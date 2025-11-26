Upgrade To Paid

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

—Edmund Burke

So today’s article is going to involve a bit of a different message, but I believe it will be a message that you’ll enjoy. With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us I believe that the timing of today’s message will be even more special given the purpose of this project that I recently had the opportunity to be a part of in its development.

Several months ago I was contacted by a good friend who happens to be the Executive Producer of an independent film company called Rock This World Productions. This is a wonderful film production company that’s mission is to utilize their stories in order to produce positive, inspiring, and God honoring mainstream films that will impact adults and children alike with real world messages of hope, faith, and forgiveness.

Now today’s message isn’t about me, but I am excited to tell you about how I have been able to work along with this company on their latest project called The 11th Hour as I actually got the opportunity to land a speaking role in this movie.

I should say that my character in the film is not a nice guy, not in the least. However, I was honored to have played the character which ties into a larger story that unfortunately points to an evil reality in our world involving the dark underworld of human trafficking.

I’m sure you’ve already watched the movie trailer that I have included in this post at the top of the page. If you didn’t notice I’m the last guy in the trailer that the main character (played by the creator of the film Joel DeVisser) shoots at the very end of the trailer. I’m including a quick snapshot of the scene here below.

The 11th Hour is a film about a Marine who joins his detective brother in investigating the suspicious death of their friend and is forced to battle inner demons as they race against time to save the victims of a human trafficking and drug ring.

I was glad to have personally donated my time to this film in order to contribute to the cause and I was only able to do that because of you (the wonderful supporters of this Substack). You see your support of alternative media is impacting the world and this is exactly why I started this Substack in the first place. It’s also how companies like Rock This World Productions are rising to the top as well.

With that being said, I wanted to ask for your help in supporting this wonderful film. You can purchase the film by clicking on the box I’ve included here below. In addition to that you can apply the coupon code Brandon for a 33% discount.

Just to let you know the proceeds of your purchase will be split 50/50 between the film mission/the next film and House of Cherith in Atlanta. House of Cherith’s website is posted under the trailer and on the Rock This World Productions webpage for easy access to anyone who wants to learn more about them.

