon the world by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The post war liberal rules-based international order essentially involves the structure of a system that has developed and has been in place since after WWII. This rules-based international order as we know it today has involved a model which has been predicated on a system of laws, rules, and norms that have underpinned the international interactions involving global relationships since its formal establishment in 1945.

However, the reality is that this skeletal model of the global order was eventually destined to fail, or to be abandoned during its failure, as we’re seeing play out directly in today’s world. The reality is that with the existence of a global economy there are risks if countries within that model place themselves into vulnerable positions. Because of this reality we are now living in a multipolar world.

As an example of the older system failure this would involve the mistake of a country getting in business with the likes of the CCP who engages in nefarious mercantilist trade practices. Countries like my beloved United States have made this mistake by being sold on the idea of getting the cheapest pricing point for our manufactured products coming out of China.

As a concrete example, ask yourself how it was ever a good idea for the United States to solely rely on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to shoulder the entire manufacturing line for all medications that are supplied to Americans. Now ask yourself how do you think this would work out for the United States if we were to go to war with China?

In other words, during a time of war do you think they would be willing to continue to manufacture the medications for their enemies? This is why the post war liberal rules-based order is collapsing right in front of your eyes and the CCP is accelerating this by what they’ve been signaling to the rest of the world.

You see the CCP began their major effort of expansionism back in 2013 with what they call their New Silk Road, or what is better known as their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As I’ve previously discussed when their president Xi Jinping launched this project it included a vast collection of various development and investment initiatives that’s sole purpose was to initially spread their tentacles, otherwise known as the CCP’s influence, to link East Asia and Europe through physical infrastructure.

However, in the decade since their tentacles have spread further to Africa, Oceania, and Latin America significantly resulting in broadening the CCP’s economic and political influence. (Source: Council on Foreign Relations)

In addition to this the CCP’s influence has also spread directly into the United States and Canadian governments as well. We’ve seen the evidence of this here in the states with the Biden crime family along with all their financials that have been highlighted from the infamously known Hunter Biden laptop from hell.

As far as Canada the CCP have managed to get their hooks into the Canadian government as well and have succeeded in allegedly interfering with the last couple of elections there associated with Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government. According to an article by Unherd a fantastic series of leaks by Canada’s Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) over the winter of 2022/2023 suggest that the Trudeau Liberal government covered up a vast CCP campaign of political interference.

It is said that the scandal was so big that a Liberal MP named Han Dong was forced to resign from his party in the aftermath and that there was a network of two dozen staffers and candidates that were affected.

Now as an American I can tell you that it has been obvious to me to see the CCP influence in Canada with Trudeau because the problems that Canadians have been faced with have been many of the same problems I’ve been witnessing here in the states when we were under the Biden regime. I also remember seeing a video of Trudeau meeting with Xi Jinping and watching Xi dress down Trudeau in front of the cameras in a stunning display of dominance. I don’t know what it was about, but does it really matter?

It’s quite obvious to see the corruption and how the government has blatantly ignored the will of the people. I remember the epic trucker protests in Canada because that was one major event that helped to throw rocket fuel onto this MAGA Populist revolt that we’re seeing spread all over the world right now. I want to be clear that I’m a big fan of the truckers in Canada and all Canadians that share their grievances.

With all that being said when President Trump says that Canada will become a 51st state why is he saying that, but more importantly, why is he serious about making this a reality? I’m going to start the process of answering this question, but I first need to give you a little insight on the history associated with geopolitical strategy.

Mackinder 101

In the first half of the 20th century there was a forward thinking British geographer and statesman named Sir Halford Mackinder that wrote many essays urging his countrymen to adjust their democratic ideals to the realities of their earthly home.

As far as Mackinder was concerned those realities included geography, history, and human nature. Mackinder had a gift for having the vision to see on a global scale where the emphasis of one’s homeland should be placing their focus and energy.

During his era Mackinder’s works point to where all geopolitical analysis should begin. Mackinder’s gift involved being able to grasp timeless geopolitical realities, but in his day this involved the centrality of Eurasia, the sea power-land power dichotomy, relative population distribution, and the importance of economic and social momentum as a means of moving the homeland forward into the future. Having said all of this, each and every single one of these elements should guide our statesman and strategists here in today’s world and with everything currently going on in the world it appears that it is.

In 1919 Mackinder summarized his theory in the following manner: Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland; who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island; who rules the World-Island commands the world.

When you look at Mackinder's strategy here you can see that his ideas are being directly applied by the CCP and their BRI campaign strategy. Furthermore it’s always been understood that competition for the Arctic circle was something that Russia, Canada, and the United States would have an interest in acquiring, but the CCP has now expanded to the point that they have a keen interest in the region along with taking a bite directly out of the homeland of Canada itself.

So there’s the bury lede right there. You see, given the reality associated with the CCP’s BRI strategy, their interest in the Arctic region, their direct infiltration, and subversive influence within the Canadian government is exactly why President Trump is strongly urging Canada to join the United States as the 51st state.

Let’s also not forget about the fact that the United States also protects Canada and subsidizes their economy to the tune of over $400 billion a year in trade. This involves about 75-77% of Canadian products making their destination into the United States every year. Canada’s exports to the United States are highly concentrated.

With that being said if you look at a globe of the world then it’s really simple to understand what the CCP is trying to do, but MORE importantly, it’s easy to understand what President Trump is doing in order to counter the CCP’s attempt at trying to accomplish Mackinder’s final step of obtaining the World-Island.

For President Trump this all points to the necessity of his hemispheric defense strategy which can also be aligned with Mackinder’s strategy as it applies to the west. If you can take a moment to visualize the Western Hemisphere you can see that President Trump is currently serious about securing our borders and he’s also securing the Panama Canal by removing it from the CCP in Central America.

He’s working on a deal with Greenland to become a territory of the United States and he’s strongly urging Canada, who’s a protectorate of the United States, to get onboard as the 51st state of the union.

President Trump clearly understands that the United States has completely propped up the Canadian economy now for a very long time. Canada simply cannot survive the tariffs that the United States now must impose in order to work to get our own financial house in order looking ahead.

The Wrap Up

Now you should have a clearer picture of the geopolitical reality of the world. You should realize that the reality in question that you may, or may not like really has more to do with the reality of the world that you’re living in rather than what you like, or dislike at this point. If you’re a Canadian that is melting down about President Trump talking about making Canada the 51st state then you have not understood the geopolitical reality that your country is currently facing.

Granted, how your country ended up where it is directly involves the actions of those who’ve been in charge of leading your country. I can say the same thing about the United States prior to President Trump along with our absurd $36 trillion national debt, but I digress.

The reality is that Canada is going to have to make a definitive choice here in the very near future that involves where you want your country’s position and role to be in the world. In case you haven’t figured out what that choice is going to be, the reality is that it’s pretty simple. To put it plainly with the state of the world, Canada will either be a broken and devastated vassal totalitarian state to the Chinese Communist Party, or it can be a prosperous and free 51st state of the United States of America.

At the end of the day if you’re a Canadian that is busy criticizing President Trump then at this stage you’re literally advocating more for being a vassal state to the CCP.

Now I hope you don’t get mad with me because I didn’t create this game, but I can certainly tell you how it’s being played.

It really is that simple.

Are you sold on the idea of Canada becoming the 51st of the United States?

Can the U.S. and Canada join forces to restore relations with Russia while taking down the CCP?

